How to Dissolve a Business in North Carolina: LLCs and Corporations

Closing a business in North Carolina means more than locking the doors and turning off the lights. In fact, your limited liability company (LLC) or corporation will remain legally active unless you file articles of dissolution with the state. Until that filing is accepted, annual report fees, franchise taxes, and potential personal liability will continue to accrue.
This guide covers the required steps for both LLCs and corporations to complete a proper business dissolution in NC.
Business dissolution in North Carolina at a glance
- Business dissolution in NC requires filing articles of dissolution with the NC Secretary of State.
- LLCs and corporations follow different internal approval processes before filing. LLCs typically require a member vote, while corporations require a board resolution and often a shareholder vote.
- Filing articles of dissolution with the Secretary of State and notifying the NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) are two separate steps, but both are required.
- You must also file final federal and state tax returns and close all state tax accounts before your dissolution is complete.
- If the state administratively dissolved your business, you may not need to file articles of dissolution, but you still need to close your NCDOR tax accounts.
Note: This guide covers LLC and corporation dissolution in depth. If your business is a nonprofit, see our full resource on how to dissolve a nonprofit corporation. If you operate a partnership, see our guide on how to dissolve a business partnership.
What business dissolution in NC actually means
Business dissolution in North Carolina is the formal legal process of ending your LLC or corporation's existence as a recognized legal entity.
Many business owners are surprised to discover that closing their bank account, stopping sales, or simply walking away does not dissolve the entity of its legal or financial obligations. In fact, until you file, North Carolina will continue to treat your business as active and operating, which means annual report deadlines keep coming, franchise taxes keep accruing, and liability for the entity's debts doesn't disappear.
Business dissolution in NC: Step-by-step
Dissolving a North Carolina business generally requires taking the following five steps in sequence:
Step 1: Get internal approval to dissolve
Before any paperwork reaches a government agency, the owners or governing body must formally authorize the dissolution in writing. If a creditor or former member later disputes the dissolution, this written record shows it was properly authorized.
For LLCs, start with your operating agreement. If the agreement specifies a voting threshold or procedure for dissolution, follow it exactly and document the outcome, either as a written consent signed by the approving members or as formal meeting minutes. If your operating agreement says nothing about dissolution, North Carolina law requires unanimous member consent.
For corporations, the board of directors first must adopt a formal resolution to dissolve, recorded in board minutes. Shareholders must then approve the dissolution. Keep both the board resolution and shareholder vote documentation before submitting anything to the state.
Step 2: File articles of dissolution with the NC Secretary of State
Filing articles of dissolution will initiate the official end of your entity's legal existence in North Carolina. LLCs and corporations use different forms, so always double check that you’ve filled out the right one. LLCs and corporations use Form L-07; corporations use Form B-06, or Form B-05 if the corporation never issued shares.
No matter the form, articles of dissolution require:
- The legal name of the business
- Your company’s North Carolina Secretary of State ID number
- The date dissolution was authorized
- Any other information the members or managers elect to provide
In addition, important tasks such as securing internal approval for dissolution, creditor notices, tax filings, and closing state and federal accounts remain your responsibility.
You can file online through the NC Secretary of State's online filing portal, by mail, or in person at the Raleigh office. Dissolution takes effect on the date the state accepts the filing, unless you specify a future effective date on the form.
To mail the articles in, send the form to:
Business Registration Division
P.O. Box 29622
Raleigh, NC 27626-0622
To submit in person:
North Carolina Secretary of State
Business Registration
2 South Salisbury Street
Raleigh, North Carolina 27601-2903
Online processing is fastest, but if you submit a paper form, check the Secretary of State’s website to see current processing times. Expedited processing is also available: same-day for $200 (submitted before noon) or 24-hour for $100 (excluding weekends and holidays).
Step 3: Wind up the business and notify creditors
Filing articles of dissolution starts the formal dissolution, but you should start winding up your business affairs alongside and after the filing. During this time, you need to settle all known debts and notify creditors so they can submit claims before you distribute assets.
During wind-up, the business should take the following actions:
- Collect any outstanding money owed to the business.
- Pay all debts and liabilities, or set aside enough funds to cover them.
- Send written notice to known creditors and claimants.
- Cancel business licenses, permits, and state or local registrations.
- Distribute remaining assets to members or shareholders after all obligations are settled.
Do not distribute assets to owners before paying creditors. Distributing assets too early can expose members or shareholders to personal liability for unpaid obligations.
Step 4: Notify the NC Department of Revenue
Notifying NCDOR is separate from filing the dissolution paperwork with the Secretary of State.
To close your tax accounts, file the NC-BN Out-of-Business Notification directly with NCDOR. The NC-BN closes your sales and use tax account, withholding tax account, and any other state tax registrations tied to the business. There is no filing fee.
If you skip this step, NCDOR can continue to expect returns and issue penalties for non-filing even after your articles of dissolution are accepted.
Step 5: File final federal and state tax returns
On your final federal income tax return, make sure to check the "final return" box. Additional requirements will depend on your entity type and payroll history.
- All businesses: Mark "final return" on both your last federal and NC state income tax returns.
- Corporations only: File IRS Form 966 (Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation) within 30 days of adopting your dissolution plan.
- Businesses with employees: File final federal payroll returns and final NC withholding returns, and issue W-2s to all employees for the final year.
- Sales tax registrants: File a final sales and use tax return with NCDOR in coordination with your NC-BN filing.
The IRS publishes a detailed closing a business checklist organized by entity type. Take a moment to review the checklist before submitting your final federal returns.
How much does it cost to dissolve a business in NC?
The base price to file your articles of dissolution is $30, but there are other things that can add up.
- Secretary of State filing fee: $30 for both LLCs and corporations
- Expedited processing (optional): $200 for same-day (submitted before noon) or $100 for 24-hour processing (excluding weekends and holidays)
- NC-BN filing: $0
- Professional fees (optional): Final tax returns can require an accountant, and complex wind-up situations may require an attorney. Costs vary by complexity.
Additionally, you may still owe annual report fees and franchise taxes for the year you dissolve. Check your entity's status on the NC Secretary of State's business search tool before preparing your filing.
Note: The Secretary of State will not accept a dissolution filing from an entity with delinquent fees.
Administrative dissolution in North Carolina
The Secretary of State can administratively dissolve an LLC or corporation for failing to file an annual report or pay required fees. If the state has already administratively dissolved your business, you may not need to file articles of dissolution, but check your entity's current status using the NC Secretary of State's business search tool before taking any action.
Administrative dissolution does not clear the fees or delinquent filings that led to the dissolution or close your state tax accounts. You still need to file the NC-BN with NCDOR to close any open sales tax, withholding, or other tax registrations.
An administratively dissolved entity can apply for reinstatement by filing the appropriate application and paying outstanding fees and penalties.
How LegalZoom can help with business dissolution in North Carolina
If you'd rather not prepare and file dissolution paperwork yourself, LegalZoom can help. For a structured DIY dissolution, our standard dissolution service is a straightforward way of filing with a little extra guidance. This is ideal for single-member LLCs or corporations in good standing with clean records.
Our Business Dissolution Manager offers hands-on guidance from a dedicated dissolution partner. Your dedicated manager will help you develop a roadmap for dissolution, from identifying compliance gaps to filing the documents and confirming formal dissolution.
FAQs about business dissolution in NC
What are the consequences of not formally dissolving my NC business?
If you do not properly complete business dissolution in NC, then your LLC or corporation remains legally active. Annual report deadlines keep coming, franchise taxes continue to accrue, and members or officers may remain personally exposed to liability for debts or legal actions. The NC Secretary of State may eventually administratively dissolve the entity for missed filings, but that still doesn't close your NCDOR tax accounts, which will stay open until you file the NC-BN.
How long does it take for the NC Secretary of State to process articles of dissolution?
Standard processing times vary, but filing online is always fastest. Current processing times are displayed on the NC Secretary of State homepage. Expedited options are available: 24-hour processing for $100 or same-day for $200 (submitted before noon, excluding weekends and holidays).
Can I dissolve my NC business if it has unpaid debts?
Yes, but business dissolution in NC doesn't erase those financial obligations. Creditors can still pursue claims against the business' remaining assets during wind-up. In addition, North Carolina law requires you to pay or make adequate provision for known debts before distributing anything to owners. If your business is insolvent, talk to a business attorney before filing.
What is the difference between filing articles of dissolution and filing the NC-BN form?
They are separate filings with separate agencies. Articles of dissolution, filed with the NC Secretary of State, are intended to end your entity's legal existence. In contrast, the NC-BN, which is filed with NCDOR, closes your state tax accounts. Filing only the articles of dissolution leaves your NCDOR accounts open and subject to continued filing obligations and penalties.
What is administrative dissolution and how is it different from voluntary dissolution?
Administrative dissolution is involuntary. The NC Secretary of State dissolves the entity for failing to file an annual report or pay required fees. Voluntary dissolution is owner-initiated through a formal vote and articles of dissolution filing.
How long do I need to keep business records after dissolving my NC business?
The IRS recommends retaining business tax records for three to seven years after your final return, depending on the record type. You should also retain employment tax records for at least four years. North Carolina doesn't impose a separate state retention period, so the IRS standard is the practical baseline.