Free Iowa Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against the Iowa Secretary of State records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
A great name is the foundation for your marketing, legal structure, and online presence. This guide will help make the process of selecting a legally compliant and commercially viable business name as smooth and fast as possible, so you can focus on launching your dream company.
Find a name, launch your dream
A great name is the foundation for your marketing, legal structure, and online presence. This guide will help make the process of selecting a legally compliant and commercially viable business name as smooth and fast as possible, so you can focus on launching your dream company.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that is memorable, relevant, and easy to remember. A strong name should be available across state registration records, federal trademark records, and domain name databases.
Register your name with the Iowa Secretary of State. Once your filing is reviewed and accepted, the name is officially registered for your use in Iowa, and its status is made public in the state’s database.
Registering your name in Iowa only grants protection within the state's borders. For nationwide protection of your brand, consider a trademark. This step can help prevent others from using similar marks.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct an Iowa Business Search
An Iowa business name search allows you to verify if a name appears to be available for registration and determine the current status and key details of an existing company in the state.
How to Conduct an Iowa Business Search
An Iowa business name search allows you to verify if a name appears to be available for registration and determine the current status and key details of an existing company in the state.
Key takeaways
A name search with the Iowa Secretary of State can help you understand if your desired business name (or one similar to it) is already registered in the state.
LegalZoom's free business name search also allows you to check name availability against the Iowa Secretary of State database.
Search results on both tools can give you a general idea of whether your name is available or if you should brainstorm alternatives.
The Iowa Secretary of State may reject your application if your requested name is too similar to another business name already in use.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in The Hawkeye State.
Why conduct an Iowa business search?
A business entity search is an essential first step you should consider before registering your business with the state. The search allows you to see whether your desired business name is already taken or if it’s very similar to another existing business.
You should always aim to choose a business name that is unique and not too similar to another business. If you try to register a business with a name that’s similar to another, the Iowa Secretary of State could reject your business filing, costing you time and money.
In Iowa, a name is considered distinguishable as long as it has one or more letters or numerals that are different (not including designators like “LLC” or “Inc.”). However, you may wish to further differentiate your business name from another to avoid having customers confuse your business with another.
Example: Say you want to use the business name “Hawkeye Dog Grooming”, but the similar name “Hawkeyes Dog Grooming” is already taken, you can register this name, but you may want to consider something more distinctive like “Hawkeye State Dog Grooming” to avoid confusion.
Who needs to conduct a business name search in Iowa?
You should plan to conduct a business search in Iowa before filing your formation documents, regardless of the type of business entity you plan to form. That’s because all business types need to use distinguishable names, including:
LLCs. According to Iowa code, business names for LLCs must include designators such as “LLC” or “limited liability company” within them.
Corporations. Iowa corporations must also include a specific designator, such as “corporation,” “corp.,” or “Inc.” within their names.
Limited partnerships. Limited partnerships must use the designator “L.P.,” “LP,” or “Limited partnership”. They can contain the names of one of the partners, but must not use LLC or corporation designators.
Nonprofits. Nonprofits in Iowa must also use names that are distinguishable from existing nonprofits and for-profit organizations within the state.
Sole proprietorships/general partnerships. These types of businesses typically use the owners’ full legal names as the business legal name. However, if you choose to operate under a different name (a "doing business as," or DBA), these names must be registered at the county level, where requirements can vary.
You can read more about these different business entity types below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
Our free Iowa Business Name Check tool searches the official Iowa Secretary of State database to see if your business name is already registered by another entity. Enter the name you wish to use and our tool will check its availability against existing Iowa LLCs, corporations, and nonprofits. It’s free to use and gives you a preliminary idea of the availability of your name, but you should also search for similar names and consider doing a trademark search as well.
How to conduct a trademark search
LegalZoom makes it easy to conduct a trademark search for your preferred business name. You have two options:
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search checks the USPTO database for names matching your search terms. You can browse the status and class details of each matching result.
Dig deeper with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. The Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
With our free trademark lookup tool, you can search as many names as you want. When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search in Iowa
A business name search on the Iowa Secretary of State website is just the first step. You should also conduct further searches for added peace of mind before moving ahead with your formation filing.
USPTO trademark search
When you search for your business name in the Iowa database, you only get results for other Iowa businesses. But what if you intend to expand your business across state lines one day?
Run a trademark search with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to help you identify names already in use and trademarked in other states. You can search the Trademark Center database or use one of LegalZoom’s trademark search services.
In addition to checking for business names, a trademark search can also help you ensure availability of your desired brand assets, such as:
Logo(s)
Taglines
Brand-specific symbols
As well as searching the national database, you should also perform an Iowa trademark search.
Domain name search & social media search
Most businesses require an online presence. Even if you don’t know your business will need a website, it’s recommended you check to make sure your potential domain name is available. You may also want to check social media sites for businesses that may use similar names as yours.
Check domain availability. Established domain registrars like GoDaddy allow you to check if your desired name (or a variation) is available as a top-level domain, such as .com or .net.
Use search engines. Use Google or another search engine to check for existing domains that are similar to yours.
Check social media. Browse sites like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for businesses that have similar names to yours.
What to do after an Iowa business name lookup
Once you’ve performed your name searches and confirmed that your chosen business name is available, there are a few steps you can take next.
Register your business. If you’re ready, you can complete your business formation with the state. You can mail in your documents or complete the process online through Iowa’s Fast Track Filing System. Or, you can use LegalZoom to help form your Iowa business and let us take care of the details.
Reserve your name. If you aren’t quite ready to proceed with business formation, you can also opt to reserve your business name for up to 120 days for a fee of $10.
Note: If you reserve a business name, you may not complete your business formation online. Instead, you must mail in your formation documents when you’re ready to move forward.
Register a DBA. If you want to do business under a different name than the one you used in your formation documents, you’ll need to register a DBA (or doing business as). LegalZoom’s DBA filing service can handle the paperwork for you.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about an Iowa business
If you are trying to find information about an existing Iowa business, there are a few ways to do it.
Employer identification number (EIN) search
Iowa doesn’t let you search for companies by their EIN. However, you may be able to use a company’s EIN to get financial and credit information about it by using other services. So, if you’d like to check an entity’s credit or financial information, you’ll need to search the business’ EIN, a federal employer identification number issued by the IRS.
You may want to search a company's financial history or credit information before signing on for a potential partnership or investment. In this case, their nine-digit federal tax identification number, or EIN, can aid your search. Certain credit bureaus and third-party services allow you to search a company’s financial or credit history via their EIN.
Registered agent search
Registered agents are the legal point of contact for Iowa businesses. Registered agents receive communications on behalf of the business, and their contact information is public record.
You may need to reach out to the registered agent if you need to formally serve legal documents or obtain contact information that is not otherwise publicly disclosed by the state.
Step 1: Find the agent. Iowa does not have a dedicated registered agent search tool. However, you can find the registered agent’s information by performing a business search like you would do when searching for name availability.
Step 2: Contact the agent. You can contact the registered agent if you have legal business with a company or would like more information about the business.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
Is the Iowa business name search free?
Yes. The Iowa Secretary of State's Business Entity Search is completely free to use and requires no account or login.
Does running an Iowa business name check guarantee that my name is available?
No. While it’s a good first step and can help lower the risk that you inadvertently choose a business name that’s already taken, it isn’t a guarantee. The Iowa Secretary of State is the only authority that can decide whether your chosen name is unique enough.
Additional searches, like trademark or social media searches, can also help lower the possibility that your name will be rejected based on its similarity to other existing businesses.
Does completing the name check reserve my name?
A name check can only give you an idea of whether your name is available. To reserve your name for 120 days, you’ll need to take an extra step and file to reserve it online through Iowa’s Fast Track Filing system. The cost to reserve a name is $10.
What happens if my name is already in use in Iowa?
If your name is already being used, you’ll have to choose something different to avoid having your formation paperwork rejected by the state.
What words are not allowed in my Iowa business name?
Words and phrases that may not be allowed in your Iowa business name include:
FBI
State Department
Treasury
Bank
Attorney
University
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.