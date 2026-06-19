How to Dissolve a Business in Florida: A 2026 Guide

What is business dissolution?

Business dissolution is the formal legal process of ending a business entity's existence with the state. But you can’t just simply close your business down and walk away. The Florida Division of Corporations has no record that your business is closed until a dissolution filing is accepted on Sunbiz.

Why properly dissolving in Florida matters

The state does not close your business when you stop operating. Until the Florida Division of Corporations accepts your dissolution filing, your entity stays legally active.

Annual report obligations do not stop automatically. Florida requires every active business entity to file an annual report. If you miss the May 1 deadline, a $400 late fee is assessed automatically, no exceptions.

Florida requires every active business entity to file an annual report. If you miss the May 1 deadline, a is assessed automatically, no exceptions. Administrative dissolution is not the same as voluntary dissolution. Administrative dissolution is when the state terminates your business because you missed annual reports or other obligations. It doesn’t absolve you of late fees and noncompliance penalties.

Administrative dissolution is when the state terminates your business because you missed annual reports or other obligations. It doesn’t absolve you of late fees and noncompliance penalties. Improper dissolution exposes you to liability. Owners who file and walk away without properly winding up can face personal liability for unpaid creditor obligations, improper asset distributions, or continued operations after dissolution.

How to dissolve a business in Florida: Step-by-step

The state filing is the centerpiece of dissolution, but it comes after an internal approval decision and before a wind-up period that may take weeks. Skip any step, and you risk lingering liability, rejected filings, or a business that stays legally active on Sunbiz long after you consider it closed.

Step 1: Determine your Florida filing path

Search your business name or document number on Sunbiz to confirm your status before filing. This will help you identify if you need to resolve compliance issues before you can file your dissolution.

Step 2: Get internal approval to dissolve

The decision to dissolve must be made and documented before you file anything. The state filing reflects an internal decision that's already been made.

For a Florida LLC, check the operating agreement first. If it doesn’t speak to dissolution, Florida's default LLC dissolution rule requires consent of all members. Document that consent in writing—a signed member consent form or written resolution. Even for a single-member LLC, a signed record establishes a clear dissolution date and protects you if questions arise later.

For a Florida profit corporation, the corporate dissolution approval statute requires two steps: First, the board adopts a resolution recommending dissolution and submits it to shareholders, then shareholders vote to approve it. Unless the articles or board require a greater vote, approval requires a majority of all votes entitled to be cast. Written shareholder consent without a formal meeting is also permitted. Document the outcome with a board resolution and a written record of the vote.