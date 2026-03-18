Free Rhode Island Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against the Rhode Island Secretary of State records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
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So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
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Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
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Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
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Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
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Outstanding Work
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KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
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After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
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I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
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Legalzoom has handled all our business…
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Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
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The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
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I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
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I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
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The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
Ready to launch your company? Choosing memorable business name is the first step in getting your business off the ground—and setting it up for long-term success.
Find a name, launch your dream
Ready to launch your company? Choosing memorable business name is the first step in getting your business off the ground—and setting it up for long-term success.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that showcases your company’s values and services and supports your brand. Pick a few options just in case your first choice is already taken.
Your name becomes official when you register your business with the Rhode Island Secretary of State. You can also reserve a name for up to 120 days.
Forming a company in Rhode Island secures your business name in the state, but for more comprehensive state and federal protection, consider registering a trademark.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a Rhode Island Business Search
Before you can register a business in The Ocean State, you need to confirm that your chosen name meets the Rhode Island name availability guidelines. A business name search lets you see if your desired name is available and allows you to check the status and details of existing businesses.
How to Conduct a Rhode Island Business Search
Before you can register a business in The Ocean State, you need to confirm that your chosen name meets the Rhode Island name availability guidelines. A business name search lets you see if your desired name is available and allows you to check the status and details of existing businesses.
Key takeaways
The Secretary of State (SoS) maintains a list of all active and inactive entities in the state.
LegalZoom’s free business name search is a preliminary check to help you confirm if a name might be available.
The Secretary of State may reject your application if your name is not “distinguishable upon the record” from other reserved or registered names in Rhode Island.
It’s a good idea to check trademark databases before you register with the SoS to ensure that your name doesn’t infringe on a protected trademark.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in The Ocean State.
Why conduct a Rhode Island business search?
While not required under Rhode Island law, a thorough search can save you time and money. Confirm that your preferred name is available before you submit formation paperwork and pay the filing fee—which isn’t refundable—to reduce the risk of the Secretary of State rejecting your filing. A Rhode Island SoS business search is an important step in the registration process, as it verifies that the name is unique and available before being reviewed.
Rhode Island business naming rules
Rhode Island business names must be “distinguishable upon the record,” meaning that they can’t be identical or too similar to names already reserved or registered. These are some examples of what doesn’t distinguish a business name in Rhode Island:
The use of articles “a,” “an,” or “the”
Making a word plural, misspelling it, or changing the capitalization
Using a variation of a word
Including punctuation as the only difference
Spelled out numbers vs. numerals
Example: If "Cliffside Classics, Inc." is already registered, “Cliffside Classics, Co.” and “Cliffside Classix” would likely not be considered distinguishable. Try searching for variations, such as "Coastal Classics" or “Coastside Classics.”
Who needs to conduct a Rhode Island business name search?
Any business that plans to register and operate in Rhode Island—from Providence to Portsmouth—should run a business name lookup before filing with the Secretary of State. This includes the following entities:
Corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). These business types must use required designators, such as “Inc.” or “LLC.” In addition to standard entities, Rhode Island recognizes benefit corporations, professional service corporations, and low-profit LLCs.
Nonprofit corporations. Nonprofits must register a unique name with the state to qualify for tax benefits.
Limited partnerships (LPs), limited liability partnerships (LLPs), and limited liability limited partnerships (LLLPs). The names of LPs, LLPs, and LLLPs must adhere to Rhode Island partnership naming rules and need to include the necessary entity designators.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships. General partnerships and sole proprietorships don’t need to register with the state. However, if they want to operate under a name different than their own, they should conduct a Rhode Island trade name (DBA) search to ensure that their desired “doing business as” (DBA) name isn’t already in use. Any business can register a DBA in Rhode Island for $20.
The state’s specific business entity requirements are laid out in Title 7 of the Rhode Island Revised Statutes. Read more about each of these business types below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
While you can search for business names on the Rhode Island Corporate Database, there’s an easier and more straightforward method. LegalZoom’s free business name check tool can conduct a Rhode Island business name search in just minutes—all you have to do is type the name into the search bar, select your entity type, and click “Check Availability.”
The tool then tells you if the name is up for grabs or if it’s unavailable according to the state’s database. If the name is unavailable, try variations of the same name or type in completely new ideas that you’ve reserved as backup options. It’s normal for the process to include some trial and error before you land on one that’s not taken by an existing, active business in Rhode Island.
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search in Rhode Island
A Rhode Island business name lookup is a necessary first step in launching your company, but you’ll want to conduct a few other searches before registering your company.
LegalZoom trademark search
Even once you find a business name that’s available in the state database, it’s still a good idea to conduct a state and federal trademark search before registering, as your desired name could be trademarked.
Thankfully, trademark searches are easy with LegalZoom:
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. Search as many names as you’d like with LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search. The tool checks the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database for exact names matching your search terms. It will tell you if a name is available or unavailable. For matching results, you can check the details (such as status, class/description, and filing date).
Cast a wider net with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search performs a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
USPTO trademark search
You can also avoid any legal issues by running your own search of the USPTO’s trademark database. You can also search other important business elements, such as:
Logo(s)
Taglines
Brand-specific symbols
If your search shows that your business name has an existing or pending federal trademark, you’ll probably want to choose another name to avoid legal recourse.
You may also want to perform a Rhode Island trademark search using the Secretary of State’s trademark search tool.
Domain name search & social media search
Your business name will appear on a website, social media platforms, and online business profiles, making it that much more important to ensure that you provide customers with a seamless online experience. That means having all touchpoints match your business name as closely as possible.
Part of your Rhode Island name search process should include confirming the availability of your business name on all digital platforms.
Check if a domain name is available. Check availability on major domain name registrars, such as GoDaddy, Wix, and Bluehost. You might need to choose a slight variation of your business name—that’s okay as long as it’s still recognizable to customers.
Search social media. Look up your business name on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Look up your business name on the internet. Make sure that your business name doesn’t appear on online business profiles, such as Google Business Profile and Yelp, and even tourism websites, like AirBnB and Tripadvisor.
Building a business means building a brand and a trustworthy customer experience. Conduct online searches to help to solidify your brand and ensure that your business name (or close, recognizable variations) appears consistently across every channel.
What to do after a Rhode Island business name lookup
Once you've got a name, you can officially get your new venture up and running:
Register your business. All business registrations in Rhode Island must go through the Secretary of State. You can file formation paperwork online or by mail, depending on your business entity, through the Secretary of State’s Division of Business Services. LegalZoom’s formation service can also submit your Rhode Island business documents for you, handling the process from start to finish. If you want a little more time to gather all the necessary information before registering, you can reserve a business name online for 120 days.
Register a Rhode Island DBA name. If your business will operate under a name different than the one listed on formation documents, you’ll need to register a DBA name in the state. LegalZoom’s DBA filing service can set up a DBA
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about a Rhode Island business
As you get your business underway, you may want to look up another company that you plan on working with. There are a few different ways to find details about another Rhode Island business, depending on the information you’re looking for.
Search with an employer identification number (EIN)
An EIN is a 9-digit number issued by the IRS, like a Social Security number for a business. If you’d like to check an entity’s credit or financial information, you’ll need to search the business’ EIN.
Certain credit bureaus and third-party services allow you to search a company’s financial or credit history via their EIN. You may want to search a company's financial history or credit information before signing on for a potential partnership or investment.
Contact the registered agent
Rhode Island requires all formal business entities to designate and maintain a registered agent. This person or company serves as the business’ legal point of contact, and their information is available to the public.
If you have legal documents that need to be delivered to a specific company, you’ll want to conduct a Rhode Island registered agent search.
Step 1: Find the registered agent. In the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s entity search tool, type the company’s name in the “search by entity name” section. Click “Search.” In the results, select the correct business, then locate the name and address of the registered agent on the business’s Entity Summary page.
Step 2: Contact the agent. Reach out to the registered agent at the address provided.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
Can I use a dissolved or inactive business name in Rhode Island?
You may be able to use the name of a dissolved business in Rhode Island, but not necessarily of an inactive business. For example, if a business has a status of “Revoked Entity” or “Revocation Notice,” its name may not be available just yet, as the business has a certain amount of time to reinstate.
To ensure that a name is available in the state, always search by “Active” status on the Rhode Island Corporate Database entity search tool.
How long does a Rhode Island business name reservation last, and can I renew it?
A Rhode Island business name reservation lasts 120 days. If you don’t register with that name within 120 days and your reservation expires, you’ll need to fill out another name reservation application. Rhode Island does not allow renewals.
Can I change my Rhode Island business name after registering?
Yes, you can change your Rhode Island business name after registration by filing articles of amendment, a certificate of amendment, or an amendment to the statement of qualification and paying the filing fee. Find the right form for your entity type.
Another option is registering a DBA in Rhode Island, which allows you to operate under a name that’s different from the one registered.
Can I search for Rhode Island businesses by their owner's name?
Yes, you can search by the owner’s name in a Rhode Island business entity search. On the Secretary of State’s entity search tool, type in the first and last name (or one of the two) in the “search by an individual name” section, then click “Search.” The results will display names of owners, managers, and directors of business entities that match your search criteria.
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.