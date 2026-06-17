How to Dissolve a Business in North Carolina: LLCs and Corporations

What business dissolution in NC actually means

Business dissolution in North Carolina is the formal legal process of ending your LLC or corporation's existence as a recognized legal entity.

Many business owners are surprised to discover that closing their bank account, stopping sales, or simply walking away does not dissolve the entity of its legal or financial obligations. In fact, until you file, North Carolina will continue to treat your business as active and operating, which means annual report deadlines keep coming, franchise taxes keep accruing, and liability for the entity's debts doesn't disappear.

Business dissolution in NC: Step-by-step

Dissolving a North Carolina business generally requires taking the following five steps in sequence:

Step 1: Get internal approval to dissolve

Before any paperwork reaches a government agency, the owners or governing body must formally authorize the dissolution in writing. If a creditor or former member later disputes the dissolution, this written record shows it was properly authorized.

For LLCs, start with your operating agreement. If the agreement specifies a voting threshold or procedure for dissolution, follow it exactly and document the outcome, either as a written consent signed by the approving members or as formal meeting minutes. If your operating agreement says nothing about dissolution, North Carolina law requires unanimous member consent.

For corporations, the board of directors first must adopt a formal resolution to dissolve, recorded in board minutes. Shareholders must then approve the dissolution. Keep both the board resolution and shareholder vote documentation before submitting anything to the state.

Step 2: File articles of dissolution with the NC Secretary of State

Filing articles of dissolution will initiate the official end of your entity's legal existence in North Carolina. LLCs and corporations use different forms, so always double check that you’ve filled out the right one. LLCs and corporations use Form L-07; corporations use Form B-06, or Form B-05 if the corporation never issued shares.

No matter the form, articles of dissolution require:

The legal name of the business

Your company’s North Carolina Secretary of State ID number

The date dissolution was authorized

Any other information the members or managers elect to provide

In addition, important tasks such as securing internal approval for dissolution, creditor notices, tax filings, and closing state and federal accounts remain your responsibility.

You can file online through the NC Secretary of State's online filing portal, by mail, or in person at the Raleigh office. Dissolution takes effect on the date the state accepts the filing, unless you specify a future effective date on the form.

To mail the articles in, send the form to: