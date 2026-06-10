How to Dissolve an LLC or Corporation in Arkansas: A 2026 Guide

You locked the doors, stopped taking clients, and moved on. But if you don’t notify the state, there’s no way for them to know that you’re done doing business. Until you file with the Arkansas Secretary of State (SOS), your entity stays active, franchise taxes keep accruing, and annual report obligations don't pause.
Many Arkansas business owners find this out the hard way when notices from the Secretary of State or the Department of Finance and Administration start arriving. This guide will walk you through the dissolution process, including how to get into compliance if you’ve already fallen behind.
Arkansas business dissolution: Quick answers
Can you dissolve an Arkansas business without a lawyer?
Yes. For straightforward closures with no disputes, unpaid debts, or employee complications, most owners can handle it themselves or with a filing service.
Can LegalZoom help with the process?
Yes. Our dissolution services can help identify the correct form for your entity type, prepare and submit the SOS filing, track status, and provide a post-filing checklist. We can’t replace a CPA for tax closures or an attorney for disputes.
What are the minimum required steps?
- Get internal approval.
- File the correct dissolution document with the Arkansas Secretary of State, Business and Commercial Services Division.
- Close state and federal tax accounts.
- Cancel licenses and permits.
- Settle all debts before distributing assets to owners.
What is business dissolution?
Dissolution is the formal legal process of ending a business entity's existence with the state. It's filing official paperwork that tells the Arkansas Secretary of State to remove your business from active records.
It's a process, not a single event, covering internal approval, a state filing with the Arkansas Secretary of State's Business and Commercial Services Division (BCS), and a wind-up period to settle debts, close tax accounts, and distribute remaining assets. Arkansas LLCs file a Statement of Dissolution (Form LL-04). Corporations file Articles of Dissolution (Form DN-10), and using the wrong form gets your filing rejected.
Why proper dissolution in Arkansas matters
Leaving your entity on the Arkansas Secretary of State's database means the state still considers it active. You could be held responsible for taxes, fees, penalties, and annual reports. Three specific consequences make this more than a paperwork problem:
- Franchise taxes keep accruing. All LLCs owe a flat $150 franchise tax due by May 1 each year, until the entity is dissolved, withdrawn, or merged.
- Administrative dissolution traps owners in a frozen state. When franchise taxes and annual reports are more than 6 months past due, the Secretary of State may initiate administrative dissolution proceedings. But fees and penalties continue to accrue until these are resolved, and anyone substantially connected to the delinquent entity is prevented from filing new paperwork with the BCS until the outstanding fees are paid.
- Improper wind-down pierces the liability shield. If owners distribute assets before paying creditors or fail to notify known claimants that the business is closing, those creditors can seek personal recovery from the decision-makers who authorized the distributions.
How to dissolve a business in Arkansas: Step-by-step
Closing an Arkansas business is a multi-agency process, the SOS handles entity termination, the Department of Finance and Administration handles tax accounts, the Division of Workforce Services handles unemployment accounts, and the IRS handles federal accounts. None of these agencies communicate with each other when you file for dissolution, so each requires separate action.
Step 1: Get internal approval to dissolve.
The decision to dissolve must be formally approved within the business before a single form goes to the Secretary of State. Skipping this, or handling it informally, creates legal problems that can outlast the dissolution filing.
- For LLCs, review your operating agreement. It should specify the required vote threshold: unanimous consent, a supermajority, or a simple majority. If it doesn’t say anything about dissolution or you never drafted one, Arkansas law requires consent from all members, not just a majority. Single-member LLCs face less procedural friction, but the authorization still matters. Document the decision through written consent or meeting minutes.
- For corporations, the board of directors must adopt a resolution proposing dissolution, then submit it to a shareholder vote. The corporation must notify each shareholder, whether or not they are entitled to vote, of the proposed meeting and its purpose. Unless the articles or the board require a greater threshold, dissolution requires a majority of all votes entitled to be cast. However, a corporation that never issued shares or commenced business may dissolve by a majority vote of its incorporators or initial directors.
Regardless of entity type, document the approval in writing before filing anything. LLCs should keep a signed written consent or meeting minutes. Corporations should keep a signed board resolution plus a written record of the shareholder vote.
Step 2: Resolve Arkansas franchise tax and annual report obligations
The state’s franchise tax doesn't pause because you stopped operating. Delinquent taxes will block your SOS filing entirely.
File your business’ final franchise tax report alongside your dissolution form. It's a separate document and is not optional. Delinquent franchise taxes actively block your statement of dissolution until the balance is cleared. You can verify your account status and file through the Arkansas Secretary of State's franchise tax portal.
Step 3: File the correct dissolution document with the Arkansas Secretary of State
This filing formally ends the entity's legal existence on state records. Arkansas uses different forms by entity type, and the filing may be rejected if you use the wrong form. And no matter which form you need, a past-due franchise tax blocks any SOS filing. File your final franchise tax report before submitting your statement of dissolution.
|Entity type
|Form name
|Filing options
|Filing fee (SOS only)
|LLC
|LL-04, Statement of Dissolution
|Online or paper
|$45 online / $50 by mail
|Corporation (new code)
|DN-10, Articles of Dissolution
|Online or paper
|$45 online / $50 by mail
|Corporation (old code, pre-1987)
|DO-07, Certificate of Dissolution
|Paper only
|$50 by mail
|Benefit corporation
|Articles of Dissolution for a Benefit Corporation
|Paper only
|$50 by mail
|Nonprofit corporation
|NPD-4, Articles of Dissolution of a Non-Profit Corporation
|Paper only
|$50 by mail
|Entity type
|Form name
|Filing options
|Filing fee (SOS only)
|LLC
|LL-04, Statement of Dissolution
|Online or paper
|$45 online / $50 by mail
|Corporation (new code)
|DN-10, Articles of Dissolution
|Online or paper
|$45 online / $50 by mail
|Corporation (old code, pre-1987)
|DO-07, Certificate of Dissolution
|Paper only
|$50 by mail
|Benefit corporation
|Articles of Dissolution for a Benefit Corporation
|Paper only
|$50 by mail
|Nonprofit corporation
|NPD-4, Articles of Dissolution of a Non-Profit Corporation
|Paper only
|$50 by mail
You can file online through the Arkansas Corporations Online Filing System. To file by mail, download the PDF from the Arkansas SOS forms and fees page, complete it, attach payment, and send it to:
Business and Commercial Services Division
P.O. Box 8014
Little Rock, AR 72203-8014.
For in-person delivery:
Suite 250, Victory Building
1401 West Capitol Avenue
Little Rock, AR 72201
Most filings are processed within two business days, but online filings move faster than paper. Contact the SOS Business and Commercial Services Division at (888) 233-0325 or corprequest@sos.arkansas.gov to confirm current processing times.
Step 4: Notify creditors, settle debts, and collect what you're owed
After the vote to dissolve, the business enters the winding-up period. This means the entity stops taking new business and focuses on finishing existing obligations.
Winding up requires these steps in order:
- Collect all outstanding receivables.
- Identify every vendor, lender, landlord, contractor, employee, or government agency the business owes.
- Send written notice to known creditors that the business is dissolving and document every communication.
- Pay or formally resolve all debts.
- Distribute remaining assets to owners only after all liabilities are settled.
Distributing assets before paying creditors could expose owners to personal fraud claims after the entity is shuttered.
After dissolution, the Arkansas corporations can send a written notice to known creditors with a deadline of no less than 120 days. For unknown claimants, it may publish notice at least once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the principal place of business or registered office was located.
Claims not filed by the deadline are permanently barred against the corporation, its assets, directors, officers, and shareholders—with limited exceptions. This procedure is optional but worth discussing with an attorney if your business has broad public-facing operations or unknown creditor exposure.
For LLCs, Arkansas' known-claims statute offers a similar optional procedure. Upon dissolution, an LLC may notify known claimants in writing, specifying what information must be included in a claim, providing a mailing address, setting a deadline of no less than 120 days after the claimant receives notice, and stating that claims not received by the deadline are barred.
Distributing assets before paying creditors is one of the fastest paths to personal liability in a dissolution. Creditors can challenge distributions and seek personal recovery from the owners who authorized them, even after the entity is dissolved.
Step 5: Close state and federal tax accounts
Until you act with each taxing agency individually, those accounts stay open and keep generating notices, penalties, and estimated liabilities. File with the following agencies:
- Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Close your sales/use tax permit and employer withholding accounts by filing final returns and requesting account closure. Do this online via the Arkansas Taxpayer Access Point (ATAP) or by email at register.tax@dfa.arkansas.gov.
- Arkansas Division of Workforce Services (DWS). If your business ever had employees, formally close your employer unemployment insurance account and submit final quarterly wage reports with it. To do this, contact the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services directly.
- IRS federal tax accounts. All businesses must file a final federal return for the year it closes. C corporations must file Form 966, Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation, plus their final income tax return. On every final return, check the "final return" box near the top of the front page.
- Obligations related to employees. File Form 941 or Form 944 for the quarter you made final wage payments and check the box indicating the business has closed. Also, file Form 940 for the calendar year you paid final wages. Issue final W-2s and 1099s as appropriate.
Once all final returns are filed and taxes paid, close the IRS business account by sending a written letter with the business' legal name, EIN, address, and reason for closing. Include a copy of the original EIN assignment notice if you have it. The IRS Closing a Business page has the current mailing address and a complete list of required forms by entity type.
Step 6: Cancel licenses, permits, DBAs, and local registrations
Business licenses and permits are separate registrations with separate agencies, and each requires a formal cancellation. Some common items to cancel are:
- City and county business licenses (contact the issuing municipality directly)
- Arkansas sales tax seller's permit (cancel through DFA via ATAP)
- Professional and occupational licenses (contact the relevant Arkansas licensing board)
- Health department permits (contact the Arkansas Department of Health or county health units)
- DBA or assumed-name filings
Don't simply stop renewing. Contact each issuing agency to formally cancel, and get written confirmation where possible. Most agencies treat a lapsed license as delinquent, not closed, and will keep sending renewal notices, late fees, and compliance warnings.
Step 7: Close business bank accounts and distribute remaining assets
Don't close business bank accounts until everything else is settled. Closing too early could cause rejected tax payments and bounced payroll items, and it destroys the financial audit trail you may need if the IRS or Arkansas DFA reviews your final returns.
Once all liabilities, tax accounts, and obligations from Steps 3 through 6 are fully resolved, close accounts in this order:
- Merchant and payment processing accounts (after all pending transactions and chargebacks clear)
- Business credit accounts and lines of credit (after paying remaining balances in full)
- Business checking and savings accounts (after all final checks, ACH payments, and tax debits have cleared)
TIP: Request a written account closure confirmation letter from the bank for each account.
For an LLC, the operating agreement controls how assets are distributed. If the agreement doesn't provide guidance on how assets are distributed, Arkansas law requires that assets first satisfy the company's obligations to creditors, including members who are also creditors, before any surplus goes to owners. For a corporation, asset distributions follow the articles of incorporation and bylaws: creditors first, then remaining assets to shareholders according to their class rights.
Document every transfer. Record the date, recipient, amount, asset description, and the authority under which the distribution was made. Retain all dissolution-related financial records for at least seven years.
Arkansas-specific dissolution requirements
Entity-type comparison
The correct form, governing statute, and approval process each depend on your entity type.
|Entity type
|Internal approval needed
|SOS form
|Common mistake
|LLC
|Member/manager vote
|Form LL-04, Statement of Dissolution (online or paper) + Final Franchise Tax Report
|Filing to file with every required agency
|Corporation
|Board resolution plus shareholder vote
|Form DN-10, Articles of Dissolution (online or paper) + Final Franchise Tax Report
|Skipping the shareholder vote or failing to notify creditors
|Nonprofit
|Board approval plus member approval
|Form NPD-4, Articles of Dissolution (paper only)
|Failing to address restricted assets
|General partnership
|Partner agreement or unanimous partner consent
|None required; an optional statement of dissolution may be filed
|Walking away without written documentation
|Entity type
|Internal approval needed
|SOS form
|Common mistake
|LLC
|Member/manager vote
|Form LL-04, Statement of Dissolution (online or paper) + Final Franchise Tax Report
|Filing to file with every required agency
|Corporation
|Board resolution plus shareholder vote
|Form DN-10, Articles of Dissolution (online or paper) + Final Franchise Tax Report
|Skipping the shareholder vote or failing to notify creditors
|Nonprofit
|Board approval plus member approval
|Form NPD-4, Articles of Dissolution (paper only)
|Failing to address restricted assets
|General partnership
|Partner agreement or unanimous partner consent
|None required; an optional statement of dissolution may be filed
|Walking away without written documentation
How LegalZoom can help
Dissolving an Arkansas business means coordinating with multiple agencies across a process most owners have never done before. LegalZoom's Business Dissolution Manager reduces the administrative burden and filing risk for owners who want help getting the paperwork right. Your dedicated dissolution partner will help you develop a roadmap for dissolution, including identifying compliance gaps and confirming lawful closure.
LegalZoom also offers a structured DIY dissolution service ideal for single-member LLCs, small multi-member LLCs where everyone agrees, and instances where businesses are confident in their compliance status. If your business has unpaid debts, owner disagreements, or pending legal claims, consult with an Arkansas attorney before filing.
FAQs about dissolution in Arkansas
How long does it take to dissolve a business in Arkansas?
The SOS processes most filings within two business days, with online filings moving faster than paper. The full process, which includes tax account closures, final federal returns, license cancellations, and creditor settlement, typically takes one to three months for a straightforward business with no employees or disputes. Complex closures involving employees, significant debts, or multiple owners routinely take three to six months or more.
What happens if I just stop operating my Arkansas business without formally dissolving it?
Your business stays legally active, and annual franchise tax obligations keep building. Failure to pay results in fees, penalties, interest, and possible revocation. Franchise taxes continue accruing even for revoked businesses until the entity is formally dissolved, withdrawn, or merged. Voluntary dissolution is the only way to stop the clock and establish a clean, documented end date.
Does Arkansas require a tax clearance certificate before I can dissolve?
No. But if your LLC has past-due franchise tax, the SOS won't process your filing until it's resolved, and members, managers, and officers can't form or register a new Arkansas LLC in the meantime. A DFA tax clearance certificate is only required for reinstatement after administrative dissolution, not voluntary dissolution.
What is the difference between an Arkansas LLC statement of dissolution and articles of dissolution?
Statement of dissolution is filed by LLCs, whereas articles of dissolution are filed by corporations. They’re different forms that serve the same general purpose: formally ending a business entity's legal existence. Filing the wrong form results in a rejected or defective filing. Confirm your entity type via the Arkansas Secretary of State Business Entity Search before downloading anything.
Do I need to notify my creditors before dissolving my Arkansas business?
Arkansas law doesn't impose a blanket written-notice requirement before filing for dissolution. That said, notifying known creditors in writing and paying or formally resolving all debts before distributing any assets are essential liability-management steps. If you distribute money before paying a vendor, that vendor can come after the recipient(s) personally.
Can I dissolve my Arkansas business myself, or do I need a lawyer?
For a simple, debt-free LLC or closely held corporation where all owners agree and there are no employees, pending lawsuits, or tax delinquencies, most Arkansas business owners can handle dissolution themselves or with a filing service like LegalZoom. If your situation involves unpaid wages, owner disputes, significant assets, or pending legal claims, work with an Arkansas attorney and a CPA to limit your personal exposure.
Kevin Flynn contributed to this article.