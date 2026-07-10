How to Start a Nonprofit in Oklahoma: A Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a nonprofit in Oklahoma means completing two separate legal processes in the right order. First, form a nonprofit corporation under state law with the Oklahoma Secretary of State, then apply through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for 501(c)(3) status, which is the federal designation that exempts your organization from income tax and lets donors deduct their contributions.
This guide walks you through every required step, from choosing a legally compliant name and filing Oklahoma certificate of incorporation to drafting IRS-ready governing documents, securing an employer identification number, applying for state and federal tax exemptions, and registering to solicit charitable donations in Oklahoma.
Nonprofit corporation vs. 501(c)(3): What's the difference?
A nonprofit corporation is an official legal entity you form by filing a certificate of incorporation with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. A 501(c)(3) is a federal tax-exempt status the IRS grants separately to qualifying organizations.
You must first incorporate in Oklahoma, then apply to the IRS. Without 501(c)(3) status, your organization owes federal income tax and donors cannot deduct contributions.
Step 1: Choose a name for your Oklahoma nonprofit
Your nonprofit's name must meet specific standards before the Oklahoma Secretary of State will accept your certificate of incorporation.
Oklahoma nonprofit naming requirements
Before performing an Oklahoma business name search, make sure that your desired name meets Oklahoma nonprofit corporation requirements:
- The name must include a qualifying designator. Your nonprofit's name must include an entity designator, such as "association," "company," "corporation," or "foundation" (or their relevant abbreviations. So, while "Tulsa Community Arts Foundation" works, "Tulsa Community Arts" does not.
- The name must be distinguishable from existing entities. Your nonprofit's name cannot be the same as or too similar to an existing entity's name on record with the Oklahoma Secretary of State, including registered names, trade names, and fictitious names of entities. Reference Oklahoma’s name distinguishability guidelines.
- The name cannot imply an unauthorized purpose. The name cannot contain words or phrases suggesting the corporation is being formed for any purpose other than what is stated in the certificate of incorporation. Keep the name closely tied to your stated mission.
You can lock down your chosen name for 60 days by filing a name reservation application to the Secretary of State and paying a $10 fee. This is a low-cost way to buy time if your organizational meeting or document preparation is still in progress.
Free Oklahoma Business Name Check
Use our free name check tool to search the Oklahoma Secretary of State database and see if your business name is available.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
Step 2: Appoint incorporators, a registered agent, and nonprofit board of directors in Oklahoma
Oklahoma nonprofit law requires you to identify a few important roles before completing your filing: the incorporators, the initial board of directors, and the registered agent.
Incorporators
The incorporators are the people who sign and submit the certificate of incorporation. Oklahoma requires three incorporators, and their legal role ends once the Oklahoma Secretary of State accepts the filing.
Board of directors
Oklahoma requires a minimum of one director (however, having more than one director—ideally an odd number of directors—is typically preferred for voting reasons). The initial board governs the organization from incorporation forward, taking over from the incorporators at the first organizational meeting. The following are Oklahoma nonprofit board requirements:
- They do not need to be Oklahoma residents.
- They serve without compensation unless the bylaws explicitly authorize it.
- They carry fiduciary responsibility—a legal duty to act in the organization's best interest rather than their own.
Registered agent
Oklahoma requires every legal entity, including nonprofit corporations, to maintain a registered agent—a designated person or entity authorized to receive legal notices and government correspondence on the organization's behalf. The agent must have a physical street address in Oklahoma; P.O. boxes do not qualify. The registered agent can be an individual Oklahoma resident or a commercial registered agent service authorized to operate in the state.
Step 3: File the Oklahoma certificate of incorporation
Legally form your nonprofit by submitting an Oklahoma Secretary of State nonprofit filing. This filing is called a certificate of incorporation (often called “articles of incorporation” in other states). The IRS will scrutinize your certificate closely when you later apply for 501(c)(3) status, so make sure it’s filled out correctly.
What to include in Oklahoma nonprofit certificate of incorporation
Your certificate of incorporation collects the basic identifying information the state requires: your organization's name, the registered agent's name and address, the incorporators’ names and addresses, and a statement of purpose.
What trips up many applicants is the IRS side of the equation. To pass the IRS' "organizational test," your articles must include three specific provisions. These clauses must appear in the articles themselves, not just the bylaws.
- Exempt purpose clause. This statement links your mission directly to the categories recognized under Section 501(c)(3): charitable, educational, scientific, religious, literary, the prevention of cruelty to children or animals, or testing for public safety. A vague purpose statement such as "to benefit the community" won't satisfy this requirement.
- Private inurement prohibition. No part of the net earnings of the corporation shall be for the benefit of, or be distributable to, its members, trustees, officers, or other designated people. Reasonable compensation for services is permitted, but the articles must expressly prohibit any distribution of earnings to insiders.
- Dissolution clause. If you dissolve your organization, your assets must go toward an exempt purpose described in Section 501(c)(3) or to the federal, state, or local government for a public purpose.
The single most common reason a 501(c)(3) application is rejected is because it’s missing the purpose clause or dissolution clause from its articles. Improperly worded clauses frequently prompt IRS requests for corrections, and formal amendments slow the exemption process. Fix those problems before you file.
How to file a certificate of incorporation for a nonprofit in Oklahoma
- Online: File through the Oklahoma Secretary of State's online business services portal.
- Use a service: Gather your documents and use a guided formation service like LegalZoom to file paperwork using a seasoned process.
- By mail: Mail your completed Form 0008 with a check made payable to the Secretary of State.
- In person: Deliver documents to the same address noted above. Same-day in-person service carries an additional $50 fee per document filed.
Whether delivering by mail or in-person, the address is:
Secretary of State
Business Services, Colcord Center
421 NW 13th Street, Suite 210
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
The filing fee for your certificate of incorporation is $25. Processing times vary but may take a few days.
Step 4: Adopt bylaws and hold your organizational meeting
Once the Oklahoma Secretary of State accepts your certificate of incorporation, your nonprofit legally exists, but there are still steps to take before you launch operations. Now it’s time to write bylaws and adopt them at the first organizational meeting.
What nonprofit bylaws in Oklahoma must include
Bylaws are your nonprofit's internal governing document. Unlike the certificate of incorporation, they are not filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. Rather, you adopt them internally and keep them in the organization's permanent records. Also, the IRS reviews your bylaws and conflict of interest policy as part of your tax-exemption application, so missing or incomplete provisions can slow or derail approval.
Your bylaws should address:
- Organization name and purpose. Restate the organization's name and confirm the exempt purpose, aligned precisely with your certificate of incorporation.
- Board structure. Specify the number of directors, their terms, how they are elected or appointed, and the process for filling vacancies.
- Officer roles. At a minimum, most organizations define a president, secretary, and treasurer, along with their duties and how they are selected.
- Meeting requirements. Specify how often the board meets, how meetings are called, and the required notice period.
- Quorum rules. Define the minimum number of directors required for the board to take valid action.
- Amendment procedures. Describe the process for changing the bylaws (typically a supermajority vote).
- Conflict of interest policy. The policy must establish the process under which serving the private interests of officers, directors, or trustees will be avoided. As part of federal nonprofit registration requirements, the IRS specifically looks for this policy when reviewing 501(c)(3) applications; leaving it out is a common reason why applications require follow-up.
Learn more with our comprehensive guide on how to write nonprofit bylaws.
What happens at the organizational meeting
At this meeting, the board approves the bylaws, adopts the conflict of interest policy, elects directors, appoints officers, and approves resolutions such as opening the organization's bank account. Every action must be documented in meeting minutes, retained permanently in a corporate records binder alongside your certificate of incorporation and bylaws.
The IRS may request meeting minutes during the 501(c)(3) review process, and courts treat them as evidence of proper governance. Instead of a physical meeting, you may take any director action by written consent of all directors, but the written consent document must be as detailed as formal minutes.
Step 5: Get an EIN for your nonprofit in Oklahoma
An employer identification number (EIN) is a federal tax ID that the IRS assigns to your organization. You need one before you can open a bank account, hire employees, or file your 501(c)(3) application.
You can apply directly through the IRS website, or let LegalZoom’s EIN service file the necessary paperwork for you.
Step 6: Apply for 501(c)(3) status with the IRS
Incorporating in Oklahoma gives your organization legal existence under state law, but federal tax-exempt status comes from a separate application to the IRS. After incorporating a nonprofit in Oklahoma, it’s time to apply for 501(c)(3) status.
IRS Form 1023 vs. Form 1023-EZ: Which one do you use?
Form 1023 is required if your organization projects annual gross receipts over $50,000 in any of its first three years, if total assets exceed $250,000, or if you are organized as a church, school, or hospital. The IRS user fee is $600.
Form 1023-EZ is the streamlined application. It’s available to smaller nonprofits with projected annual gross receipts of $50,000 or less for the next three years and total assets under $250,000. It can only be filed electronically through Pay.gov. The IRS user fee is $275. Before filing, complete the IRS' Form 1023-EZ Eligibility Worksheet. One "yes" answer eliminates this filing option.
What the IRS reviews in a 501(c)(3) application
- Your articles of incorporation. The IRS checks that your articles contain an exempt purpose clause, a private inurement prohibition, and a dissolution clause. Missing or imprecisely worded clauses prompt correction requests, potentially adding weeks or months to your processing timeline.
- Your bylaws and conflict of interest policy. A missing or incomplete conflict of interest policy is one of the most common reasons applications require follow-up.
- Your purpose statement and planned activities. The IRS reads your purpose statement, charitable activities, and compensation arrangements to confirm that the organization fits Section 501(c)(3).
- Financial projections or history. New organizations submit projected budgets covering their first three years; existing organizations submit actual financial statements. The numbers must align with your stated mission and exempt purpose.
How long does IRS approval take?
The IRS issues 80% of Form 1023-EZ determinations within 22 days. For Form 1023, 80% of determinations are issued within 191 days. Complex or incomplete applications may take longer. If you need 501(c)(3) status before launching a fundraising campaign or applying for grants, start the application as early as possible. Check the IRS website for current processing times before you file.
Once the IRS approves your application, you receive a determination letter confirming your 501(c)(3) status. Keep it in your nonprofit’s corporate records, as you might need it for bank accounts, grant applications, and state tax-exemption filings.
Step 7: Apply for Oklahoma nonprofit tax exemptions
Once you have your IRS determination letter, you don’t need to learn how to get 501(c)(3) status in Oklahoma. With an IRS determination letter, your organization is automatically exempt from Oklahoma corporate income tax—but not necessarily state sales or property tax.
Oklahoma sales tax exemption
To gain state tax-exempt status for nonprofits in Oklahoma (sales tax only), Oklahoma law requires the filing of Form 13-16-A, the Application for Sales Tax Exemption, with the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Not all 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible; eligibility depends on the type of organization and how it uses its exempt purchases. You must submit your IRS determination letter along with your EIN, certificate of incorporation, and other required organizational documents.
Once approved, the exemption allows your organization to purchase goods and services related to your exempt purpose without paying Oklahoma sales tax. Exempt purchases must be invoiced directly to the nonprofit and paid with organizational funds. The exemption does not extend to personal purchases by individual staff or volunteers.
Property tax exemption
Oklahoma also offers an ad valorem (property) tax exemption for qualifying nonprofits. All property of any charitable institution organized as a nonprofit may be exempt, provided that net income is used exclusively within Oklahoma for charitable purposes and doesn’t benefit any private stockholder. Property tax exemption is administered at the county level, so if your nonprofit owns real property, check with the assessor in the county where it is located.
To apply for a property tax exemption, file Form 988 with the Oklahoma Tax Commission. You must provide a copy of your IRS determination letter and Secretary of State certificate of incorporation.
Step 8: Register for charitable solicitation in Oklahoma
Before your nonprofit asks anyone for a donation—online, in person, or by mail—you need to submit nonprofit charitable solicitation registration in Oklahoma. Registration allows you to solicit donations.
Oklahoma nonprofit registration requirements
Most nonprofits soliciting donations from Oklahoma residents must register before fundraising. Certain organizations, including religious organizations and some educational institutions, may qualify for an exemption from registration entirely. Verify current exemptions directly with the Oklahoma Secretary of State.
File Form 101 by mail or in person, or submit your form through the Oklahoma Secretary of State's registration portal. Required attached documents typically include a copy of your certificate of incorporation, bylaws, IRS determination letter, and names and mailing addresses of each officer, director, trustee, and salaried executive employee.
The filing fee is $65 for contributions exceeding $10,000 and $15 for contributions below $10,000. You must renew your registration annually.
Failure to register before soliciting donations is a violation of Oklahoma law that can result in civil penalties, cease-and-desist orders, and reputational damage. Confirm your registration is active before you make your first donation request.
How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Oklahoma?
|Fee type
|Amount
|Notes
|Oklahoma certificate of incorporation
|$25
|Same-day in-person service adds $50
|State name reservation (optional)
|$10
|Holds your chosen name for 60 days before filing
|IRS Form 1023
|$600
|Required for organizations projecting gross receipts over $50,000 in the first three years, or total assets over $250,000
|IRS Form 1023-EZ
|$275
|Available only to smaller organizations meeting IRS eligibility requirements
|Charitable solicitation registration
|$15–$65
|Annual fee; filing fee depends on total amount of contributions
The lowest realistic out-of-pocket cost is approximately $315: the $25 nonprofit filing fee in Oklahoma plus the $275 Form 1023-EZ user fee, assuming that you qualify for the streamlined application and serve as your own registered agent. Add charitable solicitation registration, and you're looking at $315 to $340 for most small organizations.
If your organization projects more than $50,000 in annual gross receipts in any of its first three years, the federal fee alone is $600. Factor in the Oklahoma nonprofit formation document filing fee, charitable solicitation registration, and a commercial registered agent, which can cost up to $300 per year, and total required government fees can exceed $700.
How long does it take to start a nonprofit in Oklahoma?
The minimum amount of time for IRS Form 1023 applications is 22 days, but the standard form can take up to six months. This timeline, plus the Oklahoma government’s document processing timeline, could mean that starting a nonprofit in the state may take anywhere between 2–8 months, but this depends on state and IRS document processing times.
Checklist: Ongoing nonprofit compliance in Oklahoma
The creation of a nonprofit in Oklahoma and gaining tax-exempt status are milestones, not the finish line. There are several compliance tasks to be aware of as you maintain your Oklahoma nonprofit.
File the correct IRS Form 990 annually
Form 990, the IRS annual information return, is due on the 15th day of the fifth month after the organization's fiscal year ends. Organizations that fail to file by the due date incur a $20-per-day penalty until the form is submitted. If you don’t file for three consecutive years, you’ll automatically lose your tax-exempt status.
Small nonprofits with less than $50,000 in annual revenue may file the Form 990-N (the "e-Postcard"). Nonprofits with annual revenue under $200,000 and assets under $500,000 may file Form 990-EZ. Nonprofits with annual revenue of $500,000 or more must file the full Form 990.
File Oklahoma Form 512-E with the Oklahoma Tax Commission annually
Oklahoma Form 512-E, the Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax, must be filed annually with the Oklahoma Tax Commission even when no Oklahoma income tax is due. It captures any unrelated business income that may be taxable, even for an otherwise exempt organization.
Returns are due no later than 30 days after the due date of your federal information return. You can file online through OK TAP or mail your return to:
Oklahoma Tax Commission
P.O. Box 26800
Oklahoma City, OK 73126-0800
You’ll need to attach a copy of your IRS Form 990.
Renew your charitable solicitation registration annually
Renew your Registration Statement of Charitable Organization on or before the anniversary of your registration with the Secretary of State. Missing the renewal window means losing the legal authority to solicit donations in Oklahoma until the registration is reinstated.
Maintain a registered agent for your nonprofit in Oklahoma
If your agent's address changes or the individual becomes unavailable, update that information with the Oklahoma Secretary of State promptly. Letting the registration lapse can put your organization at risk of administrative dissolution.
Hold required board meetings and document minutes
Document every board action in formal meeting minutes, retain those records permanently, and make sure that they're available if the IRS or a state agency requests them.
File any required amendments with the Oklahoma Secretary of State
If your organization changes its name, updates its registered agent, or amends its articles or bylaws, reflect those changes in filings with the Oklahoma Secretary of State (reference the state’s list of applicable forms).
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s business services have helped hundreds of thousands of nonprofits get off the ground. We can handle essential paperwork for your Oklahoma nonprofit, including filing your articles of incorporation, securing a registered agent, and obtaining your EIN.
If coordinating state filings, IRS applications, and governance documents feels like a lot to manage on your own, LegalZoom gives you support at each step, from formation through ongoing compliance.
FAQs about starting a nonprofit in Oklahoma
How much money should you have to start a nonprofit?
There is no regulatory minimum. Beyond filing fees, it’s recommended that you have enough in reserve to cover at least six months of operating expenses before launch. Budget separately for legal review of your governing documents, annual accounting, and compliance costs. Grants and major donations typically take longer to materialize than founders expect.
Can I pay myself a salary if I run a nonprofit?
Yes, founders and executives can receive reasonable compensation for services actually performed. The salary must be set by the board, documented in board minutes, and benchmarked against comparable roles at similar organizations. Excessive pay violates the private inurement prohibition and can jeopardize 501(c)(3) status.
What is the 80/20 rule for nonprofits?
The 80/20 rule describes an informal fundraising observation that roughly 80% of donations tend to come from 20% of donors. Some organizations use it loosely to suggest that most spending should go toward mission rather than overhead. Keep in mind that every nonprofit is unique and may find that other ratios (e.g., 70/30) work best.