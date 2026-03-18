Free Minnesota Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against the Minnesota Secretary of State records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
The right business name aligns with your brand and services, and is one of the most important steps in setting up your company. With this guide, learn how to search business names in Minnesota to find the perfect fit.
Find a name, launch your dream
The right business name aligns with your brand and services, and is one of the most important steps in setting up your company. With this guide, learn how to search business names in Minnesota to find the perfect fit.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that is memorable, relevant to your business, and not overly complicated. Come up with several strong options just in case your top choice isn’t available
File business registration paperwork with the Minnesota Secretary of State. You also have the option to reserve your business name for 12 months before registering.
Registration in Minnesota only protects your business name in the state. To safeguard your name nationally, register a trademark. This legal recourse to protect your name.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a Minnesota Business Search
A Minnesota business name search can verify that a name is available for registration in the state. It also allows you to find details about existing businesses, such as their current entity status or registered agent information.
How to Conduct a Minnesota Business Search
A Minnesota business name search can verify that a name is available for registration in the state. It also allows you to find details about existing businesses, such as their current entity status or registered agent information.
Key takeaways
A Minnesota Secretary of State business search is crucial to ensure that your desired name isn’t reserved or in use by another company in the state.
You can use LegalZoom's free Minnesota business name check tool, which searches the Minnesota Secretary of State’s database for your preferred name.
Without a thorough name check search, the Secretary of State may reject your formation paperwork if your name isn’t distinguishable from one already on file.
A formal name availability search is also part of the online business registration process, but a preliminary search is important for reducing the risk of rejected filings and ensuring a consistent online brand presence
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in Minnesota.
Why conduct a Minnesota business search?
A business name search can give you peace of mind that your upcoming registration filing won’t be rejected by the Secretary of State. One of the responsibilities of the Minnesota Secretary of State is to ensure that business names are unique and distinguishable from existing ones in the state. If yours is too similar to another name that’s in use, you run the risk of having your paperwork rejected. If that happens, you will need to resubmit your documentation and pay another filing fee, which is why a name search is a crucial step in the business formation process.
Important note: Anyone submitting formation paperwork online must complete a name availability check as part of the online filing process. This step does not apply to mail-in or in-person paper filings. You should still conduct a preliminary search if filing in-person by mail.
Who needs to conduct a Minnesota business name search?
If you plan on operating in The Land of 10,000 Lakes, you should run a Minnesota Secretary of State business search before filing formation documents. This paves the way for a seamless business registration process. Here are the entities that should conduct a Minnesota name check:
Corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs). LLCs and corporations must include the appropriate entity designators at the end of the name, such as “Inc.” or “LLC.” A corporation or LLC name search is crucial to ensure that your name is available for use.
Nonprofit corporations. These entities must also abide by Minnesota naming guidelines and availability restrictions for nonprofits.
Limited partnerships (LPs) and limited liability partnerships (LLPs). LPs and LLPs are required to register with the Secretary of State and need to follow naming guidelines and availability rules.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships. These business types don’t need to register with the Secretary of State. If you plan on operating under a name other than your real name, you’ll need to apply to use an assumed name in Minnesota (called a “doing business as” name, or DBA, in other states), which needs to be distinguishable from registered names in the state.
For more information on specific naming requirements for your business entity, reference the Minnesota Statutes. Read more about each of these business types below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
While you can perform your own business name search on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Business Record Search portal, sifting through similar existing names can be time-consuming. Instead, check business name availability in Minnesota using LegalZoom’s free business name check tool, which searches the state database for you in seconds.
Here’s how it works: Enter your business name in the search bar, choose the entity type from the drop-down menu, and click “Check Availability.” The tool will almost instantly give you the results, telling you whether the name is available or not according to state records.
It’s normal for your first few options to be taken. If this happens, it’s time to get creative and try variations of your preferred name as well as other backup options. When you land on a winner, you can start preparing your formation paperwork or reserve your name. It’s still a good idea to run a state and federal trademark search and look up similar names online.
Minnesota name availability guidelines
Many of Minnesota’s naming rules are similar to other states, such as including the proper entity designators and not using words that imply a purpose not allowed for that entity type. But the state does have specific guidelines for what’s acceptable in terms of distinguishability of business names.
Minnesota considers the use of the following elements acceptable as a unique business name:
Pluralization of a word (e.g., “Jerry’s Boat Co.” vs. “Jerry’s Boats Co.”)
Numerals, including Roman numerals, in place of words
Contractions in place of the full word or words
Misspellings or variations of words (e.g., “Delight” vs. “Delite”)
Abbreviating words
Removing prepositions or conjunctions
Using a different entity designator
Example: Let’s say that "Twin Cities Roofing Pros LLC" is already registered in Minnesota. In this case, a Minnesota LLC lookup would show that close variations of the name are available, such as “Twin Cities Roofing Pros Inc.” or “Twin City Roofing Pro LLC.” However, to avoid customer confusion, it might be best to choose something completely different, such as "Uptown Roofing Solutions LLC."
How to conduct a trademark search
Just because your preferred name is available for registration in Minnesota doesn’t mean that it doesn’t infringe on state or national trademarks. A business name check can only confirm whether your name can be reserved or registered in the state—it doesn’t check for trademarked names. Play it safe by performing a trademark search with LegalZoom. You have two options:
Use LegalZoom’s free trademark search tool. Our Free Trademark Search checks the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database for exact names matching your search terms, telling you whether the name you entered is available. Search as many names as you want and browse the status and class details of each matching result.
Get more detailed info with LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search. Our Comprehensive Trademark Search executes a full-scope search of existing and pending marks with the USPTO and provides ranked results to help pinpoint potential conflicts. You can select between a federal search and a combined federal, state, and common law search, based on your specific needs.
When you’re ready to register your trademark, turn to LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search in Minnesota
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s database is a great place to start when forming your business, but there are additional searches you should do before you formally register your company.
USPTO trademark search
A national trademark search is an added layer of protection for your business, as it lets you know if your preferred business name or other brand elements are protected at the federal level. If they are, you’ll need to come up with a different name to avoid infringing on someone else’s legal protections.
Head to the USPTO’s trademark database to conduct your own search, or let LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search do the hard work for you. Our trademark search tool combs the USPTO database for existing and pending trademarks that match your search criteria—including state, federal, and common law. You’ll be able to see exact and phonetic matches as well as ranked results to help identify potential conflicts.
Other brand assets you can search for include:
Taglines
Logos
Brand-specific symbols
Minnesota trademark search
If you’re conducting manual trademark searches instead of using LegalZoom’s comprehensive trademark search, make sure that you look up trademarks at the state level. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Business Record Search lists results for state trademarks under “Business Type” on the results page. If your business name is already trademarked in Minnesota, you’ll need to choose a different name.
Domain name search & social media search
Your business’ online presence is crucial for brand consistency and customer trust. Digital assets may include a website, online business profiles, and social media profiles. It’s important for these to align with your chosen business name and brand identity to create a cohesive experience for new and existing customers.
But before you set up your website and online profiles, you should first confirm that your preferred name is available.
See if your domain name is available. Check availability on major domain name registrars, such as Bluehost, GoDaddy, or Squarespace. If your name is up for grabs, purchase it, opting for .com or .net endings.
Look up your business name on the internet. It’s a good practice to do a broad search of your business name on major search engines, like Yahoo and Google, just to get an idea of how unique your name is. Additionally, if you plan to operate a tourism business, such as fishing and boating excursions, search your name on travel platforms like Tripadvisor, AirBnB, and Viator.
Search social media. Type your business name into Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to see if exact or similar profile names exist.
Search multiple digital channels and trademark databases to help give you the confirmation you need to solidify your business name and the confidence to launch your business with peace of mind.
What to do after a Minnesota business name lookup
Once you’ve confirmed that your desired business name is available, take the next steps to launch your new venture:
Register your business with the Minnesota Secretary of State. You can either submit the proper documents online or by mail or use LegalZoom’s formation service to start your Minnesota business with confidence.
Reserve your name if you’re not ready to register. You can reserve your business name for 12 months, either by mailing a Request for Name Reservation form or submitting an application through your online account.
Apply for an assumed name (also known as a DBA) if your company will operate under a different name than the one listed on formation documents. This form can be filled out through your online account on the Secretary of State’s portal or by mail using the Certificate of Assumed Name form. LegalZoom can also help you file a DBA in Minnesota.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about a Minnesota business
If you need to find information about an existing business in Minnesota, there are a few different avenues you can take, depending on the details you need.
Search with an employer identification number (EIN)
A Minnesota business entity search doesn’t provide financial details about a company. So, if you’d like to check an entity’s credit or financial information, you’ll need to search the business’ EIN, a federal employer identification number issued by the IRS.
You may want to search a company's financial history or credit information before signing on for a potential partnership or investment. In this case, their nine-digit federal tax identification number, or EIN, can aid your search. Certain credit bureaus and third-party services allow you to search a company’s financial or credit history via their EIN.
Contact the registered agent
Formally recognized businesses in Minnesota (corporations, LLCs, LPs, etc.) are required to designate and maintain a registered agent in the state. Registered agent information is public record in Minnesota, which means that anyone can locate it with a Minnesota business entity search.
Step 1: Find the agent. Enter the business’ name in the Business Record Search portal. On the results page, locate the correct business, then click “Details” on the right-hand side. The registered agent name and office address will appear on the business record details page.
Step 2: Contact the agent. You can contact the registered agent at the office address on file if you have legal business with the company or would like more information about the business.
Contacting a company’s registered agent is typically reserved for situations where you have legal business with the company or simply need more information that you can’t find online.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
Is a Minnesota Secretary of State business search free?
Yes, a Minnesota business name search is free on the Secretary of State’s Business Record Search portal. LegalZoom's Minnesota business name check tool is also free to use.
Do I need to create an account to search Minnesota business names?
No account is required to search Minnesota business names on the Secretary of State’s Business Record Search portal. The database is accessible by anyone. However, when it comes time to formally register your business, the Secretary of State’s online business filing flow does require you to create an account. The online process requires a formal name availability check before completing registration.
Can two businesses use the same DBA in Minnesota?
Unlike registered entity names, Minnesota assumed names (DBAs) are not required to be distinguishable from other assumed names. According to state law, multiple businesses can legally operate under the same DBA. However, this can create brand confusion, so it's advisable to choose a unique DBA.
You can conduct a Minnesota assumed name search on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Business Record Search, which lists results for assumed names under “Business Type” on the results page.
What happens if my Minnesota business name is rejected?
If the Minnesota Secretary of State rejects your filing because your name is not distinguishable from an existing name, you will need to choose a different name, run a new search, and resubmit your formation documents. This not only delays your business launch but also requires you to pay the filing fee again.
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.