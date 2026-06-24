How to Dissolve a Business in Montana

Tax certificate requirements depend on entity type. Per the Montana DOR Tax Certificates page, domestic corporations, foreign corporations, and foreign LLCs must attach a certificate from the Montana Department of Revenue confirming all Title 15 taxes have been paid before the Secretary of State will process the filing. Domestic LLC terminations do not require a tax certificate.

How to dissolve an LLC in Montana

Montana LLCs dissolve voluntarily by completing a defined sequence that ends with filing Articles of Termination with the Montana Secretary of State. Work through each step in order.

Step 1: Vote to dissolve

Members vote to dissolve according to the LLC's operating agreement. If your agreement specifies a vote threshold, follow it exactly. If the agreement provides no guidelines, the general default voting rule says that any matter relating to the business of the company may be decided by a majority of the members.

A single-member LLC can dissolve by the owner's written decision alone. Document the decision in writing, either as meeting minutes or written member consent, before taking any further action.

Step 2: Wind up business affairs

Winding up means completing or terminating open contracts, collecting amounts owed to the LLC, issuing final payroll to employees, and paying or making provision for all known liabilities. The LLC continues to exist during this phase for these limited purposes.

Step 3: Notify creditors

Send written notice to known creditors stating that the LLC is dissolving and setting a deadline for submitting claims. To cut off known claims, the notice must:

Describe the information that must be included in a claim

Provide a mailing address where the claim may be sent

State the deadline, which may not be less than 120 days from the later of the effective date of the written notice or the filing of the Articles of Termination

State that the claim will be barred if not received by the deadline

A notice missing any of these four elements will not trigger the statutory bar. To cut off unknown claims, the LLC may also publish notice.