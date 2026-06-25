How to Dissolve a Business in Missouri: A 2026 Guide

Closing a Missouri business means formally filing documents with the state and following specific procedures for resolving obligations. Missing a step could leave you personally liable for financial obligations while your business continues to accrue fees, back taxes, and noncompliance notices. This guide covers both LLC and corporation dissolution, the required Missouri Secretary of State forms, and every required step from the internal member or shareholder vote to the final state filing.
Note: This guide covers LLC and corporation dissolution in depth. If your business is a nonprofit, see our full resource on how to dissolve a nonprofit corporation. If you operate a partnership, see our guide on how to dissolve a business partnership.
Missouri business dissolution: At a glance
|Missouri LLC
|Missouri corporation
|Internal approval
|Member vote
|Board recommendation and shareholder vote
|Forms
|Form LLC-13 (Notice of Winding Up) + Form LLC-5 (Articles of Termination)
|Corp 46 (Articles of Dissolution by Voluntary Action) + Corp 47 (Request for Termination)
|Filing fee
|$25 per form
|$25 per form
|Tax clearance
|No
|Yes
|Processing time
|4–7 business days by mail or fax; 1–2 business days in person
|Similar timeframe to LLCs; varies by submission method
|Missouri LLC
|Missouri corporation
|Internal approval
|Member vote
|Board recommendation and shareholder vote
|Forms
|Form LLC-13 (Notice of Winding Up) + Form LLC-5 (Articles of Termination)
|Corp 46 (Articles of Dissolution by Voluntary Action) + Corp 47 (Request for Termination)
|Filing fee
|$25 per form
|$25 per form
|Tax clearance
|No
|Yes
|Processing time
|4–7 business days by mail or fax; 1–2 business days in person
|Similar timeframe to LLCs; varies by submission method
How to dissolve your Missouri business
There are five main steps required to dissolve your Missouri LLC or corporation. The entire process with the Secretary of State can be handled online through the business portal.
Step 1: Approve the dissolution internally
Before you file a single form with the Missouri Secretary of State, you need documented approval from the right people inside your business. Skipping this step is one of the most common reasons dissolution filings are later challenged.
For LLCs, members make the decision to dissolve.
- Check your operating agreement. It may set a different voting requirement for dissolution. If you don't have a written operating agreement, Missouri's default rule of unanimous consent applies.
- Hold a member vote or obtain written consent. Missouri law allows members to act without a formal meeting, as long as consent is documented in writing. In a single-member LLC, your written resolution is sufficient.
- Record the vote in writing. Draft a short resolution or written consent document stating the date of the vote, the names of members who voted, and the outcome. This document doesn't get filed with the state, but should be kept in your business records.
If you own a corporation, the internal approval process involves two steps:
- The board of directors adopts a dissolution resolution, voted on at a board meeting or by written consent, and documented in the corporate minutes.
- The shareholders vote to approve dissolution. The standard path requires shareholder approval following the board resolution, but a corporation may dissolve by the written consent of all shareholders entitled to vote, bypassing the meeting requirement entirely.
Document both steps in your corporate records. The articles of dissolution require a corporate officer to certify that the required approvals were obtained.
Regardless of entity type, your signed written consent or meeting minutes must clearly show:
- The date the vote was taken
- The names and roles of everyone who approved
- A statement that the business voted to dissolve
- Any conditions attached to the dissolution
With internal approval documented, the business enters the winding-up period.
Step 2: Wind up business affairs
Once your members or shareholders vote to dissolve, you need to file your first form with the Secretary of State.
- LLCs file Form LLC-13: Notice of Winding Up
- Corporations file Corp 64: Articles of Dissolution by Voluntary Action
These filings trigger the wind-up period. During this period, your business should only continue operating to the extent of settling financial obligations, collecting what the business is owed, and distributing whatever remains before the entity legally ends.
- Stop new business activity. The business must stop conducting business except as needed for winding up.
- Complete or close pending contracts. Finish contracted work, negotiate early termination, or assign contracts to another party.
- Collect receivables. Pursue money owed to the business before the entity terminates. Collection of outstanding debts becomes significantly harder once the entity ceases to exist.
- Pay liabilities and settle debts. Pay, satisfy, or discharge all liabilities and obligations, or make adequate provisions for doing so.
- Cancel business licenses, permits, and registrations. These do not cancel automatically when the state processes your dissolution filing.
Step 3: Notify creditors
Each written notice to known creditors must:
- Describe what information the claim must include
- Provide a mailing address where the claim should be sent
- State the deadline by which the dissolved business must receive the claim
- State that the claim will be barred if not received by the deadline
For LLCs, the deadline must be at least 90 days from the effective date of the written notice. For corporations, the notice must be delivered via USPS and set a deadline of at least 180 days.
To shorten the window for unknown or contingent claims, LLCs and corporations may publish notice.
- LLCs should publish once in a newspaper of general circulation in the county of the LLC's principal office and once in a statewide legal-audience publication as well as once in the Missouri Register. If done properly along with the notice of winding up, claims by unknown claimants, claimants not acted on, and contingent claimants are barred unless filed within three years.
- Corporations should publish once in a newspaper of general circulation in the county of the corporation's principal office and once in a statewide legal-audience publication (specifically one whose audience is primarily attorneys, published at least four times per year). Properly published, this bars unknown claims after two years.
Keep copies of every creditor notice you send, along with proof of delivery.
Step 4: Close tax accounts
Filing dissolution papers with the Missouri Secretary of State does not close your tax accounts. These are separate processes handled by separate agencies, and both must happen.
- File your final Missouri state tax returns. File income tax, sales tax, and employment tax. Mark each return as "final."
- Resolve all outstanding balances. Missouri will not close your accounts if there are unpaid balances or unfiled returns on record.
- Complete Form 126: Registration Change Request to close Missouri tax accounts. This form covers sales and use, employer withholding, corporate income or franchise tax, and exemption registration records. Email it to businesstaxregister@dor.mo.gov or mail it to:
Missouri Department of Revenue
P.O. Box 3300
Jefferson City, MO 65105
If you ever had employees, close your unemployment insurance account with the Division of Employment Security (DES) within the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. File an Employer Change Request, call DES at (573) 751-1995 and select Option 1, or log into UInteract and select "Request to Close Account" under Account Maintenance.
Corporations will also need to request a tax clearance certificate, which is proof that the corporation has no outstanding taxes due. To request the certificate, file Form 948, Request for Tax Clearance. The request can be emailed, mailed or faxed.
Missouri Department of Revenue
Tax Clearance Unit
P.O. Box 3666
Jefferson City, MO 65105-3666
Fax: 573-522-1265
Email: taxclearance@dor.mo.gov
Tax clearance is only valid for 60 days, after which time it must be renewed.
Step 5: File to officially terminate your business
Once all winding-up obligations have been satisfied, file your official closing document with the Secretary of State.
- LLCs file Form LLC-5: Articles of Termination for a Limited Liability Company
- Corporations file Form Corp 47: Request for Termination along with its tax clearance certificate
These forms tell the Secretary of State that all required wind-up steps have been completed. Do not file it early.
Step 6: Distribute assets
Once all financial obligations have been satisfied, distribute remaining assets in the correct order: First to creditors, then to members and former members for previously-declared but unpaid distributions, then to members for the return of contributions, then to members in the proportions in which they share distributions.
Common Missouri dissolution mistakes that delay approval
- Filing before the internal vote is documented. Both articles of termination and articles of dissolution require a certified officer or member to attest that required approval was obtained. Filing without documented written consent or meeting minutes gives creditors or co-owners grounds to challenge the entire dissolution.
- Filing forms in the wrong order. Skipping or completing steps out of order leaves you open to creditor claims and personal liability.
- Corporations filing with an expired tax clearance certificate. The certificate is valid for only 60 days. If it expires before you finish winding up, you'll need to apply again.
- Distributing assets to members or shareholders before paying creditors. Missouri law requires payment of liabilities first. Reversing that order can strip members and officers of liability protection.
- Leaving out-of-state registrations open. A Missouri dissolution has no effect on foreign qualifications. Those registrations keep generating annual report fees and taxes in registered states until you withdraw them separately.
- Not closing state and federal tax accounts after the Secretary of State filing. Dissolution does not close your Department of Revenue accounts, Missouri employer accounts, or IRS business tax account. Each must be separately closed.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom offers a variety of dissolution services, from a structured mostly-DIY process to hands-on dissolution management by a dedicated Business Dissolution Manager.
Our premium service pairs you with a dedicated partner for your dissolution process, including identifying necessary compliance resolutions, but does not replace legal counsel, tax planning, or financial management. Reach out to a legal or tax professional for complicated situations, insolvent businesses, contested ownership situations, active lawsuits, or open tax audits.
Missouri business dissolution FAQs
How long does it take to dissolve an LLC in Missouri?
In-person filings at Missouri Secretary of State branch offices are processed while you wait. Mail and fax filings are processed in the order received, and the SOS does not publish a guaranteed processing window. Expedited processing is not available.
Pre-paperwork obligations take longer. The creditor notice period alone adds at least 90 days before you're eligible to file articles of termination. From the internal vote to certificate of termination, the full process can take several months.
What are the three types of LLC dissolution in Missouri?
Judicial dissolution is court-ordered. Missouri circuit courts can order dissolution in cases involving deadlocked boards, shareholder oppression, or fraud. Administrative dissolution happens when the state closes your business for failing to meet compliance obligations such as maintaining a registered agent, failing to pay fees, or missing an annual report. Voluntary dissolution is when the business decides to shut down by filing paperwork with the state.
Do I need a Missouri Department of Revenue tax clearance to dissolve my LLC?
No. You must still file all final returns and pay outstanding balances. Only corporations require the tax clearance certificate.