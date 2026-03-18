Free Hawaii Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
The first step in setting up a thriving business is choosing a great name. This guide walks you through the process so you can get up and running with a solid foundation for your brand.
Find a name, launch your dream
The first step in setting up a thriving business is choosing a great name. This guide walks you through the process so you can get up and running with a solid foundation for your brand.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that showcases your company’s values and services. It’s best to have a couple of names in mind just in case your first choice is already being used by another business.
Register your business with the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Business Registration Division. Once the Division approves your filing, the business name is yours to use.
For comprehensive statewide and nationwide protection, consider registering a trademark. A state or federal trademark safeguards your business name from use by other individuals and companies and provides you with legal recourse if someone uses your trademark.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a Hawaii Business Name Search
A Hawaii business name search enables you to verify that a name is available for registration and use in the state. You can also do one to check a Hawaii business’ current status and key details.
How to Conduct a Hawaii Business Name Search
A Hawaii business name search enables you to verify that a name is available for registration and use in the state. You can also do one to check a Hawaii business’ current status and key details.
Key takeaways
Before formally launching your business in Hawaii, perform a business name search to determine if your top choice is available for use in the state.
Hawaii does not have a Secretary of State. Instead, all Hawaii business entity searches and filings are conducted through the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA).
The DCCA may reject your registration filing if your business name is too similar to another that’s reserved or already in use.
LegalZoom’s free business name search is a preliminary check of whether your desired name appears to be available for use.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in The Aloha State.
Why conduct a Hawaii business search?
Running a business name search before registering your company saves you time and money. If you file business registration paperwork without ensuring that your business name is available, and the name is already in use, the Hawaii DCCA will reject your formation paperwork (filing fees aren’t refundable).
With a name search, you’ll be able to see if your desired business name is available for reservation and registration before you begin the filing process, preventing costly delays.
Example: If "Aloha Surf Co. LLC" is already registered, "Aloha Surf Company LLC" would likely be rejected because it’s too similar. Try something like "Aloha Surf Outfitters, LLLC" instead.
Who needs to conduct a Hawaii business name search?
Any business that plans to register and operate in Hawaii should run a business name search before submitting formation documents. The following entities that should conduct a Hawaii business name check:
Corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). Perform a Hawaii corporation search or a Hawaii LLC name search before submitting articles of incorporation or organization with the DCCA. Both entity types must include specific designators in their names, such as “L.L.C.” or “Inc.”
Nonprofit corporations. Like for-profit corporations, nonprofits must also adhere to naming requirements, specifically those listed in the Hawaii Nonprofit Corporations Act.
Limited partnerships (LPs) and limited liability partnerships (LLPs). LPs and LLPs must follow naming guidelines and name availability rules set by the State of Hawaii.
General partnerships. Unlike many other states, Hawaii requires general partnerships to formally register with the DCCA. This means that searching business names ahead of time will ensure that you don’t select a name already reserved or registered in the state.
Sole proprietorships. Sole proprietors do not register with the DCCA in Hawaii, but they should conduct a business name lookup if they plan on operating under a name other than their own. (This is called a trade name in Hawaii, while other states refer to it as a “doing business as” name, or DBA.)
You can check specific requirements for your business entity in the Hawaii Revised Statutes. Read more about each of these business types below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
Hawaii business naming requirements
In addition to general business name requirements, such as including entity designators and avoiding restricted words like “insurance” or “bank,” Hawaii has some unique state-specific guidelines to be aware of:
Your business name can’t be “substantially identical” to other names in use. A name is considered substantially identical if the only variation involves items such as spelled-out numbers vs. numerals, homophones, punctuation, the inclusion of “Hawaii” vs. “HI” at the end of a name, and more. This rule makes it especially important to choose a unique name to avoid DCCA rejection and customer confusion.
You can use words in the Hawaiian language. When choosing a business name, feel free to use Hawaiian language (ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi) words and names. According to the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation, you don’t have to be Native Hawaiian, and your company, products, or services don’t have to be affiliated with Hawaii. Keep in mind that the same Hawaii state naming rules apply, including the “substantially identical” guideline.
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
Our free business name check tool searches for your desired business name in the official Hawaii state database. Instead of taking the time to navigate Hawaii’s DCCA website on your own, simply type your business name into LegalZoom’s name check search bar, and let it work its magic. It’ll tell you if the name is available or unavailable according to state records of existing corporation, LLC, nonprofit, and partnership names.
If your preferred business name is unavailable, try inputting variations or backup options to find one that works. For the most comprehensive Hawaii business search, be sure to look up similar names—including similarly spelled names, homophones, and numerals vs. spelled-out numbers—and conduct a state and federal trademark search.
How to conduct a trademark search
A Hawaii business name search only looks for reserved or registered names in use in the state—not those that are trademarked. To cover all your bases, conduct a national trademark search with LegalZoom. There are two easy ways to do it:
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search checks the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database for exact names matching your search terms. You can browse the status and class details of each matching result, or the search tool will tell you that the trademark may be available to register. With our free service, you can search as many names as you’d like.
Get more granular with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search in Hawaii
The first step in a business name lookup is conducting a search through the Hawaii DCCA’s database, but there are a few other searches you’ll want to run to ensure that it’s available before registering your company.
USPTO trademark search
State business registration only protects the use of your business name in the state of Hawaii. Just because the name is available through the DCCA Hawaii database doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s not trademarked at the federal level. It’s important to conduct a national trademark search to ensure that your business name doesn’t infringe on federal trademark protections.
Conduct your own search of the USPTO’s trademark database, or use LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search, which performs a complete search of existing and pending trademarks for you—whether you choose to search just federal or state, federal, and common law.
You can also search other core brand assets, such as:
Taglines
Logos
Brand-specific symbols
If your desired business name has an existing or pending federal trademark, this means that another company already has rights to the name. In this case, you’ll want to choose a different name to avoid legal conflicts.
Domain name search & social media search
To help your company scale and reach more customers, it’s important to have a website, online business profiles, and social media profiles. These are the foundation of your business’s online presence and what help set your company apart from competitors. All should align with your business name and brand identity.
Before you officially register your business with the Hawaii DCCA, a best practice is to confirm availability of your business name online.
Search for your business name on the internet. Type your preferred name in search engines, such as Google, Yahoo, and Bing, to see if any similar names or exact matches pop up in the results. If you’re launching a tourism-based business in Hawaii, check your desired name on travel platforms such as Tripadvisor, AirBnB, and Viator.
Check domain name availability. Check availability on major domain name registrars, such as GoDaddy and Bluehost.
Browse social media. Scan social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, for profiles that are similar to your business name.
Conduct a thorough online search to help cover all your bases and ensure your business name (or close variations) can be used across all digital platforms. This helps with brand continuity and a unified customer experience.
What to do after a Hawaii business name lookup
Once you know that your business name is available, you can register your business with the state.
Register your business with the Hawaii DCCA. To legally begin operating your company in Hawaii, submit the proper formation documents through the DCCA’s Hawaii Business Express website or use LegalZoom’s formation service to start your Hawaii business with confidence. If you’re not quite ready to register, you can choose Hawaii business name reservation, which reserves the name for 120 days through your Hawaii Business Express account.
Submit a Hawaii trade name registration application (also known as a DBA) if your company will operate under a different name than the one listed on formation documents.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about a Hawaii business
There are a few different methods for getting details about another Hawaii business, depending on the information you’re looking for.
Searching with an employer identification number (EIN)
If you’d like to check a company’s credit or financial details, you may be able to obtain them by searching the business’s EIN, a federal employer identification number issued by the Internal Revenue Service. There’s no state database for looking up Hawaii companies by EINs, so you’ll need to use one of the following methods:
Use a third-party service. Companies like Dun & Bradstreet let you search for a company with an EIN, typically for a fee.
Conduct a search with credit bureaus. You can also use credit reporting bureaus to gather financial information about a company. For instance, an Experian Business Credit Report enables you to check a company’s financial and legal standing.
Contacting the registered agent
Every formal business entity in Hawaii is required to maintain a registered agent, who serves as the company’s legal point of contact. Hawaii registered agent information is publicly available, including their name and contact information.
Step 1: Find the agent. Type in the company’s name in the DCCA business name search tool. In the results, select the correct business, then locate the agent name and agent address on the business’s profile page.
Step 2: Contact the agent. You can contact the registered agent if you have legal business with the company or would like more information about the business.
Reaching out to a registered agent is usually reserved for instances where you have legal documents to deliver or need to obtain company information that’s otherwise unavailable online.
Utilizing state complaints databases
Before working with a specific Hawaii company, you may want to find out if they have any legal complaints filed against them. The state has two databases for this purpose:
Office of Consumer Protection database. This database shows complaints made against businesses and individuals who have engaged in unfair trade practices, consumer scams, and other fraudulent activities.
Regulated Industries Complaints Office database. This database focuses on complaints made against licensed professions, including both individuals and companies.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
Is a Hawaii business name search the same as a trademark search?
No, a Hawaii business name search only confirms availability within Hawaii's state business registry. A trademark search checks federal and state trademark databases. This means that a name can be available for use as strictly a business name in Hawaii but already trademarked either at the state or federal levels, which is why conducting both a business name and trademark search is crucial to avoid infringement.
How long can you reserve a business name in Hawaii?
A Hawaii business name reservation lasts for 120 days. You can either file online through your Hawaii Business Express account or mail a paper Application for Reservation of Name in Hawaii to Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Business Registration Division, P.O. Box 40, Honolulu, HI 96810. The filing fee to reserve a business name is $10.
Can I search for Hawaii businesses by owner name?
No, you can only search for Hawaii businesses by the name of the company, not by the name of the owner. However, you can identify the name of the officers, members, or partners on the business’s profile page using the DCCA Hawaii business name search tool.
What if my Hawaii business name search returns no results?
A Hawaii business name search query that returns no results means that no exact or partial match was found. But this doesn’t guarantee that your desired business name is available. Be sure to search alternate spellings, slight name variations, using numerals instead of spelled-out numbers, and so on. It’s also a good idea to perform a trademark search.
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.