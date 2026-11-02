Hawaii Certificate of Good Standing: How to Get One and What It Proves

A Hawaii certificate of good standing lets banks, lenders, licensing agencies, and out-of-state offices know that your business is registered and compliant with Hawaii's requirements. This includes being properly registered with the state, maintaining active status with proper filings, and staying current on annual report submissions. Hawaii's Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), Business Registration Division issues this document, but only if your business is eligible.

Learn how to get your certificate of good standing in Hawaii—and what to do if your business falls out of good standing.

Hawaii certificate of good standing at a glance

To confirm eligibility, verify your company’s status through a business search. If your business isn't in good standing, the certificate won’t be available for purchase.

Certificates are available for domestic entities (Hawaii-formed LLCs and corporations) and foreign entities (out-of-state businesses registered to operate in Hawaii).

Common reasons a Hawaii business falls out of good standing include a missed annual report filings, incorrect filings, or unpaid fees.

The certificate of good standing fee is $5.00, available for purchase online.

What is a Hawaii certificate of good standing?

A Hawaii certificate of good standing is an official document from the DCCA confirming that your business is properly registered and current on all state filing requirements. Banks, lenders, licensing agencies, and other states' filing offices may request it as proof that your business is legally active and compliant in Hawaii.

Certificate of good standing vs. certificate of status vs. certificate of existence in Hawaii

The DCCA officially calls this document a "certificate of good standing." When another party asks for a "certificate of status" or "certificate of existence," they're almost certainly requesting the same document under different terminology.

If a requesting party asks specifically for a "certificate of authorization" and your business is a foreign entity, clarify whether they want proof of your Hawaii good standing status or a copy of your original certificate of authority (your formal authorization to do business in Hawaii). Those are two different documents.

Who can purchase a Hawaii certificate of good standing?

Anyone can purchase a Hawaii certificate of good standing, not just the business owner—DCCA’s certificate portal is a public entity search tool. However, the certificate purchase option is only available to businesses that are currently in good standing. So whether you're the business owner, an attorney, or a third party, the DCCA will only issue the certificate if the underlying business meets Hawaii's active compliance requirements.

You can order your certificate online through the Hawaii Business Express search portal —there is no option for phone, mail, or fax certificate requests.

When you need a Hawaii certificate of good standing

Here are some common scenarios in which you might need to order a certificate of good standing:

Opening a business bank account. Many banks and credit unions require a current certificate to verify that your entity is actively registered with the DCCA.

Many banks and credit unions require a current certificate to verify that your entity is actively registered with the DCCA. Applying for a business loan or line of credit. Lenders typically require it as part of their due diligence package.

Lenders typically require it as part of their due diligence package. Registering to do business in another state. The other state's filing office will require a current Hawaii certificate, typically issued within the past 60 days, as part of the foreign qualification application.

The other state's filing office will require a current Hawaii certificate, typically issued within the past 60 days, as part of the application. Renewing professional or occupational licenses. Certain Hawaii licensing boards, and out-of-state boards for Hawaii-based businesses operating elsewhere, may require proof of good standing for renewing licenses.

Certain Hawaii licensing boards, and out-of-state boards for Hawaii-based businesses operating elsewhere, may require proof of good standing for renewing licenses. Completing a business sale or acquisition. Buyers, their attorneys, and lenders will request it during due diligence to confirm that the entity is legally active with no outstanding compliance issues.

What it means for a Hawaii business to be "in good standing"

The DCCA issues certificates for both domestic entities (LLCs and corporations formed in Hawaii) and foreign entities (out-of-state businesses registered with the DCCA to operate in Hawaii). The core qualification conditions are the same:

Annual reports filed and current

and current All state fees paid , with no outstanding balances

, with no outstanding balances Registered agent maintained in the state

in the state Not administratively dissolved or revoked

These conditions apply regardless of whether your business was formed in Hawaii or is a foreign entity registered to do business in the state. If your business was formed outside Hawaii, the DCCA issues your certificate based on your Hawaii registration status, not the entity’s standing in your home state.