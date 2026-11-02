How to Get a Certificate of Good Standing in Louisiana

Learn how to request a certificate of good standing from the Louisiana Secretary of State, and demonstrate the legitimacy of your Louisiana business.

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Fabrienne Bottero
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Fabrienne Bottero

Updated on: November 2, 2026
Read time: 7 min

Whether to finalize a contract or expand your Louisiana business into another state, you may need a certificate of good standing or a certificate of existence. There are a number of ways to request this document from the Louisiana Secretary of State (SOS).

Let’s get into what a certificate of good standing is, how to request one, the cost, and what to do if your business doesn’t currently qualify.

What is a Louisiana certificate of good standing?

A certificate of good standing is an official document that the Commercial Division of the Louisiana Secretary of State issues to confirm a corporation or LLC is legally registered in the state and current on all required SOS filings. It costs $25 and serves as formal proof that your business is authorized to operate in Louisiana.

You may need a certificate of good standing to do one of the following things:

  • Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.
  • Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.
  • Register to do business in another state (foreign qualification). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders.
  • Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.
  • Apply for a business license. Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application.

Note: While a certificate of good standing is only available to corporations and limited liability companies, the SOS also provides a similar document called a certificate of existence for partnerships and trade names.

How to get a Louisiana certificate of good standing

The Louisiana Secretary of State offers several paths to request a certificate of good standing, or certificate of existence. You can order online through geauxBiz, the Commercial Division’s online filing portal, in person, by mail, or through fax. Here’s how.

How to request a certificate online

  1. Confirm your business’ current status. First, make sure your business qualifies for the certificate. To do this, search your business in the Division’s Commercial Database. The “details” page will list your entity’s status. If it’s anything other than, “active,” and, “in good standing,” resolve the issue before moving forward
  2. Navigate to the certificates request page. At the top left-hand side of your entity profile, there should be a button to order certificates or certified copies. Click this button to access the certificates request page.
  3. Select the certificate type. If your entity is a corporation or LLC, it’s best to order a certificate of good standing. Other entities or trade names can choose a certificate of existence, which will attest to the business’ legal existence, but not its compliance status.
  4. Pay the fee and submit your order. Both a certificate of good standing and a certificate of existence cost $25, plus an additional $5 state fee. So, the total fee is $30.
  5. Receive the certificate. With online filing, you can print the certificate directly from the portal as soon as the Division processes your request. You have up to 120 days to print as many copies as you need.

How to request a certificate by mail or fax

The Commercial Division doesn’t provide a downloadable standardized certificate request form, but you can send in a written request if you provide enough information.

Here’s what your request must include:

  • Your business’ name, entity type, and charter number, which you can find by searching your business in the Division’s Commercial Database.
  • A statement that you would like to request a certificate of good standing, or a certificate of existence for a partnership or trade name.
  • A return address where the Commercial Division can send your certificate.
  • Your contact information, including your name and a phone number where the Division can reach you if necessary.
  • A check or money order for $25 made payable to the Secretary of State (for mailed requests).
  • A credit card number and its expiration date, or the email address and last four digits of the card associated with your geauxBiz account (for fax requests).

When you’re ready, mail your written request and payment to the following address:

Louisiana Secretary of State

Commercial Division

P.O. Box 94125

Baton Rouge, LA 70804

Or, fax your request to (225) 932-5313.

How to request a certificate in person

Visit the Commercial Division’s office anytime between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The necessary forms are available to fill out at the office upon request. Here is the address:

8585 Archives Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

If you need your certificate in a hurry, you can request expedited processing in-person for an additional fee. The Division will process the certificate of good standing while you wait for a $60 fee or in 24 hours for a $35 fee.

Why your Louisiana business may not be in good standing, and how to fix it

The Louisiana Secretary of State won't issue a certificate of good standing for a business that's fallen out of compliance. Similarly, inactive businesses can’t request a certificate of existence.

Here are some of the most common reasons for an inactive or non-compliant status:

  • Failure to file the annual report. All business entities registered in Louisiana must file an annual report each year. The fee for most for-profit entities is $35, while non-profits owe $10. If your filing is overdue, your business won't be eligible for a certificate of good standing until you've submitted the registration. You can file online through geauxBIZ.
  • Lapsed or missing registered agent information. Every Louisiana business entity, whether foreign or domestic, must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Louisiana. Failure to keep a valid registered agent on file can lead to inactive status. If your registered agent information is out of date, correct it through geauxBIZ.
  • Outstanding fees or penalties. Unpaid state fees can lead to noncompliant or inactive status. Log into your geauxBIZ account to find and pay outstanding balances and pay through the portal.
  • Revocation. The Secretary of State can revoke a business entity that fails to file its annual report for three consecutive years. Generally, the business will be notified of the SOS’ intent and given one to two months to fix the filing error. Once the business is revoked, it will need to file for reinstatement to continue operating in Louisiana.

Fixing a compliance issue doesn't instantly update your status. The Secretary of State has to process your filing before your record reflects active, good standing status, and only then will the certificate be available to order. Factor in that processing time when planning your timeline.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can also help you obtain a certificate of good standing or a certificate of existence.

If you need to reinstate your business first, our reinstatement management service will help you bring your business back to active status and manage ongoing compliance deadlines going forward.

Louisiana certificate of good standing FAQs

How do I check if my Louisiana business is currently in good standing?

To check your business’ current status in Louisiana, use the Commercial Division of the Secretary of State’s Commercial Database to pull up your entity’s profile. You can search your business by its name or charter number. If your status shows as anything other than "active," or “in good standing,” resolve the underlying compliance issue before ordering a certificate of good standing.

Is a Louisiana certificate of good standing the same as a certificate of existence or certificate of status?

No, within Louisiana these documents are meaningfully different. A Louisiana certificate of good standing confirms a business is active and current on all state compliance requirements. A certificate of existence only confirms that a business is registered, without saying anything about compliance. Make sure to confirm which document the requesting party actually needs before you order.

That said, other states may use these terms interchangeably. For example, another state may require a “certificate of existence” or a “certificate of status” for foreign qualification. In this case, a domestic Louisiana corporation or LLC would likely need to provide a certificate of good standing acquired from the Commercial Division.

How long is a Louisiana certificate of good standing valid?

Louisiana doesn't assign an expiration date to certificates of good standing or certificates of existence. Rather, the certificate reflects your entity's standing on the date it was issued. Most requesting parties apply their own recency window, commonly 30, 60, or 90 days. It’s best to confirm the specific timeframe with the requesting party before you order.

Can I get a Louisiana certificate of good standing for a foreign entity registered in Louisiana?

Yes, a foreign (non-Louisiana) corporation or LLC that’s actively registered in the state and up-to-date on all compliance requirements can order a certificate of good standing from the Louisiana Secretary of State. The process and fee are the same as for a domestic entity.

What if I need a certificate of good standing from my home state to register in Louisiana?

Contact the secretary of state or equivalent filing office in the state where your business was originally formed. If you're registering a foreign corporation in Louisiana, Louisiana requires the certificate to be dated within 90 days of submission. LegalZoom can obtain certificates of good standing in all 50 states if you need help securing the document from another state.

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This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

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