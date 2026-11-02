Hawaii Certificate of Good Standing: How to Get One and What It Proves

A Hawaii certificate of good standing lets banks, lenders, licensing agencies, and out-of-state offices know that your business is registered and compliant with Hawaii's requirements. This includes being properly registered with the state, maintaining active status with proper filings, and staying current on annual report submissions. Hawaii's Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), Business Registration Division issues this document, but only if your business is eligible.
Learn how to get your certificate of good standing in Hawaii—and what to do if your business falls out of good standing.
Hawaii certificate of good standing at a glance
- To confirm eligibility, verify your company’s status through a business search. If your business isn't in good standing, the certificate won’t be available for purchase.
- Certificates are available for domestic entities (Hawaii-formed LLCs and corporations) and foreign entities (out-of-state businesses registered to operate in Hawaii).
- Common reasons a Hawaii business falls out of good standing include a missed annual report filings, incorrect filings, or unpaid fees.
- The certificate of good standing fee is $5.00, available for purchase online.
What is a Hawaii certificate of good standing?
A Hawaii certificate of good standing is an official document from the DCCA confirming that your business is properly registered and current on all state filing requirements. Banks, lenders, licensing agencies, and other states' filing offices may request it as proof that your business is legally active and compliant in Hawaii.
Certificate of good standing vs. certificate of status vs. certificate of existence in Hawaii
The DCCA officially calls this document a "certificate of good standing." When another party asks for a "certificate of status" or "certificate of existence," they're almost certainly requesting the same document under different terminology.
If a requesting party asks specifically for a "certificate of authorization" and your business is a foreign entity, clarify whether they want proof of your Hawaii good standing status or a copy of your original certificate of authority (your formal authorization to do business in Hawaii). Those are two different documents.
Who can purchase a Hawaii certificate of good standing?
Anyone can purchase a Hawaii certificate of good standing, not just the business owner—DCCA’s certificate portal is a public entity search tool. However, the certificate purchase option is only available to businesses that are currently in good standing. So whether you're the business owner, an attorney, or a third party, the DCCA will only issue the certificate if the underlying business meets Hawaii's active compliance requirements.
You can order your certificate online through the Hawaii Business Express search portal—there is no option for phone, mail, or fax certificate requests.
When you need a Hawaii certificate of good standing
Here are some common scenarios in which you might need to order a certificate of good standing:
- Opening a business bank account. Many banks and credit unions require a current certificate to verify that your entity is actively registered with the DCCA.
- Applying for a business loan or line of credit. Lenders typically require it as part of their due diligence package.
- Registering to do business in another state. The other state's filing office will require a current Hawaii certificate, typically issued within the past 60 days, as part of the foreign qualification application.
- Renewing professional or occupational licenses. Certain Hawaii licensing boards, and out-of-state boards for Hawaii-based businesses operating elsewhere, may require proof of good standing for renewing licenses.
- Completing a business sale or acquisition. Buyers, their attorneys, and lenders will request it during due diligence to confirm that the entity is legally active with no outstanding compliance issues.
What it means for a Hawaii business to be "in good standing"
The DCCA issues certificates for both domestic entities (LLCs and corporations formed in Hawaii) and foreign entities (out-of-state businesses registered with the DCCA to operate in Hawaii). The core qualification conditions are the same:
- Annual reports filed and current
- All state fees paid, with no outstanding balances
- Registered agent maintained in the state
- Not administratively dissolved or revoked
These conditions apply regardless of whether your business was formed in Hawaii or is a foreign entity registered to do business in the state. If your business was formed outside Hawaii, the DCCA issues your certificate based on your Hawaii registration status, not the entity’s standing in your home state.
Sole proprietorships can't obtain a certificate of good standing. The DCCA doesn't require sole proprietorships to register with the state, so there's no entity record to certify. This document is only available for registered business entities in Hawaii.
How to check your Hawaii business status
If your business isn't in good standing, you won’t see an option to purchase a certificate. Here’s how to check your entity status:
- Go to the search portal. Navigate to the Hawaii Business Express search tool.
- Enter your business name. Using your full registered legal name with the "Begins with" filter typically returns the most focused results. Click “Search.”
- Find your business. On the search results page, find your business listed under the Name column. The Status column will show either “Active,” “Adm. Terminated,” “Dissolved,” “Delinquent Status,” “Cancelled,” or “Expired.” You need an “Active” status to qualify for a certificate of good standing.
- Click your business for more information. Select your business name under the Name column. This takes you to your business’ General Info page. If your business is active and in good standing, there will be a note at the top of the page in green font that says “This business is in good standing.”
How to get a certificate of good standing in Hawaii from the DCCA
Ordering your certificate of good standing is easy—just follow these simple steps.
- Open your entity record. Once you've confirmed that your business is active through a Hawaii Business Express search, open your entity record. This will take you to your company’s General Info page.
- Search for available documents. Navigate to the "Buy Available Documents" tab at the top of the General Info page. There should be an option for a certificate of good standing. Select either “Available Now” (digital copy sent to your email address) or “Available by Mail or Pickup” (printed copy sent to your mailing address or available for pickup). Remember that if your business isn't currently in good standing, the portal will reflect that status and a certificate won't be available for purchase.
- Pay the fee and submit your order. Enter all the required information and pay the fee of $5.00. After payment, the system generates a confirmation, so keep it as your receipt.
- Receive your certificate. Online orders can be printed immediately and will also be emailed as a PDF. Mail or pickup orders will either be sent to your mailing address or available for pickup at the Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs office located at King Kalakaua Building, 335 Merchant Street, Rm. 201, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813.
What to do if your Hawaii business is not in good standing
If your status check revealed a compliance issue, you won’t have the option of purchasing a certificate of good standing until it’s resolved. But there are ways to mitigate issues to get back to a good standing status.
First, pull up your business record in Hawaii Business Express and review the status field and filing history. This allows you to see the specific issue in order to resolve it:
- Overdue annual reports. Missing an annual report deadline triggers late fees and, after two years of non-filing, can lead to administrative dissolution. Annual report fees are $12.50 for corporations, LLCs, and limited liability partnerships; $5.00 for partnerships; and $2.50 for nonprofits. Each delinquent year carries a $10 late fee. You will need to file any overdue annual reports to restore your good standing.
- Missing registered agent. Every registered entity in Hawaii must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in the state. If your Hawaii registered agent resigned or their address changed without an update on file, you’ll need to file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent with the DCCA. The filing fee is $25.00.
- Outstanding fees or penalties. If you filed paperwork without paying fees, the paperwork was not processed. This will show up in the system as missed paperwork deadlines, not unpaid fees.
- Administratively dissolved or terminated business. Hawaii initiates administrative termination or dissolution of a domestic entity after two years of missed annual reports. For foreign entities that fail to file an annual report, they may have their foreign registration revoked. You have two years from the dissolution, termination, or revocation date to reinstate your business.
Get a Hawaii certificate of good standing with LegalZoom
Make the ordering process even easier with LegalZoom’s certificate of good standing service. Just answer a few questions about your business, and we’ll do the rest, sending your certificate when it’s ready from the Hawaii DCCA.
LegalZoom’s reinstatement services can help you resolve any out-of-compliance statuses, and our compliance management services can help you stay in compliance as your business grows.
Hawaii certificate of good standing FAQs
What does a certificate of good standing mean for a Hawaii business?
A certificate of good standing is the DCCA's official confirmation that your business is registered, active, and current on all state filing requirements: annual reports filed, fees paid, and registered agent maintained. It certifies only your compliance status with the DCCA at the time of issuance, not your business' financial health or any legal disputes.
Can anyone order a Hawaii certificate of good standing?
Yes. The Hawaii Business Express search portal is publicly accessible, so any person can order a certificate for any registered Hawaii business entity. The only restriction is eligibility: You’ll only have the option to order a certificate if the underlying business is currently in good standing.
What are the requirements for a Hawaii business to be in good standing?
Four conditions must be met to be in good standing in Hawaii: Annual reports are filed and current, all DCCA fees are paid with no outstanding balances, a registered agent is maintained at a physical Hawaii address, and the entity is not administratively dissolved, terminated, or revoked.
How long is a Hawaii certificate of good standing valid?
The certificate carries no printed expiration date. It simply reflects compliance status at the time of issuance. Most banks, lenders, and state filing offices require certificates issued within the last 30 to 60 days. Confirm the requesting party's freshness requirement before you order.
Can I get a Hawaii certificate of good standing by mail or in person?
No, you must order a Hawaii certificate of good standing through your business’ General Info page on the Hawaii Business Express search portal. You can request a PDF sent to your email, a printed copy sent to your mailing address, or a printed copy available for pickup at the Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs office in Honolulu.
What if I need a Hawaii certificate of good standing urgently?
If you need your certificate immediately, choose the digital certificate option through Hawaii Business Express. This is your fastest option—your certificate will be available immediately and sent as a PDF copy to your email address.