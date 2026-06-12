How to Dissolve a Business in Nebraska

Closing a business in Nebraska means more than shutting off the lights and locking the doors. Business dissolution in The Cornhusker State is a formal legal process that requires you to file dissolution documents with the Nebraska Secretary of State (SOS), close tax accounts with the Nebraska Department of Revenue, and notify the IRS. Skipping any of the dissolution steps can leave your Nebraska-based limited liability company (LLC) or corporation legally active, which means you are still accumulating filing fees, subject to tax obligations, and have exposure to potential personal liability.
To help successfully complete a business dissolution in Nebraska, this guide offers important information and key insights about what steps you need to take, from the internal vote through filing final federal tax returns.
Note: This guide covers LLC and corporation dissolution in depth. If your business is a nonprofit, see our full resource on how to dissolve a nonprofit corporation. If you operate a partnership, see our guide on how to dissolve a business partnership.
The difference between closing a business and dissolving a legal entity in Nebraska
Stopping operations is not the same as legally ending your business in Nebraska. Until you file dissolution documents with the Nebraska Secretary of State, your LLC or corporation is still technically active.
This distinction matters because an active legal entity carries legal and financial obligations. For example, biennial report fees continue adding up and state tax filing requirements remain necessary. Members or officers can also remain personally liable for obligations the business incurs while it's still considered legally active.
In Nebraska, the business dissolution process differs depending on whether your business is an LLC or a corporation. Each type of entity adheres to its own statutory obligations, uses its own form, and requires its own internal approval process before anything goes to the Secretary of State.
Nebraska business dissolution forms
|Form/action
|Agency
|Filing method
|Fee
|Articles of Dissolution
(LLC)
|Nebraska Secretary of State
|Online, mail, or in person
|$25 online / $30 mail or in person
|Articles of Dissolution
(Corporation)
|Nebraska Secretary of State
|Online, mail, or in person
|Verify current fee with SOS
|Change Request Form 22
|Nebraska Department of Revenue
|Fax or mail
|No fee
|Form/action
|Agency
|Filing method
|Fee
|Statement of Dissolution
(LLC)
|Nebraska Secretary of State
|Online, mail, or in person
|$25 online / $30 mail or in person
|Articles of Dissolution
(Corporation)
|Nebraska Secretary of State
|Online, mail, or in person
|Verify current fee with SOS
|Change Request Form 22
|Nebraska Department of Revenue
|Fax or mail
|No fee
How to dissolve an LLC in Nebraska
Business dissolution for an LLC in NE requires filing a Statement of Dissolution with the Nebraska Secretary of State. The filing fee is $30 in-office or by mail or $25 online.
Step 1: Review your operating agreement and vote to dissolve
Your operating agreement typically sets out the dissolution process, including how many members must vote in favor. If it specifies a supermajority or unanimous consent requirement, that threshold controls. Without an operating agreement, the default rules in the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act apply—unanimous consent of all members.
Document the vote in writing using meeting minutes or a signed written consent, and keep that record with your company files.
Step 2: Wind up business affairs
With the vote documented, the LLC enters the winding-up period. This is the time between the vote to dissolve and filing with the state. During the winding-up period, many things need to occur:
- Pay or make provision for creditors. If you can't pay a debt outright, set aside funds to cover it.
- Cancel open contracts, leases, and vendor agreements. Give proper written notice where required.
- Cancel your registered agent designation (if applicable).
- Collect any outstanding receivables.
- Settle employee wages and benefits
Don’t get rid of any account statements or company records while you wind your LLC up. You’ll need to keep them for documentation purposes.
Nebraska law allows you to send written notice directly to known creditors, describing how and where to submit claims and setting a deadline, typically at least 120 days from the notice date. Sending this notice gives you a cleaner record and may help limit post-dissolution liability exposure.
Step 3: File a statement of dissolution with the Nebraska Secretary of State
An LLC can submit its statement of dissolution online, in person, or by mail to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Business Services division.
To drop-off in person:
1201 N Street
Suite 120
Lincoln, NE 68508
To mail in:
P.O. Box 94608
Lincoln, NE 68509-4608
The statement of dissolution must identify the LLC by name and confirm that the company is dissolved and in the process of winding up. Once the Secretary of State accepts the filing, the LLC's legal existence ends.
Online filings cost $25 and are typically processed within one to two business days. Mail and in-person filings cost $30 and may take longer. The Secretary of State's office will issue a certificate of dissolution upon request.
How to dissolve a corporation in Nebraska
Step 1: Board resolution and shareholder vote
First, the board of directors must propose dissolution and formally recommend it to shareholders.
Next, the corporation must notify every shareholder, whether or not they have voting rights, that one purpose of the upcoming meeting is to consider dissolution. Under Nebraska's Model Business Corporation Act, approval requires a majority of shares at a meeting at which a quorum exists. Your articles of incorporation or bylaws may require a higher threshold, so review those documents before the vote.
Keep signed board resolutions and shareholder meeting minutes (or written consent forms) in your corporate records. You'll need to reference the authorization date when you complete the articles of dissolution.
Step 2: File articles of dissolution with the Nebraska Secretary of State
The articles of dissolution need to include the name of the corporation, the date dissolution was authorized, and a statement confirming that the proposal was approved in the manner required by the Nebraska Model Business Corporation Act and the articles of incorporation.
You may submit the filing online, by mail, or in person to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Business Services division. Verify current fees with the Secretary of State before filing. Once the filing is accepted, the corporation's legal existence will end.
After filing: The wind-up period
File Nebraska change request Form 22
Form 22 is the DOR's tool for canceling Nebraska tax certificates, licenses, and permits, including sales tax, use tax, income tax withholding, and other state tax programs, all under one submission.
On the form, indicate the cancellation date of your last transaction and check every tax program that applies to your business.
You may fax Form 22 to (402) 471-5927 or mail it to:
Nebraska Department of Revenue
PO Box 98903
Lincoln, NE 68509-8903
File final state tax returns
A final state tax return must be filed within 20 days after you cease business operations or the sale, transfer, or change occurs. Use the same form your business has always filed, and make sure to mark the "Final return" checkbox on each applicable form.
If your business is closing as part of a sale or transfer, contact the Nebraska Department of Revenue for guidance on Form 36, which addresses tax obligations specific to business sales and transfers.
Cancel withholding accounts and file final payroll forms
If your business has, or ever had, employees, then make sure to mark the last Income Tax Withholding Return clearly as "Final Return," along with full payment for amounts withheld. Within 30 days after dissolving your business, make sure to file a final Nebraska Reconciliation of Income Tax Withheld and attach the state copy of each Federal Form W-2.
Cancel business licenses and permits
Nebraska professional licenses, local business permits, and industry-specific registrations such as a liquor license, contractor's license, or health department permit must be canceled separately through the issuing agency.
Distribute assets
- Notify known creditors in writing and set a deadline for submitting claims.
- Pay all corporate debts and liabilities. If you cannot pay immediately, set aside funds to cover known obligations before distributing anything to shareholders.
- Dispose of corporate assets that are not being distributed directly to shareholders. This would include liquidating inventory, equipment, or property, as needed.
- Distribute remaining assets to shareholders in proportion to their ownership interests. Make sure to document and report this distribution to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
For corporations with disputed creditor claims or multi-state operations, a Nebraska-based business attorney can help ensure the wind-up is structured correctly.
How LegalZoom can help
If you'd rather have someone handle the business dissolution filing for you, LegalZoom can help. For businesses in good standing, LegalZoom can help prepare and coordinate your DIY filing and organize your shutdown checklist. In addition, LegalZoom’s Business Dissolution Manager service offers peace of mind with hands-on dissolution management, start to finish, by trained and dedicated professionals.
FAQs about dissolution in Nebraska
What happens to your EIN when you dissolve an LLC in Nebraska?
The IRS permanently associates your employer identification number with your entity and will never cancel, reassign, or retire it. To stop the IRS from expecting future filings, send a written request to close the business account. Never reuse the EIN for a new business entity.
What happens if I don't formally dissolve my Nebraska LLC or corporation?
Your business technically remains legally active and continues to accrue biennial report fees and state tax filing obligations. Miss enough deadlines and the Nebraska Secretary of State will administratively dissolve the entity, which does not make fines and fees disappear. Recovering from administrative dissolution requires a reinstatement application, payment of overdue fees, and correction of the triggering grounds.
Can a dissolved Nebraska LLC or corporation be reinstated?
Reinstatement is available after an administrative dissolution, not after a voluntary dissolution. If the Secretary of State dissolved your business for missed biennial reports or other compliance failures, you have five years from the dissolution date to file a reinstatement application, pay overdue fees, and take corrective action. If you voluntarily filed dissolution paperwork and want to restart, you must form a new entity.
How much does it cost to dissolve an LLC in Nebraska?
The Nebraska Secretary of State charges $25 to file the statement of dissolution online, or $30 by mail or in person. Closing your tax accounts with the Nebraska Department of Revenue via Form 22 carries no filing fee.
What is Nebraska Form 22 and when do you need to file it?
Nebraska Change Request Form 22 is the Nebraska Department of Revenue form used to cancel your state tax registrations, including sales tax permits, use tax accounts, and withholding accounts, when you close your business. File it after you cease operations, indicating your last transaction date and checking every applicable tax program. Filing Form 22 closes your accounts going forward but does not substitute for filing final returns for all periods prior to your cancellation date.
What is Nebraska Form 36 and what does it do for a business sale?
Nebraska Form 36 (Certificate of Tax Clearance for Business Transfers) is used when a business is sold or transferred rather than simply closed. It requests a certificate from the Nebraska Department of Revenue confirming that all state tax obligations have been satisfied, protecting the buyer from inheriting the seller's unpaid tax liabilities. If your dissolution involves a sale or transfer of business assets, consult Nebraska DOR guidance on whether Form 36 is required before the transaction closes.
How long does it take the Nebraska Secretary of State to process a dissolution filing?
Online filings are typically processed within one to two business days. Mail and in-person filings may take longer. If you need written confirmation of the effective dissolution date, request a certificate of dissolution from the Secretary of State's office.