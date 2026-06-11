How to Dissolve a Business in Minnesota: A Complete Guide

Closing a business in Minnesota means more than locking the doors. You have to formally dissolve your LLC or corporation with the state, complete an internal approval process, settle debts, close tax accounts, and cancel licenses before your business legally ceases to exist.
Business dissolution in MN at a glance
Minnesota LLCs and corporations follow different dissolution processes, but there are many similarities:
- Before any state filing, owners must approve dissolution internally. LLC members vote or provide written consent, and corporations that have issued shares require a shareholder vote.
- Both LLC and corporation paths are two-filing processes with the Minnesota Secretary of State.Both paths can be filed online or by mail.
- Closing with the Secretary of State doesn't close your tax accounts. You must separately close your business with the Minnesota Department of Revenue and file final returns.
- Skipping the formal dissolution leaves your business legally active until the state administratively terminates it. Walking away without winding up properly means you can still incur liability for ongoing obligation and expose owners to claims that survive dissolution.
What business dissolution means in Minnesota
Business dissolution is the formal legal process of ending your business entity's existence under state law. It is not the same as simply stopping operations, closing your storefront, or letting your business go dormant. Until you file the right documents with the Minnesota Secretary of State and complete all required wind-up steps, your business remains legally active.
|Minnesota LLC
|Minnesota corporation
|Internal approval required
|Member vote per operating agreement or stated defaults
|Board resolution + shareholder authorization
|Primary filing
|Statement of Dissolution
|Notice of Intent to Dissolve
|Secondary filing
|Statement of Termination, filed after winding up
|Articles of Dissolution, filed after winding up
|State filing fee
|$35 per filing by mail; $55 per filing online or in person
|$35 by mail; $55 online or in person
|Minnesota LLC
|Minnesota corporation
|Internal approval required
|Member vote per operating agreement or stated defaults
|Board resolution + shareholder authorization
|Primary filing
|Statement of Dissolution
|Notice of Intent to Dissolve
|Secondary filing
|Statement of Termination, filed after winding up
|Articles of Dissolution, filed after winding up
|State filing fee
|$35 per filing by mail; $55 per filing online or in person
|$35 by mail; $55 online or in person
A legally active business carries ongoing obligations. In Minnesota, that means an annual renewal with the Secretary of State. This process is free for active entities, but if you miss it, the state administratively terminates your business.
Not winding up properly can also expose you to claims that survive, leave creditors with grounds to come after distributed assets, and in some cases, create personal exposure if someone keeps acting on behalf of a terminated entity.
How to dissolve an LLC in Minnesota: Step-by-step
Dissolving an LLC in Minnesota involves six sequential steps. You cannot skip steps or reverse the order, and the process is only complete when the final filing is accepted.
Step 1: Vote to dissolve
Your operating agreement is the first place to look. It may specify the required threshold, how notice must be given, and whether approval must be unanimous or by majority. If your operating agreement addresses dissolution, follow it.
If it doesn’t, Chapter 322C fills the gap: Voluntary dissolution requires the consent of all members unless your operating agreement says otherwise.
If you are a single-member LLC, there is no vote to hold, but you still need a documented decision. A short written resolution signed by you as the sole member establishes a clear record that dissolution was intentional and authorized.
Step 2: File a Statement of Dissolution with the Minnesota Secretary of State
Once the member vote is complete, file the Statement of Dissolution online through the Secretary of State's business filing portal or by mail. The filing fee is $35 by mail or $55 online or in person. This filing signals that the LLC is wrapping up its affairs; legal termination comes later with the Statement of Termination.
Step 3: Wind up business affairs
After the Statement of Dissolution is filed, your LLC remains open only to close-out business affairs:
- Complete or terminate any open contracts
- Collect any outstanding receivables
- Pay outstanding debts and obligations
- Notify creditors that the LLC is dissolving
- Cancel business licenses, permits, and subscriptions
- Close business accounts and payment platforms
- Distribute any remaining assets to members
Step 4: Notify creditors and settle debts
Send written notice to known creditors. To cut off known claims, the notice must:
- Specify what information the claim must include
- Provide a mailing address for submitting the claim
- State a deadline that is at least 120 days after the claimant receives the notice
- State that the claim will be barred if not received by the deadline
Missing any of these four elements means the notice doesn't trigger the statutory bar, and the claim survives.
To also cut off unknown or contingent claims, you may publish a notice. Claims not brought within five years of publication are barred.
Review each claim for validity. The LLC must apply its assets to creditor obligations before distributing anything to members. If there isn't enough to pay everyone, the statute sets the priority order—don't distribute to members until creditors are satisfied.
If debts substantially exceed assets, consult an attorney before proceeding. Bankruptcy may be more appropriate than dissolution, and distributing assets to members while insolvent can expose them to clawback claims and personal liability.
Step 5: Close tax accounts and file final returns
Next you need to close your business and all other tax accounts at once through the Department of Revenue's e-Services portal:
- Log in to e-Services
- Select the Taxpayer Information tab
- Select Close Business
- Complete the remaining steps
You must be an e-Services Master for the business to use this path. If you aren't, email business.registration@state.mn.us or call the Business Registration line at (651) 282-5225 or (800) 657-3605.
You must still file any outstanding business tax returns before the accounts are fully closed.
If your LLC ever had employees, you have two separate agencies to deal with:
- Make final payroll tax deposits, issue final W-2s, and close your withholding tax account with the Department of Revenue
- Close your unemployment insurance account with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)
Both of these items are necessary; closing one account will not close the other.
Step 6: File a Statement of Termination with the Minnesota Secretary of State
The Statement of Termination legally ends your LLC's existence, and you can submit it online or by mail. The fee is $35 by mail or $55 online or in person. Once accepted, your LLC's legal existence ends, annual renewal obligations cease, and your business is officially closed.
How to dissolve a corporation in Minnesota: Step-by-step
The corporation dissolution process follows similar logic to the LLC path, but the statutory framework, forms, and sequencing differ.
Step 1: Board resolution and shareholder authorization
For a corporation that has issued shares, dissolution must be authorized by the shareholders. Approval requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power of all shares entitled to vote, though your articles of incorporation may require a higher threshold.
In practice, the board typically adopts a resolution recommending dissolution and calls the shareholder meeting, but the statutory authorization step is the shareholder vote, not the board's recommendation. The exception is when no shares have ever been issued, in which case the directors can authorize dissolution on their own.
Shareholders can also act without a meeting by signing a written action. The default is that every shareholder entitled to vote must sign. A corporation that is not publicly held can opt in to less-than-unanimous written action through its articles, with a floor of a majority of the voting power of all shares entitled to vote.
Document what was approved, when, and the vote count. Keep signed, dated minutes or the executed written action in your corporate minute book.
Step 2: File the Notice of Intent to Dissolve
For most operating corporations, the filing sequence involves two state submissions.
Notice of Intent to Dissolve (corporations with shares issued). After shareholders authorize dissolution, file the Notice of Intent to Dissolve. The notice must include the date and place of the meeting (or date of the written action) and a statement that the required shareholder vote was received. The filing fee is $55 online or in person, $35 by mail.
Once the notice is filed, the corporation must stop carrying on its business except to the extent necessary for winding up. During this time shareholders retain the right to revoke the dissolution proceedings until the Articles of Dissolution are filed.
Step 3: Wind up corporate affairs
Once the Notice of Intent to Dissolve is filed, the corporation stops carrying on regular business. In this time it needs to:
- Collect all outstanding receivables.
- Complete or formally terminate open contracts.
- Pay or make provision for all known debts and obligations, in order of priority.
- Notify creditors and claimants.
- Cancel business licenses, permits, and vendor accounts.
- Close business bank and payment accounts.
- Distribute remaining assets to shareholders only after all creditor obligations are resolved.
Distributing assets to shareholders before paying creditors can expose directors, and potentially shareholders, to personal liability.
Step 4: Notify creditors, file Articles of Dissolution, and distribute remaining assets
Corporations have two paths for creditor notification.
Path 1: Formal publication notice
The corporation publishes notice of dissolution once each week for four consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper in the county where the registered office and principal executive office are located and sends written notice directly to known creditors.
The claim deadline is the later of either 90 days after the date of published notice, or 90 days after the date written notice was given to a specific creditor. A creditor who receives proper notice and fails to file a claim by the deadline is barred from suing on the claim later.
Path 2: No formal publication
If you skip the publication procedure, Articles of Dissolution can be filed when either all known debts, obligations, and liabilities have been paid or provided for, or at least two years have elapsed from the date the Notice of Intent to Dissolve was filed. The Articles also must state that no legal, administrative, or arbitration proceedings are pending against the corporation, or that adequate provision has been made to satisfy any judgment.
Skipping the formal notice-to-creditors process means you don't get the shortened claim cutoff that publication produces. Instead, claims against the corporation remain governed by Minnesota's default post-dissolution claim rules, which give creditors a longer window to come after the company—and, in some circumstances, its shareholders.
For corporations with complex or uncertain liabilities, talk to an attorney before choosing between these paths.
Once creditor obligations are resolved, distribute remaining assets to shareholders per your articles of incorporation, any applicable shareholder agreements, and Minnesota law.
Step 5: File Articles of Dissolution
After winding up is complete and creditors have been addressed, file the Articles of Dissolution to legally terminate the corporation. The fee is $55 online or in person, $35 by mail.
- Shares issued: File under Minn. Stat. § 302A.7291 (no notice to creditors) or § 302A.727 (with notice to creditors), following the Notice of Intent you already submitted.
- No shares issued: File under Minn. Stat. § 302A.711. No Notice of Intent is required.
Total corporate filing cost runs $70 by mail or $110 online or in person for shares-issued corporations.
The wrong form will result in rejection. Check your original stock ledger or corporate minute book before selecting a form.
Step 6: Close Minnesota tax accounts and file final returns
Minnesota C corporations file a final Form M4, Corporation Franchise Tax Return, for the corporation's final tax year and check the "Final Return" box. Per the Form M4 instructions, final returns must be filed by the federal return due date, and you must attach an explanation along with a copy of the dissolution date and distribution papers (or, for S corporations, a copy of your federal approval). Just checking the box isn't enough. S corporations file a final Form M8 instead.
If the corporation had employees, you have two separate agencies to close out: Make final payroll tax deposits, issue final W-2s, and close your withholding tax account with the Department of Revenue, and close your unemployment insurance account with the Minnesota DEED.
To close the business and all remaining tax accounts in one step through the Department of Revenue's Closing an Account or Business page: Log in to e-Services, select the Taxpayer Information tab, select Close Business, and complete the remaining steps. You must be an e-Services Master for the business to use this path.
Minnesota dissolution fees, processing times, and filing methods
Dissolving a Minnesota LLC costs between $70 and $110 in state filing fees total, because the process requires two separate filings. Corporations pay the same per-filing rate, but the total cost varies based on whether shares were issued and which filing path applies.
Verify current fees at the Minnesota Secretary of State's website before you file. Fees are subject to change and are not refunded if a document is rejected.
All online or in-person filings cost $55; mail-in filings are $35. Online and in-person filings are processed within 2–5 business days. Mail filings are processed first-in, first-out.
Minnesota business dissolution FAQs
What happens to your EIN when you dissolve an LLC?
Your employee identification number is permanently retired and cannot be reused or transferred. The IRS does not cancel EINs, but the number becomes inactive. To formally close the account, send a letter to the IRS with your business name, EIN, and reason for closing. Keep a copy of the IRS confirmation letter with your business records.
Can I dissolve my Minnesota LLC if there are unpaid debts?
You can file dissolution documents with unpaid debts, but dissolution does not eliminate creditor claims. Distributing anything to members before paying creditors creates personal liability exposure. When liabilities substantially exceed assets, bankruptcy may be more appropriate. Talk to an attorney before moving forward.
What is administrative dissolution in Minnesota, and how is it different from voluntary dissolution?
Administrative dissolution is involuntary: The state dissolves your business for failure to file annual renewals or pay required fees. It does not relieve owners of liability and does not substitute for the formal winding-up process. Voluntary dissolution is owner-initiated and follows the statutory steps.
Do I need a lawyer to dissolve my business in Minnesota?
Straightforward dissolutions with no significant debts, member disputes, or pending litigation can often be handled without an attorney. Complex situations involving insolvency, contested ownership, or unresolved legal claims benefit from legal guidance. Learn more about how to dissolve a corporation and what the process entails at a general level before proceeding.