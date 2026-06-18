How to Dissolve a Business in New Jersey: A Complete Guide

Closing a business in New Jersey involves more than locking the door. It requires a specific sequence of state filings, tax clearances, and agency notifications that vary depending on your entity type.
Until you file the correct paperwork and the state approves it, your business entity remains legally active. This guide walks owners of LLCs, corporations, and other entities through the process of closing a business in New Jersey.
Business dissolution in NJ at a glance
- New Jersey business dissolution is handled through the Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES), not the Secretary of State, and requires different forms depending on your entity type.
- LLCs file a certificate of cancellation, while corporations file a certificate of dissolution. Using the wrong form is one of the most common reasons filings are delayed or rejected.
- Some New Jersey businesses must obtain a tax clearance certificate from the Division of Taxation before the state will approve dissolution, and that process alone can take several months.
- Failing to formally dissolve leaves you legally responsible for annual report fees, taxes, and potential penalties that continue to accrue even after you stop operating.
- Dissolution covers the state filing, but closing completely also requires canceling county trade names, closing tax registrations, notifying the IRS, and settling all debts and contracts.
- The state filing fee ranges from $75 to $120 depending on entity type, though expedited processing and credit card fees can result in additional costs.
What business dissolution means in New Jersey
Under New Jersey law, an entity continues to exist as a legal entity until the state formally approves its closure through the New Jersey Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services. New Jersey does not have a Secretary of State who oversees business filings; the Division of Revenue is the correct agency.
The correct form, the correct term, and whether you need tax clearance all depend on your entity type—LLC, corporation, limited partnership, or other structure.
New Jersey also distinguishes between voluntary dissolution, where the owners initiate the process, and involuntary dissolution, where the state or a court steps in. This guide covers voluntary dissolution: The owners decide to close, authorize the dissolution, wind up affairs, and file the appropriate paperwork.
Dissolution, cancellation, withdrawal, and termination: What each term means in New Jersey
New Jersey uses four distinct legal terms to describe ending a business' existence, and the one that applies to you depends entirely on your entity type.
- Dissolution: The term for ending the legal existence of a domestic corporation or nonprofit corporation. The appropriate form is a certificate of dissolution.
- Cancellation: The term for ending legal existence for a domestic LLC or limited partnership (LP). The filing is called a certificate of cancellation.
- Withdrawal. Applies to foreign entities, meaning businesses formed in another state but registered to do business in New Jersey. A foreign LLC, corporation, or LLP files a certificate of withdrawal. This ends its authorization to do business in New Jersey, not its existence.
- Termination. Used in connection with limited liability partnerships (LLPs), which file a certificate of cancellation to wind up.
All dissolution, cancellation, and withdrawal filings go to the New Jersey Division of Revenue, a division of the Department of the Treasury.
Which New Jersey filing do you need? A quick guide by entity type
The form you file and whether you need tax clearance first depend entirely on your entity type.
|Entity type
|Form
|Tax clearance required?
|LLC (domestic)
|Certificate of cancellation
|No
|Corporation (domestic, for-profit)
|Certificate of dissolution
|Yes, in most cases
|Nonprofit corporation
|Certificate of dissolution
|No
|Limited partnership (LP)
|Certificate of cancellation
|No
|Limited liability partnership (LLP)
|Certificate of cancellation
|No
|Foreign entity (any type)
|Certificate of withdrawal
|No
|Entity type
|Form
|Tax clearance required?
|LLC (domestic)
|Certificate of cancellation
|No
|Corporation (domestic, for-profit)
|Certificate of dissolution
|Yes, in most cases
|Nonprofit corporation
|Certificate of dissolution
|No
|Limited partnership (LP)
|Certificate of cancellation
|No
|Limited liability partnership (LLP)
|Certificate of cancellation
|No
|Foreign entity (any type)
|Certificate of withdrawal
|No
One requirement applies across entity types: Your business must be in good standing before you can file to dissolve it. If your entity has lapsed due to missed annual reports or unpaid taxes, you will need to reinstate it before proceeding.
Note: This guide covers LLC and corporation dissolution in depth. If your business is a nonprofit, see our full resource on how to dissolve a nonprofit corporation. If you operate a partnership, see our guide on how to dissolve a business partnership.
How to dissolve an LLC in New Jersey
Step 1: Vote to dissolve
Before any paperwork moves, the members must formally authorize dissolution. Check your operating agreement first. It may specify the required vote threshold, notice requirements, and other rules and procedures agreed upon by members of the LLC.
Without an operating agreement, the New Jersey Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act (RULLCA) governs. For a single-member LLC, no vote is required. For multi-member LLCs, document the decision in writing. If a dispute arises, that paper trail protects you.
Step 2: Wind up business affairs
"Winding up" is the legal term for the cleanup work that happens after members vote to dissolve but before the state approves the cancellation. During this period, the LLC still legally exists, but only for the purpose of closing out its affairs. Practical items to work through during wind-up include terminating contracts, collecting outstanding receivables, and notifying vendors and suppliers.
Step 3: Settle debts and distribute remaining assets
Creditors come before members. Pay all outstanding debts before you distribute any remaining assets. Once you settle liabilities, distribute remaining assets to members according to their ownership interests or your operating agreement.
Step 4: Notify tax agencies and file final tax returns
The LLC must file its final New Jersey state tax return and close its state tax registration using Form REG-C-L. If the business had employees or collected sales tax, the LLC may need to file a final payroll tax return or sales tax return.
File your tax returns as normal on their next annual due date. Mark every return "final."
New Jersey does not require a tax clearance certificate to cancel an LLC. However, failing to notify the state that your business is no longer operating can result in delinquency notices from the Division of Taxation for unfiled returns.
Step 5: File the certificate of cancellation
Submit Form L-109 (Certificate of Cancellation) to the New Jersey Division of Revenue. The filing fee is $100. Online credit card payments carry a $3 processing fee; expedited over-the-counter processing adds $25.
File online through NJ’s Annual Reports and Change Services portal by selecting "Close a Business." You will need your 10-digit entity ID, business type, and the entity’s original formation date. Paper filings are accepted by mail at the following address:
NJ Division of Revenue
Business Liquidations
PO Box 308
Trenton, NJ 08646
How to dissolve a corporation in New Jersey
Corporate dissolution follows the same underlying logic as LLC cancellation: authorize, wind up, file. However, for-profit corporations face an additional mandatory step: obtaining a tax clearance certificate from the Division of Taxation before the Division of Revenue. As a result, corporate dissolution takes longer.
Step 1: Hold a board meeting and get shareholder approval
The board of directors must adopt a formal resolution to dissolve. If all shareholders agree, dissolution can be accomplished by written consent without a meeting, using Form C-159D (Application for Dissolution, Without a Meeting of Shareholders). If not, the board must vote at a noticed shareholders' meeting and file Form C-159S (Certificate of Dissolution, Pursuant to Action of Board and Shareholders).
Check your bylaws or shareholders' agreement before calling a vote, as they may specify the required approval threshold. Document everything: a signed board resolution and written shareholder consent or formal meeting minutes demonstrate proper authorization.
If your corporation never commenced business or has no assets, you can file Form C-159A (Certificate of Dissolution, Before Commencing Business), which does not require a tax clearance certificate.
Step 2: Wind up corporate affairs
Once dissolution is authorized, the corporation enters the wind-up phase, during which it legally continues to exist only for the purpose of closing out its affairs.
Depending on the entity’s bylaws, a corporation may need to pass final board resolutions addressing the dissolution, document officer resignations, and update corporate records. It may also have to prepare a formal copy of corporate minutes authorizing dissolution with liquidation and distribution of assets, or a copy of the plan of liquidation.
Creditors come before shareholders. Settle all outstanding debts before distributing any remaining assets.
Step 3: Apply for a tax clearance certificate
A tax clearance certificate is issued by the NJ Division of Taxation, a separate agency from the Division of Revenue, and confirms that the corporation has satisfied all state tax liabilities. Apply using Form A-5088-TC (Application for Tax Clearance Certificate) along with an Estimated Summary Tax Return (Form A-5052-TC) for the current period. The corporation must file any returns that were due but not filed, and pay any amounts due—including Corporation Business Tax, Sales and Use Tax, and Gross Income Tax withheld.
Because a tax clearance certificate voids 45 days after issuance, you should move promptly to finalize dissolution once it’s received. If your filing is delayed beyond that window, you will need to reapply and pay the $25 fee again. Ensure that you file any annual reports due prior to formal dissolution, or the entity may be pushed out of good standing.
Step 4: File a certificate of dissolution
With your tax clearance certificate in hand, you can file your certificate of dissolution. The total cost will be $120: a $75 dissolution fee, the $25 tax clearance application fee, and a $20 tax clearance certificate fee. Corporations dissolving before commencing business or without assets pay no filing fee.
File online through NJ’s Annual Reports and Change Services portal, or by mail to:
NJ Division of Revenue
Business Liquidations
PO Box 308
Trenton, NJ 08646
In-person or courier delivery goes to:
33 West State Street
5th Floor
Trenton, NJ 08608
Step 5: Notify creditors, close accounts, and file final returns
Notify creditors in writing about the shutdown and allow a reasonable time for claims. File final tax returns within 30 days of the dissolution date (marking each return “final”) and file Form REG-C-L to close your state tax registration. See the closure checklist below for a comprehensive post-dissolution sequence.
Final tax returns and IRS notification
Getting dissolution or cancellation approved by the state is one part of closing a business. Wrapping up tax obligations at the state and federal level is the other.
Filing your final New Jersey tax returns
Every business closing in New Jersey must file a final state tax return. Beyond the income tax return, other filings may include:
- Sales tax. File a final quarterly Sales and Use Tax return by the due date for the last quarter the business operated.
- Employer withholding. If the business had employees, file a final quarterly return (Form NJ-927 or NJ-927-W) or annual return (Form NJ-927-H) reporting New Jersey income tax withheld (even if zero) by the due date.
Retain your records after everything is filed, as all tax returns are subject to audit until the statute of limitations expires.
Do I need to notify the IRS if I close my business?
Yes. File a final federal tax return, check the "final return" box, and send a written request to the IRS to close your EIN account after all returns are filed and taxes paid. Ceasing operations does not automatically cancel your EIN.
The correct federal form depends on your entity type: C corporations file Form 1120; S corporations file Form 1120-S; partnerships file Form 1065, and sole proprietors report on Schedule C (Form 1040). Corporations must also file Form 966 (Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation) if they adopt a resolution or plan to dissolve or liquidate stock. If the business had employees, file final payroll tax forms (Form 941 or 944) and issue final W-2s.
New Jersey business dissolution: Forms, cost to file, and where to file
|Entity type
|Form name
|Filing fee
|LLC (domestic)
|Form L-109
(Certificate of Cancellation)
|$100
|Corporation (domestic, for-profit)
|Certificate of Dissolution
(Form C-159D, C-159S, or C-159A, depending on shareholder approval method)
|$120 total (including tax clearance fees)
|Nonprofit corporation
|Certificate of Dissolution
(see above)
|$75
|Limited partnership (LP)
|Form LP-103
(Certificate of Cancellation)
|$75
|Limited liability partnership (LLP)
|Certificate of Cancellation
|$100
|Foreign entity (corporation)
|Form C-124P
(Certificate of Withdrawal)
|$75
|Entity type
|Form name
|Filing fee
|LLC (domestic)
|Form L-109
(Certificate of Cancellation)
|$100
|Corporation (domestic, for-profit)
|Certificate of Dissolution
(Form C-159D, C-159S, or C-159A, depending on shareholder approval method)
|$120 total (including tax clearance fees)
|Nonprofit corporation
|Certificate of Dissolution
(see above)
|$75
|Limited partnership (LP)
|Form LP-103
(Certificate of Cancellation)
|$75
|Limited liability partnership (LLP)
|Certificate of Cancellation
|$100
|Foreign entity (corporation)
|Form C-124P
(Certificate of Withdrawal)
|$75
Corporations dissolving before commencing business or without assets pay no filing fee. Online filings paid by credit card carry an additional $3 processing fee. Expedited over-the-counter processing adds $15 or $25, depending on the entity type.
All filings can be completed online through New Jersey’s Change Services portal or by mail to:
33 West State Street
5th Floor
Trenton, NJ 08608
What happens if you don't dissolve your New Jersey business?
If you stop operating without formally dissolving, your business remains legally active in New Jersey. Annual report fees continue to accrue, the state can assess taxes and penalties, and you stay personally exposed to claims or liabilities against the entity.
The state may administratively dissolve an LLC that fails to file annual reports or pay taxes for two consecutive years. However, administrative dissolution can create new issues, including personal liability for unpaid obligations and a damaged business record that appears in future filings.
Corporate officers can also be held personally liable for trust fund taxes. If the tax liability is not resolved, a Certificate of Debt will be filed in the New Jersey Superior Court against the corporation and any responsible officers—a judgment that attaches to individuals, not just the inactive entity.
New Jersey business closure checklist
Filing your dissolution or cancellation paperwork is the legal step, but completely closing your business requires several additional actions.
- File dissolution or cancellation paperwork with the New Jersey Division of Revenue.
- Obtain your tax clearance certificate from the New Jersey Division of Taxation if required for your entity type.
- File final New Jersey state tax returns, including income, sales, and payroll, marking each one "final."
- Close your NJ tax registration using Form REG-C-L.
- Notify the IRS and file final federal tax returns, checking the "final return" box. Request closure of your EIN account in writing.
- Cancel your county trade name or DBA registration with the county clerk where the trade name was originally filed.
- Cancel all state and local business licenses and permits, including professional licenses, municipal business licenses, and zoning certificates.
- Comply with WARN Act obligations if you have 100 or more employees, which generally requires notifying local officials, each affected employee, and any collective bargaining unit. Consider legal counsel if you are unsure how to do this.
- Settle all outstanding debts and contracts. Pay creditors, formally terminate leases and service agreements, and collect any remaining receivables.
- Close all business bank accounts and credit lines once debts are resolved and final asset distributions are complete.
- Cancel business insurance policies, including general liability, workers' compensation, and commercial property coverage.
- Retain business records. As a general rule, keep tax records for at least seven years, payroll records for at least six years, and corporate records and formation documents indefinitely.
How LegalZoom can help
You can close your business on your own without a lawyer, but if you find the process intimidating, LegalZoom offers dissolution services at a friendlier price than hiring an attorney.
Our Standard Dissolution service is a guided DIY process—you take care of pre-dissolution procedures, fill out our online questionnaire, and we’ll create your dissolution paperwork and submit it to the state. You’re still responsible for all other procedures that come before and after filing your documents, but you can rest assured that your paperwork will be submitted correctly thanks to LegalZoom’s 100% accuracy guarantee.
If your dissolution is more complicated, our Business Dissolution Manager service pairs you with a dedicated and experienced Manager to stick with you through the entire dissolution process. They can help you get into good standing, track due dates and procedures, and together you can make an action plan to dissolve your business soundly.
Want a middle ground? LegalZoom’s Business Attorney Plans provide access to a dedicated business attorney in your area and unlimited 30-minute phone calls about new legal questions. Your attorney can advise you on specific questions if you face legal issues during your dissolution.
FAQs about business dissolution in New Jersey
How long does it take to dissolve a business in New Jersey?
The answer depends on the entity type and whether tax clearance is required. For most LLCs, the process can be completed in a few business days by using the state’s online portal. For corporations that need a tax clearance certificate, the process can take several months.
Can I dissolve my New Jersey LLC online?
Yes. The Division of Revenue accepts LLC cancellations and corporation dissolutions online through New Jersey’s Change Services Portal. You will need your 10-digit entity ID, business type, and original formation date. If you do not have your entity ID, look it up through the Division of Revenue's business records search before you begin.
Can I dissolve a New Jersey business if I have outstanding debts?
You can file while the business still carries unpaid debts, but filing does not erase those obligations. Creditors retain the right to pursue claims against the business' assets during the winding-up period, and in some cases against members or shareholders personally if assets were distributed before debts were settled.
Do I need to cancel my New Jersey registered agent when I dissolve?
Once dissolution or cancellation is approved, your registered agent's obligations end because the entity no longer legally exists. Notify your registered agent service directly so they can close your account and stop billing you.