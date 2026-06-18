How to Dissolve a Business in New York: LLCs and Corporations

Business dissolution in NY is a multi-step process that requires much more than simply shutting off the lights and locking the doors. New York law requires specific steps including: member or shareholder approval, forms filed with the New York Department of State (DOS), tax clearance from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance (for corporations), and winding-up obligations addressed before or alongside your final paperwork.
To help successfully complete a business dissolution in NY, this guide offers important information and key insights about what steps need to be taken, from the internal vote through filing final federal tax returns.
Business dissolution in NY at a glance
The information below is a high-level overview of key considerations you need to know to complete a proper business dissolution in NY.
- Dissolving a New York LLC requires filing articles of dissolution with the New York Department of State, along with a $60 filing fee.
- Dissolving a New York corporation requires obtaining written consent from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance before filing a certificate of dissolution.
- Both LLCs and corporations must complete winding-up obligations, including paying creditors, distributing remaining assets, and canceling licenses, before or alongside the state filing.
- If your business operated in New York City, you may also need consent from the NYC Commissioner of Finance before the state accepts your corporation's dissolution.
- Failing to formally dissolve means your entity stays legally active, which can result in continued filing obligations, fees, and personal liability exposure.
Note: This guide covers LLC and corporation dissolution in depth. If your business is a nonprofit, see our full resource on how to dissolve a nonprofit corporation. If you operate a partnership, see our guide on how to dissolve a business partnership.
How to dissolve an LLC in New York
Step 1: Get member approval
To dissolve an LLC in NY, members must formally vote to dissolve. Your operating agreement should specify a required threshold, but if it doesn’t, New York's default rules require a vote or written consent of at least a majority in interest of the members, meaning a majority of ownership stake, not headcount.
Make sure to document the decision in writing via minutes, a written consent form, or an LLC resolution.
Step 2: Wind up the LLC's affairs
Winding up means completing the LLC's unfinished business: collecting money owed to the LLC, paying or making provision for creditors and known liabilities, and distributing remaining assets to members according to their ownership interests.
This should happen alongside, not after, the dissolution filing. Creditors retain the right to pursue claims during the winding-up period, and cancellation of the articles of organization does not affect member liability during that period.
Step 3: File the articles of dissolution with the New York DOS
The Articles of Dissolution for Domestic Limited Liability Companies needs to include the following information:
- The LLC's name as listed in its articles of organization
- The date the articles of organization were filed
- The event or reason for dissolution
- The signature, name, and mailing address of a member, manager, or authorized person
You can file online through Business Express or mail the completed form and $60 filing fee to:
New York Department of State
Division of Corporations
One Commerce Plaza
99 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY 12231
Expedited processing is available for an additional fee that must be paid separately. If you would like to expedite your filing, write “expedited processing” clearly on the outside of the ]envelope. Dissolution is effective on the date of filing.
Step 4: Cancel licenses, permits, and registrations
Cancel any state or local business licenses, your New York sales tax Certificate of Authority, professional licenses, and employer registrations with the New York State Department of Labor. File a final Form NYS-45 if you had employees, and a final sales tax return if you sold taxable goods or services. Make sure to close business bank accounts once outstanding checks have cleared and all financial obligations are resolved.
Step 5: File final tax returns
At the state level, file any outstanding New York returns, mark them "final," and close your tax accounts with the Department of Taxation and Finance. At the federal level, file your final federal return, and notify the IRS to close the business' EIN account.
Sales tax and payroll withholding accounts each require their own final filings. Make sure to confirm every account is formally closed rather than simply inactive.
How to dissolve a corporation in New York
Dissolving a New York-based corporation is complex and involves more steps than it takes to dissolve an LLC.
Step 1: Get shareholder and board approval
The board of directors must adopt a resolution to dissolve. Shareholders must then approve it. The Business Corporation Law provides several methods: a two-thirds vote of all outstanding shares entitled to vote, a majority vote of all outstanding shares, or unanimous written consent of all shareholders. The method that applies to your corporation will depend primarily on the provisions contained in your operating agreement.
Make sure to document the decision in writing, including board resolutions, meeting minutes, or written shareholder consents. Documentation is important because you'll need to state the authorization method on the certificate of dissolution.
Step 2: Obtain consent from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance
The written consent you need is Form TR-960, Consent to Dissolution of a Corporation. Contact the Corporation Tax Dissolution Unit at:
New York State Tax Department
Corporation Tax Dissolution Unit
Building 8, Room 538
W.A. Harriman Campus
Albany, NY 12227
You can also contact the following ways:
- By phone: (518) 485-2639
- By fax: (518) 435-2995
The Tax Department reviews whether all returns have been filed and all taxes paid before issuing consent.
Make sure to file your final corporate tax return, marked "final," before or alongside your consent request. Plan for this step to take several weeks.
Step 3: Obtain NYC Commissioner of Finance consent (if applicable)
If your corporation did business in New York City, you must also attach consent from the NYC Commissioner of Finance to the certificate of dissolution. This is separate from state Tax Department consent, and you need both. Here is the contact information for the NYC Department of Finance:
New York City Department of Finance
Collections Division, Vendor/Tax Clearance Unit
59 Maiden Lane, 25th Floor
New York, NY 10038
If your corporation never operated in New York City or incurred no city tax liability, this step may not apply.
Step 4: File the certificate of dissolution with the New York Department of State
Once you have your tax consents, file the Certificate of Dissolution for Domestic Business Corporations. Attach the written consent of the Department of Taxation and Finance when you submit.
An officer, director, attorney-in-fact, or duly authorized person must sign the Certificate. It must include the corporation's exact name as on file with the NY Department of State, the date of incorporation, and the names and addresses of all current officers and directors. Don’t do this before you’re ready to fully dissolve, as New York does not allow for a future effective date. The date you submit is the date your corporation ceases to exist.
NY Does not allow online corporate dissolution filings. Mail the completed certificate, required consent documents, and the $60 filing fee to:
New York Department of State
Division of Corporations
One Commerce Plaza
99 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY 12231
Expedited processing is available for an additional fee.
Step 5: Wind up the corporation's affairs
Winding up should be underway before and during the filing process. It means collecting debts owed to the corporation, completing or closing out pending contracts, and paying or making reasonable provision for all known creditors and liabilities.
Corporations can provide notice to known creditors and establish a claims deadline, a "bar date" after which late claims may be barred. Once creditors are satisfied or provided for, you may begin to distribute remaining assets to shareholders according to their ownership interests and keep written records of each distribution.
Step 6: Cancel licenses, permits, and accounts
You’ll need to cancel all associated business matters:
- State and local business licenses
- Your New York sales tax Certificate of Authority
- Any professional licenses tied to the corporation
- Any assumed name certificates (DBA filings) filed with county clerks
Also take steps to close payroll accounts with the Department of Labor and file final payroll returns. You should also close all of your business bank accounts once outstanding checks have cleared and every financial obligation is resolved.
Step 7: File final tax returns
At the state level, mark your Form CT-3 (or CT-3-A/BC) as "final" and file it with the Department of Taxation and Finance. Close withholding and sales tax accounts, and file final returns for each.
At the federal level, you’ll also need to mark your last tax return as final and file Form 966, Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation, with the IRS if you adopt a resolution or plan to dissolve or liquidate. Make sure to notify the IRS to close the corporation's EIN account once all final returns have been accepted.
New York dissolution fees, processing times, and what can cause delays
Dissolution costs
The state filing fee is $60 for both the articles of dissolution (for LLCs) and the certificate of dissolution (for corporations). Expedited processing is available, with options as quick as two-hour processing.
Always verify current rates on the DOS website, and pay the expedited fee with a separate check, money order, or Credit Card/Debit Card Authorization Form. Do not combine it with the base filing fee.
Mark envelopes submitted for expedited processing with "Expedited Processing" on the outside.
How long dissolution takes, and what can slow it down
For standard filings, processing time runs approximately 120 days. Expedited paper filings typically run about seven days.
For corporations, the DOS processing time is only part of the picture, because the Tax Department consent step adds its own timeline. Allow at least two weeks for that, potentially longer if franchise tax issues need to be resolved first.
Common causes of rejection or delay include:
- Missing or defective Tax Department consent (corporations). File without it and the DOS will not accept the filing.
- Name discrepancy. The entity name and formation date on the form must exactly match DOS records. Verify on the DOS entity search database before preparing any forms.
- Unsigned or incorrectly completed forms. Review every field before submitting. The Department of State does not immediately notify filers of deficiencies.
- Incorrect or missing payment. The wrong fee amount, an unsigned check, or a combined payment for base and expedited fees instead of two separate payments can hold up processing.
- Outstanding biennial statement obligations. All required biennial statements must be current and any outstanding fees or penalties resolved before the state will accept a dissolution filing.
How LegalZoom can help you dissolve your New York business
Dissolution is procedural, but easy to get wrong. A missing tax consent, a name that doesn't match the DOS record, or a final return that never gets filed can leave your entity in legal limbo long after you thought you were done.
LegalZoom’s dissolution services provide hands-on management of your dissolution. We can assist in evaluating your filing status and identify prerequisites, handle and track your filing, and confirm lawful closure once it’s been accepted. If a filing is rejected or incorrect due to LegalZoom's error, LegalZoom will correct it with the government agency at no additional cost.
FAQs about business dissolution in New York
What happens if I never formally dissolve my New York LLC or corporation?
If you never formally dissolve your NY-based business, then the entity remains legally active. LLCs continue to owe biennial statement filings and fees, and missing them can trigger involuntary termination. Corporations continue to accrue franchise tax obligations, and falling behind can trigger dissolution by proclamation.
In both cases, owners may remain personally exposed to claims against the business, even after operations have stopped.
What is dissolution by proclamation in New York?
Dissolution by proclamation is an involuntary dissolution the state initiates when a corporation fails to pay taxes or file required reports. Many other states use the term “administrative dissolution” for the same process. Any entity that’s been dissolved by proclamation continues to accrue penalties, and it must reinstate to good standing before it can voluntarily and formally dissolve.
Do I need an attorney to dissolve my New York business?
There is no legal requirement to hire an attorney. Nevertheless, situations involving outstanding litigation, disputed creditor claims, disagreements among LLC members, or significant unresolved tax liabilities may benefit from having the legal guidance of an experienced attorney before you file.
How long should I keep business records after dissolving?
You should retain tax records for at least seven years. In addition, you should retain corporate records, including board resolutions, meeting minutes, and stock ledgers, permanently or for as long as any potential legal claim could arise.
You should also retain employment records, including payroll records and Form I-9s, for at least four years.