How to Start a Nonprofit in Alabama: A Step-by-Step Guide

Starting a nonprofit in Alabama means working through approvals from multiple agencies: state incorporation through the Alabama Secretary of State, federal tax-exempt status from the IRS, charitable solicitation registration with the Alabama Attorney General, and a separate sales-tax exemption through the Alabama Department of Revenue (for organizations that qualify).

This guide covers every required step in the correct order, with the forms, fees, and timelines you need to plan your launch.

Nonprofit vs. 501(c)(3): What is the difference?

“Nonprofit” and “501(c)(3)” get used interchangeably, but they describe two different qualifications granted by two different agencies. A nonprofit is a legal business entity formed under state law—in Alabama, that means filing with the Alabama Secretary of State. 501(c)(3) is a federal tax-exempt designation issued by the IRS. You can be one without the other, and the distinction matters when it comes to entity formation.

Incorporating as a nonprofit in Alabama gives you a corporate structure and liability protection for your directors. It also gives you the ability to open a bank account and sign contracts. What it does not do is make you tax-exempt in the eyes of the federal government.

That’s where 501(c)(3) comes in. Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code exempts qualifying charitable, religious, and educational organizations from federal income tax. Donors to entities with 501(c)(3) status are also allowed to deduct contributions on their federal tax returns. Most grant funders require this designation before they’ll consider your application.

How to start a nonprofit in Alabama: Step by step

You can’t apply to the IRS before completing state incorporation, and most nonprofits can’t legally fundraise before registering with the Alabama Attorney General. Follow the steps below in order.

Step 1: Reserve your nonprofit name with the Alabama Secretary of State

Alabama requires a name reservation before you can file your certificate of incorporation. Use the Alabama Secretary of State’s business entity search or LegalZoom’s business name check tool to confirm your preferred name is available. Your name must be distinguishable from other business entities on file with the Secretary of State. Nonprofit corporations in Alabama are not required to include a corporate designator such as "Inc." or "Corp."

Submit your name reservation through the Alabama Secretary of State’s website for a $28 fee (or $25 if submitted by mail). Keep the certificate—you’ll need to attach it to your certificate of incorporation when you file in Step 3. The name reservation is valid for one year, and the reservation is renewable for successive one-year terms.