How to Get a Certificate of Good Standing in Ohio

The certificate that Ohio businesses use to demonstrate their status with the Ohio Secretary of State depends on the entity type. Corporations receive a certificate of good standing, while limited liability companies (LLCs) receive a full force and effect certificate.

If you need to provide evidence of your business’ compliance with the Secretary of State, you’ll likely need a certificate of good standing or full force and effect certificate, depending on your business structure. This guide covers what theseis certificates confirms, how to determine whether your business qualifies, how to order one, and the steps to take if your company isn’t in good standing. Although the certificates have different names based on entity type, for simplicity, we’ll use the term “certificate of good standing” throughout this guide to refer to both.

Ohio certificate of good standing at a glance

The Ohio Secretary of State issues certificates of good standing for registered business entities.

To request a certificate, you'll need your Ohio business entity number, available through the Secretary of State’s business search tool.

A certificate of good standing costs $5.

Your Ohio business entity must be current on all Secretary of State filings to qualify.

What is an Ohio certificate of good standing?

An Ohio certificate of good standing is an official document from the Ohio Secretary of State confirming that your business entity is properly registered and current on all required state filings.

Banks, lenders, licensing boards, and out-of-state registration offices may use it to verify that your business is legally authorized to operate in Ohio.

When Ohio businesses need a certificate of good standing

Ohio businesses may often get asked for a certificate of good standing in the following scenarios:

Opening a business bank account. Many banks and credit unions want proof that your Ohio business entity is active and in good standing before they'll open a business bank account.

Many banks and credit unions want proof that your Ohio business entity is active and in good standing before they'll open a business bank account. Applying for a business loan or line of credit. Lenders use the certificate to confirm that your business is legally authorized to operate in Ohio before extending credit, whether that's a traditional bank loan, small business financing, or an alternative lending product.

Lenders use the certificate to confirm that your business is legally authorized to operate in Ohio before extending credit, whether that's a traditional bank loan, small business financing, or an alternative lending product. Obtaining a state or professional license. Certain Ohio agencies and professional licensing boards require a current certificate as part of the application or renewal process.

Certain Ohio agencies and professional licensing boards require a current certificate as part of the application or renewal process. Registering to do business in another state. When an Ohio business expands into a new state, the receiving state typically requires a certificate of good standing from Ohio as part of the foreign qualification process.

When an Ohio business expands into a new state, the receiving state typically requires a certificate of good standing from Ohio as part of the foreign qualification process. Entering into major contracts. Some commercial contracts, especially with larger companies or government entities, require proof of good standing before contract signing.

Refer to our comprehensive guide for a broader look at what a certificate of good standing proves and when you need one.

Ohio certificate of good standing eligibility

Before issuing a certificate, the Ohio Secretary of State checks that your business is current on all required state obligations. A gap in either one will get your request denied until you fix the issue.

Only state-registered entities can request a certificate. That includes Ohio LLCs , for-profit corporations, nonprofits, limited partnerships, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs). Sole proprietors and general partnerships can't get one.

To find out if your business is active (in good standing), do a quick search using the Secretary of State's business search tool . Only request a certificate when your entity status shows “active.”

Common reasons an Ohio business is not in good standing

If your business search shows that your company isn’t in good standing, there are a few reasons why this might be the case:

Lack of compliance with the Secretary of State’s office. Make sure that all required filings have been submitted, fees have been paid, and that your Ohio statutory agent (called a registered agent in other states) and address are up to date.

Make sure that all required filings have been submitted, fees have been paid, and that your (called a registered agent in other states) and address are up to date. Delinquent biennial report filings. Ohio doesn't require annual reports for businesses, but certain entity types, such as LLPs and professional associations, must file biennial statements or reports. Check what applies to your entity type and ensure that your required filings are current.

How to restore good standing with the Ohio Secretary of State

For corporations and LLCs canceled by the Secretary of State: You’ll need to go through the reinstatement process within two years of cancellation. Fill out Form 525A if your entity was cancelled for failure to maintain a statutory agent or Form 525B if your entity was cancelled for failure to file a periodic report and, pay the $25 filing fee, and mail everything to the address listed on the form or file online.

For professional associations or LLPs that missed a biennial statement or report: File the delinquent report along with the applicable filing fee.

Once your entity's status returns to active, you can order your certificate of good standing.