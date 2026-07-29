How to Dissolve a Business in New Hampshire

Closing a business in New Hampshire takes more than simply shutting the doors. You need to file the right paperwork with the New Hampshire Secretary of State, settle debts, notify creditors, and close your tax accounts before your business can be deemed officially closed. If you skip any of these steps, your business will likely remain legally active on state records. This means annual reports will keep coming due, penalties will keep accruing, and your personal exposure won’t end simply because you stopped operating.
To help successfully complete a business dissolution in NH, this guide provides information and key insights about the steps that need to be taken, from the internal vote through filing final federal tax returns.
Business dissolution in NH at a glance
- New Hampshire limited liability companies (LLCs) need to file a certificate of cancellation (Form LLC-7), while New Hampshire corporations file articles of dissolution (Form 19).
- Filing a business dissolution document does not automatically close your tax accounts. You must separately notify the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of your business closure.
- Creditor notice is optional under New Hampshire law but strongly recommended.
- You can file dissolution documents online through the New Hampshire Secretary of State's QuickStart portal or by mail to the Corporation Division in Concord.
What does it mean to dissolve a business in New Hampshire?
Dissolving a business in New Hampshire is the formal legal process of ending your business’ existence in the eyes of the state. Stopping operations alone does not end your legal or financial obligations. If you simply stop operating, the business stays active on the state registry and compliance duties continue until you complete the full dissolution process.
Types of business dissolution in New Hampshire
There are different types of business dissolution in NH: voluntary dissolution, administrative dissolution, and judicial dissolution.
Administrative dissolution is when the NH Secretary of State initiates the dissolution process because your business falls out of compliance. Missing annual reports or failing to maintain a registered agent are common triggers. The Secretary of State administratively dissolves an LLC by sending a notice of dissolution to the company's principal address.
Judicial dissolution is when a court orders the dissolution of your business. Judicial dissolution typically occurs when internal disputes or legal violations make continued operation untenable. Judicial dissolution is uncommon and typically involves court proceedings.
Voluntary dissolution is when the business owners or members decide to close the business on their terms. This typically involves a vote and follows procedures outlined in an operating agreement or bylaws.
Note: This guide covers LLC and corporation dissolution in depth. If your business is a nonprofit, see our full resource on how to dissolve a nonprofit corporation. If you operate a partnership, see our guide on how to dissolve a business partnership.
How to dissolve an LLC in New Hampshire
Dissolving a New Hampshire-based LLC requires a member vote, a wind-up period, creditor notification, tax account closure, and a state filing, in that order. The LLC is not legally terminated until the NH Secretary of State accepts the filing.
Step 1: Vote to dissolve and document the decision
Members must vote to dissolve the business in accordance with the operating agreement. If the operating agreement does not address dissolution, the members must comply with New Hampshire law, which requires a majority of votes. The vote must be in writing and specify the effective date of dissolution.
The written resolution should include the LLC's full legal name, the date the vote was held, the percentage of membership interests that voted in favor, and the agreed-upon effective dissolution date. Manager-managed LLCs may have additional voting requirements under their operating agreement.
Step 2: Wind up business affairs
The members or managers who had authority before dissolution may wind up and liquidate the business. This includes:
- Finishing open contracts
- Collecting receivables
- Paying or making provision for outstanding debt and liabilities
- Distributing remaining assets to members
The LLC continues to exist during the wind-up period solely for these purposes. Compliance obligations (such as maintaining a registered agent and filing annual paperwork) remain in effect until the Secretary of State accepts the business dissolution filing.
Step 3: Notify creditors and claimants
Written notice to known creditors is optional under New Hampshire law, but skipping it is a risk most LLCs shouldn't take. When you notify a creditor, you start a clock that limits how long they have to make claims against your business.
Note: If your business fails to pay its debts before distributing assets, creditors who did not receive notice could file personal legal action against those who received assets.
A written creditor notice should include the LLC's full legal name, a statement that it has dissolved or is dissolving, the mailing address for claims, the deadline by which claims must be received (no fewer than 120 days from the notice date), and a statement that late claims will be barred.
For creditors you cannot identify by name, New Hampshire law allows you to publish a notice of dissolution, which sets a separate deadline for unknown claims.
Step 4: Close tax accounts and file final returns
At the state level, file a final New Hampshire Business Profits Tax return with the NH Department of Revenue Administration (DRA), marked as a final return. Log in to your Granite Tax Connect portal or contact the department to confirm any outstanding balance and initiate account closure.
At the federal level, file your yearly tax return as usual, checking off the “final return” box.
If the LLC has employees, file final payroll tax returns (Forms 941 or 944), a final Form 940 for federal unemployment taxes, and issue W-2s for the final period.
Step 6: File your certificate of cancellation with the NH Secretary of State
The official filing document for business dissolution in NH is Form LLC-7, Certificate of Cancellation of New Hampshire Limited Liability Company. The form requires the LLC's name, the date dissolution was authorized, and confirmation that wind-up is complete or underway. The filing fee is $35 and you can file online, by mail, or in person.
You can find forms and online filing instructions on the Secretary of State’s LLC forms page.
Make sure to keep a copy of the accepted filing, because you'll need it to close bank accounts, cancel licenses, and confirm termination to any remaining parties.
Step 6: Distribute assets
After all debts are paid, you can distribute assets per the operating agreement. Do not distribute anything before settling all business matters, as creditors could come after your personal assets to satisfy any debts.
How to dissolve a corporation in New Hampshire
Dissolving a New Hampshire-based corporation requires internal approval, creditor notice, tax clearance, IRS notification, and state filing.
Step 1: Adopt a board resolution and hold a shareholder vote
First, the board must recommend dissolution to the shareholders and notify all shareholders of the proposed meeting (even those not entitled to vote). Carefully review your bylaws before these meetings. The shareholder vote requires approval by a majority of shares entitled to vote, unless your bylaws set a higher threshold.
Document everything in the corporate minutes: the full text of the board resolution, the names of directors who voted, the shareholder vote tally, the effective date of dissolution, and any conditions attached.
Step 2: Wind up corporate affairs
A dissolved corporation continues its existence only to wind up, which includes:
- Collecting assets
- Disposing of properties
- Discharging or making provision for liabilities
- Distributing remaining property to shareholders after creditors are paid
Before making any distributions to shareholders, the corporation must obtain a certificate of dissolution from the Department of Revenue Administration. This DRA tax clearance is required before you can distribute any business assets.
Step 3: Notify creditors
A dissolved corporation may give written notice to each known creditor. That notice should include the corporation's full legal name, a statement that it has dissolved or adopted a plan of dissolution, the mailing address for claims, the deadline by which claims must be received (no fewer than 120 days from the notice date), and a statement that late claims will be barred. Creditors who receive written notice and miss the deadline lose the right to pursue those claims.
For unknown claimants, you can publish a dissolution notice, which sets a separate deadline. That deadline is typically two years for unknown claims.
Step 4: File final tax returns and close accounts
At the state level, file a final New Hampshire Business Profits Tax return with the NH DRA, marked as a final return. You must also obtain the DRA's certificate of dissolution before distributing assets to shareholders. Visit revenue.nh.gov to confirm any outstanding balance and initiate that process.
At the federal level, you will need to file two forms:
- Form 966, Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation must be filed within 30 days of adopting the dissolution resolution, as required by federal law. Make sure to attach a certified copy of the dissolution plan or resolution.
- Form 1120, U.S. Corporation Income Tax Return must be filed for the year you close the business. Make sure to check the "final return" box. S corporations file Form 1120-S and check the "final K-1" box on Schedule K-1.
If the corporation has employees, file final payroll tax returns (Forms 941 or 944), a final Form 940, and issue W-2s for the final period.
Step 5: Distribute assets
Distribute assets to shareholders per the corporation’s bylaws and articles of incorporation. Do this last to prevent legal action from creditors against asset recipients.
Step 5: File articles of dissolution with the NH Secretary of State
The official filing document is Form 19, Articles of Dissolution. Be prepared to provide the following information:
- The corporation's name
- The date of incorporation
- Whether the vote was approved by shareholders or incorporators
- Confirmation that debts have been paid and assets distributed
- The date dissolution was authorized
- A confirmation that the Department of Revenue Administration has been notified.
You can find forms and filing instructions on the Secretary of State’s corporations forms page.
Online filings are typically processed within one to three days, and mail filings usually two to four weeks, but check current processing times directly with the NH Secretary of State's Corporation Division.
Make sure to retain a copy of the accepted filing. You will likely need the documentation to close bank accounts, cancel licenses, and confirm the dissolution to any remaining parties.
How to notify the IRS when you close your business
The steps needed to complete IRS notice will depend on how your business is structured for federal tax purposes. Stopping operations without closing your federal tax obligations leaves your business active in the IRS system, which can trigger ongoing notices, penalties, and additional filing requirements.
The IRS publishes a full federal closing checklist on their website. Below are the most important steps.
Employer identification number (EIN) and your business tax account
You can initiate the closure of your IRS business tax account by sending a written request to the IRS that includes your EIN, business name, address, and reason for closure. Make sure to retain your EIN records after the account is closed since you may need the number for future tax or legal matters. The IRS will not reassign your EIN, but this step tells them to stop expecting tax filings.
Form 966 (for corporations)
You must file Form 966, Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation within 30 days of adopting the dissolution plan, as required under the Internal Revenue Code. Attach a certified copy of the dissolution plan when you file.
Entities with employees
File Form 941 or Form 944 for the quarter of final wage payments and check the box indicating the business has closed. File Form 940 for the calendar year of final wages and check the final-return box. Issue a W-2 to each employee by the due date of your final Form 941 or 944.
How LegalZoom can help dissolve your New Hampshire-based business
Working through these steps involves significant paperwork, and errors in the state filing can cause trouble later. LegalZoom’s Business Dissolution Manager provides peace of mind with hands-on dissolution management by a dedicated Dissolution Manager. Your partner in dissolution will help you make and execute a plan to fully close your business according to NH state law.
New Hampshire business dissolution FAQ
Can I dissolve my New Hampshire LLC if it has unpaid debts?
Yes, but the wind-up process requires you to pay or make adequate provision for known debts before distributing any assets to members. Creditors retain the right to pursue claims against the entity during wind-up. Sending written creditor notices starts the 120-day claim deadline clock, which is the primary reason those notices are worth sending even though they're not legally required.
What happens if I don't formally dissolve my New Hampshire business?
Failing to properly dissolve your business means it remains legally active on the state registry, and compliance obligations, including annual reports, registered agent maintenance, and associated fees, continue to accrue.
The NH Secretary of State may eventually administratively dissolve the entity for noncompliance, but administrative dissolution does not eliminate liability for outstanding debts. You would then need to reinstate the entity before you could formally dissolve it.
Can a dissolved New Hampshire business be reinstated?
An administratively dissolved LLC or corporation can apply for reinstatement by filing the required forms, paying outstanding fees, and filing any overdue annual reports. Voluntary dissolution is generally not reversible once the Secretary of State accepts the filing.
Do I need to cancel my EIN when I close my New Hampshire business?
The IRS does not cancel EINs, but to close your IRS business tax account, send a written request to the IRS that includes your EIN, business name, address, and reason for closure. Make sure to retain your EIN records after the account is closed; you may need the number for future tax or legal matters.