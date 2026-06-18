How to Dissolve a Business in New Mexico

Step 4: Wind up, notify creditors, and distribute assets

Before filing your articles of dissolution, make sure all debts and liabilities have been paid (or adequate provision made) and all remaining assets distributed to shareholders according to their respective rights and interests.

Notify all known creditors in writing about your dissolution. Include a mailing address for submitting claims and use certified mail.

about your dissolution. Include a mailing address for submitting claims and use certified mail. Take steps to pay all outstanding debts and liabilities. This entails settling loans, paying vendor invoices, finalizing lease obligations, processing final payroll, and resolving other liabilities before distributing anything to shareholders.

Once debts, liabilities, taxes, and payroll are paid, you can distribute any remaining assets to shareholders. Then, after all financial matters have been completely resolved, you can close business bank accounts and credit lines.

Your articles of dissolution must confirm that all remaining property and assets have been distributed to shareholders in accordance with their respective rights and interests.

Step 5: Close tax accounts with the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department

Next, you need to close your tax accounts, because the Secretary of State will not accept your articles of dissolution without the Corporate Certificate of No Tax Due.

Start this process early, since obtaining the certificate can add weeks to your timeline. If possible, try to request it as soon as you have filed your Statement of Intent to Dissolve and begun winding up your business affairs.

Accounts to close include:

Corporate Income and Franchise Tax

Gross Receipts Tax (GRT) , if your corporation sold goods or services in New Mexico

, if your corporation sold goods or services in New Mexico Employee Withholding Tax , if you had employees

, if you had employees Unemployment Insurance Tax. File a final report with and request clearance from the Department of Workforce Solutions if your corporation had payroll

Also notify the IRS. File a final federal corporate income tax return and check the "final return" box. To close your EIN account, send a written request to the IRS that includes your EIN, business name, address, and the reason for closure.

Step 6: File articles of dissolution with the New Mexico Secretary of State

Once your statement of intent to dissolve is on file, all debts are settled, assets are distributed, and you have your Corporate Certificate of No Tax Due in hand, then you are ready to file the articles of dissolution. The filing fee is $50.

The articles of dissolution need to confirm the following information:

The name of the corporation

Proof that the Secretary of State previously filed a statement of intent to dissolve, and the date it was filed

That all debts, obligations, and liabilities have been paid and discharged, or that adequate provision has been made

That all remaining property and assets have been distributed to shareholders in accordance with their respective rights and interests

After filing articles of dissolution, the processing time is generally up to 15 business days. Expedited options are available for an additional fee. Once the articles are processed, the Secretary of State will issue the certificate of dissolution, which reflects the end of the corporation’s legal existence.

What happens if you don't formally dissolve your New Mexico business?

If you skip formal business dissolution in NM, then you risk your entity remaining legally active on state records. If your business is still viewed as “active” by the state, then annual report fees and tax obligations will continue to accrue.

The Secretary of State can initiate administrative dissolution for noncompliance, and LLC members or corporate directors may remain personally exposed to ongoing liability even after you've stopped operating.

Formal business dissolution in NM is the only pathway to cleanly end your legal and financial obligations to the state.