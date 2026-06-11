How to Dissolve a Business in Minnesota: A Complete Guide

A legally active business carries ongoing obligations. In Minnesota, that means an annual renewal with the Secretary of State. This process is free for active entities, but if you miss it, the state administratively terminates your business.

Not winding up properly can also expose you to claims that survive, leave creditors with grounds to come after distributed assets, and in some cases, create personal exposure if someone keeps acting on behalf of a terminated entity.

How to dissolve an LLC in Minnesota: Step-by-step

Dissolving an LLC in Minnesota involves six sequential steps. You cannot skip steps or reverse the order, and the process is only complete when the final filing is accepted.

Step 1: Vote to dissolve

Your operating agreement is the first place to look. It may specify the required threshold, how notice must be given, and whether approval must be unanimous or by majority. If your operating agreement addresses dissolution, follow it.

If it doesn’t, Chapter 322C fills the gap: Voluntary dissolution requires the consent of all members unless your operating agreement says otherwise.

If you are a single-member LLC, there is no vote to hold, but you still need a documented decision. A short written resolution signed by you as the sole member establishes a clear record that dissolution was intentional and authorized.

Step 2: File a Statement of Dissolution with the Minnesota Secretary of State

Once the member vote is complete, file the Statement of Dissolution online through the Secretary of State's business filing portal or by mail. The filing fee is $35 by mail or $55 online or in person. This filing signals that the LLC is wrapping up its affairs; legal termination comes later with the Statement of Termination.

Step 3: Wind up business affairs

After the Statement of Dissolution is filed, your LLC remains open only to close-out business affairs:

Complete or terminate any open contracts

Collect any outstanding receivables

Pay outstanding debts and obligations

Notify creditors that the LLC is dissolving

Cancel business licenses, permits, and subscriptions

Close business accounts and payment platforms

Distribute any remaining assets to members

Step 4: Notify creditors and settle debts

Send written notice to known creditors. To cut off known claims, the notice must:

Specify what information the claim must include

Provide a mailing address for submitting the claim

State a deadline that is at least 120 days after the claimant receives the notice

State that the claim will be barred if not received by the deadline

Missing any of these four elements means the notice doesn't trigger the statutory bar, and the claim survives.

To also cut off unknown or contingent claims, you may publish a notice. Claims not brought within five years of publication are barred.

Review each claim for validity. The LLC must apply its assets to creditor obligations before distributing anything to members. If there isn't enough to pay everyone, the statute sets the priority order—don't distribute to members until creditors are satisfied.

If debts substantially exceed assets, consult an attorney before proceeding. Bankruptcy may be more appropriate than dissolution, and distributing assets to members while insolvent can expose them to clawback claims and personal liability.

Step 5: Close tax accounts and file final returns

Next you need to close your business and all other tax accounts at once through the Department of Revenue's e-Services portal:

Log in to e-Services Select the Taxpayer Information tab Select Close Business Complete the remaining steps

You must be an e-Services Master for the business to use this path. If you aren't, email business.registration@state.mn.us or call the Business Registration line at (651) 282-5225 or (800) 657-3605.

You must still file any outstanding business tax returns before the accounts are fully closed.

If your LLC ever had employees, you have two separate agencies to deal with:

Make final payroll tax deposits, issue final W-2s, and close your withholding tax account with the Department of Revenue

Close your unemployment insurance account with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)

Both of these items are necessary; closing one account will not close the other.

Step 6: File a Statement of Termination with the Minnesota Secretary of State

The Statement of Termination legally ends your LLC's existence, and you can submit it online or by mail. The fee is $35 by mail or $55 online or in person. Once accepted, your LLC's legal existence ends, annual renewal obligations cease, and your business is officially closed.

How to dissolve a corporation in Minnesota: Step-by-step

The corporation dissolution process follows similar logic to the LLC path, but the statutory framework, forms, and sequencing differ.

Step 1: Board resolution and shareholder authorization

For a corporation that has issued shares, dissolution must be authorized by the shareholders. Approval requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power of all shares entitled to vote, though your articles of incorporation may require a higher threshold.

In practice, the board typically adopts a resolution recommending dissolution and calls the shareholder meeting, but the statutory authorization step is the shareholder vote, not the board's recommendation. The exception is when no shares have ever been issued, in which case the directors can authorize dissolution on their own.

Shareholders can also act without a meeting by signing a written action. The default is that every shareholder entitled to vote must sign. A corporation that is not publicly held can opt in to less-than-unanimous written action through its articles, with a floor of a majority of the voting power of all shares entitled to vote.

Document what was approved, when, and the vote count. Keep signed, dated minutes or the executed written action in your corporate minute book.

Step 2: File the Notice of Intent to Dissolve

For most operating corporations, the filing sequence involves two state submissions.

Notice of Intent to Dissolve (corporations with shares issued). After shareholders authorize dissolution, file the Notice of Intent to Dissolve. The notice must include the date and place of the meeting (or date of the written action) and a statement that the required shareholder vote was received. The filing fee is $55 online or in person, $35 by mail.

Once the notice is filed, the corporation must stop carrying on its business except to the extent necessary for winding up. During this time shareholders retain the right to revoke the dissolution proceedings until the Articles of Dissolution are filed.

Step 3: Wind up corporate affairs

Once the Notice of Intent to Dissolve is filed, the corporation stops carrying on regular business. In this time it needs to:

Collect all outstanding receivables.

Complete or formally terminate open contracts.

Pay or make provision for all known debts and obligations, in order of priority.

Notify creditors and claimants.

Cancel business licenses, permits, and vendor accounts.

Close business bank and payment accounts.

Distribute remaining assets to shareholders only after all creditor obligations are resolved.

Distributing assets to shareholders before paying creditors can expose directors, and potentially shareholders, to personal liability.

Step 4: Notify creditors, file Articles of Dissolution, and distribute remaining assets

Corporations have two paths for creditor notification.

Path 1: Formal publication notice

The corporation publishes notice of dissolution once each week for four consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper in the county where the registered office and principal executive office are located and sends written notice directly to known creditors.

The claim deadline is the later of either 90 days after the date of published notice, or 90 days after the date written notice was given to a specific creditor. A creditor who receives proper notice and fails to file a claim by the deadline is barred from suing on the claim later.

Path 2: No formal publication

If you skip the publication procedure, Articles of Dissolution can be filed when either all known debts, obligations, and liabilities have been paid or provided for, or at least two years have elapsed from the date the Notice of Intent to Dissolve was filed. The Articles also must state that no legal, administrative, or arbitration proceedings are pending against the corporation, or that adequate provision has been made to satisfy any judgment.