How to Dissolve a Business in Nevada

Withdrawing or cancelling a foreign entity

Foreign LLCs and corporations in Nevada use the same form as domestic businesses. When filling out the form online or by mail, you will be prompted to select whether your business is domestic or foreign. You can find forms for your entity type on the Nevada Secretary of State website.

How to dissolve an LLC in Nevada

Step 1: Hold a member vote and document the decision

Members must formally approve dissolution before any paperwork goes to the state. Check your operating agreement for dissolution procedures or requirements. If you have no operating agreement or it doesn’t specify, Nevada law requires unanimous consent of all members. For single-member LLCs, a signed written resolution is sufficient. Make sure to document the vote and keep it with your business records before filing anything.

Step 2: Wind up business affairs

Winding up means completing everything necessary to close the business before it legally ceases to exist. Make sure to take the following actions to wind up your business affairs and obligations:

Notify employees and issue final paychecks

Collect outstanding receivables

Pay all outstanding invoices, loans, and vendor balances

Terminate vendor and supplier contracts

Cancel business insurance policies

Step 3: Notify creditors and claimants

Notify known creditors who your business may owe money to, and resolve your debts with them. Nevada law also permits a dissolved LLC to publish notice of dissolution and set a deadline for unknown creditors to submit claims. Creditors typically have 120 days from the date of notice. This means claims that are not submitted by that deadline may be barred.

If your LLC carries significant outstanding debts or disputed claims, consult a Nevada-based business attorney before filing. Legal protections provided from the creditor notice process only work if it is handled correctly.

Step 4: File final state tax returns and close tax accounts

Before or at the same time as filing dissolution, the LLC must file its final Nevada state tax returns and close its account with the Nevada Department of Taxation. If the LLC had employees, also close accounts with the IRS and the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation. The full process is covered in the tax closure section below.

Step 5: File your certificate of dissolution with the Nevada Secretary of State

This is the official filing that will legally end your LLC's existence in Nevada. The certificate must include your LLC's name as registered with the state, a statement that the LLC has been or will be dissolved, and the effective date of dissolution.

File through the Silverflume portal (fastest), or by mail, fax, or in person in Carson City. Expedited filing requests should be sent to the Las Vegas satellite office. Instructions and addresses can be found on the Secretary of State form.