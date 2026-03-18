Find California small business grants you may qualify for
Small business grants in California can give you access to the money you need to grow without having to rely on credit or loans alone. Tell us about your business, and we’ll help match you to grant opportunities for California businesses—for free.
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We’ve helped 4M+ people make it official.
Haven’t formed your business yet?
We’ve helped 4M+ people make it official.
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Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
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Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
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So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
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Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
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Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
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KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
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Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
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I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
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I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
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The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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California Business Grants 2026: Your Complete Guide to Finding and Winning Funding
California is home to approximately 4.2 million small businesses that employ nearly half of the workforce in the state. Though competition for California business grants is tough, getting access to funding is possible. Grant programs look for businesses that are stable, well-managed, have clear business plans, and align with the program’s mission.
California Business Grants 2026: Your Complete Guide to Finding and Winning Funding
California is home to approximately 4.2 million small businesses that employ nearly half of the workforce in the state. Though competition for California business grants is tough, getting access to funding is possible. Grant programs look for businesses that are stable, well-managed, have clear business plans, and align with the program’s mission.
Key takeaways
Grants are highly competitive, so it’s important to find what sets you apart.
Grants usually don’t have to be paid back as long as you follow the grantor’s conditions and meet the grant criteria.
There are tens of thousands of grants out there for every industry, location, demographic, or situation.
You’ll find grants for nearly every type of business, industry, location, and demographic.
Finding funding is one of the biggest challenges small business owners face, especially when loans and investors aren’t the right fit. That’s where small business grants come in.
What business grants are currently available in California?
Instead of providing general help for everyone, many California grant programs target certain owner demographics or business industries. Below are a few of the types of grants available.
Women-owned businesses
California offers several paths for women-owned businesses to get funding through grants. Programs like the Amber Grant Foundation specialize in helping women get funding. Connecting with your local chamber of commerce and networking with nonprofit organizations could also help you get funding.
Industry-specific grants
If your business does a certain kind of work, you might find special funding. The California Arts Council often has money for creative businesses and arts groups. For those working with technology, the California Energy Commission offers grants for clean energy ideas. The Department of Food and Agriculture also helps small farms and food businesses update their equipment.
State-wide grants
The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) is the main place to look for state money. They publish multiple funding and grant programs throughout the year. There is also a program called the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) that helps California businesses sell their products in other countries.
Federal grants
Federal agencies provide a lot of money through programs like Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR). These are great for startups that do a lot of research and work with new technology.
Veteran-owned businesses
State and federal groups make it a priority to help people who served in the military. Some programs offer loans with low interest rates. Others provide money specifically for startups led by veterans. The federal government also saves some contracts just for certified veteran-owned businesses.
Disaster grants
California businesses often have to deal with fires and floods. The Small Business Readiness for Resiliency program offers $5,000 grants to businesses that sign up early and are affected by an emergency. These funds help with cleaning up and getting the business running again.
Why should California businesses apply for small business grants?
Grants are great because they are basically free money. You typically do not have to pay them back, so long as you meet certain criteria, like eligibility rules and continued reporting requirements. This makes them more attractive than loans for many people. Winning a grant can also make your business look more professional and give you some publicity.
Data from the government shows that businesses that get funding early on are more likely to stay open for at least five years. In California, it is expensive to run a business. A grant for $10,000 or $25,000 can help you grow instead of struggling. Grants also let you pay for things like worker training or eco-friendly upgrades that help your business stay strong for a long time.
How to find California small business grants
There are many tools and resources available to help you find small business grants in California.
Use LegalZoom’s grant-finding tool
LegalZoom’s grant-search tool lets you search for grants that your business is likely to be eligible for. Just enter your business’ information and let the tool do the heavy lifting. You’ll get a list of grants that you can research and apply to if you feel that they’re a good fit.
Check state databases
California has several state databases that let you search for grants online.
California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA): This office runs many grant programs and has centers across the state. It is a great place to find help if you are from a group that has struggled to get funding in the past.
California Grants Portal: This website lists all grants from every state agency. You can search by topics like the environment or education. It is updated every day. You can see which grants are open now and which ones are coming soon.
Local economic development offices: Most city and county governments have departments dedicated to supporting the local economy. These offices often have smaller amounts of money to give out, but since these are local, fewer people usually apply for them, so you might have a better chance of winning.
Microenterprise Collaborative of Southern California: This group keeps a list of grants for very small businesses. It is a good place to find smaller grants and private funds that might not be on the big government websites.
Search for federal grants
Though California-specific grants can be a great place to start your search, you may also be eligible for certain federal grants. These databases can help you find grants that are open across the country, not just in California.
Grants.gov: The primary database for all grant opportunities issued by federal agencies.
Challenge.gov: This site is where agencies post competitions with cash prizes. They’re not traditional grants, but they can help you get extra funding if you win the competition.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) funding hub: The SBA has a central page with links to different funding and grant programs.
Tips for applying for California small business grants
Competition for grants for California businesses is tough, whether you’re applying for state grants or federal grants. Approval rates for many federal grants average between 10% and 20% for all business owners and all business types, in all locations. Making sure your application stands out from the competition can increase your chances of winning the grants you apply for.
Make sure your is business ready
Before submitting any applications for small business grants for California business owners, make sure your paperwork and documentation are ready. The exact requirements will vary by grantor and grant program, however, you’ll likely need to have documents, including the following, ready with your application.
Your tax returns and financial statements, including balance sheets and profit and loss statements
Your business plan
Your physical and mailing address
Your business’ phone number, email, and website
Be selective about the grants you apply for
Instead of applying to every grant you can find, narrow your applications down to ones that you’ll likely qualify for. This means you’ll want to review the criteria for each grant you’re interested in long before you apply.
Always follow the application instructions
Each grant has unique application instructions, and you’ll want to follow those as closely as possible. For example, if the grant asks you to send documents as PDFs, don’t send a Word document. Review the instructions before you start, while you’re filling out the application, and before you submit it.
Do your due diligence
It’s a good idea to research the grantor you’re applying with before sending them your information. Unfortunately, scammers may pose as seemingly legitimate grantors or programs and could gain access to your business’ sensitive information. Make sure the organization is legitimate and that the grant is real before sending your information.
How to increase your chances of acceptance
Grantors want to give grants to businesses that will use the funds in a way that aligns with their mission. Maximizing credibility will inspire confidence in your brand and help grantors feel confident giving you money. Before applying for a grant, make sure your business is properly formed and in good standing.
LegalZoom can help whether you’re forming your business, making sure your annual reports are filed on time, or keeping your compliance up to date. This helps build a solid foundation that grantors look for when reviewing applications. When your business is official, it shows grantors that you’re a professional entity ready to attract investors, get funding, and grow your business.
How LegalZoom can help your California business
LegalZoom doesn’t issue grants to any small business owners, but we can help you make sure your business is organized in a way that inspires confidence in your brand.
Get started on the right foot
Our business formation services let you create an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or sole proprietorship quickly and easily. As your business grows and your needs change, you can trust LegalZoom to help you with business compliance and staying on top of important deadlines.
Stay in good standing
Our Compliance Concierge manages your business’ compliance efforts and pairs you with a dedicated assistant focused on your business’ needs. When you use this service, you get:
Unlimited phone and email access to your concierge partner
Regular check-ins to identify gaps and risks
A compliance assessment and plan of action
End-to-end management of compliance filings
Keeping your business in compliance helps you look professional and reassures grant issuers that your business is stable and reliable.
Get legal help
Our Business Attorney Plans pair you with a dedicated business attorney and unlimited 30-minute phone consultations about new legal issues. Your attorney can review your business documents, answer legal questions, and connect you with essential tools.
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Find business support that’s right for you
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Talk to a business specialist
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Frequently asked questions
Do I have to pay back a business grant in California?
No, grants are typically non-repayable funding, unlike loans. However, you typically must use funds according to the grant agreement terms and provide required reporting, or you may face clawback provisions requiring repayment.
Can I apply for multiple grants at the same time?
Yes, you can apply for multiple grants simultaneously to increase your chances of securing funding. Ensure you can meet all application requirements and reporting obligations if you receive multiple awards.
How long does it take to receive grant funding after approval?
Timelines vary significantly by program, but typically 30–90 days after award notification. Federal grants often take longer than state or private grants. Plan your cash flow accordingly, and don't rely on grant funds for immediate expenses.
Are grant funds taxable income in California?
Generally, yes, business grants are considered taxable income for federal and California state tax purposes. Consult with a tax professional about your specific situation and proper reporting requirements
What if my business is too new to have financial statements for a grant application?
Some grants specifically targeted new businesses and accepted projections instead of historical financials. Look for startup-focused programs, and work with Small Business Development Center (SBDC) advisors to create credible financial projections and business plans.
What happened to the California Dream Fund?
The California Dream Fund, which distributed $30.7 million in $10,000 microgrants, is currently closed. Business owners are encouraged to subscribe to the CalOSBA newsletter to be the first to know if a similar "seed" program is re-funded in 2026.
Do I need an LLC or a corporation to apply for California business grants?
While you may not legally be required to have an LLC or corporation to apply for California business grants, doing so could still be a good way to make your company stand out. Formal entities demonstrate that your business is credible, has liability protection, and separates grant funds from personal funds, which proves that your business is not just a hobby.