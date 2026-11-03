How to Get a Certificate of Existence in Nevada

In the state of Nevada, the document that proves good standing is known as a certificate of existence. Many states have different names for this same certificate (certificate of good standing and certificate of status are two common ones), but its purpose remains the same: to show banks, lenders, and other requestors that your business entity is compliant in the eyes of the state.

This guide covers what you need to know about proving good standing status, including how to get your certificate and what to do if your entity isn’t compliant.