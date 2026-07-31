How to Start a Nonprofit in Nebraska

Check with all direct sources before filing, as state and IRS fees are subject to change. Budget additional amounts for legal review, accounting setup, and professional formation assistance, if needed.

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LegalZoom has helped over 100,000 nonprofits launch their mission. Our nonprofit formation services can help you prepare and file articles of incorporation. When you’re ready to apply for tax-exempt status, we can help you work through the 501(c)(3) application process and file your Form 1023-EZ. For everything in between, our attorney plans and network of Nebraska attorneys are ready to answer your legal questions.

Nebraska nonprofit FAQs

Do Nebraska nonprofits need to register for charitable solicitations?

Nebraska does not require state-level charitable solicitation registration before fundraising. You can solicit donations as soon as your nonprofit is legally formed.

Some Nebraska counties and municipalities may require charities that solicit in person to register locally. If you plan in-person fundraising in a specific community, check local ordinances.

Can I start a Nebraska nonprofit by myself?

It depends on what your purpose is. One person can file the articles of incorporation, but for the IRS to approve 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, the ongoing board must have at least three unrelated directors, so you will need to have at least two additional board members before or at your organizational meeting.

Is it better to have an LLC or a nonprofit in Nebraska?

A nonprofit corporation is the right structure if your goal is charitable fundraising. Only a nonprofit corporation can apply for 501(c)(3) status, receive tax-deductible donations, and qualify for most charitable grants . For a detailed structural comparison, see our article on the differences between a nonprofit corporation and an LLC .

Can Nebraska nonprofit directors be paid?

Nebraska law does not prohibit compensating directors, but IRS rules require compensation to be reasonable, which generally means compensation reflecting fair market value for actual services rendered. Document all compensation decisions in board minutes and support figures with independent salary data. The IRS can impose significant excise taxes on excessive payments to insiders under the private inurement prohibition .

Does a Nebraska nonprofit need to register with the Attorney General?

Nebraska does not require nonprofits to register with the Attorney General before soliciting donations. Organizations that hold charitable assets as a trust may have separate reporting obligations. Confirm current requirements directly with the Nebraska Attorney General's office.

If you plan to solicit donations outside of Nebraska, you may be subject to the rules of other states. Consult an attorney for advice on your situation and what your legal obligations may be.

What happens to a Nebraska nonprofit's assets if it dissolves?

Assets must be distributed to another 501(c)(3) organization or a government entity for a public purpose, meaning they cannot go to founders, directors, or members. This requirement must be stated explicitly in your articles of incorporation as the dissolution clause. The IRS will not approve a 501(c)(3) application without it, and Nebraska's nonprofit corporation statute independently requires a dissolution provision.

How does a Nebraska nonprofit apply for sales tax exemption?