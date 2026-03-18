Free West Virginia Business Name Check
Starting a business? Use our free name check tool to check your business name against the West Virginia Secretary of State records.
By clicking "Check Availability," I agree to LegalZoom's Terms of Use. This search is a preliminary check of state databases and does not include variations or trademarks. Results do not guarantee name availability or compliance with legal requirements.
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
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Find a name, launch your dream
Your business name sets the tone for your brand. Learn how to pick a name for your West Virginia business that meets state laws and captures the attention of potential customers.
Find a name, launch your dream
Your business name sets the tone for your brand. Learn how to pick a name for your West Virginia business that meets state laws and captures the attention of potential customers.
Pick the perfect name
Choose a business name that’s both memorable and clearly conveys your business’ unique product and/or service. It doesn’t need to be too literal. For example, a name like ReStitched can imply a clothing store uses recycled cloth without having to say it directly.
Make an account with West Virginia’s One Stop Business Portal to register your business with the Secretary of State (SoS). If you need more time, you can reserve the name for 120 days by filing a name reservation and paying $15.
Registration with the Secretary of State only grants your business name protection within West Virginia. If you want to expand your business, it's wise to register a trademark and secure your business name as a domain name to establish an online presence.
Start your business, guided by experience
Start your business, guided by experience
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
From naming your business to registering it as an LLC, our services help ensure accuracy and let you start your business with confidence. Let us handle the details so you can focus on your vision.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
How to Conduct a West Virginia Business Search
One of the most common reasons the WV Secretary of State rejects a business registration is that the name on the application is already in use in the state. A West Virginia business entity search allows you to quickly and easily check whether or not the name you have in mind is available.
How to Conduct a West Virginia Business Search
One of the most common reasons the WV Secretary of State rejects a business registration is that the name on the application is already in use in the state. A West Virginia business entity search allows you to quickly and easily check whether or not the name you have in mind is available.
Key takeaways
The West Virginia Secretary of State has a database of registered businesses entities that is the primary source to confirm name availability in the state.
LegalZoom’s free business name search offers a preliminary check for whether or not your desired business name is available in West Virginia.
Entity searches with the SoS also reveal a business’ “active” status. Inactive business names may be available again for registration, but it's best to confirm with the SoS.
Make sure to conduct a comprehensive search of similar business names before you file business formation documents to reduce the risk of rejection.
Get into the details of a business name search below, and learn more about registering a business in The Mountain State.
Why conduct a West Virginia business search?
West Virginia has strict name availability requirements. You won’t be able to register or form a business under a name that’s already registered in the state, which can include the trade name, or “doing business as” (DBA) of a foreign entity.
When you conduct a West Virginia business entity search, you can view not only legal business names, but also DBAs and reserved names. A thorough search of all possible conflicts will help prevent rejection, which saves you time and repeat filing fees. Not to mention, a unique name helps your business stand out in the marketplace.
Example: If “Charleston Catering” is taken, avoid confusion by choosing a distinctive name, like “Farmhouse Catering” or “Mountain Roots Foods” to avoid potential rejection.
Who needs to conduct a West Virginia business name search?
Any business that plans to operate in West Virginia should run a business name lookup. While name distinguishability is part of West Virginia business law, it's also vital to your marketing strategy.
That said, these entities will need a unique name to register with the Secretary of State:
Limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations. Both domestic (in-state) and foreign (out-of-state) LLCs and corporations need to meet WV business name laws, such as distinguishability and using designators like “Inc.” or “LLC.”
Limited liability partnerships (LLP) and limited partnerships (LP). These entities must register with the state and use designators like “LLP” and “LP.”
Nonprofits. Whether incorporated or unincorporated, West Virginia nonprofits must register with the Secretary of State to qualify for tax exemptions. In addition to distinguishability, nonprofits need to avoid certain restricted language.
General partnerships and sole proprietorships. As long as they operate under the owners’ full legal name, these structures generally don’t need to register with the state. However, if they want to adopt a DBA, or trade name, they’ll need to register it with the SoS and meet distinguishability requirements.
Check out West Virginia’s business name availability guidelines for a better understanding of the requirements. You can also learn more about the characteristics of each of these business types below.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
The simplest, most flexible way to structure your business to protect personal assets.
Read about LLCs
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
Corporation
(S corp or C corp)
A more complex structure with the ability to issue shares and go public, or go global.
Explore corporations
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Partnership
(LP or LLP)
Allows business partners to work together while maintaining some liability protections.
Partnership basics
Doing business as
(DBA)
Doing business as
(DBA)
A way to change your public-facing name without having to make changes to your business entity.
Dig into DBAs
How to conduct a business name search with LegalZoom
LegalZoom’s free West Virginia Business Name Check tool is quick and easy to use. Just type in your desired business name, and our tool will search the West Virginia Secretary of State’s official database to see if it's currently in use. If the name isn’t available, you can type in a different name and repeat the process as many times as you need.
While this tool is a great way to conduct a preliminary search, you should also check for state and federal trademarks to ensure your business name is available across state boundaries. To boost your online presence, make sure the domain name is also available online.
How to search business names through the West Virginia Secretary of State
LegalZoom’s West Virginia business search tool scans the Secretary of State’s database, but you can also search directly through the SoS if you want to learn more about a business, such as its active status in the state. Here’s how.
Step 1: Navigate to the West Virginia Secretary of State website.
Step 2: Scroll down to the “Business Organization Search” bar, enter a name or a key term into the box, and click “search.”
Step 3: Review the results once you’ve been redirected to the official search page. If there are “no results” matching your search, the name is likely available. But, it’s smart to search variations just to be sure.
How to interpret West Virginia Business Organization Search results
While the search results won’t explicitly say whether a business is “active” or “inactive,” you can learn this information by interpreting the results.
If there is no termination date, the business is still active and its name isn’t available.
If there is a termination date, but that date is within two years, the business still has time to reinstate. In this case, the name may not be available yet.
Brand-specific symbols
From this page, you can also click on the name of the business to learn more information or narrow your search by selecting “org name,” “DBA,” “name change,” or “registration/reservation.” This will lead you to the part of the page that offers this specific information.
Need name ideas?
LegalZoom offers a free AI-powered business name generator tailored to over 40 industries, including real estate, construction, and photography. It's fully customizable to your business, your market, and your brand.
Other ways to conduct a business name search
The Secretary of State’s database will help you choose a name that meets West Virginia requirements. However, there are other searches you may want to conduct before registering your business to help set it up for long-term success.
LegalZoom trademark search
The Secretary of State only protects business names registered within West Virginia. You may want to consider a federal trademark for broader protection, especially if you plan to expand your business in the future.
LegalZoom offers free and comprehensive trademark search services to check if your desired business name is already registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). You can choose between two main options:
Explore exact matches. With LegalZoom’s Free Trademark Search tool, you can check the USPTO database for names that exactly fit your search terms, as well view the status and class details of each match. You can search as many terms as you want.
Dive deeper into potential conflicts. LegalZoom’s Comprehensive Trademark Search service allows you to probe the USPTO database for all existing or pending trademarks that resemble your search terms, ranked by their potential to conflict with your mark. You can choose between a federal search or a combined federal, state, and common law search based on your needs.
If you’d like national protection, register your mark with LegalZoom’s Premium Trademark Registration service—the #1 trademark filer with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. 1
USPTO trademark search
You can also explore the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s database directly through the trademark search tool on the USPTO website. It’s wise to also search for similar terms. You may not be able to register a trademark if existing marks are too similar to your desired business name.
Consider conducting a trademark search for all of your brand assets:
Your business name
Logo(s)
Taglines
Brand-specific symbols
The Secretary of State also offers a West Virginia trademark search tool for state-level trademarks.
West Virginia trade name search
A trade name, or DBA, is a name for your business that’s different from its legal name. If your business is an entity, such as an LLC or corporation, its legal name is the business name written on its formation documents. For general partnerships or sole proprietorships, it's the owners’ legal name.
A business may choose to adopt a trade name for various reasons, including if it’s a foreign entity whose legal name isn’t available in West Virginia. In this specific case, the SoS does protect your trade name. However, generally, they are not protected and you should consider filing a trademark if you want to prevent other businesses from using the name.
You can search for a business’ DBA while conducting a name search through the SoS website. Once you’ve searched a name or term, just scroll down to, “view search results by,” and click “DBA.”
Domain name search & social media search
A website and social media account that matches your business name builds brand continuity and makes it easier to find your business. Here’s how to ensure your online marketing strategy starts off strong:
Explore search engines to find similar names. Search your desired business name into engines like Google or Bing to see if websites already exist under the same or a similar domain.
Ensure your business name is available as a domain name. If no matches come up, search major domain registrars, such as GoDaddy or SquareSpace to see if your preferred business name is available through their platform.
Search social media platforms for similar brands. Check Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook for accounts under the same or similar names.
Once you’ve confirmed that the name is available across platforms, reserve it as a domain and create social media accounts while you wait for your business registration to be processed.
What to do after a West Virginia business name lookup
Now, you’re ready to register your business with the state and make the name official. Here’s what to do:
File formation documents. You can file directly through One Stop or use LegalZoom’s formation service to guide you through the process. The comprehensive formation service also helps you tackle important next steps, like applying for an EIN.
Apply for a DBA. If you want to operate under your business name without the “LLC” or “Inc” attached, consider registering a DBA. A trade name, or DBA, also allows you to create different branches for your company without having to register a whole new entity. LegalZoom can also help you register a DBA.
What to do after you’ve registered your business name
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Reserve a domain name and social handles
Your online presence is just as important as your storefront. Here’s how to secure it:
Claim your domain name
Choose a domain that matches your business name as closely as possible.
Check social media availability
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn are key for connecting with customers.
Think long-term
Even if you don’t plan to use all platforms right away, securing them now ensures you won’t lose them later.
Protect your brand with a trademark
Protect your brand with a trademark
A trademark ensures your business name is legally yours and provides:
Exclusive rights
Prevents competitors from using your name.
Legal protection
Enforces your rights in court if necessary.
Brand credibility
Demonstrates professionalism and trustworthiness.
LegalZoom’s trademark registration service connects you with experienced attorneys who guide you through every step of the process, increasing your likelihood of approval.
How to find information about a West Virginia business
If you’re conducting a business entity search to learn more information about a company, there are a few methods you can use.
Search with an employer identification number (EIN)
You may want to search a company's financial history or credit information before signing on for a potential partnership or investment. In this case, their nine-digit federal tax identification number, or EIN, can aid your search. Certain credit bureaus and third-party services allow you to search a company’s financial or credit history via their EIN.
Search legal contact info
If you need to reach a business for legal purposes, you may want to contact their registered agent, if they have one, or the owner/business directly. Here’s how find a business’ legal contact information:
Step 1: Navigate to the Secretary of State website.
Step 2: Scroll down to “Popular resources” and select “Order a Certificate of Existence.”
Step 3: Click, “Details,” to the far right-hand side of the page.
Step 4: View the company’s mailing address and other contact information.
A common reason to contact a business through this method is to serve legal documents or request contact information that isn’t publicly disclosed.
LegalZoom can help you file your state's formation paperwork for as little as $0 + state filing fees.
Frequently asked questions
Is the West Virginia business entity search free?
Yes, business organization searches through the WV Secretary of State or through LegalZoom’s free business name search tool are completely free to use as many times as needed.
How often is the West Virginia business entity database updated?
West Virginia’s business entity database updates every time the Secretary of State processes a new business filing, which is much faster now that filings process through the One Stop online portal.
Can I search for dissolved or revoked companies in West Virginia?
Yes. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s business organization database includes historical records for dissolved and revoked companies.
Can I search for a West Virginia business by its owner's name?
Yes, you can search a business through an agent, officer, or owner’s name via the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Business Organization Search.
What makes a business name "distinguishable" in West Virginia?
A business name that’s distinguishable is one that’s noticeably different from every other business name currently registered or reserved in West Virginia. That said, variation in the following details will not make a business name distinguishable:
Business structure designators, such as Inc., Ltd., or LLC.
Articles or symbols, such as "the," "a", and", "&", “-“, or "/".
Singular vs. plural words, such as “flower” vs. “flowers.”
Apostrophe(s), such as “Tiller’s” vs. “Tillers.”
Spaces added or removed from the same words, such as "First Class" vs. "FirstClass."
Get helpful tips and information
1 LZ Legal Services is the number one law firm filer by volume for US-based businesses at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.