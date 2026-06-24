How to Close a Business in Michigan: A 2026 Guide

What to do before filing: Pre-dissolution checklist

Before you submit any dissolution paperwork to LARA, work through the following:

Check your status. If your LLC is not in good standing with LARA, you must restore good standing before LARA will accept a dissolution filing.

If your LLC is not in good standing with LARA, you must restore good standing before LARA will accept a dissolution filing. Review your operating agreement or corporate bylaws. These documents may set specific procedures and requirements for dissolving the business.

How to dissolve an LLC in Michigan: Step-by-step

Step 1: Vote to dissolve

The members of the LLC must formally approve the decision to dissolve. The required vote threshold is set by your Michigan LLC operating agreement. If the operating agreement doesn’t specify dissolution procedures, Michigan law requires the unanimous vote of all members entitled to vote.

Document the vote in writing. A written member resolution or signed consent, kept in your LLC records, protects you if questions arise later about proper authorization.

If you're running a single-member LLC, simply record your decision to dissolve in writing.

Step 2: Wind up business affairs

With the vote documented, the LLC moves into the winding-up phase. This includes:

Finishing or canceling outstanding contracts

Collecting money owed

Paying or making reasonable provision for outstanding debts

Michigan law gives an LLC two optional tools for cutting off future claims:

Direct written notice to known creditors . This triggers a six-month claims bar against creditors who receive the notice.

. This triggers a six-month claims bar against creditors who receive the notice. Published notice to unknown or contingent claimants. This should be published once in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the LLC's principal place of business or registered office is located. Published notice gives creditors one year to make a claim.

Neither notice is required, but using both gives the strongest protection against future claims.

Step 3: File a certificate of dissolution with LARA

File a certificate of dissolution with the LARA Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau. You'll need to provide your LLC's legal name and identification number and specify the reason for dissolution. A manager (if manager-managed), a member (if member-managed), or an authorized agent must sign the certificate.