How to Dissolve a Business in Florida: A 2026 Guide

When you stop operating without filing a formal dissolution, the Florida Division of Corporations has no record that your business is closed. Your entity will continue to accrue annual report fees, and you will remain exposed to creditor claims.
To properly close your Florida business, it’s important to follow specific steps in the right order. Here’s how to dissolve your business and wrap up obligations to avoid exposing yourself to unnecessary liability.
Dissolution in Florida at a glance
Can you dissolve your Florida business without a lawyer?
Yes. LLCs with no active litigation and no major debts can handle the state filing through Sunbiz. If the business has employees, outstanding debts, disputed ownership, or pending lawsuits, consult a Florida attorney or CPA first.
What are the minimum required steps to legally dissolve in Florida?
- Get internal approval from members or shareholders.
- File Articles of Dissolution with the Florida Division of Corporations through Sunbiz.
- Settle debts and taxes.
- Notify creditors.
|Entity type
|Form
|LLC
|Articles of Dissolution for Florida Limited Liability Company
|Corporation
|Articles of Dissolution for Florida Profit Corporation
|Nonprofit
|Articles of Dissolution (Florida Not For Profit Corporation)
|Foreign LLC
|Application by Foreign Limited Liability Company for Withdrawal of Authority to Transact Business in Florida
|Foreign corporation
|Application by Foreign Corporation for Withdrawal of Authority to Transact Business or Conduct Affairs in Florida
What is business dissolution?
Business dissolution is the formal legal process of ending a business entity's existence with the state. But you can’t just simply close your business down and walk away. The Florida Division of Corporations has no record that your business is closed until a dissolution filing is accepted on Sunbiz.
Why properly dissolving in Florida matters
The state does not close your business when you stop operating. Until the Florida Division of Corporations accepts your dissolution filing, your entity stays legally active.
- Annual report obligations do not stop automatically. Florida requires every active business entity to file an annual report. If you miss the May 1 deadline, a $400 late fee is assessed automatically, no exceptions.
- Administrative dissolution is not the same as voluntary dissolution. Administrative dissolution is when the state terminates your business because you missed annual reports or other obligations. It doesn’t absolve you of late fees and noncompliance penalties.
- Improper dissolution exposes you to liability. Owners who file and walk away without properly winding up can face personal liability for unpaid creditor obligations, improper asset distributions, or continued operations after dissolution.
How to dissolve a business in Florida: Step-by-step
The state filing is the centerpiece of dissolution, but it comes after an internal approval decision and before a wind-up period that may take weeks. Skip any step, and you risk lingering liability, rejected filings, or a business that stays legally active on Sunbiz long after you consider it closed.
Step 1: Determine your Florida filing path
Search your business name or document number on Sunbiz to confirm your status before filing. This will help you identify if you need to resolve compliance issues before you can file your dissolution.
Step 2: Get internal approval to dissolve
The decision to dissolve must be made and documented before you file anything. The state filing reflects an internal decision that's already been made.
For a Florida LLC, check the operating agreement first. If it doesn’t speak to dissolution, Florida's default LLC dissolution rule requires consent of all members. Document that consent in writing—a signed member consent form or written resolution. Even for a single-member LLC, a signed record establishes a clear dissolution date and protects you if questions arise later.
For a Florida profit corporation, the corporate dissolution approval statute requires two steps: First, the board adopts a resolution recommending dissolution and submits it to shareholders, then shareholders vote to approve it. Unless the articles or board require a greater vote, approval requires a majority of all votes entitled to be cast. Written shareholder consent without a formal meeting is also permitted. Document the outcome with a board resolution and a written record of the vote.
Dissolution filed without proper documented approval can be challenged internally, so it’s extremely important to keep clear written records of the approval.
Step 3: File articles of dissolution with the Florida Division of Corporations
Florida does not use a single universal dissolution form. The correct form depends on your entity type, and they can all be found and completed through your Sunbiz account.
The fee for a Florida LLC dissolution is $25.00. A Florida profit or nonprofit corporation costs $35.00.
To file your articles:
- Enter your document number (found in your Sunbiz account)
- Select "Start Dissolution Filing"
- Complete the form, pay the fee, and verify your information.
Allow two to three business days for online processing.
If you’d prefer to file by mail, mail the completed form to:
Registration Section
Division of Corporations
P.O. Box 6327
Tallahassee, FL 32314
Include a cover letter with your phone number, return address, and certification requirements, and make your check payable to the Florida Department of State. Mail processing can take a week or more.
Sunbiz does not offer paid expedited service, but the Division of Corporations does offer walk-in service at its Tallahassee office (2415 N. Monroe Street, Suite 810), where most filings are completed while you wait at no extra charge. For most filers, online filing remains the fastest practical option.
Step 4: Notify creditors and settle debts
After dissolution becomes effective, a dissolved LLC must deliver written notice to each known claimant. Under Florida's LLC known-claims rule, that notice must describe the claim the claimant may assert, state whether it's admitted or not, provide a mailing address for submitting claims, and state the deadline, which may not be less than 120 days after the effective date of the notice. The parallel corporate rule follows the same structure.
Both LLCs and corporations can also use an optional publication notice to manage claims from unknown creditors. Under Florida's LLC publication rule, an LLC publishes a single notice in a newspaper of general circulation in the county of the dissolved LLC's principal office.
Under the corporate publication rule, a corporation must publish the notice once a week for two consecutive weeks in a similar newspaper, and the publication must occur within 10 days after Articles of Dissolution are filed. When properly followed, a claim is barred unless an action to enforce it begins within 4 years after filing or publication.
Regardless of whether you use the formal notice procedures, the wind-up sequence is the same:
- Collect outstanding receivables.
- Identify all liabilities: loans, vendor invoices, leases, and unpaid wages.
- Pay or reserve for all obligations.
Document every payment and creditor communication. Only after creditors are paid or provided for should you distribute what remains.
A claim not properly barred may be enforced against a dissolved LLC to the extent of its undistributed assets. If assets have been distributed, the liability may pass to a member to the extent of their proportionate share. Pay yourself before creditors, and those creditors may come after you personally.
Consult a Florida attorney if any liabilities are disputed, contingent, or unclear.
Step 5: Close tax accounts and file final returns
Next, you need to handle your final tax filings and close every state and federal tax account independently with the Florida Department of Revenue.
- Sales and use tax account. File and pay all final sales and use taxes before closing. Submit cancellation requests electronically through the Department of Revenue's eServices portal or by submitting Form RTS-3 by mail, email, or fax. After cancellation, you must file a final return and pay all applicable taxes within 15 days of the closing date.
- Reemployment tax account. Close in writing after final wages are paid. Submit electronically or use Form RTS-3—the same form covers both reemployment and sales and use tax cancellations.
- Corporate income/franchise tax account. Taxable C corporations must file a final Form F-1120. S corporations are generally exempt from Florida corporate income tax, but must file F-1120 in the first year of S corp election (informational only) and in any year the S-corp pays federal income tax on Line 23c of federal Form 1120-S—for example, built-in gains, LIFO recapture, or excess net passive income.
To settle federal tax obligations:
- Final federal income tax return. File on your normal schedule and mark any returns with the “final return” check box.
- Final employment tax returns (if you had employees). File Form 941 for the final payroll quarter, Form 940 for annual FUTA tax, and issue final W-2s and 1099s. Failure to remit employment taxes can trigger the Trust Fund Recovery Penalty, a personal liability for 100% of unpaid trust fund employment taxes.
- Close the IRS business account. Write to the IRS requesting account closure. Include your company's legal name, address, employer identification number (EIN), reason for closure, and a copy of the original EIN assignment notice (Form CP 575) if you have it. The EIN itself cannot be canceled, but the account can be closed after all required returns are filed and outstanding tax debt is paid.
If you're unsure which returns apply, confirm with a CPA before marking anything final.
Step 6: Cancel licenses, permits, and local registrations
The articles of dissolution don't cancel a single license, permit, or local registration your business holds. Each one must be closed separately with the agency that issued it.
- State-level licenses through DBPR apply to contractors, real estate brokers, restaurants, hotels, cosmetology businesses, and alcoholic beverage license holders. Each license type has its own cancellation procedure.
- Local business tax receipts are issued by Florida counties and municipalities separately from the state. Notify the local tax collector's office when you close. Some counties allow online closure; others require an out-of-business affidavit. If your business operates within a city, you may hold both a city and a county receipt. Cancel both separately.
- Fictitious name (DBA) registrations filed with the Florida Division of Corporations must be canceled separately. The cancellation cannot be filed online. Download the Fictitious Name Registration application from Sunbiz, complete Section 4, and mail it to the Division of Corporations. Under Florida's Fictitious Name Act, the cancellation must be filed within 30 days of ceasing to use the name.
- Federal licenses, such as an ATF license for firearms dealers or a USDA permit, require notification to the relevant federal agency.
- Professional licenses in medicine, law, accounting, and engineering may have separate deactivation procedures with the applicable Florida board or the Florida Supreme Court.
Don't cancel your registered agent service until after the dissolution is confirmed on Sunbiz and all wind-up tasks are complete. Your registered agent remains the official contact for any state notices, lawsuits, or correspondence that arrives during wind-up.
Step 7: Distribute remaining assets and close bank accounts
Only after creditors are paid or adequately provided for can you distribute remaining assets to owners. The sequence is non-negotiable, as owners who receive distributions while creditors remain unpaid can face personal liability for the amount improperly distributed.
- Collect all remaining receivables and business assets.
- Evaluate what remains.
- Pay or reserve for all liabilities: debts, taxes, and pending claims.
- Distribute what's left to members, shareholders, or owners according to the operating agreement, bylaws, or Florida default rules.
Don't close business bank accounts prematurely. Keep them open until every check has cleared, final payroll has been processed, all tax payments have been confirmed, and any outstanding chargebacks or refunds have been resolved.
Coordinate final distributions with your CPA to handle the tax treatment correctly. If there are ownership disputes or the value of remaining assets is contested, consult a Florida attorney before distributing anything.
Step 8: Retain records
Closing the business doesn't end your record-keeping obligations. Tax authorities and potential claimants can request documents years after operations cease. Without organized records, you can't defend yourself.
Set up record storage before you close your last business account. Once it's gone, retrieving documents gets significantly harder.
Retain the following:
- Final federal and state tax returns with the "final return" box checked
- Payroll records, W-2s, and Forms 941 and 940
- The accepted Articles of Dissolution filing confirmation from Sunbiz
- Member consent, board resolution, or shareholder vote approving dissolution
- Creditor notices and written correspondence about debts
- Bank statements and canceled checks
- Asset-sale records and final distribution records showing how assets were distributed to owners
Keep your tax records for at least seven years. Keep employment and payroll records for at least four years after the date the tax becomes due or is paid. Preserve formation documents, ownership records, major contracts, property records, and key corporate actions permanently or until all possible claims are time-barred.
How LegalZoom's Business Dissolution Manager can help
LegalZoom offers a variety of dissolution services, from a structured mostly-DIY process to hands-on dissolution management by a dedicated Business Dissolution Manager.
This premium service pairs you with a dedicated partner for your dissolution process, including identifying necessary compliance resolutions, but does not replace legal counsel, tax planning, or financial management. Reach out to a legal or tax professional for complicated situations, insolvent businesses, contested ownership situations, active lawsuits, or open tax audits.
FAQs about dissolution in Florida
How long does it take to dissolve a business in Florida?
Online filings through Sunbiz typically post within 2–3 business days. Mail filings take 2–4 weeks. The full wind-up, which includes paying debts, closing tax accounts, canceling licenses, and distributing assets, typically runs 3–10 weeks for a simple, single-owner business with no employees and no outstanding debts. Add employees, unresolved liabilities, or ownership disputes, and that timeline extends.
What happens if I just stop operating my Florida business without formally dissolving it?
Your business stays active on Sunbiz, and annual report obligations keep running. Miss the May 1 deadline, and a $400 late fee hits automatically, with no waiver available. By the fourth Friday of September, the state will administratively dissolve or revoke your entity. That's not a clean exit: Administrative dissolution doesn't give you a documented legal closure date, doesn't resolve creditor obligations, and can leave officers or directors personally responsible for outstanding business debts.
Can I dissolve my Florida business if it still owes money?
Yes. Filing articles of dissolution doesn't erase debts or release creditors from their right to collect. What follows is a wind-up period during which the business must discharge or provide for all liabilities before distributing anything to owners. Pay creditors first, then members, then any remaining assets distributed proportionally. Paying owners before creditors exposes members and managers to personal liability. If the business is insolvent, speak with a Florida attorney before proceeding.
What are the most common mistakes when dissolving a business in Florida?
- Stopping operations without filing for dissolution
- Filing the wrong form for your entity type
- Failing to close tax accounts
- Distributing assets before resolving debts
- Closing the bank account too early
- Not getting written approval before filing
Kevin Flynn contributed to this article.