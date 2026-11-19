Ohio biennial report FAQs

What Ohio LLC compliance mistakes should you avoid?

The biggest compliance mistake an Ohio LLC can make is neglecting to update any changes in its registered agent information. Ohio law requires LLCs to inform the SOS within 30 days of any change to its registered agent or risk cancellation.

What must Ohio LLC owners keep current instead of an annual report?

Not having to file an annual report doesn’t eliminate an LLC or for-profit corporation’s compliance tasks. Here are some things an Ohio LLC owner needs to stay on top of.

Ohio statutory agent (registered agent). Ohio LLCs must maintain a statutory agent with an address in Ohio at all times. Failure to do so can result in the SOS dissolving the business.

Ohio LLCs must maintain a statutory agent with an address in Ohio at all times. Failure to do so can result in the SOS dissolving the business. Taxes, licenses, and other recurring compliance. Even without a general annual report, an LLC may have recurring tax or license duties that depend on the business’ size, location, and industry.

Our Ohio LLC guide outlines common state, county, city, and professional-license checks, including vendor's licenses. For a tailored view based on your business and where it operates, LegalZoom's Business License report service can help identify potential requirements. The Ohio Business Gateway can guide you through state tax registration and filings.

How can you check your Ohio LLC's status?

Use the Secretary of State's business search to review your entity status, filing history, and statutory agent information. If a bank or another party needs formal proof, request a full force and effect certificate from the same office.

How do I change my statutory agent in Ohio?

You can update your Ohio statutory agent information by filing Form 521 either online or by mailing a paper filing to the SOS. The filing fee is $25. You only need to file this form when there is a change in your statutory agent information.