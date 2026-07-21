How to Start a Nonprofit in Florida: A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 9: Apply for Florida state tax exemptions

Federal 501(c)(3) status does not automatically exempt your nonprofit from Florida state taxes. You will still need to submit separate applications through the Florida Department of Revenue.

Florida corporate income tax exemption. Organizations with federal 501(c)(3) status are generally exempt. File Form DR-5 with the Florida Department of Revenue to obtain a Consumer's Certificate of Exemption. Florida sales tax exemption. Qualifying nonprofits can apply for exemption from Florida sales and use tax, also using Form DR-5. This exemption applies to purchases made by the organization, not to all sales it makes.

The Department of Revenue may require a copy of your IRS determination letter. There is no fee for this application.

Ongoing Florida nonprofit compliance

Incorporation and 501(c)(3) approval are milestones, not the finish line. Florida nonprofits carry four recurring compliance obligations that must be satisfied every year for as long as the organization exists. The risk is not complexity, it is forgetting. Miss a filing and you can lose good standing with the state, lose your federal tax-exempt status, or lose your legal right to fundraise in Florida.

Annual report with Sunbiz

Florida nonprofits must file an annual report between January 1 and May 1 each year. Nonprofits that fail to file by the third Friday of September face administrative dissolution.

Sunbiz does not send pre-deadline reminders. Build the May 1 deadline into your calendar at the start of every year.

IRS Form 990 filing

The form you file depends on your organization's gross receipts.

Form 990-N (e-Postcard) : annual gross receipts normally $50,000 or less

annual gross receipts normally $50,000 or less Form 990-EZ: gross receipts between $50,001 and $200,000 and total assets under $500,000

gross receipts between $50,001 and $200,000 and total assets under $500,000 Form 990 (standard): gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more at year end

The filing is due the 15th day of the fifth month after your fiscal year ends, which means May 15 for calendar-year organizations. You can request a six-month extension by filing Form 8868 before the due date.

Organizations that fail to file for three consecutive years automatically lose their tax-exempt status, which means losing your federal income tax exemption, donor tax-deductibility, and likely grant eligibility, which all require a separate IRS reinstatement application and fee to fix. This is why you should file every year, even when your organization is engaged in minimal activity.

Maintain your registered agent

If your registered agent moves or resigns, update that information in Sunbiz promptly. You can change your registered agent by submitting the appropriate form with a $35 fee, or at no additional cost when you file your annual report.

If the state cannot deliver legal notices to your registered agent, your organization can be administratively dissolved without your awareness.

FDACS charitable solicitation renewal

FDACS registration must be renewed annually, tied to your fiscal year end. Keep track of your FDACS renewal date separately from your Sunbiz annual report deadline, because the two do not align. A lapsed FDACS registration means you cannot legally solicit contributions from Florida residents until you renew.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom's nonprofit formation services can help mission-based organizations prepare and file articles of incorporation, obtain an EIN, and work through the 501(c)(3) application process, reducing the risk of errors that could delay IRS approval. We’ve helped more than 100,000 nonprofits launch their mission, and our filings are backed by our 100% accuracy guarantee.

Florida nonprofit FAQs

Can you pay yourself if you run a nonprofit?

Yes. Founders and executives can receive reasonable compensation for services rendered. The IRS requires that compensation be "reasonable and not excessive," and the board, not the compensated individual, must approve salary decisions. Document all compensation approvals in board meeting minutes.

How do you start a nonprofit in Florida with no money?

It’s impossible to start a nonprofit for $0. You can reduce required costs by self-filing all documents, designating a director as your registered agent, and applying for your EIN directly through IRS.gov at no charge. Some early-stage organizations use fiscal sponsorship arrangements to fund formation costs before they are fully established, and some grants are designed for nonprofit startups.

Does a Florida nonprofit need to register with the Florida Attorney General?

No. You file charitable solicitation registration with FDACS, not the Florida Attorney General. The Attorney General enforces the Solicitation of Contributions Act and investigates charitable fraud but does not administer the registration.

Do Florida nonprofits need to register with the state before applying for grants?

Most Florida grant funders require active 501(c)(3) status, current Sunbiz annual report standing, and a valid FDACS charitable solicitation registration before they will consider an application. Some funders also require a minimum operating history of one to two years. Confirm each funder's specific requirements before applying.

Does a Florida nonprofit need to register with the Florida Department of Revenue separately from the IRS?

Yes. Federal 501(c)(3) status does not automatically exempt a Florida nonprofit from state taxes. To obtain Florida corporate income tax and sales tax exemptions, file Form DR-5 with the Florida Department of Revenue. The application is free, but the IRS determination letter is typically required as supporting documentation.

What records should a Florida nonprofit keep after formation?

Florida nonprofits should maintain articles of incorporation, bylaws, board meeting minutes, officer and director records, financial statements, IRS determination letter, Form 990 filings, and FDACS registration documents. Best practice is to retain governance documents permanently and financial records for at least seven years.