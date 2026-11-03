How to Get a Certificate of Existence in Nevada

In the state of Nevada, the document that proves good standing is known as a certificate of existence. Many states have different names for this same certificate (certificate of good standing and certificate of status are two common ones), but its purpose remains the same: to show banks, lenders, and other requestors that your business entity is compliant in the eyes of the state.
This guide covers what you need to know about proving good standing status, including how to get your certificate and what to do if your entity isn’t compliant.
What is a certificate of good standing?
A certificate of existence is an official document issued by the Nevada Secretary of State confirming that your LLC or corporation is legally registered and current on all required state filings, including the annual list and state business license.
Any time a bank, lender, government agency, or business partner asks for proof that your company is legally active and compliant, this certificate is what you provide. Common situations include:
- Opening a business bank account. Most financial institutions require it before processing your application.
- Foreign qualification. Registering your Nevada entity to operate legally in another state.
- Applying for a business loan. Lenders want to confirm active status before extending credit.
- Completing a business acquisition or merger. Buyers and their attorneys routinely request it during due diligence.
- Signing a commercial lease. Landlords often require it before executing an agreement.
How to check whether your entity is in good standing
Before requesting a certificate of existence, confirm your entity is eligible to receive one. The Secretary of State won't issue the certificate if your entity is in default, revoked, or permanently revoked status. Checking takes less than five minutes and costs nothing.
- Search for your entity. Go to the Business Entity Search page through the Nevada Secretary of State’s business hub. You can search by business name or entity number.
- Select your entity’s record and review its status. If your status is marked as “active”, your filings are current, fees are paid, and you're clear to order. If it shows another status such as “expired,” “revoked,”or something else, you’ll need to resolve the compliance issue before ordering your certificate.
How to get your Nevada certificate of existence
You can request a certificate of existence by mail, but the easiest and fastest way to obtain your document is to request it online through the Orion business hub portal.
- Search for your entity. Follow the same steps you completed to check your status.
- Select “purchase documents”. You’ll find this button on the lefthand navigation menu on your entity’s record. On the document purchasing page, click “certificate request”.
- Select your document. While the official name in Nevada is “certificate of existence”, you’ll see this option listed as “certificate of good standing” on the ordering page. Choose short or long form and add to your cart.
- Checkout. Log in to your account or choose to checkout as a guest. Enter the email address where you’ll receive your certificate, then proceed to the payment page and pay the $50 fee.
Short form vs. long form: Which do you need?
Nevada issues three certificate of existence formats. Each confirms your entity is in good standing, but the level of detail differs.
- Short form: Confirms the entity's name, type, registration date, and good standing status. Doesn't list filed documents. This is what most business owners need for everyday transactions, and the vast majority of requesting parties accept it without question.
- Long form: Includes everything in the short form, plus a list of documents the Secretary of State has on file. Certified copies of those documents must be requested separately if needed.
- Long form with amendments: Clearly states whether any amendments are on file, or lists them. This form is most relevant in high-stakes transactions where the other party's legal team needs assurance that formation documents haven't been altered.
What to do if your Nevada business is not in good standing
You can’t get a certificate of existence if your business entity isn’t in good standing with the state. To move forward, you need to correct the issue that caused your loss of status in the first place.
The most common reasons for loss of good standing is failure to file your annual list (Nevada’s version of an annual report) and state business license renewal. You’ll need to submit these missed filings and pay any applicable penalty fees before your good standing status can be restored.
Depending on the reason for your loss of standing, you may have to file for reinstatement of your entity, which includes a $300 fee. If your status has been permanently revoked, reinstatement is not an option and you will need to file a certificate of revival, or form a brand new entity. Use the information provided on your entity’s business record to determine your total cost for reinstatement and/or revival.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire your certificate—just answer a few questions, and we’ll take care of the rest.
If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service can help you get back to active status and address ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.
Nevada certificate of existence FAQs
How long is a Nevada certificate of existence valid?
The Nevada Secretary of State doesn't print an expiration date on the certificate of existence. The requesting party sets its own freshness requirement, typically 60 to 90 days, though some require a certificate no more than 30 days old. Ask the requesting party for their specific deadline before you order.
Can anyone request a Nevada certificate of good standing, or does it have to be the business owner?
The Nevada Secretary of State doesn't restrict who can place the order. An attorney, accountant, registered agent, or any authorized representative can submit the request. Only entities formally registered with the Nevada Secretary of State are eligible, so sole proprietorships and other unregistered business structures don't qualify.
Does a foreign LLC registered in Nevada need a separate certificate of good standing?
No, the process is the same. An out-of-state LLC or corporation registered to do business in Nevada can request a certificate of existence confirming it's authorized to transact business in the state. The same ordering methods, $50 fee, and processing times apply to both domestic and foreign entities. See the Nevada LLC guide for more on Nevada LLC compliance and formation requirements.