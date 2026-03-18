Free Tennessee Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against the Tennessee Secretary of State records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
Showing selected reviews
Find a name, launch your dream
Your business name is the foundation of your brand. It should be unique and memorable, but it also needs to be legally compliant. Learn how to choose a name for your Tennessee business that meets state requirements and helps you stand out from the crowd.
Find a name, launch your dream
Your business name is the foundation of your brand. It should be unique and memorable, but it also needs to be legally compliant. Learn how to choose a name for your Tennessee business that meets state requirements and helps you stand out from the crowd.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that’s easy to remember and clearly communicates what you have to offer. It doesn’t have to be too literal. For example, a name like Happy Earth Cleaners conveys that a dry cleaner uses sustainable products.
Make an account with TNCaB, The Tennessee Secretary of State’s (SoS) online business filing portal, to register your business with the state. If you need more time, you can reserve the name with the SoS for 120 days by filing a name reservation and paying a $20 filling fee.
When you register your business with the Tennessee SoS, it only offers protection within state borders. Consider filing for a trademark if you want comprehensive, nationwide protection. It’s also wise to secure your business name as a domain name to boost your online presence.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a Tennessee Business Search
To form a business entity in Tennessee, you need a name that’s unique from all other names registered with the TN SoS. A Tennessee business entity search takes minutes and allows you to check if the name you have in mind is already in use in the state. Here’s how it works.
How to Conduct a Tennessee Business Search
To form a business entity in Tennessee, you need a name that’s unique from all other names registered with the TN SoS. A Tennessee business entity search takes minutes and allows you to check if the name you have in mind is already in use in the state. Here’s how it works.
Key takeaways
The Tennessee Secretary of State has a database of registered business entities. This is the primary source to confirm if your desired business name is available.
LegalZoom’s free business name search offers a preliminary check for whether or not your desired business name is available in the state.
The Secretary of State may reject your application if the name you use is too similar or identical to the name of another TN business.
Conduct a comprehensive search before you file business formation documents. This will reduce the risk of rejection and help you save on filing costs.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in The Volunteer State.
Why conduct a Tennessee business search?
Tennessee law requires all business entities to have a name that’s “distinguishable” upon the Secretary of State’s records. In other words, the name you provide on your formation documents must be clearly different from all other registered, reserved, or assumed business names.
If the name of your business is the same or too similar to another name on record with the SoS, the state will likely reject your formation application. This can delay the process and cause you to have to pay the same filing fee twice. A thorough search helps you avoid this problem and ensures your name stands out to potential customers.
Example: If “Memphis Blues Cafe” is already registered in your region, differentiate your business with a name that’s unique, like “City Blues and Barbecue.”
Who needs to conduct a Tennessee business name search?
Any business that plans to operate in Tennessee should first conduct a Tennessee business name lookup to avoid confusion in the marketplace. However, these entities will need a unique name to register with the state:
Limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations. Whether foreign (out-of-state) or domestic (in-state), LLCs and corporations need to register their business entity with the SoS. To do so, these entities need a business name that meets TN requirements, such as being distinct and using designators like “Inc.” or “LLC.”
Limited liability partnerships (LLP) and limited partnerships (LP). Similarly, LPs and LLPs need to follow Tennessee name requirements to register the business with the state, which includes using a name that’s distinguishable and adding designators like “LP” and “LLP.”
Nonprofits. In Tennessee, nonprofit organizations can be corporations or LLCs. Like their for-profit counterparts, nonprofits must register with the state to qualify for tax exemptions. In addition to distinguishability, nonprofits need to avoid certain restricted language.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships. Generally these structures don’t need to register with the state as long as they operate under the owners’ legal name. However, if they want to adopt a DBA, or assumed name, they will need to register with the SoS and meet distinguishability requirements.
Refer to Tennessee’s business name availability guidelines for a more thorough understanding of the requirements. Learn more about the characteristics of each of these business types below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
LegalZoom’s free Tennessee Business Name Check tool is quick and easy to use. Just type in the name you had in mind, and our tool will search the Tennessee Secretary of State’s official database to see if it's currently in use. If the name isn’t available, you can type in a different name and repeat the process.
While this tool is a great way to conduct a preliminary search, you should also check for state and federal trademarks to ensure your business name is available across state boundaries. You’ll also want to make sure the domain name is available online.
How to search business names through the Tennessee Secretary of State
The TNCaB business entity search tool allows you to view more details about a company, such as its registered agent details and status in the state. Generally a business can have active or inactive status in Tennessee. Here’s what that means.
Navigate to the Secretary of State’s business search page. You can do this through TNCaB or the SoS’ “Business” tab.
Enter a name into the “Business Name” box. This tool lets you search a business by its name or control number, which the SoS assigns to all registered entities. You can also check a box to search active entities only. You may want to leave this boy unchecked to ensure a thorough search.
Run the search. Once you’ve confirmed that you’re human, you can click search and a list of existing businesses under that name will generate below. This list will also include the business’ entity type, status, and any assumed names that it has registered.
How to interpret TNCaB search results
With our free trademark lookup tool, you can search as many names as you want. When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Active. If a business is “active” that means that it has met all of Tennessee’s compliance requirements and its name is protected within the state. You can’t use a name that is the same or too similar to an active business.
Inactive. A business can become inactive in several ways. It may have chosen to terminate its existence or registration in Tennessee, or the SoS may have administratively dissolved it due to an unfiled annual report.
If the business is inactive, its name may be available again for use. However, it’s wise to contact the SoS and confirm.
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s database will help you choose a name that meets state requirements. However, there are other searches you may want to conduct before registering your business to help set it up for long-term success.
LegalZoom trademark search
The Tennessee Secretary of State only protects business names registered within state borders. For broader protection, you may want to consider a federal trademark. LegalZoom offers free and comprehensive trademark search services to check if your desired business name is already registered with the With our free trademark lookup tool, you can search as many names as you want. When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1 (USPTO).
You can choose between two main options:
Explore exact matches. LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search tool combs through the USPTO database for any names that exactly fit your search terms. You can also view the status and class details of each match.
Dive deeper into potential conflicts. LegalZoom’s Comprehensive Trademark Search tool probes the USPTO database for all existing or pending trademarks that resemble your search terms, ranked by their potential to conflict with your mark. You can choose between a federal search or a combined federal, state, and common law search depending on your needs.
The free tool allows you to search as many names as you want. When you’re ready, register your mark with LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
USPTO trademark search
The United States Patent and Trademark Office also provides a trademark search tool, which you can use to explore their database directly. If existing trademarks are the same or too similar to your desired business name, consider a new name. Otherwise, you may not be able to register your mark.
Consider conducting a trademark search for all of your brand assets:
Your business name
Business logo(s)
Taglines
Brand-specific symbols
The Secretary of State also offers a Tennessee trademark search tool that you can use to aid your process.
Tennessee assumed name search
An assumed name is a name for your business that’s different from its legal name. If your business is a TN corporation, LLC, LP, or LLP, its legal name is the business name written on its formation documents. If your business is a general partnership or sole proprietorship, its legal name is the same as the owners’ legal name.
Businesses may choose to adopt an assumed name for various reasons, including if the business is a foreign entity whose legal name isn’t available in Tennessee. Because Tennessee protects assumed names, it’s important to conduct an assumed name search in addition to a business entity search.
Luckily, the Tennessee SoS makes that very easy. Just view the section “other names used” when you conduct a business search through the TNCaB or the SoS website. If an assumed name exists, it’ll appear in this category.
Domain name search & social media search
A consistent website, social media account, and business name is vital to create brand continuity and build trust with customers. It also simply makes it easier to find your business. Here’s what you can do to ensure your online marketing strategy starts off strong:
Explore search engines to find similar names. Search your desired business name into engines like Google or Bing to see if websites exist under a domain that’s the same or too similar.
Ensure your business name is available as a domain name. If no matches come up, search major domain registrars, such as GoDaddy or SquareSpace to see if your preferred business name is available through their platform.
Browse social media platforms for similar brands. Check Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook for accounts under the same or similar names.
If your business name is available across platforms, reserve the domain name and create social media accounts. This helps to ensure brand continuity and prevent potential confusion with competitors.
What to do after a Tennessee business name lookup
Now, you’re ready to register your business with the state and make the name official. Here’s what to do:
File formation documents. You can file directly through TNCaB or use LegalZoom’s formation service to guide you through the process. The comprehensive formation service also helps you tackle important next steps, like applying for an EIN.
Apply for a DBA. If you want to operate under your business name without the “LLC” or “Inc” attached, consider registering an assumed name. A DBA, or assumed name, also allows you to create different branches for your company without having to register a whole new entity. LegalZoom can also help you register a DBA.
Reserve your domain and online handles. You may want to reserve your desired domain name and social media handles while you wait for your formation paperwork to be approved.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about a Tennessee business
If you’re conducting a business entity search to learn more information about a company, there are a few methods you can use.
Search with an employer identification number (EIN)
You may want to search a company's financial history or credit information before signing on for a potential partnership or investment. In this case, their nine-digit federal tax identification number—called an EIN or FEIN—can aid your search. Certain credit bureaus and third-party services allow you to search a company’s financial or credit history via their EIN.
Search through the company’s registered agent
If you need to reach a business for legal purposes, you may want to contact their registered agent. This is the official, legal point of contact for Tennessee business entities like corporations and LLCs. Here’s how find a business’ registered agent information:
Step 1: Navigate to the business entity search tool.
Step 2: Search the business either by its name or control number.
Step 3: Click the “Details” folder, to the left of the business’ name and control number.
Step 4: View the registered agent’s details.
A common reason to contact a business’ registered agent is to serve legal documents or request contact information that isn’t publicly disclosed.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
Is the Tennessee business name search free?
Yes, it’s completely free to search a Tennessee business entity either through TNCaB or through LegalZoom’s free business name search tool.
How long does a Tennessee name reservation last?
You can reserve a business name with the Tennessee Secretary of State for a period of 120 days. To do this, file an Application for Name Reservation and pay the $20 filing fee.
Can I use a business name that is registered in another state?
If the business’ name doesn’t have a federal trademark, you may be able to use it in Tennessee as long as no business exists under that name within the state. However, this may still create confusion within the market place and make it harder for your business to expand into other states.
What happens if I file my Tennessee LLC without searching first?
Without conducting a search, you risk the name not being available in Tennessee. If that happens, the Secretary of State will likely reject your registration application and you will have to apply again with a new name and pay the same filing fee twice.
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.