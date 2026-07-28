How to Start a Nonprofit in North Carolina: A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 3: File nonprofit articles of incorporation

Next, you’ll fill out and submit your articles of incorporation to the North Carolina Secretary of State. The formation document must include the following information:

The nonprofit's name Whether it’s a charitable or religious organization The registered agent's name and North Carolina street and mailing address The name and address of each incorporator Whether the corporation will have members A purpose clause stating the corporation is organized exclusively for one or more exempt purposes under IRC Section 501(c)(3) A dissolution clause stating that upon dissolution, remaining assets will be distributed to another 501(c)(3) or to a federal, state, or local government for a public purpose

Items 6 and 7 are required by the IRS, not just the state. Missing or poorly worded versions are one of the most common reasons the IRS rejects a 501(c)(3) application. Use the IRS’s suggested language, which is designed to satisfy both requirements.

Here are the submission details for articles of incorporation.

Form: Form N-01

Form N-01 Filing agency: North Carolina Secretary of State

North Carolina Secretary of State Filing fee: $60

$60 Filing methods: Online through the North Carolina Secretary of State's website, or by mail

Online through the North Carolina Secretary of State's website, or by mail Processing time: Approximately 15–20 business days (online submissions may take less time); 24-hour expedited processing is available for $100, or same-day service is available for $200 if submitted by noon

Once the Secretary of State approves your articles, your nonprofit can officially start operating in the state.

Step 4: Draft bylaws and hold your organizational meeting

Your articles establish that your nonprofit exists, while your bylaws establish how it operates: who makes decisions, how meetings are called, and what happens when a conflict of interest arises. You do not file nonprofit bylaws in North Carolina, but they are not optional—the IRS requires them as part of the 501(c)(3) application, and many banks may ask for them to open a business bank account.

When determining how to write nonprofit bylaws, make sure that they cover the following.

Organizational purpose. This should be consistent with your articles of incorporation.

This should be consistent with your articles of incorporation. Board composition. Number of directors, terms of service, and election procedures.

Number of directors, terms of service, and election procedures. Officer roles. President, secretary, treasurer, and any other officers, with defined responsibilities.

President, secretary, treasurer, and any other officers, with defined responsibilities. Meeting requirements. Frequency, how meetings are called, and quorum requirements (the number of members who must be present and voting power).

Frequency, how meetings are called, and quorum requirements (the number of members who must be present and voting power). Conflict of interest policy . The IRS specifically looks for this when reviewing 501(c)(3) applications.

The IRS specifically looks for this when reviewing 501(c)(3) applications. Amendment procedures. How and when the bylaws can be changed.

After drafting bylaws, hold your organizational meeting. Once the initial board is designated, they can then adopt the bylaws, elect officers, and pass initial resolutions. Record all actions in written minutes and keep them, along with your articles and bylaws, in a corporate records binder.

Step 5: Obtain an EIN for your North Carolina nonprofit

Starting a nonprofit in North Carolina through state agencies is just the beginning—you’ll also need to continue the process federally.

An employer identification number (EIN) is your nonprofit's federal tax ID issued by the IRS. You need it before filing Form 1023, hiring employees, and opening a business bank account.

You can apply for an EIN online through the IRS website at no cost, or you can use LegalZoom’s EIN service, where we fill out and submit your application for you, making the entire process effortless.

Step 6: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status

With your EIN and governing documents finalized, you are ready to apply for federal tax-exempt status. This is the most document-intensive step and the one with the longest potential wait. You will use Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ to apply for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, and both are filed electronically through Pay.gov.

Which form do you file? Form 1023-EZ is available to organizations projecting annual gross receipts under $50,000 for each of the next three years, with total assets under $250,000, and meeting other eligibility requirements. If your organization does not meet all those thresholds, you must file the full Form 1023. Complete the IRS eligibility worksheet in the Form 1023-EZ instructions document before deciding which form to submit. Filing the wrong form results in denial, and you won’t be able to recoup the filing fee.

Form 1023-EZ is available to organizations projecting annual gross receipts under $50,000 for each of the next three years, with total assets under $250,000, and meeting other eligibility requirements. If your organization does not meet all those thresholds, you must file the full Form 1023. Complete the IRS eligibility worksheet in the Form 1023-EZ instructions document before deciding which form to submit. Filing the wrong form results in denial, and you won’t be able to recoup the filing fee. What are the filing fees? Form 1023-EZ costs $275; Form 1023 (full application) costs $600

Form 1023-EZ costs $275; Form 1023 (full application) costs $600 What does the IRS review? The IRS examines your organizational purpose, planned activities, governance documents, conflict of interest policy, and financial projections. For the full Form 1023, you submit those documents directly. For Form 1023-EZ, you attest under penalty of perjury that your organizing documents contain the required provisions—no document attachments but the same legal weight.

The IRS examines your organizational purpose, planned activities, governance documents, conflict of interest policy, and financial projections. For the full Form 1023, you submit those documents directly. For Form 1023-EZ, you attest under penalty of perjury that your organizing documents contain the required provisions—no document attachments but the same legal weight. What is the processing time? Form 1023-EZ is typically processed within 22 days. The full Form 1023 can take up to six months to process. Both timelines depend on IRS volume and application completeness. You can check current IRS processing times for both forms.

When your tax-exempt application is approved, the IRS issues a determination letter confirming your 501(c)(3) status. Keep this letter in your organization’s records permanently—you will need it for state tax exemption, grant applications, and many business bank accounts.

Step 7: Apply for North Carolina nonprofit tax exemption

In North Carolina, an IRS tax-exemption determination letter automatically grants your organization an exemption from state corporate income and franchise taxes. However, applying for a letter of exemption from the North Carolina Department of Revenue (DOR) can be beneficial for recordkeeping purposes, as it serves as further proof that your nonprofit is tax exempt.

The following are some tax exemptions or refunds that North Carolina nonprofits may claim:

State corporate income and franchise tax. Submit a written request to the North Carolina DOR with a copy of your articles of incorporation, bylaws, and IRS determination letter to North Carolina Department of Revenue, Corporate Tax Division, Nonprofit Corporate Tax, Post Office Box 871, Raleigh, NC 27602-0871. The DOR issues its own exemption letter for state corporate income tax and franchise tax.

Submit a written request to the North Carolina DOR with a copy of your articles of incorporation, bylaws, and IRS determination letter to North Carolina Department of Revenue, Corporate Tax Division, Nonprofit Corporate Tax, Post Office Box 871, Raleigh, NC 27602-0871. The DOR issues its own exemption letter for state corporate income tax and franchise tax. Sales and use tax. Nonprofits are still required to pay sales and use tax, but they may be able to claim a refund for some sales and use taxes. Complete Form E-585 to determine eligibility—not every nonprofit qualifies automatically. Refer to the Department of Revenue guide on how to submit a claim for a refund semiannually.

Step 8: Register for charitable solicitation in North Carolina

Finally, to receive charitable contributions, your organization must apply for nonprofit charitable solicitation registration in North Carolina. This occurs through the Secretary of State, Charitable Solicitation Licensing section.