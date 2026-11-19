What is the Nevada annual list?

An annual list is a recurring filing with the Secretary of State that outlines important information about your business, its market shares, and the people who control it. The main purpose of these reports is to ensure the state is up-to-date on your business’ basic information.

Although Nevada generally refers to this report as an annual list, the state also uses the term “amended list” for when the filing entity reports changes to the information contained in the list. Most entities also renew a state business license along with the annual list, but the license and list have separate fees and legal purposes.

Who needs to file?

Nevada requires annual lists from all business entities formed in or out of the state that have registered to do business in Nevada. This includes the following entity types:

Limited liability companies (LLCs)

For-profit corporations

Nonprofit corporations and cooperatives

Limited partnerships (LPs)

Limited liability partnerships (LLPs)

Limited liability limited partnerships (LLLPs)

Business trusts

Professional associations

Sole proprietorships and general partnerships don’t need to file an annual list because they’re not separate legal entities required to register with the SOS. However, they may need to obtain a Nevada state business license to operate in the state.

What information must a Nevada annual list contain?

In Nevada, the required information for an annual list/business license renewal varies based on the structure of your organization. That said, most reports should include the following:

Entity name. Provide the full legal name of the company as written on its formation documents.

Provide the full legal name of the company as written on its formation documents. Entity number or Nevada business identification number (NBID). You can find either by searching your business in the SOS' corporate database.

You can find either by searching your business in the SOS' corporate database. Business address. List every business address that you have in the state (this may require an additional page). If you don’t have a business address in the state, give your Nevada registered agent’s address.

List every business address that you have in the state (this may require an additional page). If you don’t have a business address in the state, give your Nevada registered agent’s address. Management. List the name and address of your company’s management team. For LLCs, this will be the managers or members; for LPs, it’s the partners; and for corporations, it’s the president, secretary, treasurer, and directors.

List the name and address of your company’s management team. For LLCs, this will be the managers or members; for LPs, it’s the partners; and for corporations, it’s the president, secretary, treasurer, and directors. License exemptions. Organizations that qualify for exemption from the state business license should check off those qualifications.

Organizations that qualify for exemption from the state business license should check off those qualifications. Investigation disclosure. For-profit entities need to answer a few questions about the business’ market share of any particular product in the state and whether or not it’s faced investigations on trade regulation.

There are also optional sections where the company is free to describe its ownership makeup—such as majority minority-owned, women-owned, or veteran-owned—and industry code.