Georgia Certificate of Existence: What It Is and How to Get One

Whether to finalize a contract or expand into another state, your Georgia business may need a certificate of existence, also known as a certificate of good standing in other states. You can request this document from the Georgia Secretary of State (SOS).
Let’s get into what exactly a certificate of existence proves, how to get one, the cost, and what to do if you don’t currently qualify.
What does a Georgia certificate of existence prove?
A Georgia certificate of existence is an official document from the Georgia Secretary of State, Corporations Division. It confirms a business is legally registered, active, and current on all required SOS filings, such as submitting an annual registration and updating registered agent information.
You may need a certificate of existence to do one of the following things:
- Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.
- Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.
- Register to do business in another state (foreign qualification). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within its borders.
- Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.
- Apply for a business license. Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application.
For a broader look at whether your situation requires this document, see our articles on whether your Georgia business needs a certificate of good standing or what a certificate of good standing proves.
How to get a certificate of good standing in Georgia: Step-by-step
You can request a Georgia certificate of existence online through eCorp, the Corporations Division’s online filing portal. Here’s how.
- Navigate to eCorp. This is an official website of the Georgia Secretary of State where you can file annual registrations and access other online services for Georgia entities.
- Select, “Certificate of Existence.” From the eCorp homepage, you’ll see a number of quick links for common business services, including certificate requests.
- Search for your business. To proceed, look up your entity by its name or control number.
- Confirm its current status. If your business is listed as anything other than “active/compliance,” resolve the issue before moving forward.
- Select your entity and continue. Click anywhere on the row highlighting your business and scroll down to the “continue” button to proceed.
- Pay the fee and submit your request. The state filing fee is $10, plus a $10 service fee, so $20 in total. The Corporations Division accepts most major credit cards.
- Download your PDF certificate. Once the Division processes your request, your certificate of existence is available to download as a PDF.
Send the certificate to the requesting party as a digital file, or deliver a printed copy and save another copy for your records.
What to do if your Georgia business is not in good standing
Before the Georgia Secretary of State will issue a certificate of existence, your business must be in active, compliant status with the SOS. Here’s what that means:
- Current annual registration. All LLCs, corporations, and limited partnerships registered in Georgia must file an annual registration each year. The filing window opens January 1 and closes April 1. The fee for most entities is $50, plus a $10 service fee ($60 in total). If your filing is overdue, your business won't be eligible for a certificate of existence until you've submitted the registration.
- A valid registered agent on file. Georgia law requires every registered entity to maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Georgia (P.O. boxes don’t count). Outdated or missing agent information creates a compliance gap the Secretary of State can flag.
- No outstanding fees or penalties. Any unpaid fees owed to the Corporations Division must be resolved before the state will certify your business as active.
- An active, non-dissolved entity status. Missed filings can lead the Corporations Division to administratively dissolve a business. If the Corporations Division has dissolved your business, you have up to five years to file for reinstatement and bring your business back to active status.
A non-compliant status is visible to anyone who searches for your business in the public record. However, most compliance gaps are fixable, and the eCorp portal reflects your updated status once you've resolved the issue. Request a certificate of existence once the Division updates your status.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off your hands, from filing annual registrations to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can also help you obtain your certificate of existence. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the Division at no additional cost to you.
If you need to reinstate your business first, our reinstatement management service will help you manage ongoing compliance deadlines to help you stay in good standing.
Georgia certificate of existence FAQs
Is a Georgia certificate of existence the same as a certificate of good standing?
Yes, a certificate of existence from the Georgia Secretary of State performs the same function as a certificate of good standing for business entities. Both terms refer to an official document from a state government that confirms that a business entity is properly registered, active, and compliant with the state regulations.
How long is a Georgia certificate of existence valid?
Georgia doesn't assign an expiration date to certificates of existence. Rather, the certificate reflects your entity's standing on the date it was issued. Most requesting parties apply their own recency window, commonly 30, 60, or 90 days. It’s best to confirm the specific timeframe with the requesting party before you order.
Can anyone request a Georgia certificate of existence, or only the business owner?
Yes, anyone can request a certificate of existence for an eligible Georgia business entity through eCorp. The Georgia Secretary of State doesn't restrict requests to authorized representatives or business owners.
What is the difference between a Georgia certificate of existence and a certificate of good standing for foreign entity registration?
There's no difference in the document itself. Both foreign and domestic Georgia entities can request a certificate of existence as long as they’re in active status. Similarly, a Georgia entity that’s registering in another state can use a certificate of existence to satisfy a certificate of good standing request.