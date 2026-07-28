How to Start a Nonprofit in Wisconsin: A Step-by-Step Guide

Include a $35 check payable to the Department of Financial Institutions.

Step 4: Draft your nonprofit bylaws and hold your organizational meeting

Bylaws are your organization's internal rulebook. They should cover how the board operates, how officers are elected, how meetings are conducted, and how decisions get made. You don't file bylaws with the state, but the IRS requires a copy as part of the Form 1023 or 1023-EZ application, so they must be in place before you apply for federal tax-exempt status.

What Wisconsin nonprofit bylaws should include:

Organization name and principal office

Statement of purpose

Board of directors: Number of directors, term lengths, election procedures, and removal process

Number of directors, term lengths, election procedures, and removal process Officer roles: Titles and responsibilities for president, secretary, and treasurer at minimum

Titles and responsibilities for president, secretary, and treasurer at minimum Meeting procedures: Quorum requirements, notice rules, and voting standards

Quorum requirements, notice rules, and voting standards Conflict of interest policy : Required by the IRS for 501(c)(3) applicants

Required by the IRS for 501(c)(3) applicants Amendment procedures: How the bylaws can be changed and by what vote

After the bylaws are drafted, hold your organizational meeting where directors formally adopt them, elect officers, and authorize the organization to get an employer identification number (EIN), open a bank account, and pursue tax-exempt status. Document this meeting with written minutes and keep them in your permanent records.

Step 5: Get an EIN for your Wisconsin nonprofit

An employer identification number (EIN) is a federal tax identification number issued by the IRS. Your nonprofit needs one to open a bank account, hire employees, and apply for 501(c)(3) status even if it has no employees. Apply as soon as the state approves your articles. You must have your EIN before filing Form 1023 or 1023-EZ.

Apply online with the IRS at no cost. The process takes less than 15 minutes and produces a confirmation letter you can download immediately.

Step 6: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status

Once your organization is incorporated and has its EIN and bylaws in hand, file one of two applications with the IRS through Pay.gov.

Form 1023-EZ (streamlined application): Available to organizations with projected annual gross receipts under $50,000 and total assets under $250,000. The cost to file is $275 and processing typically takes 2–4 weeks.

Available to organizations with projected annual gross receipts under $50,000 and total assets under $250,000. The cost to file is $275 and processing typically takes 2–4 weeks. Form 1023 (full application): Required for larger or more complex organizations, and for churches, schools, hospitals, and supporting organizations regardless of size. The cost to file is $600, and processing can take up to six months, sometimes longer.

Complete the eligibility worksheet in the Form 1023-EZ instructions before choosing which form to file. The wrong form can delay your application significantly.

Once approved, the IRS issues a determination letter confirming your 501(c)(3) status. Keep it on file—grant-makers and donors may ask to see it.

Step 7: Apply for Wisconsin state tax exemption and charitable solicitation registration

Federal 501(c)(3) status does not automatically exempt your organization from Wisconsin sales and use tax. To make tax-exempt purchases, apply for a Certificate of Exempt Status (CES) number via Form S-103, filed with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. There is no filing fee.

Before soliciting contributions from Wisconsin residents, you may need to register with the Wisconsin DFI. If you solicit or receive $25,000 or more in charitable contributions in a single year, or if you have any paid employees, you will need to file Form 296 (Charitable Organization Registration Statement) along with a $15 non-refundable application fee. The registration is processed through the Wisconsin DFI.

Wisconsin nonprofit annual compliance requirements

The state of Wisconsin and the IRS both require recurring filings each year to keep your status active. Missing them can cost your organization its good standing or trigger administrative dissolution.

Wisconsin annual report

Due each year during the calendar quarter in which your incorporation anniversary falls. The filing fee is $80 if filing online; a $15 surcharge applies for paper mailings. The report must include your organization's name, principal office address, registered agent name and address, and the names and addresses of current officers and directors. File online with the Wisconsin DFI.

IRS Form 990 (federal annual return)

A version of this form is required annually, even though no federal income tax is owed. It’s due on the 15th day of the 5th month after your fiscal year ends, which is May 15 for a calendar-year organization. The form you file is based on your nonprofit’s gross receipts:

Form 990-N for gross receipts of $50,000 or less

for gross receipts of $50,000 or less Form 990-EZ for $50,000–$200,000

for $50,000–$200,000 Full Form 990 for gross receipts above $200,000

The IRS will revoke tax-exempt status for organizations that fail to file for three consecutive years.

Charitable solicitation renewal (Form 296)

Renewals are due on or before July 31 each year. A $25 late fee applies for missed deadlines. Failing to renew lapses your registration and requires a full reapplication before you can solicit again.

Wisconsin charitable financial report

Every registered charitable organization must file an annual financial report with the DFI within 12 months after your fiscal year ends. There are several different forms to choose from—see the instructions on the DFI website to determine which is right for your nonprofit.

Board meeting minutes

Wisconsin law requires nonprofit corporations to keep records of board proceedings. Maintain written minutes of every board meeting. Grant-makers and auditors routinely request them.

Cost to start a nonprofit in Wisconsin

Starting a nonprofit in Wisconsin costs a minimum of $310 if you qualify for Form 1023-EZ, or $635 if you must file the full Form 1023.

Here’s a breakdown of common startup costs:

Articles of incorporation: $35

Name reservation (optional): $10

Form 1023-EZ: $275

Form 1023 (full): $600

Charitable solicitation registration (if applicable): $15

Beyond required fees, most organizations will incur optional costs: registered agent service ($50–$400 per year), attorney review of bylaws or Form 1023, and accounting setup. Verify current fees directly with each agency before filing.

How long does it take to start a nonprofit in Wisconsin?

From filing your articles through receiving your federal determination letter, expect 3–6 months with Form 1023-EZ, or 6–12 months or longer with the full Form 1023. The state steps move quickly; the IRS is where most of the waiting happens.

The single biggest factor in your timeline is the completeness of your IRS application. Your articles of incorporation must contain the correct purpose and dissolution language before you file them with the DFI. If they don't, your 501(c)(3) application will stall while you correct it.