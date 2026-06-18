How to Dissolve a Business in New Jersey: A Complete Guide

Closing a business in New Jersey involves more than locking the door. It requires a specific sequence of state filings, tax clearances, and agency notifications that vary depending on your entity type.

Until you file the correct paperwork and the state approves it, your business entity remains legally active. This guide walks owners of LLCs, corporations, and other entities through the process of closing a business in New Jersey.

Business dissolution in NJ at a glance

New Jersey business dissolution is handled through the Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES) , not the Secretary of State, and requires different forms depending on your entity type.

, not the Secretary of State, and requires different forms depending on your entity type. LLCs file a certificate of cancellation , while corporations file a certificate of dissolution . Using the wrong form is one of the most common reasons filings are delayed or rejected.

, while corporations file a . Using the wrong form is one of the most common reasons filings are delayed or rejected. Some New Jersey businesses must obtain a tax clearance certificate from the Division of Taxation before the state will approve dissolution, and that process alone can take several months.

from the Division of Taxation before the state will approve dissolution, and that process alone can take several months. Failing to formally dissolve leaves you legally responsible for annual report fees, taxes, and potential penalties that continue to accrue even after you stop operating.

that continue to accrue even after you stop operating. Dissolution covers the state filing, but closing completely also requires canceling county trade names, closing tax registrations, notifying the IRS, and settling all debts and contracts .

. The state filing fee ranges from $75 to $120 depending on entity type, though expedited processing and credit card fees can result in additional costs.

What business dissolution means in New Jersey

Under New Jersey law, an entity continues to exist as a legal entity until the state formally approves its closure through the New Jersey Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services. New Jersey does not have a Secretary of State who oversees business filings; the Division of Revenue is the correct agency.

The correct form, the correct term, and whether you need tax clearance all depend on your entity type—LLC, corporation, limited partnership, or other structure.

New Jersey also distinguishes between voluntary dissolution, where the owners initiate the process, and involuntary dissolution, where the state or a court steps in. This guide covers voluntary dissolution: The owners decide to close, authorize the dissolution, wind up affairs, and file the appropriate paperwork.

Dissolution, cancellation, withdrawal, and termination: What each term means in New Jersey

New Jersey uses four distinct legal terms to describe ending a business' existence, and the one that applies to you depends entirely on your entity type.

Dissolution: The term for ending the legal existence of a domestic corporation or nonprofit corporation . The appropriate form is a certificate of dissolution.

The term for ending the legal existence of a or . The appropriate form is a certificate of dissolution. Cancellation: The term for ending legal existence for a domestic LLC or limited partnership (LP) . The filing is called a certificate of cancellation.

The term for ending legal existence for a or . The filing is called a certificate of cancellation. Withdrawal. Applies to foreign entities , meaning businesses formed in another state but registered to do business in New Jersey. A foreign LLC, corporation, or LLP files a certificate of withdrawal. This ends its authorization to do business in New Jersey, not its existence.

Applies to , meaning businesses formed in another state but registered to do business in New Jersey. A foreign LLC, corporation, or LLP files a certificate of withdrawal. This ends its authorization to do business in New Jersey, not its existence. Termination. Used in connection with limited liability partnerships (LLPs), which file a certificate of cancellation to wind up.

All dissolution, cancellation, and withdrawal filings go to the New Jersey Division of Revenue, a division of the Department of the Treasury.

Which New Jersey filing do you need? A quick guide by entity type

The form you file and whether you need tax clearance first depend entirely on your entity type.