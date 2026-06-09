How to Dissolve a Business in Kentucky: 2026 Guide

Step 1: Hold a member vote to approve dissolution

Your operating agreement is the first place to look for dissolution procedures. If your LLC never adopted one, Kentucky law applies: All members must provide written consent to dissolve. A lower threshold is only valid if members specifically elected it in a written operating agreement.

Document the vote in a written consent or resolution. The record protects members and proves proper authorization if a creditor, court, or tax authority later questions it.

Step 2: Wind up business affairs

“Winding up” is the formal legal term used to describe the process of closing a business. This includes completing unfinished contracts, collecting accounts receivable, disposing of business property, and paying outstanding debts. A dissolved LLC may not carry on any business except what is necessary to wind up its affairs.

Settle debts before distributing assets to members. Distributing assets while valid creditor claims remain unresolved exposes members to personal liability for those claims up to the value of what they received.

Step 3: Notify creditors and settle debts

Notifying creditors is a Kentucky statutory requirement. Written notice to creditors must:

Describe what information a claim must contain

State a mailing address where claims may be sent

Set a claims deadline of no fewer than 120 days from the effective date of the notice

State that claims will be barred if not received by the deadline

LLCs may publish a dissolution notice in a newspaper to bar claims from unknown creditors. Claims from unknown creditors against LLCs are barred unless the claimant commences a proceeding within two years of publication. Consult an attorney if you're unsure whether your situation calls for publication.