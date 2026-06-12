How to Dissolve a Business in Nebraska

File final state tax returns

A final state tax return must be filed within 20 days after you cease business operations or the sale, transfer, or change occurs. Use the same form your business has always filed, and make sure to mark the "Final return" checkbox on each applicable form.

If your business is closing as part of a sale or transfer, contact the Nebraska Department of Revenue for guidance on Form 36, which addresses tax obligations specific to business sales and transfers.

Cancel withholding accounts and file final payroll forms

If your business has, or ever had, employees, then make sure to mark the last Income Tax Withholding Return clearly as "Final Return," along with full payment for amounts withheld. Within 30 days after dissolving your business, make sure to file a final Nebraska Reconciliation of Income Tax Withheld and attach the state copy of each Federal Form W-2.

Cancel business licenses and permits

Nebraska professional licenses, local business permits, and industry-specific registrations such as a liquor license, contractor's license, or health department permit must be canceled separately through the issuing agency.

Distribute assets

Notify known creditors in writing and set a deadline for submitting claims. Pay all corporate debts and liabilities. If you cannot pay immediately, set aside funds to cover known obligations before distributing anything to shareholders. Dispose of corporate assets that are not being distributed directly to shareholders. This would include liquidating inventory, equipment, or property, as needed. Distribute remaining assets to shareholders in proportion to their ownership interests. Make sure to document and report this distribution to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

For corporations with disputed creditor claims or multi-state operations, a Nebraska-based business attorney can help ensure the wind-up is structured correctly.

How LegalZoom can help

If you'd rather have someone handle the business dissolution filing for you, LegalZoom can help. For businesses in good standing, LegalZoom can help prepare and coordinate your DIY filing and organize your shutdown checklist. In addition, LegalZoom’s Business Dissolution Manager service offers peace of mind with hands-on dissolution management, start to finish, by trained and dedicated professionals.

FAQs about dissolution in Nebraska

What happens to your EIN when you dissolve an LLC in Nebraska?

The IRS permanently associates your employer identification number with your entity and will never cancel, reassign, or retire it. To stop the IRS from expecting future filings, send a written request to close the business account. Never reuse the EIN for a new business entity.

What happens if I don't formally dissolve my Nebraska LLC or corporation?

Your business technically remains legally active and continues to accrue biennial report fees and state tax filing obligations. Miss enough deadlines and the Nebraska Secretary of State will administratively dissolve the entity, which does not make fines and fees disappear. Recovering from administrative dissolution requires a reinstatement application, payment of overdue fees, and correction of the triggering grounds.

Can a dissolved Nebraska LLC or corporation be reinstated?

Reinstatement is available after an administrative dissolution, not after a voluntary dissolution. If the Secretary of State dissolved your business for missed biennial reports or other compliance failures, you have five years from the dissolution date to file a reinstatement application, pay overdue fees, and take corrective action. If you voluntarily filed dissolution paperwork and want to restart, you must form a new entity.

How much does it cost to dissolve an LLC in Nebraska?

The Nebraska Secretary of State charges $25 to file the statement of dissolution online, or $30 by mail or in person. Closing your tax accounts with the Nebraska Department of Revenue via Form 22 carries no filing fee.

What is Nebraska Form 22 and when do you need to file it?

Nebraska Change Request Form 22 is the Nebraska Department of Revenue form used to cancel your state tax registrations, including sales tax permits, use tax accounts, and withholding accounts, when you close your business. File it after you cease operations, indicating your last transaction date and checking every applicable tax program. Filing Form 22 closes your accounts going forward but does not substitute for filing final returns for all periods prior to your cancellation date.

What is Nebraska Form 36 and what does it do for a business sale?

Nebraska Form 36 (Certificate of Tax Clearance for Business Transfers) is used when a business is sold or transferred rather than simply closed. It requests a certificate from the Nebraska Department of Revenue confirming that all state tax obligations have been satisfied, protecting the buyer from inheriting the seller's unpaid tax liabilities. If your dissolution involves a sale or transfer of business assets, consult Nebraska DOR guidance on whether Form 36 is required before the transaction closes.

How long does it take the Nebraska Secretary of State to process a dissolution filing?

Online filings are typically processed within one to two business days. Mail and in-person filings may take longer. If you need written confirmation of the effective dissolution date, request a certificate of dissolution from the Secretary of State's office.