How to Start a Nonprofit in Delaware

No matter the form, it can be completed online at pay.gov. When the IRS approves your application, it issues a determination letter. If you file within 27 months of your incorporation date, the determination is retroactive to the date of incorporation, meaning donations received before your approval letter arrived are still tax-deductible.

Delaware state tax exemption and charitable solicitation

Any corporation the IRS gives 501(c)(3) status to is automatically exempt from Delaware corporate income tax. You don't need a separate state application. The IRS determination letter triggers the Delaware exemption.

Delaware does not require registration of charitable solicitations. It is one of approximately 11 states with no pre-solicitation registration requirement, whether the organization is based in Delaware or out of state. That does not mean you can solicit without any obligations. Delaware law requires specific disclosures during fundraising, which generally include the following:

Identify your organization by name

Identify the purpose for which funds are being collected

Be prepared to explain how donations are divided between administrative costs and charitable use

All state laws applicable to fraud apply to charitable solicitation activity, and violations can result in civil or criminal prosecution.

If you operate in multiple states

Delaware's lack of a registration requirement only covers activity within Delaware. Other states may require registration before you solicit there, with annual renewal obligations. Failing to stay current can result in fines and loss of the ability to operate in that state. Review multi-state fundraising compliance with an experienced nonprofit attorney if your donor base crosses state lines.

Delaware nonprofit ongoing compliance

Formation is a one-time event, but staying compliant with state and federal law is an ongoing commitment. In fact, missing a deadline can cost your nonprofit its good standing or, at the federal level, its tax-exempt status.

Delaware annual report

All Delaware corporations must file an annual report. Exempt domestic corporations pay no franchise tax but must still file. The fee is $25, and the report must be received by March 1 each year, filed online through the Delaware eCorp portal.

Your first annual report is due in the calendar year following your initial incorporation.

The report confirms your principal address, the nature of your activities, and your registered agent's information. Delaware corporations cannot list their registered agent's address as their principal address.

Missing the March 1 deadline carries real consequences. Failure to file results in a $200 penalty plus 1.5% monthly interest. If your organization remains delinquent, the state will notify you by November 1 of its intent to administratively dissolve your organization, which can be a costly and complicated problem to fix if your nonprofit is actively accepting donations or holding contracts.

Federal Form 990

Most tax-exempt organizations must file an annual return with the IRS. Which form depends on gross receipts:

Form 990-N (the "e-Postcard"): annual gross receipts under $50,000.

(the "e-Postcard"): annual gross receipts under $50,000. Form 990-EZ: annual gross receipts between $50,000 and $200,000.

annual gross receipts between $50,000 and $200,000. Form 990: annual gross receipts over $200,000 or total assets over $500,000.

The return is due on the 15th day of the fifth month after the end of your fiscal year—May 15 for calendar-year nonprofits. A six-month extension is available by filing Form 8868 before the due date.

Confirm which form applies each year. If an organization files Form 990-N when gross receipts exceed $50,000, the IRS does not treat it as a valid return, and filing the wrong version is treated the same as not filing at all.

An organization that fails to file the required return for three consecutive years automatically loses its tax-exempt status, with revocation taking effect on the filing due date of the third year. Reinstatement requires a new exemption application and the full IRS user fee.

For guidance on keeping your status current, see LegalZoom's article on maintaining tax-exempt status in a nonprofit.

Ongoing solicitation compliance

If your nonprofit solicits in other states, those states' charitable solicitation registration requirements will need renewal as well. Make sure to track these deadlines separately, since they are governed by each state where you fundraise, not Delaware law.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom can handle the nonprofit formation paperwork, including Delaware nonprofit corporation formation, 501(c)(3) application preparation, and registered agent services, so you can focus on building your organization.

Customers have rated LegalZoom's formation services 4.6 out of 5 stars across more than 30,000 reviews. When you're ready to move from planning to filing, start your Delaware nonprofit corporation with the help of LegalZoom.

FAQs on Delaware nonprofits

Can I pay myself a salary if I start a nonprofit?

Yes. Founders and employees can receive reasonable compensation for services rendered. The IRS requires that compensation be "reasonable and not excessive" compared to what similar organizations pay for similar roles. The board determines and approves compensation, not the founder themselves.

Can a Delaware nonprofit apply for grants before receiving 501(c)(3) status?

Most private foundations and government grant programs require a determination letter before awarding funds. Some funders will accept a fiscal sponsorship arrangement, where an existing 501(c)(3) receives and administers grant funds on your behalf while your application is pending.

Because IRS approval is retroactive to your incorporation date if filed within 27 months, your organization's eligibility period begins at incorporation, not at approval.

What is a Delaware exempt corporation vs. a nonstock corporation?

An exempt corporation is purpose-built for charitable, religious, educational, and scientific organizations seeking 501(c)(3) status. A nonstock corporation is a broader category that includes membership organizations, homeowners associations, and social clubs that may or may not seek federal tax-exempt status.

What must Delaware nonprofit bylaws include?

Bylaws must address the organization's name and purpose, principal office location, board composition and terms, officer roles and duties, meeting frequency and quorum requirements, voting procedures, amendment procedures, and a conflict of interest policy. Bylaws are not filed with the state but are required by the IRS as part of the Form 1023 application.

How long does it take to get 501(c)(3) status after incorporating in Delaware?

Form 1023-EZ typically takes two to four weeks. Form 1023 takes three to six months, though complex applications can take longer. Delaware incorporation takes approximately two to three weeks by mail. Generally speaking, online filing is faster. From first filing to IRS determination letter, budget between three to seven months for the complete process.