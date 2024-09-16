Don’t let tough competition and heavy capital investment turn you away from your cocktail dreams. Learn how to open a bar following these steps.
Updated on: September 16, 2024 · 15 min read
There’s a lot to consider if you aspire to become a bar owner. Alcohol permits, significant funds, location, staff, and even a food menu.
But don’t let these “to-dos” deter you from your dream of creating happy drink experiences for others. A successful bar owner stands to earn approximately $330,000 in annual revenue, with $39,600 in profits—which is much better than the average 10% returns from stock market investments.
Use this guide and our tips to open and effectively manage your bar.
You’ll be surprised to know that despite stiff competition and being the ninth-largest market in the U.S., the industry is expected to grow at 2.2% by 2028. Also, the heavy initial investment definitely pays off as seen by the gross profit margins of 48%, which is significantly higher than the restaurant business's margins of 3%-5%.
Here are reasons to own your own bar:
But be prepared. Owning a bar isn’t something you can just swing. It’s a full-time commitment in a notoriously competitive business that faces tough regulatory controls and requires major equipment investment. However, if you play your cards right, you can overcome these hurdles and build a rewarding career as a bar owner.
Use our 12-step roadmap to raise your glass to a successful bar business.
Your vision of a lively bar with great drinks and a steady flow of customers will only be possible if you have done your market research. Otherwise, you risk becoming just another bar. To get an understanding of opportunities and identify which niche you can cater to, complete one or more of the following due diligences:
What type of establishment do you want to open? Use your market research and identify where’s the gap—that’s your best shot at building a bar that offers a unique experience.
You can also explore the following concepts and find one that appeals to your target market while matching your goals and skill set.
Every business owner needs to decide on a business structure. The chosen entity structure influences your legal liability, ownership rights, tax obligations, and funding options.
A sole proprietorship is the easiest to set up and operate, but this model offers no liability protection. You may need to dip into your personal savings to pay off a loss. The most popular structure that separates your bar business from you as a person is an LLC. Suppose someone gets injured at your bar. They can file a personal injury lawsuit against the business—not you. Formalizing your business also makes it easier to secure funds and provides several tax advantages.
A business plan gives you the foundation for growth and securing funds. It should cover the following essentials.
Location, location, location! It can make or break your bar. While selecting the perfect spot, weigh the following factors:
Work with an experienced real estate agent and scout multiple properties. A real estate attorney can help you negotiate an attractive lease agreement, such as a modified gross lease that gives you more control over the property.
Owning a bar is a high-stakes business subject to stringent legal oversight. Securing some of these can take a while, so it’s best to get the paperwork started early. For instance, registering with the Alcohol and Tobacco Trade and Tax Bureau (TTB) can take a minimum of 45-60 days. LegalZoom can help you secure licenses and permits.
Licenses and permits required to open a bar are as follows:
Your bar design impacts the vibe and ambiance you're creating. The design should effectively utilize the space, reflect your concept, and appeal to your target customer base. Pick furniture, artwork, lighting, and music to complement your theme.
The space also needs to be functional and safe, with designated areas for standing, sitting, and socializing. For instance, stuffing many chairs and tables into a small bar can make it difficult for your server to reach all customers. You can create a design blueprint using your good old paper-and-pen, use software like RoomSketcher, Floorplanner, and Planner 5D, or hire an interior designer.
Bars require significant equipment—from glasses, glass washers, furniture, and serving utensils to ice machines and taps.
Create a list of items you will need and ensure it aligns with your bar concept. For example, don’t spend on fancy cocktail glasses if you aren’t going to serve specialized drinks.
You can find equipment, alcohol, and food suppliers via an online search. Don’t shy away from reaching out to other bar owners, restaurants, or event planners and asking who is best in the business. Factor in things such as delivery times, payment terms, selection of beverages and food, and minimum purchase price before finalizing a supplier.
A POS (point-of-sale) or payment system saves time and makes managing operations more efficient. Imagine running everyone’s tabs using a pen and calculator. Your POS should be able to do the following:
Toast, TouchBistro, Clover, and Square are the most popular POS systems in the market. Take advantage of their free trials to learn how they work.
Running a bar as a one-man show is tough. You will have many people to hire:
These are just some of the positions you need to fill. And, if your place has music, you might need a DJ.
Yes, the industry is plagued with high turnover. But, it’s possible to build a strong culture by conducting thorough interviews, hiring those with experience, and providing a relevant training program, like how to deal with a drunk person or an intro course to bartending. Signing employee contracts that spell out roles and responsibilities also keeps conflicts at bay.
Also, don’t skimp on pay and benefits. The industry is known for its massive margins, and sharing a little with your staff shows them you care and will help you build a tight-knit team.
To build a cohesive brand image, select a creative and available business name. Follow it up by designing a logo, color scheme, and signage.
An engaging social media page, like TikTok or Instagram, along with a well-designed website, serve as powerful tools for brand identity.
More marketing strategies that don’t break the bank are:
You’re almost at the finish line and ready to cut the tape. To announce that you're the new bar in town, consider hosting a party or a giveaway to generate hype. You could also partner with small businesses or charities to host an event that coincides with your grand opening.
To boost brand recall, offer branded t-shirts or beer mugs on opening day. Many business owners recommend running a soft opening to work out kinks before the big day.
Post the launch, there are some management "to-dos" that will help you run a smooth show:
The average cost of opening a bar is around $480,000, but the numbers can range anywhere from $110,000 to a hefty $800,000. Location, size, type of bar, staff, marketing, and regulatory permits and licenses all influence the startup costs.
Let’s get a closer look at the typical costs associated with opening and running a successful bar.
Location and size is a heavy startup cost and is often correlated to the type of bar you wish to open. Renting a space is more economical than buying a space and there are various types of commercial leases that will give you more control over costs. Another way to save costs is to take over an existing bar so you don’t spend as much on renovations.
The area you decide to rent a space impacts startup and operating costs. A commercial area with heavy foot traffic and proximity to other businesses is prime and will cost you more than an area tucked away from main streets. Likewise, opening a bar in a city like Los Angeles will cost more than opening one in a midwestern town like Cleveland. Utility rates are also higher in urban areas. A real estate agent with experience in the restaurant industry is the best person to help you find the right space.
Creating an inviting atmosphere for your customers includes possible renovations and decor updates to your bar. Of course, buying an existing bar with your preferred decor will help cut any potential renovation costs. Furniture, lighting fixtures, the star of your space, and the actual bar should be considered.
Equipment costs can quickly add up and can cost you around $30,000-$47,000. Don’t forget the alcohol and food inventory costs. Get quotes from alcohol and food distributors and compare rates. To ensure you have enough stock for starting operations, set aside around $6,000-$10,000 for inventory.
Licenses and permits have a wide spectrum of costs. Liquor licenses can be between $100-$400,000. A state business license, on the other hand, costs around $50. Prices of permits like Certificate of Occupancy range between $100 to $200.
If your bar has minimal needs, you could get a basic, cloud-based POS system for $60-$100 per month. Some platforms even provide a free plan that can suffice one or two person operations. The hardware could run you around $500-$1,500.
A good accounting system is equally important for keeping the books straight for tax time, identifying sales trends, and understanding profitability. Wave Accounting and Zoho Books offer free accounting packages to get you started.
The number of people you need to run the place will raise startup costs. The cost of hiring a bartender is $15.15 per hour, which amounts to $31,510 annually. A bar server also costs $15.80 per hour. On top of salaries, you’ll need to consider ongoing costs like employment taxes, benefits, and insurance costs per employee. If you’re a new business owner, here are some first steps to hiring employees.
It’s easy to build a professional website for free, but there are hidden costs like domain name registration and hosting charges. Experts suggest budgeting around 3%-6% of your expected revenue for marketing.
Designing logos, menus, and other paraphernalia can be free if you go the DIY route or upwards of $2,500 if you work with a professional agency.
Bars have greater legal risks than other businesses, so at the very least, you want basic liability protection by forming an LLC or corporation.
An experienced attorney can carefully explain the pros and cons of each structure when it comes to:
If you’re looking for more information about business structures, LegalZoom has expert guidance for new business owners.
Bars face risks of property damage, vandalism, theft, data breaches, food contamination, and personal liability. The bar business is seasonal and notorious for high employee turnover.
Important insurance covers include general liability insurance, workers’ compensation, commercial property insurance, and liquor liability insurance. An insurance broker will tell you what coverage is best for your space.
There are multiple funding sources at your disposal. Explore startup business loans from the SBA or traditional sources like banks. A business credit card is a quick way to cover small to mid-sized ongoing costs like marketing and software subscriptions. Another popular way is crowdfunding, which allows you to raise funds you don’t have to pay back.
Look at local bar menus and brainstorm about your best bar experiences. Use data from your market research to understand what customers want. Also, if the budget permits, consider working with a professional chef and mixologist to design a sample food and drink menu that will keep bringing customers back.
It can take anywhere from a few months to a year to open a bar. The final timeline depends on your bar size, concept, and time to secure the necessary licenses and permits. Taking over an existing bar and having a well-planned business plan can speed things up.
