Phil Corso
Phil Corso is a journalist and writer based out of Long Island, N.Y. He has been published in countless news outlets throughout New York City and the greater metropolitan area, including the New York Daily News, TimesLedger Newspapers in Queens, CBS News and Westchester Magazine. He's also an avid hockey fan and drummer when he isn't up to his eyeballs in the written word.
More From This Author
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Older Entrepreneurs: It’s Never Too Late to Dream
Experience matters, and older entrepreneurs have proven why with recent trends showing their businesses were booming. With the right financial foundation, it is never too late to reinvent yourself—whatever your chronological age. All it takes is the wherewithal to make the leap.
· 4 min read
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How We Can Learn from Philip Seymour Hoffman's Last Will
Change is a part of life. But sometimes, people forget that when it comes to estate planning.
· 4 min read