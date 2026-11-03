Georgia Certificate of Existence: What It Is and How to Get One

Georgia certificate of existence FAQs

Is a Georgia certificate of existence the same as a certificate of good standing?

Yes, a certificate of existence from the Georgia Secretary of State performs the same function as a certificate of good standing for business entities. Both terms refer to an official document from a state government that confirms that a business entity is properly registered, active, and compliant with the state regulations.

How long is a Georgia certificate of existence valid?

Georgia doesn't assign an expiration date to certificates of existence. Rather, the certificate reflects your entity's standing on the date it was issued. Most requesting parties apply their own recency window, commonly 30, 60, or 90 days. It’s best to confirm the specific timeframe with the requesting party before you order.

Can anyone request a Georgia certificate of existence, or only the business owner?

Yes, anyone can request a certificate of existence for an eligible Georgia business entity through eCorp. The Georgia Secretary of State doesn't restrict requests to authorized representatives or business owners.

What is the difference between a Georgia certificate of existence and a certificate of good standing for foreign entity registration?

There's no difference in the document itself. Both foreign and domestic Georgia entities can request a certificate of existence as long as they’re in active status. Similarly, a Georgia entity that’s registering in another state can use a certificate of existence to satisfy a certificate of good standing request.