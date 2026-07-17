How to Start a Nonprofit in Arkansas: A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 2: Appoint incorporators, directors, and a registered agent

You must appoint individuals, or entities, to serve in the following roles within your nonprofit:

Incorporators. Arkansas requires at least one incorporator to sign and file the articles of incorporation. The incorporator doesn't need to serve as a director.

Arkansas requires at least one incorporator to sign and file the articles of incorporation. The incorporator doesn't need to serve as a director. Board of directors. Under Arkansas nonprofit corporation law, a nonprofit must have a minimum of three directors. The board is legally obligated to act in the organization's best interest.

Under Arkansas nonprofit corporation law, a nonprofit must have a minimum of three directors. The board is legally obligated to act in the organization's best interest. Registered agent. Every Arkansas nonprofit must designate a registered agent with a physical Arkansas street address to receive legal documents and official state correspondence. Having a P.O. box is insufficient. A director or officer can fill this role, or the organization can use a commercial registered agent service.

One person can serve as the sole incorporator, but Arkansas law requires a minimum of three directors, so you will need to recruit at least two additional people before you can legally form and operate an Arkansas nonprofit corporation.

Step 3: File Arkansas nonprofit articles of incorporation

Articles of incorporation are the founding legal document that officially creates your nonprofit corporation in Arkansas. You will need to file them with the Arkansas Secretary of State, Business and Commercial Services Division.

Online filing fee : $45

: $45 Mail filing fee : $50

: $50 Processing time: Typically 3–5 business days online; mail takes longer

Once approved, your nonprofit corporation legally exists, though it does not yet have the federal tax-exempt status.

Your articles of incorporation must include:

Organization name

Registered agent name and Arkansas street address

Incorporator name(s) and signature(s)

Statement of purpose

A statement saying whether or not the organization will have members

While not required for incorporation, there are a few more items that must be included if you want the IRS to approve your 501(c)(3) application.

Exempt-purpose clause : States that the organization operates exclusively for one or more IRS-recognized exempt purposes (charitable, religious, educational, scientific, etc.)

: States that the organization operates exclusively for one or more IRS-recognized exempt purposes (charitable, religious, educational, scientific, etc.) Dissolution clause : Specifies that upon dissolution, remaining assets transfer to another 501(c)(3) or to a government entity for a public purpose

: Specifies that upon dissolution, remaining assets transfer to another 501(c)(3) or to a government entity for a public purpose Inurement clause: States that no portion of net earnings will benefit any private individual

Omitting these clauses will cause the IRS to reject your 501(c)(3) application.

Step 4: Draft nonprofit bylaws and a conflict-of-interest policy

Bylaws govern how your organization operates. You don't file them with the state, but the IRS reviews them as part of the 501(c)(3) application. Weak governance provisions can delay approval.

Your bylaws should cover the following:

Organization name and principal office address

Mission and purpose statement

Membership provisions, or a clear statement that the organization contains no members

Board of directors provisions, including number of seats, qualifications, terms, election procedures, and removal process

Officer roles and responsibilities (president, secretary, and treasurer are required)

Meeting requirements, including frequency, notice requirements, and quorum

Voting procedures

Amendment and dissolution procedures aligned with your articles

Conflict-of-interest policy

What is a conflict-of-interest policy?

A conflict-of-interest policy requires directors, officers, and key employees to disclose any personal financial interest in a transaction before the organization and to recuse themselves from voting on that matter. The IRS asks about this policy directly on Form 1023 and treats its absence as a governance red flag, so your nonprofit should adopt this policy before filing your 501(c)(3) application.

Step 5: Hold your organizational board meeting

At the first board meeting, directors should take the following actions:

Adopt the bylaws

Elect officers

Ratify the articles of incorporation filing

Authorize opening a bank account

Begin maintaining corporate records

Make sure to document everything in written minutes. The IRS may request them, and solid record-keeping demonstrates active governance.

Step 6: Obtain an EIN from the IRS

An employer identification number (EIN) is a nine-digit federal tax ID the IRS assigns to your organization. You need one before opening a bank account, hiring employees, or filing a 501(c)(3) application.

The EIN is free, and you can apply on the IRS website, but your organization must be incorporated first. Once properly filed, the IRS typically generates an EIN immediately. Fax and mail applications take four to five weeks.

Step 7: Apply for federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status

Two application forms are available: the Form 1023-EZ and the standard Form 1023. The proper form for your nonprofit will depend on the size and assets of your organization.

Form 1023-EZ is the streamlined application, which you can file online through pay.gov.

Who can use it: Organizations projecting annual gross receipts under $50,000 and total assets under $250,000

Filing fee: $275

Estimated processing time: Typically between two and four weeks

Form 1023 is the standard application, also filed through pay.gov.

Who it’s for: Larger or more complex organizations

Filing fee: $600

Estimated processing time: Between three and six months, but possibly longer

When approved, the IRS issues a determination letter confirming your 501(c)(3) status. Make sure to keep it with the rest of your documents since you'll need it for grant applications, donor acknowledgment, and the Arkansas state tax exemption application. If you file within 27 months of your incorporation date, the IRS can apply your status retroactively to the date of formation.

Step 8: Apply for Arkansas state tax exemption

IRS approval does not automatically exempt your organization from Arkansas state taxes. You must still apply to the Arkansas DFA using Form AR1023CT for state income tax exemption.

Arkansas sales tax exemption update. Act 1007, passed during the 2025 legislative session, provides a sales tax exemption for sales of certain property to qualifying nonprofits, effective June 1, 2025. Your organization can apply through the Arkansas Taxpayer Access Point (ATAP). Please note that this exemption is not automatic.

Step 9: Register for charitable solicitation with the Arkansas Attorney General

Before soliciting donations from Arkansas residents, including through online fundraising, most nonprofits must register with the Arkansas Attorney General's office. Here is what is needed to register.

Form: CR-01 (Charitable Organization Registration Statement)

CR-01 (Charitable Organization Registration Statement) Filing fee: None

None Renewal: Annual, and the deadline is tied to your fiscal year end

Annual, and the deadline is tied to your fiscal year end Exemptions: Some organizations qualify (e.g., groups soliciting only from their own membership, certain religious organizations), but these exemptions are narrow—confirm eligibility before assuming you qualify

You can be penalized for fundraising before you are approved to solicit donations. Complete this registration before launching any donation campaigns, crowdfunding pages, or grant solicitations directed at Arkansas residents.

How much does it cost to start a nonprofit in Arkansas?

Starting an Arkansas nonprofit costs between $320 and $650 in required government filing fees, depending on whether you file your articles online or by mail and which IRS application form you use. That range covers only mandatory fees and excludes registered agent services, attorney review, or professional formation assistance.