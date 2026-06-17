How to Dissolve a Business in Massachusetts: A 2026 Guide

What are the three types of dissolution in Massachusetts?

Voluntary dissolution. The business owners initiate closure by filing dissolution documents with the Secretary of the Commonwealth. This is the process covered in this guide. Administrative (involuntary) dissolution. The state initiates dissolution when a business fails to meet its ongoing obligations, such as filing annual reports or paying required fees. This can complicate reinstatement and affect your ability to form new entities in Massachusetts. Judicial dissolution. A court orders dissolution, typically due to owner disputes, fraud, or other legal conflicts.

How to dissolve an LLC in Massachusetts

Step 1: Vote to dissolve

The LLC’s members must approve dissolution. Your operating agreement controls how that approval works. If the operating agreement is silent on dissolution, Massachusetts law requires the written consent of all members. Document the decision with a written resolution or signed written consents.

Step 2: File a certificate of cancellation with the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth

The certificate of cancellation is the filing that formally cancels registration with the state and ends the business’ legal existence. You can file this online through the Corporations Division website. You must include:

Federal employer identification number (EIN)

The name of the LLC

The date of filing of the original certificate of organization

The reason for filing the certificate of cancellation;

The effective date of cancellation if it is not effective upon filing

The filing fee is $100.

Step 3: Wind up affairs

Winding up means settling every remaining obligation before the LLC fully closes.

Notify creditors in writing that the LLC is dissolving

Pay all outstanding debts and liabilities, or make reasonable provision for payment

Distribute remaining assets in the correct order

Cancel all business licenses, permits, and local registrations

Close business bank accounts

Massachusetts law requires the LLC to pay or provide for debts before distributing assets to members. Members who distribute assets first and leave creditors unpaid can face personal liability.