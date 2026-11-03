Iowa Certificate of Existence: What It Is and How to Get One

Iowa certificate of existence FAQs

Does Iowa have a certificate of good standing?

Yes, the Iowa Secretary of State issues a certificate of standing, also called a certificate of existence, for domestic entities, and a certificate of authorization/registration for foreign entities. These documents serve the same purpose as a certificate of good standing for business entities in other states.

What is the purpose of a certificate of good standing?

A certificate of good standing gives third parties formal proof that your business is legally registered, currently active, and compliant with state requirements. An Iowa business may need one to open a bank account , apply for a loan, register to do business in another state, or satisfy due diligence requirements to finalize a business deal.

How long is an Iowa certificate of existence valid?

Iowa doesn't assign an expiration date to certificates of existence. Rather, the certificate reflects your entity's standing on the date it was issued. Most requesting parties apply their own recency window, commonly 30, 60, or 90 days. It’s best to confirm the specific timeframe with the requesting party before you order.

Can anyone request an Iowa certificate of standing, or only the business owner?

Iowa certificates of existence are publicly available through the Iowa SOS business entity search portal. Any person who pays the $5 fee can generate a certificate of existence for an eligible Iowa business entity. The requester doesn't need to be the business owner or an authorized representative.

Can a foreign entity registered in Iowa get a certificate of existence?

Yes, foreign business entities registered to do business in Iowa can obtain a certificate— called a certificate of registration—through the same Secretary of State process to verify their status in Iowa. The certificate confirms your standing in Iowa only. It's separate from any certificate your home state may issue.