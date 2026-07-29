How to Reinstate a Dissolved LLC: A Step-by-Step Guide

If your limited liability company (LLC) was dissolved, you may be able to bring it back. The process, deadlines, fees, and required documents vary significantly depending on where your LLC is registered and why the dissolution happened.
This guide explains how to reinstate a dissolved LLC, including the necessary paperwork, fees, and other steps.
Reinstating an LLC: Quick Guide
- The reinstatement process is generally only available to LLCs that have been administratively dissolved.
- Most states impose a reinstatement deadline on administratively dissolved businesses, often two to five years after dissolution, though some states have no time limit.
- Before pursuing reinstatement of your LLC, you typically must file all missing annual reports, pay back fees and penalties, and obtain a tax clearance letter if franchise or income taxes are owed.
- The benefits of reinstating your dissolved LLC include preserving business bank accounts, contracts, and credit history.
- If it turns out your reinstatement window closed or your LLC owes significant back taxes, forming a new LLC may be the more practical path.
What happens when a business dissolves
Generally speaking, there are two main types of dissolution: administrative dissolution (state-initiated) and voluntary dissolution (owner-initiated).
Administrative dissolution is often initiated when a business falls out of compliance for a certain amount of time. This usually means failure to file an annual report, but could also be related to tax nonpayment or failure to maintain a registered agent.
In contrast, voluntary dissolution is owner-initiated—you filed the paperwork yourself to formally close the business. Reinstating a voluntarily dissolved LLC is possible in some states, but the process may involve additional steps, and most states don't allow it at all.
Financial implications of business dissolution
So, what happens to your EIN, contracts, and bank accounts after your LLC is dissolved?
- Your employer identification number (EIN) survives dissolution. The IRS does not cancel or reassign an EIN when a state dissolves an LLC. This means if you try to reinstate your dissolved LLC, you will likely be able to use the same EIN.
- Contracts are in legal limbo. A dissolved LLC generally cannot enforce contracts in its own name. The other party may argue the agreement became unenforceable at dissolution. Reinstatement, particularly retroactive reinstatement, can restore enforceability, but the gap period creates real legal uncertainty.
- Bank accounts may be frozen or closed. Banks typically require the underlying business entity to be active. This means some banks will opt to freeze or close accounts tied to a dissolved LLC once they become aware of the status change.
How to reinstate a dissolved LLC: Step by step
Most states won't accept your reinstatement application until you've satisfied the following steps.
Step 1: Confirm your LLC's dissolution status and dissolution reason
Start at your state's Secretary of State business search portal. Look up your LLC by name or entity number to confirm its current status and identify why it was dissolved.
Pay attention to exact terminology. "Dissolved," "revoked," and "forfeited" aren't interchangeable. Each can trigger a different reinstatement path. If the state dissolved your LLC for unpaid taxes, sometimes listed as "tax forfeiture," you'll likely work with the state tax authority before the Secretary of State will process your reinstatement request.
Step 2: Identify and file all overdue reporting
Most states require you to file every missing annual report (and pay the associated fees) before they'll accept a reinstatement application. Some states instead require one report plus the total of the fees for the missing reporting years, others charge only one standard filing fee regardless of how many years are overdue. Read our guide on how to file an annual report to learn how to get back into reporting compliance.
Note: Not all states require annual reporting. Check your state’s requirements if this is listed as a reason for dissolution.
Step 3: Resolve outstanding taxes and obtain a tax clearance letter
Many states, including Texas, California, and Georgia, require a tax clearance letter before the Secretary of State will process your reinstatement. Contact the state tax agency, request a payoff amount, pay the balance, and formally request the letter. Processing can take days to several weeks. Make sure to start this step early, as it's often the longest part of the reinstatement process.
Step 4: Update your registered agent (if needed)
If your LLC lost its registered agent, you must designate a new one before or during reinstatement. Some states let you update the agent directly on the reinstatement form; others require a separate filing. This is important because an incomplete application is one of the most common reasons reinstatement filings get rejected.
Step 5: File the reinstatement application and pay the fee
File the necessary reinstatement paperwork with your state's Secretary of State. The form may be called a reinstatement application, certificate of reinstatement, certificate of revival, or application for reinstatement. You can typically file online, by mail, or in person.
Many states offer expedited processing for an additional fee. Make sure to verify the current fee before you file, as submitting the wrong amount will delay your application.
Step 6: Receive your certificate of reinstatement
Once approved, you'll receive a certificate of reinstatement confirming your LLC is restored to active status. Keep it with your permanent business records.
Some states reinstate retroactively to the dissolution date, treating the LLC as though it was never inactive. Others reinstate only from the approval date forward. The distinction matters if your LLC entered into contracts or incurred obligations during the gap period.
After you receive the certificate, verify the updated status through your state's online portal and provide copies to any banks or vendors that flagged the dissolved status.
What documents do you need to reinstate an LLC?
The following documents is typically needed when seeking to reinstate a dissolved LLC:
- Completed reinstatement application. Get the correct version from your state's Secretary of State (or other business jurisdiction’s) website.
- All overdue annual reports. One for each year your LLC missed.
- Tax clearance letter or certificate of account status. Required in many states before the Secretary of State will act on your filing.
- Registered agent update form. Required if your current agent is no longer valid. Some states allow this on the reinstatement form; others require a separate filing.
- Reinstatement fee payment. Includes any applicable late fees or penalties for missed annual reports.
- Proof of tax payment. Some states require documentation of paid taxes separate from the tax clearance letter.
Please be advised that requirements and fees are subject to change. Make sure to check your state's Secretary of State website before you file, as submitting the wrong documents or an incorrect fee will delay your reinstatement.
How long does LLC reinstatement take?
Reinstatement of a dissolved LLC typically takes a few business days for online filings in fast-processing states, or several weeks when mail filing or a tax clearance letter is involved. Key factors that can impact the processing time include:
- State processing speed and current backlog
- Whether a tax clearance letter is required and how long the tax agency takes to issue it
- Number of overdue annual reports to file
- Whether expedited processing is available
If your situation involves back taxes, the tax clearance step is frequently the longest part of the process, and you can't speed it up by filing the reinstatement application early.
What happens if you don't reinstate your LLC?
If you decide not to reinstate a dissolved LLC, you might face the following
- Personal liability for business debts. When an LLC is dissolved, the liability shield disappears. Members can be held personally responsible for obligations the LLC would otherwise have absorbed.
- Unenforceable contracts. A dissolved LLC cannot enforce contracts in its own name. Courts can dismiss cases filed in the name of a dissolved entity.
- Blocked banking and financing. Banks require proof of active business status. A dissolved LLC can lose access to existing accounts or be unable to open new ones.
- Lost business licenses. Many licenses require the underlying entity to be active. A dissolved LLC may be unable to renew required licenses, or existing ones may be revoked.
- Your business name becomes vulnerable. Once dissolved, your registered name may become available for another entity to claim. The longer you wait, the greater the risk.
- Penalties for operating without authorization. Continuing to conduct business under a dissolved LLC may mean doing business without proper authorization, which carries separate fines and penalties. Some states treat it as a misdemeanor or impose per-day civil penalties.
What to do if the reinstatement time limit passed
Once the reinstatement period ends, the state will likely reject your LLC reinstatement application, regardless of what you pay or file. If this happens, forming a new LLC is the practical path forward. Before you do, make sure the old entity is properly wound down so it doesn't create ongoing legal, financial, and compliance obligations.
Forming a new LLC means the following in practice:
- You'll need a new EIN. An EIN is tied to a specific entity and doesn't transfer. Applying through the IRS is straightforward.
- Contracts don't automatically carry over. Leases, vendor agreements, and client contracts were made with the dissolved entity. Transferring them requires written consent from the other party.
- Bank accounts and credit history don't transfer. You'll open new accounts and rebuild banking relationships from scratch.
- Update licenses and registrations. Licenses and permits issued to the old LLC aren't valid for the new one.
If the dissolved LLC had outstanding debts, pending litigation, or unresolved legal obligations, those don't disappear when you form a new entity. Talk with a business attorney before moving forward, especially if creditors, former partners, or open contracts are involved, to help you avoid inheriting problems you didn't expect.
LLC reinstatement FAQs
Does reinstating my LLC restore it retroactively?
The answer to this question depends on the state in which your LLC was formed. Some states restore the LLC retroactively to the dissolution date, which can affect the enforceability of contracts entered into during the gap period. However, other states reinstate only from the approval date forward. Make sure to confirm with your state's Secretary of State before assuming either outcome.
Can I reinstate my LLC if my business name has already been taken?
If another entity registered your name while your LLC was dissolved, most states won't allow reinstatement under that existing business name. Your options are to reinstate under a modified name or contact the current holder to explore a release.
Do I need a new EIN if I reinstate my LLC?
No. The IRS does not cancel an EIN when a state dissolves an LLC. Your original EIN remains valid through reinstatement. See the IRS guidance on when to get a new EIN for a full breakdown of when a new number is actually required.
Can a single-member LLC be reinstated the same way as a multi-member LLC?
Yes. The process is the same regardless of member count. Confirm who is authorized to sign the reinstatement application in your state, as requirements vary.
What is a certificate of reinstatement?
A certificate of reinstatement is the official document issued by the state confirming your LLC has been restored to active status. Make sure to keep it with your permanent business records and provide copies to banks or vendors that flagged your dissolved status. Not all states issue them, so check with your Secretary of State or other regulatory office to see if you need one.
What is a tax clearance letter, and when is it required?
A tax clearance letter is a document from the state's tax authority confirming your LLC has no outstanding tax liability. Many states require it before the Secretary of State will process a reinstatement application. You obtain it by paying any taxes owed and formally requesting the letter from the tax agency.
How do I find out why my LLC was dissolved?
Check your state's Secretary of State business search portal. The status entry typically identifies the reason, such as missed annual reports, registered agent failure, tax forfeiture, or voluntary filing. If it's unclear, contact the Secretary of State's office directly.
What does it mean to bring an LLC back to good standing?
Good standing means your LLC is current on all state filing and tax obligations, which typically include annual reports that are timely filed, fees are paid, there is a registered agent on record, and there is no outstanding tax liability. Some states issue a separate certificate of good standing you can request after reinstatement to prove active status to banks, lenders, or partners.
What are the consequences of operating under a dissolved LLC?
Operating under a dissolved LLC exposes members to personal liability for business debts, renders contracts potentially unenforceable, and may mean doing business without proper authorization, which carries separate fines or penalties in some states.
Do I need to update my registered agent when I reinstate my LLC?
Usually you only need to update it if your current agent is no longer valid. If the agent resigned, became unavailable, or a lapsed agent was the reason for dissolution, you must designate a new one as part of reinstatement. Some states allow the update on the reinstatement form; others require a separate filing.