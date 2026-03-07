Free Maryland Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free tool to check your business name against the Maryland Department of Assessments & Taxation records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
Legalzoom help me set up my LLC efficiently. The instructions were simple, and I had a positive experience overall.
Legalzoom made starting my LLC fast, easy, and stress-free.
legal Zoom Concierge
legal Zoom Concierge agent, Jelly, called me and walked me through the process of selecting how I wanted to set up my LLC with through explanations. I recommend using the Legal Zoom concierge for customers not yet familiar with the process of creating and LLC.
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible.
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
A great name is the foundation for your brand and your legal structure. Our guide makes it fast and easy to find a name that works, so you can start your business with confidence.
Find a name, launch your dream
A great name is the foundation for your brand and your legal structure. Our guide makes it fast and easy to find a name that works, so you can start your business with confidence.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that speaks to your company’s values and services. Avoid names that use unusual characters or that are overly complicated.
File business formation documents with the Maryland Department of Assessments & Taxation. You can also reserve your business name for up to 30 days.
Registering a business in Maryland only protects your business name within the state. For comprehensive, nationwide protection, consider filing for a trademark.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a Maryland Business Search
A Maryland business lookup can help you find details about existing companies in the state, whether you’re researching a potential business partner or trying to find a unique name for your business. Conduct a thorough search for business names before filing documents to form your company to avoid legal or financial complications.
How to Conduct a Maryland Business Search
A Maryland business lookup can help you find details about existing companies in the state, whether you’re researching a potential business partner or trying to find a unique name for your business. Conduct a thorough search for business names before filing documents to form your company to avoid legal or financial complications.
Key takeaways
Check with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) to confirm if your chosen business name is available or if it’s already claimed by another company.
LegalZoom’s free business name search is a preliminary check for the availability of your preferred business name with the state.
The SDAT may reject your application if your preferred name is too similar or identical to one already in use.
Conduct a comprehensive search before filing your business’ formation documents to reduce your risk of your application being rejected.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in Maryland.
Why a Maryland business name search matters
A Maryland business name search is the process of looking for business names registered with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation. This organization oversees all business registrations in the state. This search shows you which names are currently registered with the state, so you can make sure the business name you choose is unique.
Run a business name search before registering your business in Maryland to help reduce the risk of your registration being rejected. In Maryland, you must choose a unique and distinguishable business name, so if your preferred name is already in use or confusingly similar to one that’s in use, the SDAT may reject your application.
Example: If “Domino’s Sugar and Spice” is already registered or is too close to one already in use, choose something completely different, like “Baltimore Baked Goods.”
Maryland’s business naming rules
Coming up with a name that speaks to your business’ purpose and values is just the start. You still need to make sure your name follows Maryland’s specific naming rules.
Limited liability companies. LLCs must include “Limited Liability Company,” “LLC,” or an accepted abbreviation like “L.C.” in their name when registering it with the state.
Corporations. Maryland corporations must include “Corporation,” “Corp.,” “Incorporated,” “Inc.,” “Co.,” “Limited,” or “Ltd.” designations or an accepted abbreviation in their registered names.
Limited partnerships. Limited partnerships must include the designation “Limited Partnership” or the abbreviation “L.P.” in their names when registering with the state.
When you register your business, you should be aware of restricted or prohibited words that you can’t use in business names in Maryland. This includes names that:
Require special approval. Names that include terms such as “Bank,” “Trust,” “Insurance,” “University,” or “College,” and government-related terms such as “State” or “Federal.”
Use professional titles. If you use a professional title in your name, such as “CPA” or “Attorney,” you’ll need to provide proof of licensure when registering your name.
Imply business activities that aren’t permitted by your formation documents. For example, you can’t use the phrase “Investment Firm” for a business that will only provide interior decorating services.
Who needs to conduct a Maryland business name search
Any business planning to register its company in Maryland should run a business name lookup before registering with the state. This includes:
Limited liability companies
Corporations
Nonprofit organizations
Limited partnerships
Any business planning to use a trade name
Learn more about each of these entity types below with our Maryland business formation guides.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to search for a Maryland business name
There are several ways to search for Maryland business names registered with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation. Let's look at the two easiest ways.
Use LegalZoom’s business name lookup tool
LegalZoom’s free Business Name Check tool makes it easy to search for names on file with the Maryland SDAT. Just enter your preferred business name and choose the type of business entity you’re forming. The tool will then check through the official state database for names that are identical or similar to your preferred name.
This instant check is free and gives you a preliminary idea of the availability of your name. You should still search for similar names and consider checking for state and nationally registered trademarks.
Search Maryland’s state records
LegalZoom’s tool searches the Maryland SDAT records, but you can also search directly through their website.
Step 1: Go to the Maryland Business Express entity search page. To run your business name search with the official database, you’ll need to head to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation business search page.
Step 2: Choose your search method. You can search by full or partial business name or by using the Department ID. For best results when searching for name availability, choose “Partial name.”
Step 3: Enter your business name. Type your full business name without the entity designator and click “Search.”
Step 4: Review the results. The results will show registered entity names, the Department ID for each business on file, and the status of the business. If no results appear, your business name is likely available. If the search shows similar or identical names, you may need to choose a different name.
This search may give you more detailed information, which can be helpful if you’re trying to verify the status of a business in Maryland. For example, if a business is dissolved, cancelled, or merged, you may be able to use that business name. However, you’ll want to speak with the SDAT to confirm availability.
Other Maryland business name lookups you should run
A Maryland business name lookup is a great way to see if your preferred name is available in the state, but it’s not the only search you should run before filing your formation documents.
LegalZoom trademark search
Registering a business name in Maryland only protects it within state lines. Other businesses in other states can legally use it, unless the name is trademarked. A trademark search can flag any potential conflicts, and LegalZoom offers two options for an easy trademark search.
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search checks the United States Patent and Trademark Office database for names matching your search terms. You can browse the status and class details of each matching result.
Get more information with a comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
With our free trademark lookup tool, you can search as many names as you want. When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
USPTO trademark search
A trademark search with the USPTO can help you identify names already in use and trademarked. You can search their Trademark Center database or use LegalZoom’s free, comprehensive trademark search tool.
Both tools let you search for nationally registered trademarks. If you find that another business is already registered under your preferred name, you can make a change before infringing on their trademark.
These searches are essential for core assets, such as:
Your business name
Taglines
Brand-specific symbols
You may also want to run a trademark search with the Maryland Secretary of State.
Maryland trade name search
Run a name search for any trade names you may want to use in Maryland to make sure all variations of your business name are available. To run this search, you’ll want to use the same Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation business search page. Search for your preferred trade name in the tool to see if it’s already in use. If it’s not, you may be able to register your trade name in the state.
Domain name & social media search
Your brand’s identity relies on your business’ online presence, like your domain name and social media accounts. Both are major parts of modern marketing strategies, and a unique online presence can help set your business apart from the competition.
Check availability. Make sure your preferred domain name for your website is available by checking with major domain registrars, like GoDaddy or Namecheap, to see if your preferred name is available as a top-level domain such as .com or .net.
Use search engines. Search for your preferred domain name or any variations you may want to use on major search engines. This includes sites like Google, Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo.
Browse social media. Check different social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, for channels that use names similar to or identical to your preferred name.
When your online accounts match your legal business name, customers are less likely to mix your business up with your competitors.
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to find information about Maryland businesses
The easiest way to get information about companies already registered in Maryland is to search for them by name, but there are a few different searches you can use if you don’t know it.
Employer identification number (EIN) searches
The SDAT does not let you search for companies by employer identification numbers or EINs. However, you may be able to use an EIN to get financial and credit information about a business by using other services.
Use a third-party service provider. Companies like Dun & Bradstreet allow you to search for a company using its EIN, often for a fee.
Run a search with credit bureaus. You can research and identify companies using their EINs through credit bureaus. For example, an Experian Business Credit Report allows you to check a company’s financial and legal standing before partnering with them or using their services.
This type of search is useful when you need to confirm the identity or financial history of a vendor or partner, especially in B2B transactions where you might only have their tax ID for compliance purposes.
What to do after a Maryland business name lookup
Once you know that your business name is available, you can register your business with the state.
Register your name with the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation by submitting your formation documents, or reserve your name if you’re not ready to register just yet. You can also work with a business formation service like LegalZoom to start your Maryland business with confidence.
Register trademarks for any slogans, names, logos, or symbols you want to use. LegalZoom’s trademark registration service is the #1 trademark filer with the USPTO. 1
Register an assumed name if you want to run your business with a name that’s different from the one you use to register your company with the state. This can be a good choice if you want to drop “Inc.” or “LLC” from your name. It can also be a good choice if you want to use a name that speaks to what your business does or your brand’s values. LegalZoom’s DBA filing service handles the paperwork for you.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
Is the Maryland business name search free?
Yes, running a Maryland business name lookup with LegalZoom’s tool and the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation’s search page is free. You can search for as many names as you want.
What’s the difference between the Maryland Secretary of State and SDAT?
The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) handles all business entity registrations, name searches, annual reports, and personal property tax returns. The Maryland Secretary of State handles trademarks, notary commissions, and charitable organization registrations, not LLC or corporation filings. If you’re trying to search for information about business names in Maryland, you’ll want to run your search through the Maryland Business Express.
Does Maryland require a business name to be unique?
Yes. Maryland requires names to be distinguishable from all other registered entities in the SDAT database. This includes active, forfeited, and reserved names. Small differences like punctuation, pluralization, or spacing don’t make a name distinguishable enough to qualify. You’ll need to choose a name that’s different enough from existing names for your registration to be approved.
Can I use a Maryland business name that’s listed as “forfeited” or “inactive”?
Not necessarily. Forfeited, inactive, cancelled, merged, and dissolved entities are not eligible for trade name renewal. If a business is forfeited, it must be reinstated before its name can be reused in certain contexts. Additionally, a name similar to a forfeited entity may still be rejected if it's not sufficiently distinguishable. You may want to talk to a business attorney or check with the SDAT to see if the name is eligible for your use.
How long does a Maryland name reservation last?
A Maryland name reservation is valid for 30 days. The reservation fee is $25 for standard processing or $45 with expedited processing. If you’re not ready to register your business within that 30-day period, you may be able to renew your reservation for another 30 days. You’ll need to pay an additional $25 per renewal.
Do I need to register a trade name if my LLC will operate under a different name?
Registering a trade name isn’t legally required, but doing so can help avoid legal issues and help you reserve your trade name. If your company will do business under a name other than its registered legal name, consider registering a trade name with SDAT through Maryland Business Express. The trade name registration requires providing the Department ID of the business entity that will use the trade name.
Do I need to register a name for my sole proprietorship?
A sole proprietorship is a simple business structure that allows you to operate a business without formally registering with the state. This includes activities like selling lemonade from a lemonade stand, freelance writing, gig work (like food delivery), or selling crafts at the local farmers’ market. You only need to register a name for your sole proprietorship if you intend to use a name other than your legal name.
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.