Business Dissolution in Connecticut: A 2026 Guide

Closing your Connecticut business involves more than just shutting down operations. Until you file the correct documents and shut down every associated account, the state considers your business active—accruing annual report fees, issuing tax filing demands, and accumulating penalties.
This guide covers every step to properly close a Connecticut business, including how to dissolve an LLC or corporation and how foreign entities withdraw from the state. Each step identifies the correct agency, the correct filing, and the specific consequences of getting it wrong.
Quick answers: Dissolving a Connecticut business
Can you dissolve a Connecticut business without a lawyer?
Yes—for straightforward single-owner LLCs and corporations with no disputes, debt problems, or pending litigation. Complex situations involving co-owner disputes, insolvency, or revocation notices typically benefit from a Connecticut attorney.
What are the minimum required steps to legally dissolve in Connecticut?
At minimum:
- Obtain internal member or shareholder approval.
- File the correct dissolution document with the Connecticut Secretary of the State.
- Close Connecticut tax accounts with the Department of Revenue Services.
- Cancel licenses, permits, and employer accounts.
|Entity type
|Filing name
|Filing office
|Approval requirements
|Domestic LLC
|Certificate of Dissolution
|CT Secretary of the State
|Member approval
|Domestic corporation
|Certificate of Dissolution
|CT Secretary of the State
|Board and shareholder
|Foreign LLC
|Certificate of Withdrawal
|CT Secretary of the State
|N/A
|Foreign corporation
|Certificate of Withdrawal
|CT Secretary of the State
|N/A
|Trade name
|N/A
|Town Clerk
|N/A
|Entity type
|Filing name
|Filing office
|Approval requirements
|Domestic LLC
|Certificate of Dissolution
|CT Secretary of the State
|Member approval
|Domestic corporation
|Certificate of Dissolution
|CT Secretary of the State
|Board and shareholder
|Foreign LLC
|Certificate of Withdrawal
|CT Secretary of the State
|N/A
|Foreign corporation
|Certificate of Withdrawal
|CT Secretary of the State
|N/A
|Trade name
|N/A
|Town Clerk
|N/A
What is business dissolution?
Business dissolution is the formal legal process of ending a business entity's existence with the state of Connecticut.
Once dissolution is started, Connecticut law requires the business to enter a winding-up period—a legally defined phase during which it may only do what is necessary to close down. During wind up, a Connecticut LLC must discharge debts, obligations, and liabilities, settle and close its activities and affairs, and distribute its assets under Connecticut's LLC winding-up statute.
The rule is similar for corporations. Under Connecticut's corporate dissolution statute, a dissolved corporation continues its corporate existence but may not carry on any business except what is needed to wind up and liquidate. It still legally exists after dissolution, but only long enough to wrap up what's in motion, pay what it owes, and distribute what remains.
Why properly dissolving in Connecticut matters
Ongoing annual report fees and penalties
Every Connecticut corporation, LLC, nonprofit, LP, and LLP must file an annual report each year, even if it's no longer doing business. Only a formal withdrawal or dissolution ends that obligation.
Tax notices and assessments from the Department of Revenue Services
Filing with the Connecticut Secretary of the State doesn't close your DRS tax accounts. A business that skips this step can keep receiving tax filing demands, estimated tax notices, and penalty assessments, sometimes even years after ceasing operations.
Personal liability from improper asset distributions
If you distribute business assets to owners before paying creditors, you risk personal clawback liability. Creditors can pursue owners directly, so following the correct winding-up sequence is the only way to avoid this exposure.
How to dissolve a business in Connecticut: Step-by-step guide
Closing a Connecticut business requires action across multiple agencies in a specific sequence. The eight steps below apply to domestic LLCs, domestic corporations, and foreign entities registered in Connecticut.
Step 1: Confirm your entity type and check your standing status
Search your business record and verify your current standing at business.CT.gov. If you have delinquent annual reports, you may need to file them to restore good standing before closing.
Step 2: Obtain internal approval to dissolve
This step must happen before you file anything with the state. The dissolution filing records a decision the business has already made internally. Filing before securing proper internal approval can expose the business to disputed ownership claims, challenged asset distributions, and governance liability.
- For Connecticut LLCs: Start by reviewing your operating agreement. If it addresses dissolution, follow it exactly. If it doesn’t, Connecticut's default rule applies: Under Connecticut's LLC dissolution statute, dissolution requires the consent of a majority in interest of the members—those who together own more than 50% of the LLC's transferable interests.
- For Connecticut corporations: The sequence is two-stage. The board of directors must first recommend dissolution to shareholders. Unless the certificate of incorporation or the board requires a greater vote, the proposal must be approved by a majority of all votes entitled to be cast.
Regardless of entity type, approval must be captured in a signed written resolution or written consent. For an LLC, that's a dated, signed document stating that the undersigned members, representing a majority in interest, consent to voluntary dissolution and authorize the necessary filings. For a corporation, it's a board resolution followed by shareholder consent or meeting minutes reflecting the vote.
Note: Without a proper approval record, a relevant party can dispute the dissolution in court and challenge asset distributions. The state filing won't protect the business from governance or fiduciary-duty claims if the approval record is incomplete.
Step 3: File with the Connecticut Secretary of the State
File your dissolution document with the Connecticut SotS, Business Services Division, through the online portal. You'll need an account to file online.
Online filings are typically processed within a few business days; paper filings take longer because of mail handling. Expedited processing is available online only, for an additional $50.
Step 4: Notify creditors and settle outstanding debts
Before a single dollar moves to the owners, account for every debt and obligation the business owes—outstanding loans, pending legal disputes, outstanding payroll, and contractual obligations.
During your business entity’s winding-up sequence:
- Stop taking on new business. Once the dissolution decision is made, new contracts, new customers, and new revenue-generating activity should stop.
- Collect what is owed to you. Pursue outstanding accounts receivable, deposits, and payments due. These funds are needed to satisfy creditor claims.
- Pay all known debts. Satisfy or make provision to satisfy all liabilities before distributing any assets to owners.
- Reserve funds for unresolved or contingent claims. Pending invoices, disputed charges, or unresolved legal matters may still produce claims. Set aside funds before any owner distributions.
Dissolution doesn't automatically cancel your contracts. Active leases, vendor agreements, service contracts, and subscriptions stay in force until you formally terminate or negotiate out of them.
Connecticut gives dissolving corporations and LLCs two parallel tools to cut off creditor claims:
- Direct written notice to known creditors. Under Connecticut's known-claims statutes for corporations and LLCs, the entity may send each known claimant a written notice that describes what the claim must include, provides a mailing address, sets a deadline no fewer than 120 days from the effective date of the notice, and warns that late claims are barred.
- Newspaper publication for unknown creditors. Under Connecticut's unknown-claims statutes for corporations and LLCs, the entity publishes notice of dissolution in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the principal office is or was located. Unknown and contingent claims are barred if no proceeding to enforce them is brought within three years of publication.
Important: Distributing assets to owners before paying creditors can expose owners to personal clawback claims. Members who received distributions may be personally liable for those debts.
Step 5: Close Connecticut tax accounts with the Department of Revenue Services
Filing your dissolution document with the Connecticut Secretary of the State doesn't close your tax accounts. These are handled by the CT Department of Revenue Services.
Close each tax account by logging into myconneCT, opening the "More…" menu, locating the Taxpayer's Updates group, selecting "Close Accounts," and following the prompts. All tax returns must be filed through the date of closure. Note that a third party cannot close a client's account in myconneCT—the authorized owner or officer must complete this step directly.
Tax accounts to close through myconneCT:
- Sales and use tax. File a final Form OS-114. Destroy your Sales and Use Tax Permit after the account is closed.
- Withholding tax. File Form CT-941 (Connecticut Quarterly Reconciliation of Withholding) and Form CT-W3 (Connecticut Annual Reconciliation of Withholding). Issue W-2s to all employees and submit copies to DRS.
- Corporation business tax. File a final Form CT-1120 and check the "Final return" box to notify DRS.
- Pass-through entity tax. If your LLC or S corporation was paying Connecticut pass-through entity tax, file a final return and close this account through myconneCT.
Connecticut doesn't require a formal tax clearance certificate from the DRS before the Secretary of the State will accept your dissolution filing. A tax clearance certificate—or, for a dissolved corporation, a dissolution statement letter—is an option, not a mandatory step. That said, every active DRS account must still be formally closed.
A dissolved entity that never closes its DRS accounts will keep receiving tax filing demands, estimated tax notices, penalty assessments, and audit exposure, sometimes years after the owner believes the business is fully closed.
Step 6: Handle employees, payroll, and unemployment accounts
Dissolution through the Connecticut Secretary of the State doesn't end your obligations to employees or the agencies that oversee them. Payroll, withholding, unemployment, and paid leave accounts each require separate closure steps.
- Final wages: Under Connecticut law, an employer must issue a final paycheck to a discharged employee no later than the business day after termination.
- Final withholding filings, W-2s, and 1099s: File Form CT-941 for the current quarter and Form CT-W3, and issue W-2s to all employees. Independent contractors who received $600 or more require 1099s. File federal taxes on your normal schedule.
- Connecticut unemployment account: Submit a close request through the Department of Labor's ReEmployCT website, or call the Department of Labor at (860) 263-6000. All Connecticut employers must provide a separation packet to each worker upon termination.
- Connecticut paid leave: If you had one or more employees in Connecticut, notify the CT Paid Leave Authority immediately by submitting a CT Paid Leave Customer Support form, choosing "Help with Registration" as the contact reason, and providing your employer number, date of discontinuance, last payroll date, and trade name. Also provide a copy of DRS Form CT-941 or Form CT-941 HHE and check the box indicating you no longer have employees in Connecticut. Until your account is formally closed, submit a $0.00 wage statement each quarter.
Important: Payroll mistakes during dissolution carry direct personal liability risks. Connecticut employers face civil or criminal penalties for wage payment violations, and employees can recover twice the full amount of wages owed.
Step 7: Cancel licenses, permits, and registrations
Each registration must be addressed directly with the issuing agency
- Professional licenses: If your business held any license issued by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection or another licensing board, contact them directly to cancel or surrender it.
- Health and environmental permits: Contact the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection or the Department of Public Health (DPH) individually if your business operated under either agency's authority.
- Local business licenses: Contact the municipality where your business operated to confirm whether any local license or permit requires a formal cancellation filing.
- DBA/trade name registrations: Trade name registrations in Connecticut are recorded at the town level. Contact the town clerk where your trade name was registered to cancel it.
Step 8: Close business financial accounts
You’ll want to close your business bank account, but timing is important. Once all final payroll runs, outstanding vendor and creditor payments, tax payments to the DRS and the IRS, tax refunds, and every recurring charge have been confirmed to be canceled, you can close your business bank accounts.
An employer identification number (EIN) doesn't expire and remains permanently tied to the entity, but you can close the IRS business account associated with it. Send a written letter to the IRS that includes the complete legal name of the business, the EIN, the business address, and the reason for closure. If you kept the notice the IRS sent when your EIN was assigned, enclose a copy.
Connecticut dissolution costs and fees
Connecticut does not charge anything to file your dissolution or withdrawal documents, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the entire process will cost nothing. Always check the SotS fee page for up-to-date information.
The largest costs of closing (besides resolving outstanding compliance issues) are typically any professional services, such as if you require a CPA for final tax returns and an administrative or compliance service for the shutdown assistance. For business entities with complex owner disputes or other legal issues, you may want to speak with an attorney as well.
How LegalZoom's Business Dissolution Manager can help
The SotS filing is one of the most concrete tasks to delegate when closing a Connecticut business. LegalZoom’s dissolution services can help manage your filing—whether you want to take care of most of it yourself or you want hands-on management by a dedicated partner.
Our premium Business Dissolution Manager service can evaluate your filing status, identify gaps, handle and track your filing, and confirm lawful closure once it’s been accepted. We can also help you devise a game plan to complete your dissolution with relevant agencies. Our standard dissolution service is a structured DIY approach for simple closures.
FAQs about dissolution in Connecticut
How do I dissolve my foreign qualification in CT?
The foreign corporation withdrawal form is called an Application for Certificate of Withdrawal; the foreign LLC form is Withdrawal of Registration. Neither carries a state filing fee. This withdraws foreign qualification in CT only—not other states, and it does not affect the company in its home state.
How long does it take to dissolve a business in Connecticut?
The SotS filing typically processes within a few business days. Expedited service can cut that to as few as three business days. The full shutdown process typically takes four to 12 weeks for most small businesses.