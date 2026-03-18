Free South Carolina Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to search South Carolina Secretary of State records and see if your desired name is available.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
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The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
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Fast process and very easy steps
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The experience of setting up my own LLC…
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So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
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Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
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I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
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Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
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SO VERY EASY!
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KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
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Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
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Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
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The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
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Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
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The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
Before launching your new venture, make sure you’ve picked the right business name—one that conveys your company’s services and values and is memorable for customers. Use this guide to learn how to check name availability in South Carolina so you can start your business with confidence.
Find a name, launch your dream
Before launching your new venture, make sure you’ve picked the right business name—one that conveys your company’s services and values and is memorable for customers. Use this guide to learn how to check name availability in South Carolina so you can start your business with confidence.
Pick the perfect name
Find a name that speaks to your brand values and sticks out from the crowd. Keep a few backup options in your back pocket in case your preferred name is taken.
Register your business with the South Carolina Secretary of State to start legally operating. You can also reserve the name for 120 days if you’re not quite ready to file.
Your business name is only reserved for use in the state, not nationally. Consider registering a trademark to get comprehensive protection of your name and ensure that others can’t use it.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a South Carolina Business Name Search
A South Carolina business name search is a wise first step in creating your company. An entity search allows you to verify that your desired name is available for registration in the state, plus it can give you key details about existing South Carolina businesses.
How to Conduct a South Carolina Business Name Search
A South Carolina business name search is a wise first step in creating your company. An entity search allows you to verify that your desired name is available for registration in the state, plus it can give you key details about existing South Carolina businesses.
Key takeaways
A South Carolina business entity search of the Secretary of State’s database helps you verify that a name is available before you register.
If your name isn’t distinguishable from other business names already reserved or registered, the Secretary of State may reject your formation paperwork.
Conduct a preliminary name check with LegalZoom’s free business name search to see if your name is up for grabs.
Make sure your preferred name isn’t protected by a state or federal trademark by running a comprehensive trademark search.
Get into the details of a name search below, and learn more about finding a business name and registering your business in The Palmetto State.
Why conduct a South Carolina business search?
A South Carolina business name search helps you choose a distinguishable name before registering with the Secretary of State. South Carolina requires all names to be distinguishable from others on record, including names of other entity types, so if yours isn’t unique enough, it runs the risk of being rejected.
Rejected business formation filings can delay the launch of your venture and cost you extra money, making it crucial to dot your i’s and cross your t’s before officially registering with the Secretary of State. This includes choosing a unique name that’s available for use.
Example: If "Palmetto Plumbing Co." is already registered, "Palmetto Plumbing LLC" would likely be rejected because it’s too similar. Try another name, like "SC Plumbing Services" instead.
Who needs to conduct a South Carolina business name search?
Every business entity that’s required to register with the Secretary of State before operating should conduct a South Carolina business name search. This includes:
Corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). These entities’ names must be distinguishable and include the proper designators, such as “Corp.,” “Inc.,” “LLC,” or “L.C.”
Nonprofit corporations. Nonprofit organizations must register their business to receive tax incentives and are subject to South Carolina business naming rules laid out in the South Carolina Nonprofit Corporation Act.
Limited partnerships (LPs) and limited liability partnerships (LLPs). LPs and LLPs must include designators such as “L.P”. or “LLP” as appropriate.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships don’t need to register with the Secretary of State. They can simply operate under their own names. If operators of these entities want to conduct business under a different name, they may need to apply for a “doing business as” (DBA) name with their business location’s county clerk. DBA names are subject to the same availability as formal entity names.
Learn the specific requirements for your business type in Title 33 of the South Carolina Code of Laws. Then, read more about each of these entity types below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
While you can conduct your search on the South Carolina Secretary of State’s business search portal, sifting through existing names to find one that’s available can take some time and effort. Simplify the process with LegalZoom’s free business name check tool.
Our business lookup tool combs the Secretary of State’s database to let you know if the name you input is available. All you have to do is type your business name into the search bar, select your entity type, and let the tool do its thing. In just seconds, the tool will tell you if the name you entered is unavailable or available, according to South Carolina records.
Did your South Carolina LLC lookup, or other entity search, result in an unavailable name? While this can be frustrating, remember that this is where your backup options come into play. Type in an entirely different business name or variations to find one that works. The good thing is that LegalZoom’s South Carolina business name availability check allows unlimited searches.
How to conduct a trademark search
To fully safeguard your business name, it’s best to apply for state and federal trademarks. That’s because registering your name in South Carolina only protects other businesses from registering it in the state. Before applying for trademarks, though, run a trademark search with two easy methods:
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. Once you enter your search terms, our Free Trademark Search combs the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database for exact names. You’ll be able to browse the class details and status of each matching result, or the search tool will let you know that the trademark may be available to register. Feel free to search as many names as you have to see what you’d like to trademark.
Dive deeper with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search in South Carolina
A South Carolina business name lookup isn’t the only search you should do before registering your company. To cover all your bases, there are a couple of other tasks to complete to make sure your name stands out.
USPTO trademark search
If you’d prefer, conduct your own search of the USPTO’s trademark database, which performs a complete search of existing and pending trademarks for you—whether you choose to search just federal or state, federal, and common law.
You can also search other core brand assets, such as:
Taglines
Logos
Brand-specific symbols
If your desired business name has an existing or pending federal trademark, this means that another company already has rights to the name. In this case, you’ll need to choose a different name to avoid legal conflicts.
South Carolina trademark search
If you decide to run manual trademark searches, be sure to check South Carolina trademarks along with your federal USPTO search. Enter your search terms into the Secretary of State’s trademark search portal to find South Carolina-specific results.
Domain name search & social media search
Whether you’re opening a brick-and-mortar shop in Myrtle Beach or a consulting business based in Greenville, you should have a website, social media profiles, and a presence on other online business platforms. Your company’s digital assets are key to your marketing efforts and customer reach.
But setting up your web presence needs to be consistent for it to be effective—and that starts with ensuring that the business name you’ve chosen is available across platforms. Here’s what to do:
Run a broad internet search. Check if your business name appears on popular search engines, such as Bing, Google, and Yahoo. If it does, consider if having the same name (even if not in the same state) might be confusing for potential customers. If you’re launching a travel-focused business in one of South Carolina’s popular tourist destinations, it’s a good idea to check the availability of your business name on platforms like AirBnB, Viator, and Tripadvisor.
See if your domain name is available. The right domain name is important for brand recognition. Check availability on domain name registrars like Squarespace, GoDaddy, or Bluehost. If your preferred domain name is available, reserve it now.
Explore social media platforms. Take a look on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube to see if there are any profiles that are similar to or the same as your business name. Set up your socials early to ensure that you reserve your desired name.
A complete online search is crucial to verify the availability of your business name across your digital footprint. Customers should be able to find your business easily on whatever platform they’re using.
What to do after a South Carolina business name search
After you’ve made sure that your business name is available, you can move on to formally register your company:
Register your business with the South Carolina Secretary of State. You can either submit formation documents online or by mail to the Secretary of State or let LegalZoom’s business formation service set up your South Carolina business for you. Before going through the registration process, you also have the option to apply for a South Carolina name reservation for 120 days.
Apply for a fictitious or assumed name (also known as a DBA). If any formally recognized business entity wants to operate under a DBA name, they need to apply for an assumed or fictitious name. Find downloadable forms on the Secretary of State’s website, or you can apply online from your account.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about an existing South Carolina business
If you are looking for more details about an existing company in South Carolina, there are a few ways to find what you need, depending on what you’re looking for.
Search with an employer identification number (EIN)
A company’s EIN, their IRS-issued federal tax ID number, can be helpful for looking up their financial standing and credit history. But like many other states, South Carolina doesn’t let you search for a company by their EIN. Instead, you’ll need to branch out to one of these options:
Try a third-party service. Some data analytics and reporting companies, like Dun & Bradstreet, allow you to search for a business with an EIN, typically for a fee.
Search credit bureaus. Many credit reporting bureaus can provide financial information about a company with an EIN. An Experian Business Credit Report, for example, enables you to check a company’s legal and financial standing.
Contact the registered agent
A company’s registered agent is their point of contact for all things legal. They receive government mail and legal documents, then send it on to the company they represent.
All formal business entities in South Carolina are required to designate and maintain a registered agent, whom others can reach out to if needed. Here’s how to contact a company’s registered agent.
Step 1: Conduct a South Carolina business search. Visit the Secretary of State’s Business Name Search portal. Type the business’ name into the search bar, and choose either “Begins With,” “Contains,” or “Exact Match” from the drop-down menu. Click “Search.”
Step 2: Find the correct company. In the search results, locate the company you’re interested in and click on it.
Step 3: Verify agent information and contact them. Registered agent information, including name and address, should appear on the company’s profile page. Use these details to contact the agent.
A registered agent can be helpful if you need to deliver legal documents or if you want company information, such as owner names and the business address.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
What happens if my desired South Carolina business name is already taken?
If your desired South Carolina business name is already taken by another company in the state, you’ll need to choose a different name. You can use variations or come up with a new name entirely. Be sure to conduct a new search for every name to find one that’s available before filing.
How much does it cost to reserve a business name in South Carolina?
The South Carolina Secretary of State charges $10 to reserve a business name for 120 days. Reserving a name isn’t a requirement in South Carolina. This is just an option if you found a name that’s available but you�’re not ready to file formation paperwork.
Does the South Carolina business name search show sole proprietorships?
No, sole proprietorships and general partnerships do not have to register with the South Carolina Secretary of State, so they won’t appear in the state business name search.
Can I use a DBA (doing business as) name in South Carolina?
Yes, you can use a DBA name in South Carolina if you want to operate under a name that’s different from the one on your formation paperwork (for formal business entities) or that differs from your legal name (for general partnerships and sole proprietorships).
Only formal business entities, such as LLCs, corporations, and limited partnerships, file fictitious or assumed name forms with the Secretary of State. General partnerships and sole proprietorships do not file at the state level, but they may need to apply for a DBA with their county clerk’s office.
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.