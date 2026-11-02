How to Get a Certificate of Good Standing in Louisiana

If you need your certificate in a hurry, you can request expedited processing in-person for an additional fee. The Division will process the certificate of good standing while you wait for a $60 fee or in 24 hours for a $35 fee.

Why your Louisiana business may not be in good standing, and how to fix it

The Louisiana Secretary of State won't issue a certificate of good standing for a business that's fallen out of compliance. Similarly, inactive businesses can’t request a certificate of existence.

Here are some of the most common reasons for an inactive or non-compliant status:

Failure to file the annual report. All business entities registered in Louisiana must file an annual report each year. The fee for most for-profit entities is $35, while non-profits owe $10. If your filing is overdue, your business won't be eligible for a certificate of good standing until you've submitted the registration. You can file online through geauxBIZ.

All business entities registered in Louisiana must each year. The fee for most for-profit entities is $35, while non-profits owe $10. If your filing is overdue, your business won't be eligible for a certificate of good standing until you've submitted the registration. You can file online through geauxBIZ. Lapsed or missing registered agent information. Every Louisiana business entity, whether foreign or domestic, must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Louisiana. Failure to keep a valid registered agent on file can lead to inactive status. If your registered agent information is out of date, correct it through geauxBIZ.

Every Louisiana business entity, whether foreign or domestic, must maintain a with a physical street address in Louisiana. Failure to keep a valid registered agent on file can lead to inactive status. If your registered agent information is out of date, correct it through geauxBIZ. Outstanding fees or penalties. Unpaid state fees can lead to noncompliant or inactive status. Log into your geauxBIZ account to find and pay outstanding balances and pay through the portal.

Unpaid state fees can lead to noncompliant or inactive status. Log into your geauxBIZ account to find and pay outstanding balances and pay through the portal. Revocation. The Secretary of State can revoke a business entity that fails to file its annual report for three consecutive years. Generally, the business will be notified of the SOS’ intent and given one to two months to fix the filing error. Once the business is revoked, it will need to file for reinstatement to continue operating in Louisiana.

Fixing a compliance issue doesn't instantly update your status. The Secretary of State has to process your filing before your record reflects active, good standing status, and only then will the certificate be available to order. Factor in that processing time when planning your timeline.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can also help you obtain a certificate of good standing or a certificate of existence.

If you need to reinstate your business first, our reinstatement management service will help you bring your business back to active status and manage ongoing compliance deadlines going forward.

Louisiana certificate of good standing FAQs

How do I check if my Louisiana business is currently in good standing?

To check your business’ current status in Louisiana, use the Commercial Division of the Secretary of State’s Commercial Database to pull up your entity’s profile. You can search your business by its name or charter number. If your status shows as anything other than "active," or “in good standing,” resolve the underlying compliance issue before ordering a certificate of good standing.

Is a Louisiana certificate of good standing the same as a certificate of existence or certificate of status?

No, within Louisiana these documents are meaningfully different. A Louisiana certificate of good standing confirms a business is active and current on all state compliance requirements. A certificate of existence only confirms that a business is registered, without saying anything about compliance. Make sure to confirm which document the requesting party actually needs before you order.

That said, other states may use these terms interchangeably. For example, another state may require a “certificate of existence” or a “certificate of status” for foreign qualification. In this case, a domestic Louisiana corporation or LLC would likely need to provide a certificate of good standing acquired from the Commercial Division.

How long is a Louisiana certificate of good standing valid?

Louisiana doesn't assign an expiration date to certificates of good standing or certificates of existence. Rather, the certificate reflects your entity's standing on the date it was issued. Most requesting parties apply their own recency window, commonly 30, 60, or 90 days. It’s best to confirm the specific timeframe with the requesting party before you order.

Can I get a Louisiana certificate of good standing for a foreign entity registered in Louisiana?

Yes, a foreign (non-Louisiana) corporation or LLC that’s actively registered in the state and up-to-date on all compliance requirements can order a certificate of good standing from the Louisiana Secretary of State. The process and fee are the same as for a domestic entity.

What if I need a certificate of good standing from my home state to register in Louisiana?