Starting a nonprofit in North Dakota is a lot like starting any type of business. You’ll need to choose a name, file articles of incorporation with the state, and maintain ongoing compliance. But you also need to complete additional steps that for-profit companies don’t: Specifically, you’ll need to apply for 501(c)(3) designation to secure tax exemptions.

This guide will walk you through the specific steps required to set up your nonprofit in North Dakota, including why obtaining 501(c)(3) status is a critical part of the process.

Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3): What is the difference?

A 501(c)(3) is a federal tax-exempt designation granted by the IRS. Incorporating as a nonprofit, on the other hand, simply creates your organization legally. Not all nonprofits are 501(c)(3)s. Being a nonprofit does not make you tax-exempt.

A North Dakota nonprofit that has filed its articles of incorporation but has not yet submitted Form 1023 can sign contracts, open a bank account, and hire staff, but it cannot issue tax-deductible donation receipts, and it may limit options for qualifying for grants. Federal tax-exempt status unlocks those benefits.

The 501(c)(3) designation covers charitable, religious, educational, and other exempt purposes defined under the Internal Revenue Code. Until the IRS determination letter arrives, your nonprofit exists legally, but not yet federally.

How to start a nonprofit in North Dakota: Step-by-step

Step 1: Choose your nonprofit name

An appropriate name is a required first step for any business registration. But you can’t just use any name you like—your nonprofit name must be distinguishable from every other entity already registered with the North Dakota Secretary of State. It’s wise to check availability before you register your business or invest in a logo, website, or printed materials. You can use the FirstStop Portal Business Search or LegalZoom’s name search tool below.

You’ll also need to make sure your nonprofit name follows the state’s business naming requirements. For example, your name cannot imply a purpose the organization is not authorized to pursue. The Secretary of State can reject a name that misrepresents the organization's activities. Don't commit to a name until your filing has been registered and acknowledged.

North Dakota law does not require nonprofit corporations to include a corporate designator such as "Incorporated," "Corporation," or "Inc.", but including one can help signal that your organization is a formal legal entity.