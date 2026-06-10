How to Dissolve an LLC or Corporation in Arkansas: A 2026 Guide

Arkansas business dissolution: Quick answers

Can you dissolve an Arkansas business without a lawyer?

Yes. For straightforward closures with no disputes, unpaid debts, or employee complications, most owners can handle it themselves or with a filing service.

Can LegalZoom help with the process?

Yes. Our dissolution services can help identify the correct form for your entity type, prepare and submit the SOS filing, track status, and provide a post-filing checklist. We can’t replace a CPA for tax closures or an attorney for disputes.

What are the minimum required steps?

Get internal approval. File the correct dissolution document with the Arkansas Secretary of State, Business and Commercial Services Division. Close state and federal tax accounts. Cancel licenses and permits. Settle all debts before distributing assets to owners.

What is business dissolution?

Dissolution is the formal legal process of ending a business entity's existence with the state. It's filing official paperwork that tells the Arkansas Secretary of State to remove your business from active records.

It's a process, not a single event, covering internal approval, a state filing with the Arkansas Secretary of State's Business and Commercial Services Division (BCS), and a wind-up period to settle debts, close tax accounts, and distribute remaining assets. Arkansas LLCs file a Statement of Dissolution (Form LL-04). Corporations file Articles of Dissolution (Form DN-10), and using the wrong form gets your filing rejected.

Why proper dissolution in Arkansas matters

Leaving your entity on the Arkansas Secretary of State's database means the state still considers it active. You could be held responsible for taxes, fees, penalties, and annual reports. Three specific consequences make this more than a paperwork problem:

Franchise taxes keep accruing. All LLCs owe a flat $150 franchise tax due by May 1 each year, until the entity is dissolved, withdrawn, or merged.

All LLCs owe a flat $150 franchise tax due by May 1 each year, until the entity is dissolved, withdrawn, or merged. Administrative dissolution traps owners in a frozen state. When franchise taxes and annual reports are more than 6 months past due, the Secretary of State may initiate administrative dissolution proceedings. But fees and penalties continue to accrue until these are resolved, and anyone substantially connected to the delinquent entity is prevented from filing new paperwork with the BCS until the outstanding fees are paid.

When franchise taxes and annual reports are more than 6 months past due, the Secretary of State may initiate administrative dissolution proceedings. But fees and penalties continue to accrue until these are resolved, and anyone substantially connected to the delinquent entity is prevented from filing new paperwork with the BCS until the outstanding fees are paid. Improper wind-down pierces the liability shield. If owners distribute assets before paying creditors or fail to notify known claimants that the business is closing, those creditors can seek personal recovery from the decision-makers who authorized the distributions.

How to dissolve a business in Arkansas: Step-by-step

Closing an Arkansas business is a multi-agency process, the SOS handles entity termination, the Department of Finance and Administration handles tax accounts, the Division of Workforce Services handles unemployment accounts, and the IRS handles federal accounts. None of these agencies communicate with each other when you file for dissolution, so each requires separate action.

Step 1: Get internal approval to dissolve.

The decision to dissolve must be formally approved within the business before a single form goes to the Secretary of State. Skipping this, or handling it informally, creates legal problems that can outlast the dissolution filing.

For LLCs , review your operating agreement. It should specify the required vote threshold: unanimous consent, a supermajority, or a simple majority. If it doesn’t say anything about dissolution or you never drafted one, Arkansas law requires consent from all members, not just a majority. Single-member LLCs face less procedural friction, but the authorization still matters. Document the decision through written consent or meeting minutes.

It should specify the required vote threshold: unanimous consent, a supermajority, or a simple majority. If it doesn’t say anything about dissolution or you never drafted one, Arkansas law requires consent from all members, not just a majority. Single-member LLCs face less procedural friction, but the authorization still matters. Document the decision through written consent or meeting minutes. For corporations, the board of directors must adopt a resolution proposing dissolution, then submit it to a shareholder vote. The corporation must notify each shareholder, whether or not they are entitled to vote, of the proposed meeting and its purpose. Unless the articles or the board require a greater threshold, dissolution requires a majority of all votes entitled to be cast. However, a corporation that never issued shares or commenced business may dissolve by a majority vote of its incorporators or initial directors.

Regardless of entity type, document the approval in writing before filing anything. LLCs should keep a signed written consent or meeting minutes. Corporations should keep a signed board resolution plus a written record of the shareholder vote.

Step 2: Resolve Arkansas franchise tax and annual report obligations

The state’s franchise tax doesn't pause because you stopped operating. Delinquent taxes will block your SOS filing entirely.

File your business’ final franchise tax report alongside your dissolution form. It's a separate document and is not optional. Delinquent franchise taxes actively block your statement of dissolution until the balance is cleared. You can verify your account status and file through the Arkansas Secretary of State's franchise tax portal.

Step 3: File the correct dissolution document with the Arkansas Secretary of State

This filing formally ends the entity's legal existence on state records. Arkansas uses different forms by entity type, and the filing may be rejected if you use the wrong form. And no matter which form you need, a past-due franchise tax blocks any SOS filing. File your final franchise tax report before submitting your statement of dissolution.