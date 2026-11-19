To remain active in the state, Nevada requires most business entities to file an annual report, which is known as an annual list in Nevada. The annual list also comes with a separate business license renewal for for-profit companies and certain nonprofits. You can file both the annual list and business license through the Nevada Secretary of State (SOS).
The filing periods and fees differ by entity type. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about how to file, including the costs, deadlines, and more.
What is the Nevada annual list?
An annual list is a recurring filing with the Secretary of State that outlines important information about your business, its market shares, and the people who control it. The main purpose of these reports is to ensure the state is up-to-date on your business’ basic information.
Although Nevada generally refers to this report as an annual list, the state also uses the term “amended list” for when the filing entity reports changes to the information contained in the list. Most entities also renew a state business license along with the annual list, but the license and list have separate fees and legal purposes.
Who needs to file?
Nevada requires annual lists from all business entities formed in or out of the state that have registered to do business in Nevada. This includes the following entity types:
- Limited liability companies (LLCs)
- For-profit corporations
- Nonprofit corporations and cooperatives
- Limited partnerships (LPs)
- Limited liability partnerships (LLPs)
- Limited liability limited partnerships (LLLPs)
- Business trusts
- Professional associations
Sole proprietorships and general partnerships don’t need to file an annual list because they’re not separate legal entities required to register with the SOS. However, they may need to obtain a Nevada state business license to operate in the state.
What information must a Nevada annual list contain?
In Nevada, the required information for an annual list/business license renewal varies based on the structure of your organization. That said, most reports should include the following:
- Entity name. Provide the full legal name of the company as written on its formation documents.
- Entity number or Nevada business identification number (NBID). You can find either by searching your business in the SOS' corporate database.
- Business address. List every business address that you have in the state (this may require an additional page). If you don’t have a business address in the state, give your Nevada registered agent’s address.
- Management. List the name and address of your company’s management team. For LLCs, this will be the managers or members; for LPs, it’s the partners; and for corporations, it’s the president, secretary, treasurer, and directors.
- License exemptions. Organizations that qualify for exemption from the state business license should check off those qualifications.
- Investigation disclosure. For-profit entities need to answer a few questions about the business’ market share of any particular product in the state and whether or not it’s faced investigations on trade regulation.
There are also optional sections where the company is free to describe its ownership makeup—such as majority minority-owned, women-owned, or veteran-owned—and industry code.
How to file a Nevada annual list in 8 steps
You can file an annual list and business license renewal with the SOS in three ways. Either file online through Orion, Nevada’s business portal, by mail, or in person.
How to file online
- Navigate to Orion and sign into your account or register a new account.
- Search your business in the SOS’ entity records either by its name, entity number, or NBID.
- Select your business from the search results to access its entity profile.
- Click “manage this business” in the navigation bar on the left.
- Choose the option to file an annual/amended list.
- Confirm or update your business information.
- Review each detail to ensure everything is correct. This helps prevent filing errors.
- Submit the report and pay the filing fee.
The fee to file a report varies based on your entity type. Check out the fee schedule below to learn your entity’s report cost.
How to file by mail or in person
- Navigate to the business services page on the SOS’ website.
- Click ”business forms” from a list of quick links further down on the home page.
- Scroll down to view the annual and amended list filings.
- Select the relevant form for your business entity.
- Confirm or update your business information.
- Review each detail to ensure everything is correct. This helps prevent filing errors.
- Print the completed report and prepare a check payable to the Nevada Secretary of State.
- Deliver the form and payment to the SOS’ Carson City, Downtown Las Vegas, or South Las Vegas location.
Nevada annual list and business license deadlines and fees
For every entity, the annual list and business license renewal is due on the last day of the month when the company originally formed or registered with the Nevada Secretary of State. However, the filing fees differ by entity type.
|Annual list fee
|Business license fee
|Late fee
|For-profit corporation
|
Based on the combined value of all shares:
|Business corporations: $500
Professional corporations: $200
|$175
|Nonprofit corporation
|$50
|501(c) tax-exempt: $0
Nonprofit cooperatives without stock: $200
Nonprofit cooperatives with stock: $500
|$50
|LLC, LP, LLP, trust
|$150
|$200
|$75
|LLLP
|Formed under NRS Chapter 87A: $150
Formed under NRS Chapter 88: $200
|$200
|$75
|Professional association
|$150
|$200
|$75
|Annual list fee
|Business license fee
|Late fee
|For-profit corporation
|
Based on the combined value of all shares:
|Business corporations: $500
Professional corporations: $200
|$175
|Nonprofit corporation
|$50
|501(c) tax-exempt: $0
Nonprofit cooperatives without stock: $200
Nonprofit cooperatives with stock: $500
|$50
|LLC, LP, LLP, trust
|$150
|$200
|$75
|LLLP
|Formed under NRS Chapter 87A: $150
Formed under NRS Chapter 88: $200
|$200
|$75
|Professional association
|$150
|$200
|$75
What happens if you miss the deadline?
In addition to a late fee, an entity that fails to file an annual list will go into default. In other words, the entity is no longer active with the SOS and may not be able to get a Nevada certificate of existence.
The SOS can eventually revoke an entity if it remains in default and neglects to file the annual list and pay the penalty fees. Once a business is revoked, it can no longer operate in Nevada except to settle existing business matters or reinstate the business.
If your business is revoked, you can file for reinstatement online through Orion. LegalZoom offers a hands-on reinstatement and business manager service that can help bring your business back to active status and stay ahead of ongoing deadlines.
How to file a Nevada annual list with LegalZoom
There’s a reason more than three million business owners have trusted LegalZoom to help keep their business compliant. For a busy small business owner, it can be difficult to stay on top of compliance deadlines in addition to the day to day of running your business.
LegalZoom offers a simple, all-in-one solution for filing your annual list no matter what type of business you operate. LegalZoom’s annual report service can save you time, guarantee accuracy, and ensure your annual list is delivered on time. And, if your list is rejected due to an error on our part, we'll correct it with the SOS at no additional cost to you. Let us handle the compliance filings so you can focus on growing your business.
Nevada annual list FAQs
When is the deadline for a foreign entity's Nevada annual list?
For a foreign LLC or corporation, the Nevada annual list cycle follows its Nevada qualification or registration date. This means the annual list is due on or before the last day of the month in which the company originally registered in Nevada. However, the company can only file up to 90 days before this date. Otherwise, the SOS will consider it to be an amended list for the previous year. For instance, if you got your foreign qualification on May 7, 2026, then you must submit your first annual list between March 2 and May 31, 2027.
What must a Nevada professional association include in its annual list?
In its annual list, a professional association must provide the names and addresses of its members and employees and certify that they are licensed to render professional services in Nevada.
Does Nevada's state business license cover local licenses or permits?
No, Nevada's state business-license renewal doesn’t replace local city or county licenses or industry-specific permits. LegalZoom's Business License Report can help you identify local requirements based on your business's location and activities.