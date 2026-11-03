Iowa Certificate of Existence: What It Is and How to Get One

An Iowa certificate of existence is a document that proves your business is registered and active with the state. Here’s how to get one.

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Fabrienne Bottero
by

Fabrienne Bottero

Allison DeSantis, J.D.
Legally reviewed by

Allison DeSantis, J.D.

Updated on: November 3, 2026
Read time: 6 min

Whether to finalize a contract or expand into a new state, your Iowa business may need a certificate of existence—a document also known as a certificate of standing or a certificate of good standing. You can obtain this document from the Iowa Secretary of State (SOS).

Here’s everything you need to know about an Iowa certificate of existence, including how to get one, the cost, and what to do if you don’t currently qualify.

What does an Iowa certificate of existence prove?

An Iowa certificate of existence, or a certificate of standing, confirms that a domestic (in-state) Iowa business is legally registered with the Secretary of State, active, and current on all SOS filing requirements. A foreign (out-of-state) business can obtain a similar document called a certificate of registration that verifies it is authorized to operate in Iowa.

You may need a certificate of existence to do one of the following things:

  • Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.
  • Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.
  • Register to do business in another state (foreign qualification). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders.
  • Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.
  • Apply for a business license. Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application.

How to get a certificate of good standing in Iowa: Step-by-step

Eligible businesses should be able to complete the process in a few minutes. You can search for your business, confirm eligibility, pay the fee, and print your certificate all through the business services portal on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Here’s how.

  1. Confirm your business’ current status. Search your business’ name in Iowa’s business entity search tool. Its status should be listed to the right of its name. If the status reads as anything other than “active,” resolve the problem before moving forward.
  2. Open your business’ entity profile. This page displays a summary of your business’ basic details, including its current registration status, registered agent, and formation date.
  3. Click, "Print Certificate of Existence/Registration." This link should appear on the top right of your entity profile. It will say “certificate of existence” for domestic entities and “certificate of registration” for foreign entities.
  4. Pay the fee and submit your request. The Iowa Secretary of State charges $5 for a certificate. You can pay by card, electronic check, or through your SOS account.
  5. Print your certificate of existence. Your certificate of existence or registration will be available to print once your payment processes. Print a copy for your records and another to deliver to the requesting party. It will come with a unique ID that can be used to verify its authenticity.

What to do if your Iowa business is not in good standing

If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.

  1. Start by identifying the underlying problem. Check your business’ filing history with the Iowa Secretary of State. The SOS generally states the reason for administrative dissolution in the dissolution certificate.
  2. Confirm that your registered agent information is up-to-date. Iowa business entities, domestic and foreign, must appoint and maintain a registered agent with an office in the state. Failure to do so may lead to administrative dissolution or revocation.
  3. File any overdue biennial reports or renewals. Iowa business entities must also file a biennial report with the SOS every other year to maintain active status in the state. If the business fails to file on time, the SOS will send a notice and allow 60 days to file the late report before dissolving it.
  4. Reinstate your business. Domestic Iowa businesses that face administrative dissolution can file for reinstatement online through the SOS. However, foreign businesses that have been revoked will need to reregister the entity.
  5. Wait for the SOS to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the SOS a few business days to update your business’ status in its records.
  6. Request the certificate of existence once your status is active. Double-check your business’ status with the SOS to help prevent a rejection.

How to verify an Iowa certificate of existence

If you’ve received an Iowa certificate of existence that you need to verify, you can easily do so through the Secretary of State website. Simply navigate to the Certificate Validation Tool from the Business Services portal and enter the ID found on the certificate to confirm its authenticity.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off your hands, from filing biennial reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can also help you obtain your certificate of existence. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the SOS at no additional cost to you.

If you need to reinstate your business first, our reinstatement management service will help you manage ongoing compliance deadlines to help you stay in good standing.

Iowa certificate of existence FAQs

Does Iowa have a certificate of good standing?

Yes, the Iowa Secretary of State issues a certificate of standing, also called a certificate of existence, for domestic entities, and a certificate of authorization/registration for foreign entities. These documents serve the same purpose as a certificate of good standing for business entities in other states.

What is the purpose of a certificate of good standing?

A certificate of good standing gives third parties formal proof that your business is legally registered, currently active, and compliant with state requirements. An Iowa business may need one to open a bank account, apply for a loan, register to do business in another state, or satisfy due diligence requirements to finalize a business deal.

How long is an Iowa certificate of existence valid?

Iowa doesn't assign an expiration date to certificates of existence. Rather, the certificate reflects your entity's standing on the date it was issued. Most requesting parties apply their own recency window, commonly 30, 60, or 90 days. It’s best to confirm the specific timeframe with the requesting party before you order.

Can anyone request an Iowa certificate of standing, or only the business owner?

Iowa certificates of existence are publicly available through the Iowa SOS business entity search portal. Any person who pays the $5 fee can generate a certificate of existence for an eligible Iowa business entity. The requester doesn't need to be the business owner or an authorized representative.

Can a foreign entity registered in Iowa get a certificate of existence?

Yes, foreign business entities registered to do business in Iowa can obtain a certificate— called a certificate of registration—through the same Secretary of State process to verify their status in Iowa. The certificate confirms your standing in Iowa only. It's separate from any certificate your home state may issue.

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This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

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