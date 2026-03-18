Free Kansas Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against the Kansas Secretary of State records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
A great name is the foundation for your marketing, legal structure, and online presence. This guide will help make the process of selecting a legally compliant and commercially viable business name as smooth and fast as possible, so you can focus on launching your dream company.
Find a name, launch your dream
A great name is the foundation for your marketing, legal structure, and online presence. This guide will help make the process of selecting a legally compliant and commercially viable business name as smooth and fast as possible, so you can focus on launching your dream company.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that is memorable, relevant, and easy to remember. A strong name should be available across state registration records, federal trademark records, and domain name databases.
Register your name with the Kansas Secretary of State. Once your filing is reviewed and accepted, the name is officially registered for your use in Kansas, and its status is made public in the state’s database.
Registering your name in Kansas only grants protection within the state's borders. For comprehensive, nationwide protection of your brand, consider a trademark. This step can help prevent others from using similar marks.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a Kansas Business Search
A Kansas business search allows you to verify if a name appears to be available for registration and determine the current status and key details of an existing company in the state.
How to Conduct a Kansas Business Search
A Kansas business search allows you to verify if a name appears to be available for registration and determine the current status and key details of an existing company in the state.
Key takeaways
A search with the Kansas Secretary of State can reveal whether your chosen business name is already claimed by another company.
LegalZoom's free business name search is a preliminary check for the availability of your preferred business name with the Kansas Secretary of State.
The Kansas Secretary of State may reject your application if your preferred name is too similar or identical to one already in use.
Conduct a comprehensive search before you file business formation documents. This will reduce the risk of rejection and help you save on filing costs.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in The Sunflower State.
Why conduct a Kansas business name search?
A thorough business entity search is essential to ensure your business name is unique and not too similar to another existing business name already in use. If your business name is too similar to another, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Business Services Division could reject your business filing.
A rejected filing costs you time and money as it means you’ll have to select a new name, resubmit your business filing, and pay filing fees again.
Example: If “Kansas Candy Company” is already taken, consider choosing something more distinct like “Sunflower State Sweets” or “KC Candy” to avoid potential rejection.
Who needs to conduct a business name search in Kansas?
All business entity types that intend to register to do business in the state of Kansas should conduct a business entity search ahead of registration to ensure their name is distinguishable from other businesses in the state. These include:
Limited liability companies (LLCs): Business names for LLCs must include designators such as “LLC” or “limited liability company”.
Corporations. Business names for corporations must also include a specific designator, such as “corporation”, “corp.” or “Inc.”
Limited partnerships. Limited partnerships must also register their name with the Secretary of State and adhere to name availability rules, which includes using the designator “L.P.”, “LP”, or Limited partnership”.
Nonprofits. Like for-profit corporations, nonprofits must follow naming guidelines and must register with the state to qualify for nonprofit tax incentives.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships don’t typically file formation documents with the Kansas Secretary of State under their owners’ names. Rules for operating under a different name than the owner’s name (a "doing business as," or DBA) vary by county. Business owners of these types of businesses should check with their local county to ensure they comply with any registration requirements.
Specific naming requirements for each type of business entity are listed on the formation documents. You can read more about these different types of businesses below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
Our free Kansas Business Name Check tool searches the official Kansas Secretary of State database to see if your desired business name is taken. Enter the name you wish to use and our tool will instantly check its availability against existing Kansas LLCs, corporations, and nonprofits registered in the state. The tool is free to use and gives you a preliminary idea of the availability of your name, but you should also search for similar names and consider doing a trademark search for additional peace of mind.
How to conduct a trademark search
LegalZoom makes it easy to conduct a trademark search for your preferred business name. You have two options:
Explore exact matches. LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search tool combs through the USPTO database for any names that exactly fit your search terms. You can also view the status and class details of each match.
Dive deeper into potential conflicts. LegalZoom’s Comprehensive Trademark Search tool probes the USPTO database for all existing or pending trademarks that resemble your search terms, ranked by their potential to conflict with your mark. You can choose between a federal search or a combined federal, state, and common law search depending on your needs.
The free tool allows you to search as many names as you want. When you’re ready, register your mark with LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search in Kansas
Checking your business name against the Kansas Secretary of State database is a good first step. But it can be a good idea to check a few other sources to ensure availability and protect your brand identity.
USPTO trademark search
Registering your business name in Kansas only offers protection within that state. That means that other businesses in other states could be using the same name as you. If you only intend to do business in Kansas, this may not pose an issue. But if you think you may expand operations across state lines, this could create a legal problem.
Conducting a trademark search with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) can help you identify names already in use and trademarked in other states. You can search the Trademark Center database or use LegalZoom’s free, comprehensive trademark search tool.
In addition to checking for business names, a trademark search is also essential to ensure you’re not infringing upon an existing brand asset, such as:
Logo(s)
Taglines
Brand-specific symbols
In addition to searching the national database, you should also perform a Kansas trademark search.
Domain name search & social media search
These days, most businesses also rely on a robust online presence as part of their marketing strategy. Building a unique online identity starts with ensuring the availability of your desired domain name and looking for other issues that might create confusion for customers.
Check domain availability. Major domain registrars (like GoDaddy or Namecheap) allow you to check if your desired name (or a variation) is available as a top-level domain, such as .com or .net.
Use search engines. Search for domain names that are the same or similar to the one you want to use.
Check social media. Browse sites like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for businesses that have similar names to yours.
If you’re unable to build an online presence that feels distinct from other businesses, it may be worth revisiting your business name to look for better opportunities to stand out from the competition.
What to do after a Kansas business name lookup
After you’ve confirmed that your desired business name is available, you can reserve your name with the Kansas Secretary of State. Or, if you’re ready, you can move forward with registering your business.
Submit your business formation documents to register your business with the state. You can submit your documents online or register by mail. Or, you can use LegalZoom to help form your Kansas business and let us take care of the details.
Register a DBA. If you decide to conduct business under a different name than the one legally registered with the state, you need to register a DBA (or doing business as). LegalZoom’s DBA filing service can handle the paperwork for you.
Reserve your domain and online handles. You may want to reserve your desired domain name and social media handles while you wait for your formation paperwork to be approved.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about a Kansas business
If you’re searching for information about an existing Kansas business, you have a few options.
Search with an employer identification number (EIN)
Searching for a company using their EIN can be particularly helpful if you’re looking for financial or credit information. If you’re thinking of partnering with them, it can be a helpful way to verify their identity or financial history. Certain credit bureaus and third-party services allow you to search a company’s financial or credit history via their EIN.
Search through the company’s registered agent
Registered agents (called “resident agents” in Kansas) are the legal point of contact for many businesses in the state. Resident agents receive communications on behalf of the business, and their contact information is part of the public record.
You may need to reach out to the registered agent if you need to formally serve legal documents or obtain contact information that is not otherwise publicly disclosed by the state.
Step 1: Find the agent. The Kansas business search tool allows you to enter the business name to find critical info, including its resident agent.
Step 2: Contact the agent. You can contact the registered agent if you have legal business with a company or would like more information about the business.
A common reason to contact a business’ registered agent is to serve legal documents or request contact information that isn’t publicly disclosed.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
Is the Kansas business name search free?
Yes, LegalZoom’s business name check tool is a free service and it’s also free to search for registered business entities on the Kansas Secretary of State website. You should consider using both tools to search for existing business names.
Does doing a Kansas business name check guarantee that my name is available?
No. A business name search is a good first step, but it doesn’t necessarily guarantee that you can use your desired business name in Kansas. The Kansas Secretary of State is the authority on whether or not your name can be used. They’ll review your application and compare your names against other business names registered with the state in order to determine whether it is too similar to other existing names.
That’s why it’s important to check for other variations of your business name when doing a search, and to search for state and federal trademarks that might be too similar to your name. The more unique your name is to existing names, the less risk there is of your application being rejected.
Does completing the name check reserve my name?
No, the name check simply tells you whether your business name is in use by another business registered in Kansas. If you aren’t ready to register your business with the state, you can reserve your name for up to 120 days by filing a Reservation of Exclusive Right to Entity Name form. The cost is $10.
What happens if my name is already in use in Kansas?
If your desired business name is already taken, and you attempt to register your business using it, the Secretary of State may reject your application. If your name is similar, but not identical to, a taken business name, it may also be rejected. Or, the Secretary of State may require you to fill out and submit a Written Consent to Use of Similar Business Name attachment. This requires the previously registered business with a similar name to yours to provide written consent for you to use your business name, and is attached to your business registration application.
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.