Free Louisiana Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against the Louisiana Secretary of State records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Great help
"Five stars! Setting up the legal side of a new business can be overwhelming, but LegalZoom made filing my DBA completely painless. As I was getting No Stressing Me off the ground, I needed a service I could trust to handle the details right the first time. Their step-by-step guidance was clear, the pricing was transparent, and the turnaround time was surprisingly fast. They gave me total peace of mind so I could focus on designing and building my brand. I will absolutely use them again for future business needs."
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
A strong name is one key to business success—one that’s memorable, unique, and distinguishable from other business names in the state. Start your business off on the right foot with this helpful guide.
Find a name, launch your dream
A strong name is one key to business success—one that’s memorable, unique, and distinguishable from other business names in the state. Start your business off on the right foot with this helpful guide.
Pick the perfect name
You have the power to choose a business name that highlights your company’s values and services. But there are some restrictions that come with registering a name in Louisiana: It has to be distinguishable. Choose a unique name that’s available in the Secretary of State’s database.
To officially begin using your business name, you’ll need to register your entity with the Louisiana Secretary of State. Once they approve your formation paperwork, you can start operating under your business name. You can also reserve the name before registering for 120 days.
While registering a business name keeps others from registering it in Louisiana, this doesn’t protect its use in other states. If you’d like more comprehensive protection, consider registering a trademark. Once filed, this gives you legal options if someone else uses your name.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a Louisiana Business Search
With a Louisiana business name search, you can check availability of your top choice and even backup options before you register. Searching on the Secretary of State’s site also allows you to get more information about existing Louisiana businesses, trade names, and trademarks.
How to Conduct a Louisiana Business Search
With a Louisiana business name search, you can check availability of your top choice and even backup options before you register. Searching on the Secretary of State’s site also allows you to get more information about existing Louisiana businesses, trade names, and trademarks.
Key takeaways
Perform a Louisiana business entity search before registering your company to make sure the name is available.
All business registration filings are submitted through the Louisiana Secretary of State, who will review your paperwork before approving or denying.
If your business name isn’t distinguishable from existing reserved, registered, or trade names, the Secretary of State may reject your filing.
Conduct a preliminary check of your business name availability with LegalZoom’s free business name search tool.
Get into the details of a Louisiana name search below, and learn more about finding a business name and registering your business in The Pelican State.
Why conduct a Louisiana business search?
Searching for available business names is important for a few reasons. For one, you’ll be able to see if your top choices stand out from existing names registered in the state. Choosing a unique name can help set your company apart from competitors.
But even more importantly, running a Louisiana business entity search before registering your company can save you time and money. Choosing a unique name isn’t just for maintaining brand competitiveness—it’s also a deciding factor in whether your formation paperwork is approved. The Secretary of State requires that all Louisiana business names are distinguishable from reserved or registered entity names or trade names.
This means that if your registration filing includes a name that is too similar to one already on file, the Secretary of State may reject the filing, causing you to resubmit and pay the filing fee again. Prevent costly delays with a Louisiana business name search.
Who needs to conduct a Louisiana business name search?
If you plan on registering a business in Louisiana or applying for a trade name for your existing business, you need to conduct a business name search. These entities should run a search before filing:
Corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). LLCs and corporations, including nonprofits, must file with the Secretary of State before using their business name, making an entity search an important step.
Domestic partnerships and limited liability partnerships (LLPs). Domestic partnerships and LLPs must also file registration paperwork with the Secretary of State; however, their names do not conflict with LLC, corporation, or trade names in Louisiana. If a partnership wants to apply for a trade name, it will need to choose one that is distinguishable from registered names on record.
Any business applying for a trade name. Trade names, also known as assumed names or “doing business as” (DBA) names, in Louisiana can only be filed at the state level by LLCs, corporations, and partnerships. If any of these formally recognized entities want to operate under a name different from the one listed on their registration filings, they’ll need to apply for one with the Secretary of State. But first, they must perform a name availability check to ensure that the trade name is distinguishable from other names on record.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships do not register with the Secretary of State, but they might want to conduct a Louisiana business name search if they plan on operating under a DBA. DBAs for general partnerships and sole proprietorships can only be filed at the parish level. While these technically don’t conflict with registered business or trade names, it’s still a good idea to run a name search simply to help your company name stand out.
Refer to the Louisiana Revised Statutes for more specifics about your business entity. Read more about each of these business types below.
Louisiana business naming rules
As we’ve mentioned, there are some important requirements to keep in mind when naming your Louisiana business:
- Corporations, LLCs, and partnerships must include the correct entity designator. For example, Louisiana LLC name requirements state that the designator must be either “Limited Liability Company,” “L.L.C.,” or “L.C.”
- Business names cannot include restricted words—such as “bank,” “credit union,” “parish,” “insurance,” “guarantee,” or “state”—without approval.
- Other words may need approval, too, such as “architecture,” “engineering,” “trust,” and “surveying.”
- Names can’t be deceptive, scandalous, or contain immoral matter.
- Corporate and LLC names can’t include the phrase “doing business as” or the abbreviation “DBA.”
- All corporate, LLC, and trade names must be distinguishable, meaning that they can’t be too similar to others on file. To check distinguishability, the Secretary of State will look for intentional misspellings of a word (e.g., “Cajun vs. Kajun”) and phonetically similar words (“Egg-celent” vs. “Excellent”).
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
Search Louisiana business names quickly—and at no cost—with LegalZoom’s free business name check tool. Once you enter your search criteria, the tool will search all the records in the Secretary of State business and trade name database to find any matches.
All you have to do is type in your preferred business name, choose your entity type, and search! If your name seems to be taken, the tool will let you know. In this case, continue searching backup options until you find one that looks to be available according to state records.
How to search Louisiana’s business name search tool
The Secretary of State also has an Louisiana entity search tool that you can use to look up name availability. Here are some helpful tips for conducting a search on this portal.
Under “Search Type,” select “Entity Name.” This allows you to search by business name.
Enter your desired business name in the search bar. For more narrow results, type in the name exactly. For broader results, enter only keywords.
Don’t include entity designators in your search criteria. The results will show matches of both LLCs and corporations as well as trade names.
Interpret the results. The results page shows all active, nonactive, trade name, trademark, and service mark matches. Active entities are shown in bold. It’s a good idea to check the results of all entity statuses, however, as some names may still be unavailable for a certain amount of time even if they’re revoked. You can click “Details” to view more information about the existing business or trade name.
Continue searching if needed. If your business name is already taken or not distinguishable from another on file, click “New Search” at the bottom of the results page to start a new search. The search portal allows you to search as many names as you’d like.
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search
To ensure that you can use your business name in the state, nationally, and across all digital touchpoints, take the time to conduct the following searches.
LegalZoom trademark search
A trademark search should be next on your list, as available registered business and trade name availability doesn’t necessarily apply to state and federal trademarks. Your business name could be available for registration in Louisiana but might still infringe on a protected trademark, making it important to conduct a trademark search with LegalZoom. There are two simple ways to do it:
LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search tool conducts a national trademark search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database. It will check for only exact names matching your search terms. If any matches pop up, you can browse their status and class details to learn more. Feel free to search as many names as needed with our free service.
Dive deeper with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.1
USPTO trademark search
Just because your business name is available to be registered in Louisiana doesn’t always mean that it’s available for use nationally. To be sure that you can legally use your business name on marketing assets, it’s crucial to run a USPTO trademark search.
You can search the USPTO’s trademark database on your own, or rely on LegalZoom’s free trademark search to comb through the federal database for you. Our tool performs a complete search of existing and pending trademarks—either at both the federal or state levels, only federal, and/or common law.
With a USPTO trademark search, you’ll also be able to check if any core brand assets are already taken, such as:
Business logo(s)
Taglines
Brand-specific symbols
If your business name or brand assets are already trademarked, you’ll need to choose different ones to avoid legal repercussions.
Louisiana trademark search
You can also search for state-only trademarks through the Louisiana Secretary of State’s business name search tool. The trademark search process is the same as it is for a Louisiana business name availability search. Simply input your business name, click “Search,” and on the results page, look for any matching results that say “Trademark.”
Domain name search & social media search
Even if you think you’ll have a solid network of clients and customers, setting up an online presence can help you reach an even wider audience. Consider a website, social media, and online business profiles as digital touchpoints that can launch your business to even greater success.
But consistency is key, so it’s crucial to ensure that your business name (or close variations of it) can be used across all touchpoints. Here’s what to search:
Online business profiles. If you plan on offering local services, such as a bed-and-breakfast in New Orleans, swamp tours, or car mechanic services in Baton Rouge, it’s a good idea to ensure that your business name isn’t already taken on sites like Yelp, AirBnB, Viator, and Tripadvisor. Additionally, do a quick search of your business name on popular search engines to ensure that you can stand out in the marketplace.
Domain name availability. Purchasing a domain name is the first step in launching a website, so you’ll want to make sure that it closely aligns with your business name. Check availability on domain name registrars, like GoDaddy and Bluehost, and if the name is available, reserve it immediately to keep others from taking it. If it’s not available, try looking for close variations or adding geographical modifiers to the name.
Social media. Social media is one of the top spots that people find new businesses, so setting up an account on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook might make sense for your business. Search your name on these platforms and reserve your handle quickly.
If your business name is available across platforms, reserve the domain name and create social media accounts. This helps to ensure brand continuity and prevent potential confusion with competitors.
What to do after a Louisiana business name lookup
Now you’re ready to launch your business! Here are your next steps:
Register your business with the Louisiana Secretary of State. You can either submit formation paperwork manually through your GeauxBiz.com account or use LegalZoom’s formation service to start your Louisiana business with confidence. If you’re not quite ready to register, you can always apply for a Louisiana name reservation, which lasts 120 days.
Apply for a trade name or DBA if you plan on operating under a different name than your legal name or the one listed on formation documents. Corporations, partnerships, and LLCs apply for Louisiana trade names at the state level, while general partnerships and sole proprietorships apply for DBAs with the county clerk where their business is located.
Register for a trademark. LegalZoom’s trademark registration service is the #1 trademark filer with the USPTO.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about an existing Louisiana business
To check information about an existing Louisiana business, try the following search methods.
Search with an employer identification number (EIN)
Gaining insights into a company’s credit or financial details requires a bit of legwork, as searching a business’ EIN, a federal employer identification number issued by the IRS, isn’t possible at the state level. To get financial information about a company that has an EIN, use the following search methods:
Go through a third-party service. Companies like Dun & Bradstreet allow you to search for a company with an EIN in order to dive deeper into their financials, usually for a fee.
Conduct a search with credit bureaus. To check a company’s financial and legal standing, try ordering an Experian Business Credit Report.
Both of these options enable you to learn more about a Louisiana business’ credit, financial, and legal standing before perhaps partnering with or investing with them.
Contact the registered agent
A registered agent is required for every formal business entity in Louisiana. This person or company serves as a legal point of contact for the business, so if you have legal documents to send, reach out to the registered agent.
Step 1: Find the agent. Type in the company’s name in the Louisiana business name search tool. In the results, select the correct business. Then, on the business’ profile page, find the agent’s name and address in the section titled “Registered Agent(s).”
Step 2: Contact the agent. If you have legal business with the company or simply need more information that’s not publicly available, reach out to the agent at the address listed.
A common reason to contact a business’ registered agent is to serve legal documents or request contact information that isn’t publicly disclosed.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
How much does it cost to search for a business name in Louisiana?
There is no cost to search for a business name in Louisiana. Both the Secretary of State business search tool and LegalZoom’s business name lookup tool are free to use—and for as many searches as you’d like.
Can I search for a Louisiana business by the owner's name?
Yes, the Secretary of State business search tool allows searches by the owner’s name. Select "Officer Name or Agent Name," type in the first and last name (or just the last name), then click “Search.” The results will show all entities associated with that individual as an officer, director, member, manager, or registered agent.
What is the difference between a trade name and an LLC name in Louisiana?
An LLC name is the legal entity name registered with the Secretary of State, while a trade name is an assumed name an LLC can operate under that differs from the name on its formation paperwork. For LLCs, corporations, and limited or limited liability partnerships, trade names are registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Just as you conducted a Louisiana LLC search before registering your business name, it’s also important to run a Louisiana trade name search to make sure that your desired trade name doesn’t conflict with registered or trade names already on file.
How long does a Louisiana name reservation last?
A Louisiana name reservation lasts 120 days from the filing date.
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