How to Dissolve a Business in Montana

Closing a Montana business takes more than stopping operations. You need to document internal approval, resolve obligations to creditors, resolve outstanding compliance and tax obligations, and file the correct termination document with the Montana Secretary of State (SOS).
Which Montana dissolution filing do you need?
Montana uses different terminology for ending a business' legal existence depending on entity type, and the Secretary of State will reject your filing if you use the wrong form.
|Entity type
|Form name
|Domestic LLC
|Articles of Termination
|Domestic corporation
|Articles of Dissolution
|Foreign LLC (registered in MT)
|Application for Certificate of Withdrawal of Foreign LLC
|Foreign corporation (registered in MT)
|Application for Certificate of Withdrawal of Foreign Corporation
Tax certificate requirements depend on entity type. Per the Montana DOR Tax Certificates page, domestic corporations, foreign corporations, and foreign LLCs must attach a certificate from the Montana Department of Revenue confirming all Title 15 taxes have been paid before the Secretary of State will process the filing. Domestic LLC terminations do not require a tax certificate.
Note: This guide covers LLC and corporation dissolution in depth. If your business is a nonprofit, see our full resource on how to dissolve a nonprofit corporation. If you operate a partnership, see our guide on how to dissolve a business partnership.
Tax certificate requirements depend on entity type. Per the Montana DOR Tax Certificates page, domestic corporations, foreign corporations, and foreign LLCs must attach a certificate from the Montana Department of Revenue confirming all Title 15 taxes have been paid before the Secretary of State will process the filing. Domestic LLC terminations do not require a tax certificate.
How to dissolve an LLC in Montana
Montana LLCs dissolve voluntarily by completing a defined sequence that ends with filing Articles of Termination with the Montana Secretary of State. Work through each step in order.
Step 1: Vote to dissolve
Members vote to dissolve according to the LLC's operating agreement. If your agreement specifies a vote threshold, follow it exactly. If the agreement provides no guidelines, the general default voting rule says that any matter relating to the business of the company may be decided by a majority of the members.
A single-member LLC can dissolve by the owner's written decision alone. Document the decision in writing, either as meeting minutes or written member consent, before taking any further action.
Step 2: Wind up business affairs
Winding up means completing or terminating open contracts, collecting amounts owed to the LLC, issuing final payroll to employees, and paying or making provision for all known liabilities. The LLC continues to exist during this phase for these limited purposes.
Step 3: Notify creditors
Send written notice to known creditors stating that the LLC is dissolving and setting a deadline for submitting claims. To cut off known claims, the notice must:
- Describe the information that must be included in a claim
- Provide a mailing address where the claim may be sent
- State the deadline, which may not be less than 120 days from the later of the effective date of the written notice or the filing of the Articles of Termination
- State that the claim will be barred if not received by the deadline
A notice missing any of these four elements will not trigger the statutory bar. To cut off unknown claims, the LLC may also publish notice.
Step 4: Resolve tax obligations
Domestic LLCs generally do not need a tax certificate from the Montana Department of Revenue, but you still need to settle all outstanding state tax obligations before filing with the Secretary of State. You may need a tax certificate if your business has already been administratively dissolved, you elect to be taxed as a corporation, or you need to provide proof of status for any reason.
Requesting a tax clearance certificate is free and takes about 30 days. Through the Montana DOR TransAction Portal (TAP), submit a request selecting "Voluntarily withdrawing or dissolving with the Secretary of State" as the reason. The DOR will verify compliance and issue a tax certificate confirming your status.
Tax certificates expire six months from the date of issuance.
Step 5: File articles of termination with the Montana Secretary of State
File online through the Montana SOS Online Filing Portal. Be prepared to provide the following information:
- The LLC's current legal name
- The reason for filing
- The effective date (defaults to filing date if left blank)
- The name of the agent authorized to receive service of process after termination
- The name of the person(s) authorized to wind up the business
- A sworn affirmation that the LLC's business has been wound up and its legal existence terminated
- Signature of the managing member or manager, printed name, and daytime contact info
Articles of termination carry no filing fee, but expedited handling is available for $20 (24-hour) or $100 (1-hour). When the filing is approved, the SOS will email you instructions for downloading your confirmation documents.
Step 6: Close licenses, permits, and accounts
Once the Secretary of State accepts your filing, complete the following steps:
- Cancel all state and local business licenses and permits
- Close Montana DOR employer withholding and sales tax accounts
- Close business bank accounts and credit lines
- Cancel any registered DBAs or trade names
- File a final federal tax return with the IRS and check the "final return" box
How to dissolve a corporation in Montana
Step 1: Adopt a board resolution and hold a shareholder vote
Dissolution starts with the board of directors:
- The board adopts a resolution authorizing dissolution and submitting the proposal to the shareholders.
- The corporation notifies each shareholder of the meeting at which dissolution will be submitted for approval. The notice must state that one of the purposes of the meeting is to consider dissolving the corporation.
- Shareholder approval requires a majority of the votes entitled to be cast on the dissolution, unless the articles of incorporation require otherwise. If any class or series of shares is entitled to vote as a separate group, that voting group must also approve by a majority of votes entitled to be cast within the group.
Review your bylaws before calling the vote to identify any required procedures. Document board minutes recording the resolution and a shareholder meeting record (or written consent) recording the vote.
Step 2: Obtain a tax certificate and file articles of dissolution
Note: Montana corporations may file articles of dissolution at any point after dissolution is formally authorized.
Before filing for dissolution, corporations must obtain a tax certificate from the Montana Department of Revenue. The certificate confirms that all required taxes have been paid. Request the certificate through the Montana DOR TransAction Portal as early as possible. There's no charge to apply. Processing time is typically under 30 days and the certificate is valid for six months from the date of issuance.
Once you have the certificate, you may file articles of dissolution through the SOS online filing portal. The filing must include:
- The corporation's legal name
- The date dissolution was authorized
- A statement that the proposal to dissolve was duly approved by the shareholders
- The Montana DOR tax certificate
The articles of dissolution take effect on the effective date—typically the filing date unless a future date is specified.
Step 3: Wind up corporate affairs
A dissolved corporation continues its corporate existence temporarily but may not carry on any business, except what is appropriate to wind up and liquidate its affairs. Wind-up activities include:
- Collecting corporate assets
- Disposing of properties that won't be distributed in kind to shareholders
- Discharging or making provision for the corporation's liabilities
- Distributing any remaining assets among shareholders according to their interests
Montana corporations file articles of dissolution after shareholder authorization but before winding up is complete.
Step 4: Notify creditors and settle liabilities
To cut off known claims, send written notice to known creditors. The written notice must:
- Describe the information that must be included in a claim
- Provide a mailing address where the claim may be sent
- State the deadline (under the MBCA structure, the minimum is typically 120 days from the effective date of the written notice)
- State that the claim will be barred if not received by the deadline
Notices missing any of these elements may not trigger the statutory bar. To cut off unknown, untimely, or contingent claims, the corporation may also publish notice.
Step 5: Distribute assets
Per Montana law, creditors get paid before shareholders receive anything. If the corporation has disputed or contingent claims, make reasonable provision for those before making any distributions.
Directors who authorize unlawful distributions face personal liability. Shareholders who receive improper distributions face clawback liability.
Withdrawing a foreign entity from Montana
If your business was formed in another state but registered to do business in Montana, you can withdraw your registration through the TAP portal. Keep in mind that withdrawal doesn't affect your business in your home state.
The same pre-filing requirement applies: You must obtain a tax certificate from the Montana Department of Revenue before the Secretary of State will accept your filing. Montana uses separate withdrawal forms for foreign LLCs and foreign corporations, so confirm you're using the correct form before submitting.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s dissolution services can help manage your SOS filing—whether you want to take care of most of it yourself or you want hands-on management by a dedicated partner.
Our premium Business Dissolution Manager service can evaluate your filing status, identify gaps, handle and track your filing, and confirm lawful closure once it’s been accepted. We can also help you devise a game plan to complete your dissolution with relevant agencies. Our standard dissolution service is a structured DIY approach for simple closures.
FAQs about business dissolution in Montana
What are the three types of dissolution in Montana?
Montana has three types of dissolution: voluntary dissolution (initiated by members or shareholders who have decided to close), administrative dissolution (imposed by the state for failure to file annual reports or maintain a registered agent), and judicial dissolution (ordered by a court due to deadlock, fraud, or shareholder oppression).
What happens to your EIN when you dissolve your Montana LLC or corporation?
Your EIN stays permanently tied to your entity. File a final federal tax return with the IRS, checking the "Final return" box. To close your IRS business account, send a written request with your EIN, legal business name, business address, and reason for closing. The IRS will not close the account until all required returns are filed and any taxes owed are paid.
What happens to your Montana business name after dissolution?
For voluntarily dissolved LLCs, the name becomes available almost immediately as Montana doesn't have a post-dissolution name hold for LLCs. For dissolved corporations, the name remains protected for 120 days.
What licenses, permits, and registrations must be cancelled when closing a business in Montana?
Cancel all state and local business licenses and permits, close Montana DOR tax accounts (income tax withholding, sales tax), and cancel any registered trade names or DBAs. The Secretary of State's acceptance of your dissolution filing does not automatically close these accounts or registrations.
What records must you keep after dissolving a Montana business, and for how long?
Retain federal tax records for a minimum of seven years per IRS guidelines. Montana DOR requires state tax records for at least five years, but keeping everything for the full seven-year federal period is simpler and safer. Retain financial records, contracts, and dissolution-related filings for the same period.
Do you need a lawyer to dissolve a business in Montana?
Montana does not require an attorney. Most straightforward voluntary dissolutions can be handled independently or with a filing service like LegalZoom. It’s wise to consult a CPA or attorney when the situation involves back taxes, member or shareholder disputes, contested creditor claims, significant assets to distribute, or uncertainty about whether winding up is complete before you file.
|Processing speed
|Estimated timeframe
|Fee
|Standard
|Typically several business days
|No charge
|One-day (24-hour priority)
|1 business day
|$20
|One-hour expedite
|1 hour
|$100