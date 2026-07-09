How to Dissolve a Business in Nevada

Closing a business in Nevada means more than shutting the doors and turning off the lights. You need to formally dissolve your business entity with the Nevada Secretary of State, settle outstanding taxes, and notify creditors before your legal obligations are done.
The process of business dissolution in NV differs by entity type: Limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations use different forms, follow different internal approval steps, and carry different federal tax obligations.
This guide takes you through the full business dissolution process, from the internal vote through final federal tax returns, for LLCs, corporations, and other business entities in Nevada.
Note: This guide covers LLC and corporation dissolution in depth. If your business is a nonprofit, see our full resource on how to dissolve a nonprofit corporation. If you operate a partnership, see our guide on how to dissolve a business partnership.
Business dissolution in NV at a glance
- You can file a certificate of dissolution with the Nevada Secretary of State online through the SilverFlume portal, by mail, by fax, or in person, and pay a $100 filing fee before your entity is officially closed.
- Before filing, you need to wind up business affairs: Pay or resolve all debts, distribute remaining assets, and complete final state tax filings.
- If you stop operating without formally dissolving, Nevada can administratively dissolve your entity and you may remain personally liable for ongoing fees, penalties, and debts incurred in the entity's name.
Nevada dissolution at-a-glance: LLC vs. corporation
|Nevada LLC
|Nevada corporation
|Form name
|Certificate of Dissolution/Cancellation Limited-Liability Company
|Certificate of Dissolution/Withdrawal Profit Corporation
|Internal approval required
|Member vote (per operating agreement, or unanimous if silent)
|Board resolution + shareholder vote
|Filing fee
|$100
|$100
|Processing time
|7–10 business days (mail); same-day online
|7–10 business days (mail); same-day online
|Expedited options
|$125 (24-hour), $500 (2-hour), $1,000 (1-hour)
|$125 (24-hour), $500 (2-hour), $1,000 (1-hour)
|Nevada LLC
|Nevada corporation
|Form name
|Articles of Dissolution (LLC)
|Articles of Dissolution (Corporation)
|Internal approval required
|Member vote (per operating agreement, or unanimous if silent)
|Board resolution + shareholder vote
|Filing fee
|$100
|$100
|Processing time
|7–10 business days (mail); same-day online
|7–10 business days (mail); same-day online
|Expedited options
|$125 (24-hour), $500 (2-hour), $1,000 (1-hour)
|$125 (24-hour), $500 (2-hour), $1,000 (1-hour)
Withdrawing or cancelling a foreign entity
Foreign LLCs and corporations in Nevada use the same form as domestic businesses. When filling out the form online or by mail, you will be prompted to select whether your business is domestic or foreign. You can find forms for your entity type on the Nevada Secretary of State website.
How to dissolve an LLC in Nevada
Step 1: Hold a member vote and document the decision
Members must formally approve dissolution before any paperwork goes to the state. Check your operating agreement for dissolution procedures or requirements. If you have no operating agreement or it doesn’t specify, Nevada law requires unanimous consent of all members. For single-member LLCs, a signed written resolution is sufficient. Make sure to document the vote and keep it with your business records before filing anything.
Step 2: Wind up business affairs
Winding up means completing everything necessary to close the business before it legally ceases to exist. Make sure to take the following actions to wind up your business affairs and obligations:
- Notify employees and issue final paychecks
- Collect outstanding receivables
- Pay all outstanding invoices, loans, and vendor balances
- Terminate vendor and supplier contracts
- Cancel business insurance policies
Step 3: Notify creditors and claimants
Notify known creditors who your business may owe money to, and resolve your debts with them. Nevada law also permits a dissolved LLC to publish notice of dissolution and set a deadline for unknown creditors to submit claims. Creditors typically have 120 days from the date of notice. This means claims that are not submitted by that deadline may be barred.
If your LLC carries significant outstanding debts or disputed claims, consult a Nevada-based business attorney before filing. Legal protections provided from the creditor notice process only work if it is handled correctly.
Step 4: File final state tax returns and close tax accounts
Before or at the same time as filing dissolution, the LLC must file its final Nevada state tax returns and close its account with the Nevada Department of Taxation. If the LLC had employees, also close accounts with the IRS and the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation. The full process is covered in the tax closure section below.
Step 5: File your certificate of dissolution with the Nevada Secretary of State
This is the official filing that will legally end your LLC's existence in Nevada. The certificate must include your LLC's name as registered with the state, a statement that the LLC has been or will be dissolved, and the effective date of dissolution.
File through the Silverflume portal (fastest), or by mail, fax, or in person in Carson City. Expedited filing requests should be sent to the Las Vegas satellite office. Instructions and addresses can be found on the Secretary of State form.
How to dissolve a corporation in Nevada
Step 1: Pass a board resolution
The board of directors must adopt a resolution recommending dissolution. This is the formal record that the corporation's governing body has decided to wind down, and it authorizes the shareholder vote that follows. Document it in writing, have it signed by the participating directors, and file it in your corporate records.
Check your bylaws for the required vote threshold. If none is specified, a majority of the board is typically sufficient.
Step 2: Obtain shareholder approval
Once the board passes its resolution, every shareholder, even those who can't vote, must be notified of the proposed dissolution. Shareholders can approve through a formal meeting vote or written consent. If approving via written consent, the corporation must notify any shareholder whose consent was not solicited within 10 days of the effective date of dissolution.
Check your bylaws for the required vote threshold. Nevada law sets a majority of voting shares as the default, but your documents may specify otherwise. Document approval in writing and retain it in your corporate records. If shareholders are deadlocked or disputing the dissolution, consult a business attorney before proceeding.
Step 3: Wind up corporate affairs and notify creditors
After shareholder approval, the corporation enters its winding-up period. It continues as a legal entity for the limited purpose of settling affairs: collecting and paying obligations, disposing of property, and distributing assets to shareholders. To properly wind up your corporation’s affairs, take the following actions:
- Pay all corporate debts, loans, and outstanding vendor balances
- Collect receivables still owed to the corporation
- Terminate leases, vendor contracts, and service agreements
- Issue final employee paychecks
- Close corporate bank accounts and business credit lines
- Cancel business insurance policies (and confirm any tail coverage needs)
- Distribute remaining assets to shareholders after all debts are paid
Remember: Creditors come first, followed by shareholders. Doing this out of order could put shareholders at risk of personal liability or trigger clawback.
Corporations must notify known creditors and allow them to submit claims. Nevada law limits how long claims remain actionable, generally two to three years after dissolution, depending on when the claimant learned of the underlying facts. Publishing proper creditor notice and setting a clear claims deadline gives the corporation the strongest protection against late-arriving claims.
Corporations must also file IRS Form 966, Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation within 30 days of the dissolution resolution.
Step 4: File articles of dissolution with the Nevada Secretary of State
This filing legally ends the corporation's existence in Nevada. It can be filed online through the SilverFlume portal. Have the following on hand:
- The corporation's exact legal name as registered with the Nevada Secretary of State
- Documentation that the dissolution has been approved
- Names and addresses for the corporation’s president, secretary, and treasurer (or the equivalent thereof)
- Names and addresses of all directors
- The effective date and time of the dissolution
Post-dissolution requirements
Filing the articles of dissolution does not automatically close any other accounts or cancel your business licenses, and the Nevada Secretary of State will not notify the Department of Taxation of your business dissolution. This means you are ultimately responsible for notifying each relevant agency independently.
Close your Nevada Department of Taxation account
If your business was registered for sales tax, use tax, the Modified Business Tax (MBT), or any other state-administered tax, you must formally close each account by filing your final return and notifying the department that the business has ceased operations.
All returns must be filed through the date of effective dissolution, whether or not sales or purchases occurred. Even a zero-revenue final period still requires a return.
To close any tax accounts, use the Close Account Form. You’ll need to file the form separately for each account type (e.g., sales tax, use tax, etc.) To complete the form, you'll need the following:
- The account number
- Business name as registered, and any DBAs
- Mailing address for authorized representative
- The close date of the business
If your business had an MBT account, you should separately contact the Employment Security Division to change the status of your state Unemployment Insurance (UI) account. You may contact them at (775) 684-6300.
Nevada does not require a tax clearance certificate before the Secretary of State accepts your dissolution filing, so the two processes can run in parallel. Closing the tax account is a legal obligation. Until you do, the entity remains open from a tax perspective and can trigger notices and penalties.
Cancel business licenses and local permits
Each license or permit your business needed must be formally closed as well.
- State business license (Nevada Secretary of State). This can be done through the SilverFlume portal.
- Local business licenses (city and county). Contact the county or city where your business was registered to cancel each local license and permit. Each jurisdiction has its own cancellation procedure.
- Industry-specific and professional licenses. Items such as contractor licenses from the Nevada State Contractors Board, healthcare licenses, and real estate licenses, all require separate cancellation through each issuing board or agency.
Notify the IRS
You must file a final return with the IRS for the year you close and check the "final return" box. The IRS provides a comprehensive closing a business checklist that covers all entity types and required forms.
Corporations must file IRS Form 966, Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation within 30 days of adopting the dissolution resolution. The 30-day window starts from the date the board or shareholders adopt the resolution, not the state filing date, and a certified copy of the dissolution plan must be attached. Form 966 does not substitute for your final corporate income tax return.
If your LLC elected corporate tax treatment with the IRS, check with a tax professional before assuming Form 966 doesn't apply.
To close your IRS business account, send the IRS a letter with your business' legal name, address, EIN, and reason for closing. The IRS will not close your account until all returns are filed and taxes paid, so make sure you’ve filed your final returns first.
Additionally, if you had employees, make sure to issue final wage and withholding information to employees on Form W-2 by the due date of your final Form 941 or Form 944. In addition, issue any final 1099s to independent contractors who received at least $600 during the closing calendar year.
What happens if you don't formally dissolve a business in Nevada?
If you stop operating without filing dissolution, Nevada will not automatically close your entity. The state may eventually initiate administrative dissolution for failure to file annual reports or pay the annual business license fee, but that is not a clean voluntary dissolution and does not protect you the way a properly filed dissolution does.
Administrative dissolution suspends good standing and can expose you to personal liability for debts incurred while the entity remained open. Your state tax accounts stay open regardless.
The Department of Taxation operates independently of the Secretary of State and will continue to expect filings and payments until you formally close those accounts. Annual fees and penalties continue to accrue, and reinstatement requires paying every past-due fee and penalty before the Secretary of State will restore good standing.
Walking away without filing dissolution does not end your obligations. It defers them and adds costs.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s dissolution services can help manage your filing, whether you want to take care of most of it yourself or you want hands-on management by a dedicated partner. We can evaluate your filing status, identify prerequisites, handle and track your filing, and confirm lawful closure once it’s been accepted. We can also help you devise a game plan to complete your dissolution with relevant agencies.
Nevada business dissolution FAQs
How much does it cost to dissolve a business in Nevada?
The Nevada Secretary of State charges a $100 base filing fee for both LLC and corporation dissolution. Expedited processing costs an additional $125 (24-hour), $500 (2-hour), or $1,000 (1-hour). These figures cover only the state filing. Separate costs may apply for tax account closure, license cancellations, or professional assistance.
Do I need to notify the IRS if I close my business?
Yes. Check the "final return" box on your last federal tax return. Corporations must also file IRS Form 966 within 30 days of the dissolution resolution. If your business had employees, file final payroll tax returns and issue final W-2s and 1099s. You cannot cancel your EIN, but you can close the associated IRS business account by written request after all returns are filed and taxes paid.
What is the difference between dissolving a domestic LLC and canceling a foreign LLC in Nevada?
A domestic LLC files articles of dissolution to permanently end its legal existence. A foreign LLC registered to do business in Nevada can cancel its Nevada registration using the same form by checking the appropriate box. Canceling foreign registration in Nevada does not affect the home state registration. Likewise, dissolving an LLC in its home state does not automatically cancel or withdraw its registration in Nevada.
What is administrative dissolution vs. voluntary dissolution?
Nevada law recognizes three distinct dissolution paths: voluntary dissolution, administrative dissolution, and judicial dissolution.
- Voluntary dissolution happens when members of an LLC, or the board and shareholders of a corporation, decide to close the business voluntarily and complete all necessary steps to do so.
- Administrative dissolution is initiated by the state when a business fails to file annual reports, pay the annual state business license fee, or maintain a registered agent at a valid Nevada address. This does not absolve tax liabilities or outstanding fees for noncompliance.
- Judicial dissolution runs through the Nevada court system and is typically a last resort. A court may order dissolution when members or shareholders are deadlocked, when those in control are acting illegally or fraudulently, or when assets are being misapplied.
Can a dissolved Nevada business be reinstated?
Administratively dissolved entities can typically be reinstated by paying all past-due fees and penalties, generally within five years of the dissolution date. Voluntarily dissolved entities generally cannot be reinstated. The owners would need to form a new entity. See the Secretary of State’s website for current reinstatement procedures and fee schedules.
Do I need a lawyer to dissolve my Nevada LLC or corporation?
Nevada does not require an attorney to file the business dissolution paperwork, and many business owners handle it themselves. However, if the business has outstanding debts, disputed creditor claims, members or shareholders in disagreement, or unresolved litigation, consider consulting a Nevada business attorney.
A service like LegalZoom can bridge the gap. Our Standard Filing service is a structured DIY process that helps you make sure you check all the right boxes. Our Business Dissolution Manager pairs you with a dedicated partner to help you get everything in order and make a dissolution roadmap. You should still reach out to an accountant or attorney if you’re facing significant legal concerns.