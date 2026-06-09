How to Dissolve a Business in Kentucky: 2026 Guide

Closing a Kentucky business involves far more than just stopping operations. Kentucky law requires you to file formal dissolution documents with the Secretary of State, complete closing processes (settle outstanding debts, address creditor claims, and distribute remaining assets to owners), and submit final tax returns to both the Kentucky Department of Revenue and the IRS.
This guide covers every stage of Kentucky business closure: what to do before you file, how to submit your documents, what it costs, and what obligations remain after the state approves your dissolution.
Business dissolution in KY at a glance
- Before filing with the Kentucky Secretary of State, get member or shareholder approval, wind up business affairs, notify creditors, and settle outstanding debts and taxes.
- Both Kentucky LLCs and Kentucky corporations file articles of dissolution, but the specific form you need depends on your entity type.
- Kentucky recognizes three types of dissolution: voluntary (owner-initiated), administrative (state-initiated for noncompliance), and judicial (court-ordered).
- Dissolution filings can be submitted online through the Kentucky Business One Stop portal or by mail. The state filing fee is $40 for all domestic entity types.
- After the state approves dissolution, you still need to file final tax returns, cancel licenses and permits, close business bank accounts, and terminate contracts.
- Failure to formally dissolve, even if you stop doing business, can leave you liable for ongoing annual report fees, taxes, and potential personal liability.
Which Kentucky dissolution form do you need?
The form you file with the Secretary of State depends on your entity type. The table below lays out what each entity must file and who must authorize the decision.
|Entity type
|Kentucky form name
|Who must approve dissolution
|LLC
|Articles of Dissolution
(Form LLD)
|Members, per operating agreement or KRS 275.285
|For-profit corporation
|Articles of Dissolution
(Form DIS)
|Board of directors + shareholders
|For-profit corporation (no shares issued)
|Articles of Dissolution
(Form IPD)
|Incorporators or initial directors
|Nonprofit corporation
|Articles of Dissolution
(Form NPD)
|Per KRS 273.313 requirements
|General partnership
|Statement of Dissolution
(Form SPD)
|Partners, per KRS 362.1-801 through 362.1-807
|Entity type
|Kentucky form name
|Who must approve dissolution
|LLC
|Articles of Dissolution
(Form LLD)
|Members, per operating agreement or KRS 275.285
|For-profit corporation
|Articles of Dissolution
(Form DIS)
|Board of directors + shareholders
|For-profit corporation (no shares issued)
|Articles of Dissolution
(Form IPD)
|Incorporators or initial directors
|Nonprofit corporation
|Articles of Dissolution
(Form NPD)
|Per KRS 273.313 requirements
|General partnership
|Statement of Dissolution
(Form SPD)
|Partners, per KRS 362.1-801 through 362.1-807
This guide covers LLC and corporation dissolution in depth. If your business is a nonprofit, see our full resource on how to dissolve a nonprofit corporation. If you operate a partnership, see our guide on how to dissolve a business partnership.
How to dissolve an LLC in Kentucky
Formally dissolving a Kentucky LLC is a five-step process. You start internally, with a member vote and a plan to wind down, and finish by filing articles of dissolution with the Kentucky Secretary of State. Skipping or reordering steps can expose members to personal liability even after the business closes.
Simply stopping annual report filings and letting the state dissolve the business carries serious risk. An administratively dissolved business remains legally liable for debts and obligations. Formal dissolution is the only way to close cleanly.
Step 1: Hold a member vote to approve dissolution
Your operating agreement is the first place to look for dissolution procedures. If your LLC never adopted one, Kentucky law applies: All members must provide written consent to dissolve. A lower threshold is only valid if members specifically elected it in a written operating agreement.
Document the vote in a written consent or resolution. The record protects members and proves proper authorization if a creditor, court, or tax authority later questions it.
Step 2: Wind up business affairs
“Winding up” is the formal legal term used to describe the process of closing a business. This includes completing unfinished contracts, collecting accounts receivable, disposing of business property, and paying outstanding debts. A dissolved LLC may not carry on any business except what is necessary to wind up its affairs.
Settle debts before distributing assets to members. Distributing assets while valid creditor claims remain unresolved exposes members to personal liability for those claims up to the value of what they received.
Step 3: Notify creditors and settle debts
Notifying creditors is a Kentucky statutory requirement. Written notice to creditors must:
- Describe what information a claim must contain
- State a mailing address where claims may be sent
- Set a claims deadline of no fewer than 120 days from the effective date of the notice
- State that claims will be barred if not received by the deadline
LLCs may publish a dissolution notice in a newspaper to bar claims from unknown creditors. Claims from unknown creditors against LLCs are barred unless the claimant commences a proceeding within two years of publication. Consult an attorney if you're unsure whether your situation calls for publication.
Your entity must be current on annual report obligations before the state will accept your dissolution filing. Falling behind on filings can trigger administrative dissolution, which does not make late fees disappear. Resolve any delinquencies before submitting your dissolution paperwork.
Step 4: File final tax returns and close tax accounts
To file your final tax return, file the same form your LLC uses to file every year’s taxes, but check the “final return” box on it.
On the state side, file a final corporate or limited liability entity tax return to close those accounts. Cancel sales-and-use tax, employer withholding, and other business tax accounts using Form 10A104, Update or Cancellation of Kentucky Tax Account(s). Return the sales tax permit to the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
Step 5: File articles of dissolution with the Kentucky Secretary of State
Articles of dissolution must include the LLC's name, the subsection of the law under which the LLC has dissolved, the effective date, and an authorized signature from a member or manager.
File online through the Kentucky Business One Stop portal, by mail, or in person. The state filing fee is $40. Mail paper filings to:
Kentucky Secretary of State
P.O. Box 718
Frankfort, KY 40602-0718
Online filings typically process within one business day, while mailed paperwork takes about a week. The document becomes effective on the date and time of filing unless you specify a delayed effective date, which may not be later than 90 days after filing. The Secretary of State will send a stamped postcard to the principal office address as proof of receipt.
How to dissolve a corporation in Kentucky
The core process follows the same sequence as an LLC: Vote, wind up, notify creditors, close tax accounts, and file with the state. But, the governance requirements are more layered. Corporations require action from both the board of directors and shareholders, and creditor notification rules include specific statutory deadlines.
Step 1: Hold a board of directors meeting and adopt a resolution to dissolve
The board votes on whether to recommend dissolution, documents that decision in a formal resolution, and submits the proposal to shareholders. The written resolution establishes that the board acted properly and creates a record you may need if a creditor or regulator asks.
If your corporation never issued shares and never conducted business, a majority of the incorporators or initial directors can authorize dissolution directly, without a shareholder vote, by filing Form IPD.
Step 2: Obtain shareholder approval
The corporation must notify every shareholder, whether or not they have voting rights, that the purpose of the upcoming meeting is to consider dissolution. Unless your articles of incorporation require a different threshold, dissolution must be approved by a majority of all votes entitled to be cast.
Document the vote count carefully: Form DIS requires you to report votes entitled to be cast, votes cast for dissolution, and votes cast against.
Step 3: Wind up corporate affairs
After the vote, the corporation may continue operating only to the extent necessary to wind up its business. This includes completing open contracts, collecting outstanding receivables, selling or transferring property, and paying outstanding debts.
A shareholder who receives assets before creditor claims are resolved can be held personally liable for those claims up to the lesser of their pro rata share or the value of what they received.
Step 4: Notify creditors and settle claims
Written notice to known creditors must describe what information is required in a claim, provide a mailing address, set a deadline of no fewer than 120 days from the effective date of the notice, and state that the claim will be barred if not received by that deadline.
Under Kentucky law, a corporation may publish a notice of dissolution in a newspaper, which means that claims from unknown creditors are barred unless the claimant commences a proceeding within two years of publication. Consult an attorney to confirm whether your situation calls for publication.
Step 5: File final tax returns and close tax accounts
Corporations file Form 1120 or 1120-S (the same form they usually file) and check the ‘final return’ box. Any corporation that adopted a resolution to dissolve must also file Form 966 (Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation) within 30 days of adopting that resolution.
Contact the Kentucky Department of Revenue to confirm which accounts need to be formally closed, including corporate income tax, sales tax, and employer withholding accounts.
Note: Your business must be up-to-date on all required Secretary of State filings, such as annual reports, before dissolution paperwork will be accepted.
Step 6: File articles of dissolution with the Kentucky Secretary of State
File your corporation’s articles of dissolution. An officer or the chair of the board must sign. Form DIS requires confirmation that dissolution was authorized by the board and approved by the required number of shareholders, along with the vote counts.
The $40 state filing fee applies, and the same online, mail, and in-person options available to LLCs are available to corporations. The corporation is dissolved as of the effective date of the articles.
A for-profit corporation may revoke its articles of dissolution within 120 days of the effective date.
What it costs to dissolve a business in Kentucky
The filing fee for articles of dissolution is $40.00 for all entity types. Kentucky does not offer expedited processing. Online filings typically process within one business day; mailed paperwork takes about a week. Contact the Secretary of State directly to confirm current turnaround times.
Beyond the filing fee
You may face some additional costs during dissolution, such as:
- Attorney fees. Attorneys can help manage complex operating agreements, shareholder disputes, or creditor claims may call for legal guidance.
- CPA or tax preparer fees. Filing final federal and state returns and closing tax accounts often requires professional help, especially if the business had employees or collected sales tax.
- Certified copies. Copies of documents on file with the Secretary of State cost $5.00 for up to five pages and $0.50 per additional page. You may need certified copies to close bank accounts or terminate contracts.
- Newspaper publication costs. If you publish a dissolution notice to bar unknown creditor claims, you'll pay the newspaper's standard legal notice rate.
The minimum out-of-pocket cost to dissolve a Kentucky LLC or corporation is $40. Your realistic total depends on your tax situation, whether you use professional help, and whether publication or outstanding annual report fees apply.
What to do after dissolution is approved
State approval ends the business' legal existence, but several administrative tasks remain.
Wrap up remaining tax obligations
The IRS does not cancel EINs. To stop the IRS from expecting future returns, send a written request to close the business account to:
Internal Revenue Service
Cincinnati, OH 45999
Include your business name, EIN, business address, and a statement requesting account closure. File all final returns and settle all outstanding tax debts before sending this letter.
Cancel licenses, permits, and registrations
Some licenses renew automatically and generate fees unless canceled. Cancel all permits, licenses, registrations, and certificates your business held, including state professional licenses and local business licenses, as well as any DBA registrations.
Close financial accounts and terminate contracts
Close all business bank accounts and cancel credit cards or lines of credit held in the business name. Terminate remaining leases or service contracts and get written confirmation that each is closed.
Notify remaining stakeholders in writing
Send written notice to any vendors, suppliers, customers, or service providers not already notified during winding up. Written notice limits future disputes about whether the business was still operating.
Retain your business records
Keep copies of your dissolution filing, final tax returns, creditor correspondence, and member or shareholder resolutions in a secure location.
Voluntary vs. administrative vs. judicial dissolution in Kentucky
Kentucky recognizes three types of business dissolution. Whichever applies determines how the process unfolds, who initiates it, and what your options are if you want to reverse course.
Voluntary dissolution
Voluntary dissolution is owner-initiated. Members or shareholders vote to end the company, complete winding up, and file articles of dissolution. This is the most common type and the one this guide covers in full.
Administrative dissolution
Administrative dissolution is involuntary. The Kentucky Secretary of State initiates it, most commonly for failure to file the annual report or failure to maintain a registered agent. Under KRS 14A.7-010, the Secretary of State may administratively dissolve any entity that fails to meet these requirements. The annual report is due each year by June 30.
Administrative dissolution does not end the business' legal obligations. The entity remains liable for debts and taxes, and owners who believed the business was closed may find themselves personally liable for claims they believed the business had absorbed.
Kentucky allows reinstatement following administrative dissolution. The entity must file a reinstatement application, pay any outstanding fees, and correct the deficiency that led to the dissolution. Reinstatement also requires a certificate from the Kentucky Department of Revenue to confirm all taxes have been paid.
Judicial dissolution
Judicial dissolution is ordered by a Kentucky court in cases of member or director deadlock, fraud or mismanagement, or when the business can no longer carry out its stated purpose. The process runs through the courts, not the Secretary of State. If your situation involves any of these circumstances, talk to an attorney before taking any action.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom offers dissolution services to fit most situations. For a structured DIY dissolution, our standard dissolution service is a straightforward way of filing with a little extra guidance from our online process. This is ideal for single-member LLCs or corporations in good standing with clean records.
Our Business Dissolution Manager offers hands-on guidance from a dedicated dissolution partner. Your Dissolution Manager will help you develop a roadmap for dissolution, from identifying compliance gaps to filing the documents and confirming formal dissolution.
For more complicated situations involving owner disputes, tax delinquency, or pending legal action, consult a Kentucky attorney or CPA.
FAQs about dissolving a business in Kentucky
Can I dissolve my Kentucky LLC or corporation online?
Yes, through the Kentucky Business One Stop portal. Paper filing by mail or in person is also available. Online filings typically process within one business day; mailed filings take approximately one week.
What happens if I never formally dissolve my Kentucky business?
The business remains legally active. The state will continue to expect annual report filings, and the entity remains subject to state taxes and penalties. Owners can face personal liability for obligations that accrue after they stopped operating.
Do I need tax clearance from Kentucky before I can dissolve my business?
Kentucky does not require formal tax clearance from the Department of Revenue before the Secretary of State will accept a dissolution filing. However, the Kentucky Department of Revenue can pursue collection of unpaid taxes even after dissolution is approved.
How long does Kentucky business dissolution take to process?
Online filings typically process within one business day. Mailed filings take approximately one week. Kentucky does not offer expedited processing.
What is administrative dissolution in Kentucky and how is it different from voluntary dissolution?
Voluntary dissolution is owner-initiated. Administrative dissolution is initiated by the state for failing to file annual reports or maintain a registered agent. Administrative dissolution is not a clean exit and does not resolve fees or fines for noncompliance.
Can a Kentucky LLC or corporation be reinstated after dissolution?
Only after administrative dissolution. To reinstate, the entity must file a reinstatement application, correct the deficiency, and pay outstanding fees. A voluntarily dissolved entity cannot be reinstated; it would need to be re-formed as a new entity.
What happens to debts and creditors when I dissolve a Kentucky business?
Dissolution does not extinguish debts. Known creditors must be notified in writing and given a deadline to submit claims. All valid claims must be paid or provided for before distributing remaining assets. Distributing assets while creditor claims remain unresolved can shift personal liability to the owners who received those assets, up to the value of what they received.