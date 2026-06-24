How to Dissolve a Business in Mississippi: LLC and Corporation Guide

To close a business in Mississippi, you need to formally notify the state, settle outstanding tax obligations, and resolve outstanding debts before your legal liability ends.
Mississippi LLCs and corporations follow different internal approval requirements and file different forms with the Mississippi Secretary of State (SOS). Skipping formal dissolution leaves your business legally active in the eyes of the state, meaning you will continue to face compliance obligations and may even face personal liability exposure.
Note: This guide covers LLC and corporation dissolution in depth. If your business is a nonprofit, see our full resource on how to dissolve a nonprofit corporation. If you operate a partnership, see our guide on how to dissolve a business partnership.
Business dissolution in MS at a glance
- Mississippi LLCs and corporations file dissolution paperwork with the Mississippi SOS online or by mail.
- Before filing with the state, businesses must follow internal approval procedures, wind up business affairs, and notify creditors.
- Mississippi requires you to pay outstanding state tax obligations and file final returns with the Mississippi Department of Revenue before dissolution is complete.
|Mississippi LLC
|Mississippi corporation
|Internal approval required
|Member consent
|Board resolution recommending dissolution, then shareholder vote
|Form name
|Certificate of Dissolution
|Articles of Dissolution
|Filing fee
|$50
|$25
|Filing method
|Online via SOS portal or by mail
|Online via SOS portal or by mail
|Typical processing time
|~24 hours online; longer by mail
|~24 hours online; longer by mail
|Mississippi LLC
|Mississippi corporation
|Internal approval required
|Member consent
|Board resolution and shareholder vote
|Form name
|Certificate of Dissolution
|Articles of Dissolution
|Filing fee
|$50
|$25
|Typical processing time
|~24 hours
|~24 hours
How to dissolve an LLC in Mississippi
Step 1: Hold a member vote to approve dissolution
Member approval is required before any state filing. Check your operating agreement for dissolution provisions. It may specify a required vote threshold: unanimous consent, supermajority, or simple majority. If your LLC has no operating agreement, or it doesn’t speak to dissolution, Mississippi state law sets the default procedure under Mississippi Code Annotated § 79-29-801, which generally requires consent of all members.
Record the date, names of all members present or represented, the vote outcome, and any conditions attached. A written resolution or signed consent form works. Store it in the LLC's permanent records.
The state does not require you to submit vote documentation with your dissolution filing, but keep it on file in case a member or creditor later disputes the process.
Step 2: Wind up the business and notify creditors
Winding up is the process of closing all aspects of your business entity. During this time, your business must:
- Collect all outstanding accounts receivable
- Pay or formally dispute all known debts and obligations
- Send written creditor notices with a clear claims deadline
- Terminate vendor agreements, leases, and ongoing contracts
- Issue final paychecks and notify employees
- Distribute remaining assets to members per the operating agreement
To cut off creditor claims, the LLC's written notice to each known claimant must:
- Describe what information the claim must include
- Provide a mailing address where the claim should be sent
- State a deadline by which the dissolved LLC must receive the claim (not less than the statutory minimum)
- State that the claim will be barred if not received by the deadline
Mississippi allows addressing unknown claims through an optional publication notice.
Step 3: Handle Mississippi tax obligations and final federal filings
File a final return for each active tax account, including business income, sales, and withholding, and mark each as "final" to end your obligations to the Mississippi Department of Revenue (DOR).
Additionally, file a final federal income tax return as normal and check the box indicating it is the LLC's final return.
Step 4: File a certificate of dissolution with the SOS
File a Mississippi LLC Certificate of Dissolution through the SOS business filing portal. It costs $50 to file. You will need to provide the following information:
- The LLC's legal name
- The reason for filing
- The future effective date of dissolution (if applicable)
- Any other information the members or managers determine to include
- An authorized signature with printed name, title, and address
The future effective date is optional. The SOS portal limits the future effective date to no more than 90 days after the filing date.
Rejected documents are returned via email with the reason for rejection. If that happens, you need to correct the issue and resubmit.
Step 5: Distribute assets
After all debts and obligations are resolved, you can distribute remaining assets to LLC members and stakeholders as per the LLC operating agreement or other similar legally binding agreements.
Important: If you distribute assets before resolving claims, recipients of distributions can be held personally liable for any claims.
How to dissolve a corporation in Mississippi
The steps below follow the sequence required under the Mississippi Business Corporation Act.
Step 1: Board of directors resolve to recommend dissolution
The board must act before shareholders can vote. They need to adopt a proposal recommending dissolution and submit it to the shareholders. The resolution should be documented in the corporate minutes—record the date, names of directors present, vote count, and the specific language recommending dissolution. Keep these minutes in the corporation's permanent records.
Step 2: Hold a shareholder vote to approve dissolution
Shareholder approval requires a meeting. If your articles of incorporation specify dissolution procedures, vote according to them. If it doesn’t, a simple majority of shareholders entitled to vote is required. Review your bylaws before calling the meeting.
Document the meeting date, shareholders present or represented, total votes entitled to be cast, votes cast in favor, votes cast against, and the outcome. A written consent signed by shareholders in lieu of a meeting is acceptable, but under the state default, this route generally requires consent of all shareholders entitled to vote, unless the bylaws specify otherwise.
Step 3: Wind up corporate affairs and notify creditors
Winding up means the corporation finishes remaining business obligations and converts assets to pay what it owes. The board typically oversees this process.
Creditor notification is a legal obligation. To cut off known claims, written notice to each known claimant must:
- Describe the information that must be included in a claim
- Provide a mailing address where the claim may be sent
- State the deadline, which may not be fewer than 120 days from the effective date of the written notice
- State that the claim will be barred if not received by the deadline
Notices that don't include all four elements won't trigger the statutory bar.
To cut off unknown claims, your corporation may publish notice once in a newspaper of general circulation in the county of its principal office. The notice bars unknown claims if not made within three years of publication.
Your corporation has not completed winding up until it:
- Collects all outstanding accounts receivable
- Pays or formally disputes all known debts and liabilities
- Sends written creditor notices containing all four statutory elements
- Terminates contracts, leases, and vendor agreements
- Issues final paychecks
- Closes corporate bank accounts and credit lines
- Cancels business licenses, permits, and professional registrations
Step 4: Handle tax obligations
File a final Mississippi corporate income and franchise tax return with the DOR and mark it as final. File final returns for any sales tax or employee withholding accounts as well. Pay any outstanding balances.
Federally, you must file Form 966, Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation, within 30 days of adopting the resolution to dissolve. To file your final federal tax return, file your entity’s standard tax form and mark the box that says “Final return.” You’ll also need to file final payroll tax returns and issue final W-2s to employees and 1099s to applicable contractors.
Per the DOR, a tax clearance letter certifies that a corporate entity has no outstanding tax liability for all periods. Tax clearance letters are available to corporations with existing corporate tax accounts current on all returns and payments. If you want a Tax Clearance Letter for your own records, request one through the TAP portal.
Step 5: File articles of dissolution with the Mississippi Secretary of State
File articles of dissolution through the SOS online portal. Be prepared to provide the following information:
- The corporation's full legal name
- Business ID number
- The future effective date (if applicable)
- The date dissolution was authorized
- The number of votes entitled to be cast for dissolution and results of the shareholder vote
Filing your articles of dissolution costs $25, but always check the current fee schedule with the Mississippi SOS.
Step 6: Distribute assets
Assets go to shareholders only after all creditor claims are resolved. Distribution of corporate assets before satisfying creditors can expose officers and shareholders to personal liability.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s dissolution services can help manage your SOS filing—whether you want to take care of most of it yourself or you want hands-on management by a dedicated partner.
Our premium Business Dissolution Manager service can evaluate your filing status, identify gaps, handle and track your filing, and confirm lawful closure once it’s been accepted. We can also help you devise a game plan to complete your dissolution with relevant agencies. Our standard dissolution service is a structured DIY approach for simple closures.
FAQs about dissolving a business in Mississippi
What happens to your EIN when you dissolve an LLC in Mississippi?
After filing all final returns and paying any taxes owed, send a letter to the IRS with your LLC's legal name, EIN, business address, and reason for closing. The IRS will close the business account associated with the EIN, though the number itself remains permanently assigned to the entity and will never be reused.
What is administrative dissolution in Mississippi, and how is it different from voluntary dissolution?
Administrative dissolution is initiated by the Mississippi Secretary of State, typically for failure to file annual reports or maintain a registered agent, not by the business owner. Voluntary dissolution is owner-initiated. A company that has been administratively dissolved can apply for reinstatement through the Secretary of State, but corporate reinstatement requires a tax clearance letter from the Mississippi DOR. Without reinstatement, the company cannot legally conduct business in Mississippi, and annual report obligations continue to accrue.
Can a Mississippi LLC be dissolved if it has outstanding debts?
Yes, but the winding-up process requires the LLC to use its assets to pay creditors before distributing anything to members. Members are generally not personally liable for LLC debts beyond their capital contributions, though personal guarantees can change that. If the LLC has significant unresolved liabilities, talking with a business attorney before filing is a smart move. See also closing an LLC after bankruptcy for related guidance.