How to Reinstate a Dissolved LLC: A Step-by-Step Guide

If your limited liability company (LLC) was dissolved, you may be able to bring it back. The process, deadlines, fees, and required documents vary significantly depending on where your LLC is registered and why the dissolution happened.

This guide explains how to reinstate a dissolved LLC, including the necessary paperwork, fees, and other steps.

Reinstating an LLC: Quick Guide

The reinstatement process is generally only available to LLCs that have been administratively dissolved. Most states impose a reinstatement deadline on administratively dissolved businesses, often two to five years after dissolution, though some states have no time limit. Before pursuing reinstatement of your LLC, you typically must file all missing annual reports, pay back fees and penalties, and obtain a tax clearance letter if franchise or income taxes are owed. The benefits of reinstating your dissolved LLC include preserving business bank accounts, contracts, and credit history. If it turns out your reinstatement window closed or your LLC owes significant back taxes, forming a new LLC may be the more practical path.

What happens when a business dissolves

Generally speaking, there are two main types of dissolution: administrative dissolution (state-initiated) and voluntary dissolution (owner-initiated).

Administrative dissolution is often initiated when a business falls out of compliance for a certain amount of time. This usually means failure to file an annual report, but could also be related to tax nonpayment or failure to maintain a registered agent.

In contrast, voluntary dissolution is owner-initiated—you filed the paperwork yourself to formally close the business. Reinstating a voluntarily dissolved LLC is possible in some states, but the process may involve additional steps, and most states don't allow it at all.

Financial implications of business dissolution

So, what happens to your EIN, contracts, and bank accounts after your LLC is dissolved?

Your employer identification number (EIN) survives dissolution. The IRS does not cancel or reassign an EIN when a state dissolves an LLC. This means if you try to reinstate your dissolved LLC, you will likely be able to use the same EIN. Contracts are in legal limbo. A dissolved LLC generally cannot enforce contracts in its own name. The other party may argue the agreement became unenforceable at dissolution. Reinstatement, particularly retroactive reinstatement, can restore enforceability, but the gap period creates real legal uncertainty. Bank accounts may be frozen or closed. Banks typically require the underlying business entity to be active. This means some banks will opt to freeze or close accounts tied to a dissolved LLC once they become aware of the status change.

How to reinstate a dissolved LLC: Step by step

Most states won't accept your reinstatement application until you've satisfied the following steps.

Step 1: Confirm your LLC's dissolution status and dissolution reason

Start at your state's Secretary of State business search portal. Look up your LLC by name or entity number to confirm its current status and identify why it was dissolved.

Pay attention to exact terminology. "Dissolved," "revoked," and "forfeited" aren't interchangeable. Each can trigger a different reinstatement path. If the state dissolved your LLC for unpaid taxes, sometimes listed as "tax forfeiture," you'll likely work with the state tax authority before the Secretary of State will process your reinstatement request.

Step 2: Identify and file all overdue reporting