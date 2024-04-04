Heleigh Bostwick
Heleigh Bostwick has been writing for LegalZoom since 2006, touching on topics as diverse as estate planning and kids, copyright laws and school performances, celebrity trademarks, myths of starting a business, and plant patents.
Heleigh has a degree in botany from Connecticut College, a master of landscape architecture from the University of Pennsylvania, and a certificate in appraisal studies of fine & decorative arts from New York University.
Prior to becoming a freelance writer, she had several careers including jewelry cataloguer for a New York City auction house, environmental scientist, and landscape designer—all of which contribute to her knowledgebase as a writer. Because of her expertise in environmental regulatory analysis, she is adept at translating complex information into user-friendly content, a useful skill when it comes to writing about patent and trademark law.
Heleigh enjoys writing because it offers the opportunity to conduct research, interview people, keep up on the latest technologies, and write about what she's learned.
More From This Author
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Is It Time to File a Provisional Application for Patent?
Learn what you need to know before plunking down your dough for a provisional patent and when to file one.
· 3 min read
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What Kind of Business Methods Can You Patent?
If you're an online entrepreneur with a unique method of doing business, you may be sitting on a valuable, patentable product. But will your method be found patentable?
· 4 min read
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Selling a Patent, Copyright, or Trademark
Patents, trademarks, and copyrights are all forms of intellectual property, and just like any other property, intellectual property can be bought, sold, inherited, or otherwise transferred.
· 4 min read
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How Do You Build a Brand Name?
What do Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Avis, Levis, and Cheerios have in common? They're all brand names—and more than likely these brand names are familiar to you. But it takes time and a quality product or service to build brand identity, and that includes a brand name.
· 3 min read
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5 Things You Can't Copyright
In order to qualify for copyright protection, an original creative work must exist in tangible form—in other words, written down or in a form you can touch.
· 3 min read
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Don't Have a Will? 10 Common but Misguided Excuses
Although making a will might seem like a big task—it isn't. A will is simple and straightforward, and something that everyone should have. Yet, many people don't. And why not? Read on for the 10 most common excuses along with some common sense tips to help overcome them.
· 6 min read
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Should You Put Online Passwords in Your Will?
People are using the Internet to manage more financial transactions than ever before, from paying bills to big-money transactions like investing or real estate. Many of those who embrace the concept also enjoy the paper-free convenience of receiving their financial documents electronically—bills, account statements, annual reports, and more.
· 3 min read
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Do You Need a Residual Clause in Your Trust?
It seems like everyone has a reason for postponing the task of creating an estate plan. One of the easiest ways to make sure that your assets get to the people who matter is by creating an estate plan and adding a residual clause.
· 3 min read
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9 Famous People Who Died Without a Will
For these celebrities, the effects of their lack of planning had consequences.
· 3 min read
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Plant Patents: How Has This Altered Farming Practices?
The subject of plant patents may sound niche, but it affects every single one of us and the food we eat.
· 4 min read