Ohio is one of the easiest states for business compliance. Most Ohio entities don’t need to file an annual report with the Ohio Secretary of State (SOS). Instead, standard for-profit limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations just need to maintain a registered agent (also known as a statutory agent in Ohio) and handle any tax, license, or permit filings that apply to the business.
That said, some business entities—such as professional associations, limited liability partnerships (LLPs), and nonprofit corporations—do face recurring filing requirements. Here’s a breakdown of which entities file reports, the type of report, and the fees and deadlines for each.
Who needs to file?
Although most Ohio business entities don’t file an annual or biennial report, there are a few specialized entities that do need to keep up with recurring filings.
- Professional associations are a type of corporation that certain licensed professionals can form. Ohio requires professional associations to file a biennial report by July 30 every even-numbered year.
- Limited liability partnerships also need to file a biennial report, but the deadline falls on July 1 every odd-numbered year.
- Nonprofit corporations must file a statement of continued existence every five years by their date of incorporation or the date of the last filing. The SOS prefers nonprofits file six months before the deadline.
- Charities that operate in Ohio also need to file an annual report with the Ohio Attorney General by the fifteenth day of the fifth month after the end of their fiscal (financial) year. For calendar year organizations, this would be May 15.
What information must an Ohio biennial report or statement of continued existence contain?
The information you need to include in your report or statement depends on the type of entity. However, every entity type will need to include its registered name and charter number. You can find your business’ charter number by searching your business in the Ohio SOS’ corporate database.
Here’s what to provide as a professional association:
- Professional service that your corporation provides
- Name and address of each shareholder (must be licensed professionals)
- Signature from an officer of the corporation
Here’s what to provide as an LLP:
- Jurisdiction where the partnership originally formed (foreign partnerships only)
- Principal office address
- Principal office address in Ohio (if the above address is out of state)
- Ohio registered agent’s name and address of the partnership’s office (if the partnership has no office in Ohio)
- Signature from a partner or authorized individual
Here’s what to provide as a nonprofit corporation:
- Domestic or foreign status (did the nonprofit form in or outside of Ohio?)
- Principal office address
- Date of incorporation (if domestic)
- Date of qualification in Ohio (if foreign)
- Jurisdiction where the nonprofit originally formed (if foreign)
- Ohio registered agent’s name and address
- Signature from a director, officer, or three members of the organization
How to file an Ohio biennial report or statement of continued existence
The fastest and easiest way to file either of these forms is online through the Ohio Business portal, the SOS’ business filing portal. However, you also have the option to file a paper form by mail.
To file online, complete these steps:
- Log in or create an account.
- Connect to your business using its name or charter number.
- Go to business filings to select the appropriate form.
- Choose Form 520 to file a biennial report or Form 522 to file a statement of continued existence.
- Fill in the required information and review for accuracy.
- Pay the $25 filing fee and submit your report.
To file by mail, complete these steps:
- Receive Form 520 for a biennial report or Form 522 for a statement of continued existence from your Ohio registered agent, or navigate to the SOS website and go to business services.
- Go to the business forms page to download the appropriate filing.
- Fill in the required information and review for accuracy.
- Print out your completed form on single-sided paper that’s 8.5 by 11 inches.
- Mail the form with a check or money order payable to the Ohio Secretary of State to the address on the form.
Ohio report deadlines and fees
|Entity type
|Frequency
|Filing window
|State fee
|Professional association
|Biennial
|July 1–30, every even-numbered year
|$25
|LLP
|Biennial
|April 1–July 1, every odd-numbered year
|$25
|Nonprofit
|Every five years
|Six-months prior to the date of incorporation
|$25
|Entity type
|Frequency
|Filing window
|State fee
|Professional association
|Biennial
|July 1–30, every even-numbered year
|$25
|LLP
|Biennial
|April 1–July 1, every odd-numbered year
|$25
|Nonprofit
|Every five years
|Six-months prior to the date of incorporation
|$25
What happens if you miss an Ohio report filing deadline?
If a business fails to file its biennial report, statement of continued existence, or update its Ohio registered agent information, it could lose its active status in the state (preventing it from obtaining a certificate of good standing), and may eventually face cancellation.
Once the SOS cancels a business entity’s registration, it has up to two years to file for reinstatement. You can file for reinstatement online through the Ohio Business portal. LegalZoom also offers a hands-on reinstatement and business manager service that can help bring your business back to active status and stay ahead of ongoing deadlines.
How to file an Ohio biennial report with LegalZoom
There’s a reason more than three million business owners have trusted LegalZoom to help keep their business compliant. For a busy small business owner, it can be difficult to stay on top of compliance deadlines in addition to the day to day of running your business.
LegalZoom offers a simple, all-in-one solution for filing your biennial report no matter what type of business you operate. LegalZoom’s annual report services can save you time, guarantee accuracy, and ensure your biennial report is delivered on time. And, if your report is rejected due to an error on our part, we'll correct it with the SOS at no additional cost to you. Let us handle the compliance filings so you can focus on growing your business.
Ohio biennial report FAQs
What Ohio LLC compliance mistakes should you avoid?
The biggest compliance mistake an Ohio LLC can make is neglecting to update any changes in its registered agent information. Ohio law requires LLCs to inform the SOS within 30 days of any change to its registered agent or risk cancellation.
What must Ohio LLC owners keep current instead of an annual report?
Not having to file an annual report doesn’t eliminate an LLC or for-profit corporation’s compliance tasks. Here are some things an Ohio LLC owner needs to stay on top of.
- Ohio statutory agent (registered agent). Ohio LLCs must maintain a statutory agent with an address in Ohio at all times. Failure to do so can result in the SOS dissolving the business.
- Taxes, licenses, and other recurring compliance. Even without a general annual report, an LLC may have recurring tax or license duties that depend on the business’ size, location, and industry.
Our Ohio LLC guide outlines common state, county, city, and professional-license checks, including vendor's licenses. For a tailored view based on your business and where it operates, LegalZoom's Business License report service can help identify potential requirements. The Ohio Business Gateway can guide you through state tax registration and filings.
How can you check your Ohio LLC's status?
Use the Secretary of State's business search to review your entity status, filing history, and statutory agent information. If a bank or another party needs formal proof, request a full force and effect certificate from the same office.
How do I change my statutory agent in Ohio?
You can update your Ohio statutory agent information by filing Form 521 either online or by mailing a paper filing to the SOS. The filing fee is $25. You only need to file this form when there is a change in your statutory agent information.