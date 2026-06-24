Business Dissolution in Connecticut: A 2026 Guide

What is business dissolution?

Business dissolution is the formal legal process of ending a business entity's existence with the state of Connecticut.

Once dissolution is started, Connecticut law requires the business to enter a winding-up period—a legally defined phase during which it may only do what is necessary to close down. During wind up, a Connecticut LLC must discharge debts, obligations, and liabilities, settle and close its activities and affairs, and distribute its assets under Connecticut's LLC winding-up statute.

The rule is similar for corporations. Under Connecticut's corporate dissolution statute, a dissolved corporation continues its corporate existence but may not carry on any business except what is needed to wind up and liquidate. It still legally exists after dissolution, but only long enough to wrap up what's in motion, pay what it owes, and distribute what remains.

Why properly dissolving in Connecticut matters

Ongoing annual report fees and penalties

Every Connecticut corporation, LLC, nonprofit, LP, and LLP must file an annual report each year, even if it's no longer doing business. Only a formal withdrawal or dissolution ends that obligation.

Tax notices and assessments from the Department of Revenue Services

Filing with the Connecticut Secretary of the State doesn't close your DRS tax accounts. A business that skips this step can keep receiving tax filing demands, estimated tax notices, and penalty assessments, sometimes even years after ceasing operations.

Personal liability from improper asset distributions

If you distribute business assets to owners before paying creditors, you risk personal clawback liability. Creditors can pursue owners directly, so following the correct winding-up sequence is the only way to avoid this exposure.

How to dissolve a business in Connecticut: Step-by-step guide

Closing a Connecticut business requires action across multiple agencies in a specific sequence. The eight steps below apply to domestic LLCs, domestic corporations, and foreign entities registered in Connecticut.

Step 1: Confirm your entity type and check your standing status

Search your business record and verify your current standing at business.CT.gov. If you have delinquent annual reports, you may need to file them to restore good standing before closing.

Step 2: Obtain internal approval to dissolve

This step must happen before you file anything with the state. The dissolution filing records a decision the business has already made internally. Filing before securing proper internal approval can expose the business to disputed ownership claims, challenged asset distributions, and governance liability.

For Connecticut LLCs: Start by reviewing your operating agreement. If it addresses dissolution, follow it exactly. If it doesn’t, Connecticut's default rule applies: Under Connecticut's LLC dissolution statute, dissolution requires the consent of a majority in interest of the members—those who together own more than 50% of the LLC's transferable interests.

Start by reviewing your operating agreement. If it addresses dissolution, follow it exactly. If it doesn’t, Connecticut's default rule applies: Under Connecticut's LLC dissolution statute, dissolution requires the consent of a majority in interest of the members—those who together own more than 50% of the LLC's transferable interests. For Connecticut corporations: The sequence is two-stage. The board of directors must first recommend dissolution to shareholders. Unless the certificate of incorporation or the board requires a greater vote, the proposal must be approved by a majority of all votes entitled to be cast.

Regardless of entity type, approval must be captured in a signed written resolution or written consent. For an LLC, that's a dated, signed document stating that the undersigned members, representing a majority in interest, consent to voluntary dissolution and authorize the necessary filings. For a corporation, it's a board resolution followed by shareholder consent or meeting minutes reflecting the vote.