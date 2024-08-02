Compensatory vs. Punitive Damages: The Legal Difference

When you win a civil court case, you’ll be awarded damages. Understanding compensatory vs. punitive damages can help you get the best possible settlement.
Damages are the amount of money that a civil court awards you when you win a claim involving negligence. There are two types of damages, compensatory and punitive. Understanding the definition and purpose of compensatory vs. punitive damages can help you build a strong case and get the best possible settlement.
Compensatory damages, also called actual damages, reimburse you for actual losses you suffer due to another person. They’re typically awarded in breach of contract, property damage, personal injury, and medical malpractice cases.
Medical expenses like hospital and physical therapy bills are a common example of compensatory damages in personal injury cases, like car accidents. If someone damages your reputation, known as defamation, you might have compensatory damages awarded for emotional distress.
Compensatory damages essentially return what was taken from you. They’re divided into two types:
Punitive damages are meant to punish the defendant and discourage them from doing the same thing in the future. These damages are typically awarded in cases involving “egregious conduct,” which means behavior that’s especially bad.
Courts will consider the following criteria to determine whether to award punitive damages:
The easiest way to understand the differences between compensatory damages and punitive damages is to compare their purposes, as well as how the courts award them.
The purpose of compensatory damages is to “restore” you to the same condition you were in before the defendant’s actions. This means reimbursing you for actual monetary losses, as well as attempting to make things right for any emotional or long-term impacts you suffered.
Punitive damages, on the other hand, go above and beyond simple compensation. They’re meant to punish the defendant for extreme behavior and deter future misconduct.
One of the best ways to understand compensatory vs. punitive damages is to look at how they’re calculated. Compensatory damages are calculated based on actual losses and costs, like medical bills, lost wages, and future harm caused by long-term damage.
Unlike compensatory damages, punitive damages aren’t based on the actual harm to the plaintiff. Instead, the court will consider the potential for future harm to the general public, as well as the defendant’s intent and the severity of their actions.
Compensatory damages are awarded based on the “preponderance of evidence,” which means it’s more likely than not that the defendant's misconduct caused the plaintiff's losses. Punitive damages require a higher standard of proof, known as “clear and convincing evidence.” This means that the evidence clearly shows that the defendant’s misconduct harmed the plaintiff.
Calculating the amount owed is quite different for compensatory vs. punitive damages. A good attorney can help you determine the value of your claim.
Compensatory damages have two parts. Special damages, or economic damages, are quantifiable. They’re calculated using clear, objective data such as medical records, bills, and receipts, for example:
Non-economic damages are more difficult to measure, but can be calculated using expert testimony and other methods, for example:
Punitive damages are intended to punish the defendant and prevent future misbehavior. The calculation considers several factors:
In states that use proportionate responsibility rules, the court will assign a percentage of fault to each party involved in the case. The plaintiff's compensation can be reduced by their share of responsibility for the incident. For example, if you’re bringing a personal injury claim, but you’re found to be 20% at fault for the accident, your compensatory damages would be reduced by 20%. An attorney can help you understand the laws in your state and build a strong case.
To truly assess compensatory damages vs. punitive damages, you’ll want to talk to a qualified attorney who understands state laws, caps on damages, and relevant legal precedents. They can help you:
If you’re thinking about bringing a personal injury lawsuit, one of our experienced injury attorneys will be happy to discuss compensatory vs. punitive damages and answer any other questions you might have. Sign up for personal injury advice and get dedicated attorney support for all types of claims.
Yes, a personal injury attorney can provide expert guidance, handle complex legal processes, and improve your chances of receiving fair compensation. Their experience is crucial in navigating the nuances of your case and state-specific laws.
The time to receive compensatory damages varies based on case complexity, court schedules, and whether a settlement is reached or the case goes to trial. It can range from several months to a few years. Punitive damages can take longer because of the complexity of the cases and the appeals process.
Yes, you can receive both compensatory and punitive damages. Compensatory damages cover actual losses, while punitive damages punish the defendant for egregious conduct.
